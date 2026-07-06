Fantasy Football 2026: Best ball ADPs to avoid in Rounds 6-10

Alec Pierce is coming off a huge year but is facing injury: Pierce will have a tough time assuming No. 1 wide receiver duties if he is unable to participate in training camp.

Matthew Golden needs to rebound: Golden’s rookie season was not encouraging.

Marvin Harrison Jr. faces multiple structural issues: Harrison’s quarterback play and new offense pose challenges to his fantasy stock.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. Best ball Rounds 6-10 must be used to draft impactful starters and high-ceiling flex options. Balancing reliable weekly performances with elite ceiling outcomes is critical. In some instances, high-profile players must be avoided at their current ADP cost.

The article below breaks down three ADPs from two commonly used best ball platforms that fantasy managers should avoid at this time. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings uses PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Rounds 6-7