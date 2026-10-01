Draft-loaded showdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State features 11 players on PFF’s 2027 NFL Draft big board, more than any other game this weekend.

Quarterbacks face tougher tests: Julian Sayin draws Iowa’s defense, while PFF’s highest-graded passer, Darian Mensah, travels to Clemson.

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September gave us an early look at the prospects shaping the 2027 NFL Draft class, but this weekend should tell us more about how they handle tougher competition.

Several leading quarterbacks face their toughest defensive assignments yet, while eight of the nation’s top 12 teams hit the road. Here are the matchups to watch, starting with the most draft-loaded game on the schedule.

Iowa vs. Ohio State boasts the most talent

With 11 players inside the big board for the 2027 NFL Draft, Iowa’s matchup with Ohio State features more talent than any other game this weekend. It also presents Julian Sayin with perhaps his toughest defensive challenge yet.

Sayin’s lack of ideal size and arm strength has prompted questions about his NFL outlook, but his production is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Last week marked his sixth career game with a PFF grade above 90.0, and he finished September as the second-highest-graded passer in college football.

The best matchup, however, might come in the trenches. Ohio State edge defender Kenyatta Jackson Jr., ranked 40th on the PFF big board, faces an Iowa offensive line featuring No. 34 Trevor Lauck and No. 37 Kade Pieper.

Jackson has been a steady run defender throughout his Ohio State career, with his season-long PFF run-defense grades ranging from 60.0 to 75.0. Lauck, meanwhile, has been an outstanding pass protector despite playing in a run-heavy offense. He has allowed just seven pressures across 400 career pass-blocking snaps and has yet to surrender a sack as a Hawkeye.

Iowa’s offensive line already passed a significant test in last week’s victory over Michigan, holding highly touted edge defender John Henry Daley to a 61.7 PFF pass-rushing grade, his lowest as a collegiate starter.

Jackson isn’t the same caliber of prospect we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on Ohio State’s defensive line, but his sustained production and physical traits should still draw first-round interest. Questions remain about his ceiling, so a strong performance against Iowa would provide a valuable boost to his draft stock.

Can Alabama’s top defenders squash Super Kamario Taylor?

Alabama will face one of college football’s most exciting players this weekend when it travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State and quarterback Kamario Taylor. Ineligible for the draft until 2028, Taylor is already generating buzz as a potential future No. 1 pick, with his electric style of play drawing comparisons to former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Much of the attention entering this game has centered on the promising quarterbacks on either side, but Taylor has yet to encounter a defense with this much talent. Alabama may not have the depth of the incredible defenses coached by Nick Saban, but the 2026 unit still features the 2027 draft’s third-ranked edge defender in Yhonzae Pierre, fifth-ranked cornerback in Zabien Brown and sixth-ranked safety in Bray Hubbard.

Pierre has recorded two sacks through four games, albeit across just 65 pass-rushing snaps. He has yet to make the leap many hoped to see this season, and finishing pressures against Taylor will present a particular challenge. Taylor is likely the most elusive quarterback Pierre will face all year.

Neither Brown nor Hubbard has hit full stride in the secondary, although Hubbard’s start raises more questions. Despite intercepting a pass against Florida State, he has earned a 62.3 overall PFF grade this season. That represents a substantial drop from his 83.1 grade last year and his elite 89.2 mark in 2024.

As a former three-star recruit, Hubbard doesn’t possess the athletic upside of several other defensive backs in Alabama’s secondary. His production consequently carries more weight in his evaluation, and he needs to show he can consistently perform at a high level.

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Darian Mensah’s first proper test as a Hurricane

With so many quarterbacks to sort through between now and April, each weekend adds another useful piece of evidence. For Darian Mensah, this road trip to Clemson should provide the clearest indication yet of where he belongs.

As noted earlier, Julian Sayin is the second-highest-graded passer in college football this season. Mensah is the only player above him. The Miami quarterback has been outstanding, posting a 154.0 passer rating without recording a turnover-worthy play.

His victory over Wake Forest now looks stronger following the Demon Deacons’ upset of ranked Louisville, but Miami has still faced one of the easiest opening schedules among contending programs. Mensah currently sits 45th on PFF’s big board, and a strong performance at Clemson could push him into the first-round conversation, if he isn’t there already.

Clemson is no slouch. The Tigers have four defenders inside PFF’s top 90, and their sluggish start appears to be behind them. Last week, they held promising 2028 quarterback prospect Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele to a career-low 55.7 PFF passing grade. The Cal quarterback threw two interceptions and struggled against pressure from edge defender Will Heldt, the No. 51 player on PFF’s board.

Mensah can always turn to dynamic sophomore Malachi Toney if Clemson’s pass rush forces him to get the ball out quickly. That sets up another intriguing matchup with cornerback Ashton Hampton, who carries a first-round grade from PFF. Hampton has missed just five tackles since the start of last season, while Toney has forced 48 missed tackles over the same span.

Which top players can handle the road atmosphere?

After an opening month dominated by nonconference home games, eight of college football’s top 12 teams hit the road this weekend. Those teams account for 43 players on PFF’s top-150 draft board.

Beyond Ohio State, Alabama and Miami, reigning national champion Indiana faces an interesting trip to Rutgers after surviving a one-score scare against Northwestern last week. The Scarlet Knights don’t have anywhere near the depth of talent on Curt Cignetti’s roster, but wide receiver KJ Duff has already racked up 550 receiving yards, including 11 gains of at least 15 yards. Currently ranked 28th overall, he could become a first-round lock if he continues to play at this level.

Indiana’s Kamari Sharpe, PFF’s sixth-ranked cornerback in the 2027 class, will be tasked with containing Duff. Sharpe has good size at 6-foot-1, but Duff’s 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame creates a mismatch against any college cornerback. Rutgers will likely need to throw to keep pace with the Hoosiers, giving this matchup plenty of opportunities to influence the game.

Also keep an eye on BYU running back LJ Martin during the Cougars’ trip to TCU. Just 5.5 points favor 10th-ranked BYU, and the home crowd should recognize a genuine opportunity for a top-10 upset.

Martin has been a standout at BYU for years, but Florida’s Jadan Baugh and Georgia’s Nate Frazier have outplayed him to begin 2026. With limited room for running backs in the middle rounds, a strong performance on the road would help Martin strengthen his position in the class.