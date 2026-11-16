Jelani McDonald headlines the draft risers: The Texas safety earned a 90.7 overall PFF grade against LSU, intercepting three passes and recording 10 tackles without a miss.

Cam Coleman faces questions about his production: The Texas wide receiver went without a catch on 20 routes against LSU, continuing an inconsistent season after transferring from Auburn.

See the grades for yourself: Explore PFF's college football player grades to evaluate the prospects rising and falling on the 2027 NFL Draft board.

Many top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft have just two more games to prove themselves before their college football careers draw to a close.

Week 11 was disrupted before a ball was even snapped, with several teams scrambling to make alternative travel arrangements and kickoff times pushed back across the country due to aviation disruptions.

The quality of play may have suffered as a result. The Power Four conferences combined for a 76.9 PFF offensive grade in Week 11, the lowest weekly mark of the season and down from 84.4 the previous week.

Several top quarterback prospects struggled to impress, and it wasn't a banner week for wide receivers, either. Of the 15 wide receivers ranked inside the top 100 on PFF's draft board who played Saturday, only Jeremiah Smith surpassed 100 receiving yards — and even he dropped two passes.

Stock Up: S Jelani McDonald, Texas

Currently ranked as the 56th overall prospect on PFF's big board and fourth among safeties, McDonald did more for his draft stock this weekend than any other player inside the top 100. He delivered his highest-graded performance of the season on the road against LSU, earning a 90.7 overall PFF grade.

McDonald intercepted LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt three times, twice in the red zone. He could've had a fourth pick, too, but an errant throw over the middle slipped through his fingertips.

The turnovers will, of course, be the flashy plays most remember, but scouts have long admired McDonald's natural range in deep zone coverage. His ability to read and react to throws has always been one of his primary selling points as a prospect.

McDonald's passer rating allowed when targeted this season now stands at 69.0. He has been an above-average run defender throughout his career, and this game marked a step in the right direction for his tackling, too. He finished with 10 tackles and no misses. An excellent performance overall.

Stock Down: WR Cam Coleman, Texas

We mentioned that top wide receiver prospects struggled to produce this weekend, but Coleman didn't catch a single pass. He ran 20 routes and drew three targets against LSU‘s defense but failed to record a reception.

Coleman hasn't exactly benefited from elite quarterback play from Arch Manning lately, but his lack of production in the Longhorns‘ offense is becoming impossible to ignore.

Coleman has battled injuries this year, and even with him back in the lineup, Steve Sarkisian appears to be turning to underclassmen Emmett Mosley and true freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. for larger roles in the Texas passing attack.

Coleman impressed at Auburn but wasn't particularly productive relative to his high usage. His yards per route run figure has hovered around 1.7 in all three collegiate seasons. He stands a good chance of playing postseason football with the 8-2 Longhorns, but any hopes of a post-transfer breakout in Austin appear to have been firmly put to bed.

With many of the draft‘s top wideouts failing to make an impact this weekend, the door was open for someone else to attract attention, and that's exactly what Carlos Hernandez did.

The true senior has been an integral part of Wake Forest‘s meteoric rise. The Demon Deacons‘ offense has been a buzzsaw, outscoring opponents 145-0 in the first halves of their last four games. Hernandez has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season and developed tremendous chemistry with quarterback and Heisman contender Gio Lopez, who is likely to return to college football for another season.

Hernandez hasn't dropped a pass since September. In his nine full-game appearances, he has failed to reach 85 receiving yards just once.

The Demon Deacons don't put him in many contested-catch situations, but when they do, Hernandez comes down with the football 75% of the time. He's used heavily in intermediate areas, where he can continue to gain yards after the catch. Hernandez is averaging a monstrous 8.0 yards after the catch per reception and has recorded 11 receptions of 15-plus yards over his last three games.

The Razorbacks picked up their second conference win of the season Saturday against South Carolina, which was without quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Despite the Gamecocks turning to the less mobile Cutter Woods, Rhodes failed to generate a single pressure on 24 pass-rushing snaps.

It was the first time in Rhodes' career that he had rushed the passer more than 12 times in a game without recording a pressure. Despite throwing three interceptions and scoring just six points, the Gamecocks kept their quarterback upright all game. Woods wasn't necessarily getting the ball out particularly quickly, either, averaging 2.83 seconds to throw.

Rhodes currently ranks just outside the top 100 prospects on PFF's big board and profiles as a fringe Day 2 selection. His experience and positional value may push him higher in due course, but for now, it's difficult to ignore how significantly his production has declined from a year ago.

Rhodes has recorded less than half as many pressures as he did last season, with only two games remaining to make an impression. He has now gone four straight games without a sack and has just two all season.

Power Four Wide Receivers Weeks 1-11 0.00 50.00 100.00 150.00 Targeted QB Rating 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Toney Smith Becker Lee Harris Dixon Mosley Harris Duff Taylor Buchanan Richardson Thomas Sowell Marshall Mizell Williams Mizell Young Burton Durr Jr. Wilde Glasker Richardson Foley Bowick Brown Shipp Dandridge Waseem Lawson Marsh Russell III McCoy Epps Gilbert Coleman Hatcher Pegan McMillan Knight Freeman Brown Dwyer Barkate Derry Harris Darby Sherrill Overby Preston Johnson Spivey Whittemore Brooks Lopez Strachan Sategna III Faison Tracy Shanks Jordan Bishop Jr. Spencer Evans III High Williams Henry Matthews Olugbode Kasper Gibson Cunningham Diaz Morgan Hornes Vander Zee Singleton Moore Jr. Allen Ross-Simmons Coleman-Williams Tibbs Wilson Hicks Craver Magee Norman Jacobs Coleman Wingo Smith Pickett Roebuck Barney Jr. Solomon McGowan Fenner Townsend Jackson Martin Dixon-Wyatt Fields Hampton Hendricks Greathouse Alexander McClellan Walker Hurry Farrakhan Jr. Robinson McCray McCuin Moore Mosley V Watkins Jr. Bennett Jr. Marsh Stewart Robinson Cooper Brooks Jr. Wesco Jr. Clement Henry Jr. Hunter III Brown Faupel Koger Danzy Williams Hines Knight Ray Montague Jr. Boggs Stockton Courtney Scott Salley Jr. Humphreys Gilmer Claiborne Rowe Jr. Williams Lewis Strong Hayes Bullard Jr. Jennings Penson Morris Young Trader Phelps Cox Gibson Wagner Hale Yates Brown IV Neider Hilton Jr. Kubecka Moore Hayes Jackson Eusebio Upshaw Abdul-Rahim Gladding Carter Neptune Black III Moore Miller Richardson Porter Horton Greene Nimrod White-Helton Brown Smith Miller Black Green Barnes Hall Henry Harbor Wilson III Miller Meeks Small Coleman Johnson Weaver Abrams Farmer Coleman Snow Trimble Abdullah Ahumaraeze Houston Clark Staley Williams Jr. Charles Bray Meadows Johnson Johnson Kekahuna Eskildsen Anderson Hudson Eakin Onovughe Frischknecht Ellis Magwood Thomas Scott Manning Helton Lee Murph Brown Sadler Moa Polite Jr. Morrissette Livingstone Skeete Allen III Robinson Cook II Webb Hawkins Pough Hunter Choice Kinsler Johnson Gregory Humphrey King Cisse Eligon II Jackson Ragins Montgomery Jackson Moore Phillips Fuhrmann Brown Singleton Jr. Thomas James Goodie Sr. Vines-Bright Hernandez The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Malachi Toney WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 157.80 3rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 4.30 1st / 265 Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Targeted QB Rating 138.20 17th / 265 Yards / Route Run 4.00 3rd / 265 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 138.70 16th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.45 7th / 265 Cayden Lee WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 110.90 77th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.19 13th / 265 Carlos Hernandez WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 152.10 6th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.81 4th / 265 Jackson Harris WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 118.80 51st / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.70 25th / 265 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 110.60 79th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.76 22nd / 265 Trent Mosley WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 127.90 31st / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.16 14th / 265 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 118.70 53rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.70 25th / 265 KJ Duff WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 104.70 108th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.21 12th / 265 Talyn Taylor WR · GEORGIA Targeted QB Rating 158.30 1st / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.32 9th / 265 JJ Buchanan WR · MICHIGAN Targeted QB Rating 80.90 204th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.51 35th / 265 Giovanni Richardson WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 95.60 142nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.68 6th / 265 Amare Thomas WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 137.40 18th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.59 32nd / 265 Chase Sowell WR · PENN STATE Targeted QB Rating 108.70 90th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.48 37th / 265 Chris Marshall WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 113.20 68th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.76 22nd / 265 Isaiah Mizell WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 158.30 1st / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.30 10th / 265 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Targeted QB Rating 109.60 85th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.90 19th / 265 Aidan Mizell WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 141.80 12th / 265 Yards / Route Run 4.28 2nd / 265 Wyatt Young WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 152.50 4th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.35 8th / 265 Jonah Burton WR · DUKE Targeted QB Rating 114.50 64th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.36 48th / 265 Chris Durr Jr. WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 106.40 96th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.66 29th / 265 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 133.90 24th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.58 33rd / 265 Legend Glasker WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 150.20 8th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.70 5th / 265 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 113.70 66th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.70 25th / 265 Jack Foley WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 131.80 28th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.10 15th / 265 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 111.20 75th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.30 56th / 265 Que'Sean Brown WR · VA TECH Targeted QB Rating 123.60 38th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.86 21st / 265 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 90.90 168th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.04 84th / 265 Craig Dandridge WR · GEORGIA Targeted QB Rating 116.10 59th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.95 17th / 265 Asaad Waseem WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 98.30 130th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.25 11th / 265 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 120.50 47th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.43 39th / 265 Nick Marsh WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 132.60 26th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.95 17th / 265 Calvin Russell III WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 100.60 121st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.98 91st / 265 Lawayne McCoy WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 115.60 62nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.63 30th / 265 DJ Epps WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 133.80 25th / 265 Yards / Route Run 3.04 16th / 265 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Targeted QB Rating 150.60 7th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.47 38th / 265 Miles Coleman WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 105.90 99th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.89 20th / 265 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 121.90 43rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.75 24th / 265 Braden Pegan WR · UTAH Targeted QB Rating 118.50 54th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.09 79th / 265 Nik McMillan WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 98.00 132nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.16 68th / 265 Yamir Knight WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 116.80 57th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.63 30th / 265 Gavin Freeman WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 95.40 145th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.33 52nd / 265 Nico Brown WR · STANFORD Targeted QB Rating 108.50 92nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.90 102nd / 265 Jordan Dwyer WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 82.90 193rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.24 62nd / 265 Cooper Barkate WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 143.60 11th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.05 82nd / 265 Josh Derry WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 120.90 46th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.26 60th / 265 Tra'Mar Harris WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 121.10 45th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.02 87th / 265 Kenny Darby WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 106.00 97th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.42 42nd / 265 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Targeted QB Rating 93.90 153rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.49 36th / 265 Dominic Overby WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 116.00 60th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.52 34th / 265 Shazz Preston WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 90.10 172nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.21 65th / 265 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 116.50 58th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.40 46th / 265 Tre Spivey WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 135.60 21st / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.23 64th / 265 Creed Whittemore WR · UTAH Targeted QB Rating 97.60 135th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.27 59th / 265 Lotzeir Brooks WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 112.90 70th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.31 54th / 265 Jasen Lopez WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 87.60 182nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.21 65th / 265 Prince Strachan WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 109.70 84th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.41 44th / 265 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Targeted QB Rating 100.80 119th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.01 90th / 265 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Targeted QB Rating 109.10 89th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.24 62nd / 265 Javon Tracy WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 96.50 139th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.02 87th / 265 Kam Shanks WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 121.20 44th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.43 39th / 265 Antonio Jordan WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 81.70 197th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.32 53rd / 265 Jermaine Bishop Jr. WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 126.10 34th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.98 91st / 265 DeShawn Spencer WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 103.80 110th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.48 161st / 265 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 90.70 169th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.31 54th / 265 Caden High WR · STANFORD Targeted QB Rating 98.80 128th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.30 56th / 265 Zacharyus Williams WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 141.10 13th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.36 48th / 265 Tyrell Henry WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 71.80 226th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.35 51st / 265 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 124.80 37th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.39 47th / 265 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 125.30 35th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.42 42nd / 265 Kyler Kasper WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 61.90 243rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.05 82nd / 265 JV Gibson WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 107.40 94th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.03 85th / 265 Caleb Cunningham WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 105.60 101st / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.26 60th / 265 Tony Diaz WR · IOWA Targeted QB Rating 87.20 184th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.09 79th / 265 Semaj Morgan WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 118.80 51st / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.43 39th / 265 Tyren Hornes WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 123.30 39th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.12 73rd / 265 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Targeted QB Rating 122.70 40th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.66 135th / 265 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 98.00 132nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.66 135th / 265 DeAndre Moore Jr. WR · COLORADO Targeted QB Rating 93.10 159th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.13 71st / 265 Jordan Allen WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 82.80 194th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.96 94th / 265 Justus Ross-Simmons WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 81.50 198th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.41 174th / 265 Ryan Coleman-Williams WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 119.90 50th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.14 70th / 265 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 104.80 106th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.62 139th / 265 Dallas Wilson WR · FLORIDA Targeted QB Rating 95.20 146th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.97 93rd / 265 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 109.30 88th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.41 44th / 265 Mario Craver WR · TEXAS A&M Targeted QB Rating 80.10 205th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.76 117th / 265 Sanfrisco Magee WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 152.30 5th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.10 77th / 265 TK Norman WR · TEXAS A&M Targeted QB Rating 82.80 194th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.61 143rd / 265 Vandrevius Jacobs WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 98.40 129th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.94 98th / 265 Cam Coleman WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 88.30 180th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.74 119th / 265 Ryan Wingo WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 112.20 73rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.82 111th / 265 Yannick Smith WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 122.70 40th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.95 95th / 265 Cam Pickett WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 66.90 234th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.11 75th / 265 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 104.80 106th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.61 143rd / 265 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 82.40 196th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.73 121st / 265 Jaivon Solomon WR · DUKE Targeted QB Rating 91.10 166th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.20 67th / 265 Jayden McGowan WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 92.50 162nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.12 73rd / 265 Larenzo Fenner WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 122.50 42nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.85 107th / 265 Xavier Townsend WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 109.40 87th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.92 100th / 265 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Targeted QB Rating 127.00 33rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.75 118th / 265 Da'Shawn Martin WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 115.80 61st / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.10 77th / 265 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 100.40 122nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.88 104th / 265 Horatio Fields WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 110.00 82nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.70 126th / 265 Messiah Hampton WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 95.00 147th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.17 203rd / 265 Chase Hendricks WR · CAL Targeted QB Rating 105.90 99th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.55 152nd / 265 Jaden Greathouse WR · NOTRE DAME Targeted QB Rating 113.30 67th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.77 114th / 265 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 103.80 110th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.13 71st / 265 Jeremiah McClellan WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 146.80 9th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.67 28th / 265 Trent Walker WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 88.00 181st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.69 129th / 265 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 118.10 55th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.72 123rd / 265 Quanell Farrakhan Jr. WR · COLORADO Targeted QB Rating 92.70 161st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.74 119th / 265 Chance Robinson WR · NC STATE Targeted QB Rating 112.80 71st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.44 165th / 265 Chrishon McCray WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 98.00 132nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.62 139th / 265 Devin McCuin WR · OHIO STATE Targeted QB Rating 99.00 127th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.47 163rd / 265 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 132.50 27th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.11 75th / 265 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 85.30 186th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.82 111th / 265 Winston Watkins Jr. WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 100.70 120th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.60 147th / 265 Mazeo Bennett Jr. WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 99.20 126th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.15 69th / 265 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Targeted QB Rating 72.40 225th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.69 129th / 265 Evan Stewart WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 130.40 29th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.08 81st / 265 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 92.20 164th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.83 109th / 265 Jalen Cooper WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 100.90 118th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.02 87th / 265 Chris Brooks Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 88.60 178th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.52 155th / 265 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 60.00 245th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.68 132nd / 265 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 98.10 131st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.89 103rd / 265 Chris Henry Jr. WR · OHIO STATE Targeted QB Rating 125.00 36th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.30 56th / 265 Chris Hunter III WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 94.60 151st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.52 155th / 265 Tyler Brown WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 89.70 176th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.44 165th / 265 Donovan Faupel WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 90.10 172nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.24 193rd / 265 Jeremiah Koger WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 62.40 242nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.53 154th / 265 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 136.90 19th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.73 121st / 265 Bryson Williams WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 87.60 182nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.43 168th / 265 Tanook Hines WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 105.40 103rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.23 196th / 265 Malik Knight WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 73.10 222nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.43 168th / 265 Traylon Ray WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 110.30 81st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.70 126th / 265 Johnathan Montague Jr. WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 111.00 76th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.50 157th / 265 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 64.80 238th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.61 143rd / 265 Bailey Stockton WR · FLORIDA Targeted QB Rating 97.30 136th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.91 101st / 265 Kameron Courtney WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 134.60 22nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.56 148th / 265 Rico Scott WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 109.80 83rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.67 134th / 265 Derrick Salley Jr. WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 106.00 97th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.95 95th / 265 London Humphreys WR · GEORGIA Targeted QB Rating 107.50 93rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.11 213th / 265 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 110.60 79th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.71 124th / 265 Ty Claiborne WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 99.50 124th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.62 139th / 265 Brian Rowe Jr. WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 84.50 188th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.87 105th / 265 Rashid Williams WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 95.50 143rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.21 199th / 265 Terrence Lewis WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 108.70 90th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.17 203rd / 265 Ian Strong WR · CAL Targeted QB Rating 79.60 209th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.62 139th / 265 Omari Hayes WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 78.10 213th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.29 185th / 265 Rodney Bullard Jr. WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 80.00 206th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.22 197th / 265 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 76.70 217th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.41 174th / 265 Dalen Penson WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 93.90 153rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.83 109th / 265 Tyler Morris WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 70.50 228th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.08 217th / 265 Koby Young WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 138.90 15th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.30 183rd / 265 Joshisa Trader WR · NC STATE Targeted QB Rating 83.10 192nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.36 48th / 265 Brandon Phelps WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 134.40 23rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.78 113th / 265 Nahzae Cox WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 92.90 160th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.84 108th / 265 Jacquon Gibson WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 115.20 63rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.86 106th / 265 Drew Wagner WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 109.50 86th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.07 218th / 265 Jalen Hale WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 136.10 20th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.77 114th / 265 Bryce Yates WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 101.30 117th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.56 148th / 265 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 71.40 227th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.24 193rd / 265 John Neider WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 113.10 69th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.50 157th / 265 Eugene Hilton Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 79.90 208th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.27 186th / 265 Keaton Kubecka WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 57.30 248th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.05 223rd / 265 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 85.00 187th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.12 211th / 265 Jacobe Hayes WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 83.50 189th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.14 207th / 265 Cody Jackson WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 64.60 240th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.65 137th / 265 Derek Eusebio WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 81.10 202nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.13 208th / 265 Daylyn Upshaw WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 114.00 65th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.39 177th / 265 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 110.80 78th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.48 161st / 265 Dyzier Carter WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 77.10 216th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.61 143rd / 265 Christian Neptune WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 90.30 171st / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.81 241st / 265 Ben Black III WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 66.10 235th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.44 165th / 265 T.J. Moore WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 72.60 224th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.16 205th / 265 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 81.30 200th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.49 160th / 265 Jared Richardson WR · DUKE Targeted QB Rating 105.20 105th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.27 186th / 265 Jadon Porter WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 93.40 156th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.69 129th / 265 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Targeted QB Rating 78.50 212th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.33 181st / 265 Ayden Greene WR · VA TECH Targeted QB Rating 120.20 49th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.43 168th / 265 Chas Nimrod WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 90.00 174th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.34 180th / 265 Sacovie White-Helton WR · GEORGIA Targeted QB Rating 117.50 56th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.93 99th / 265 Davion Brown WR · VA TECH Targeted QB Rating 94.20 152nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.71 124th / 265 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 74.00 219th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.20 200th / 265 DJ Miller WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 91.80 165th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.31 182nd / 265 DJ Black WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 77.50 215th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.64 138th / 265 Javarius Green WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 54.90 253rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.35 178th / 265 Chris Barnes WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 44.10 260th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.40 176th / 265 JonAnthony Hall WR · STANFORD Targeted QB Rating 95.00 147th / 265 Yards / Route Run 2.03 85th / 265 Malachi Henry WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 144.70 10th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.55 152nd / 265 Nyck Harbor WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 94.80 150th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.70 126th / 265 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 87.10 185th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.30 183rd / 265 Dre'lon Miller WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 94.90 149th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.26 188th / 265 Antonio Meeks WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 129.60 30th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.56 148th / 265 Ed Small WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 105.60 101st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.68 132nd / 265 Malachi Coleman WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 140.00 14th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.56 148th / 265 Marquis Johnson WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 92.50 162nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.43 168th / 265 Cole Weaver WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 49.50 258th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.79 244th / 265 TJ Abrams WR · FLORIDA Targeted QB Rating 127.80 32nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.77 114th / 265 Ric'Darious Farmer WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 41.30 261st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.11 213th / 265 Ty'Lyric Coleman WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 120.40 48th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.89 235th / 265 Victor Snow WR · NC STATE Targeted QB Rating 70.50 228th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.97 227th / 265 Brayden Trimble WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 88.50 179th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.10 215th / 265 Josiah Abdullah WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 93.20 157th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.43 168th / 265 Ricky Ahumaraeze WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 69.40 230th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.65 257th / 265 Jourdin Houston WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 54.20 255th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.50 157th / 265 Quinn Clark WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 58.30 247th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.70 252nd / 265 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 93.20 157th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.25 191st / 265 Taz Williams Jr. WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 104.60 109th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.24 193rd / 265 Waden Charles WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 102.70 114th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.10 215th / 265 Jaden Bray WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 83.30 191st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.07 218th / 265 Derek Meadows WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 68.10 231st / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.70 252nd / 265 Ricky Johnson WR · UTAH Targeted QB Rating 55.40 252nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.12 211th / 265 Isaiah Johnson WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 80.00 206th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.26 188th / 265 Trech Kekahuna WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 99.50 124th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.06 222nd / 265 Brett Eskildsen WR · PENN STATE Targeted QB Rating 79.30 211th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.13 208th / 265 Nic Anderson WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 103.10 113th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.13 208th / 265 Micah Hudson WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 81.10 202nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.42 173rd / 265 Coy Eakin WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 91.10 166th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.45 164th / 265 Jordan Onovughe WR · STANFORD Targeted QB Rating 73.30 221st / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.86 236th / 265 Reggie Frischknecht WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 81.30 200th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.76 249th / 265 Landon Ellis WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 34.80 262nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.80 243rd / 265 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 56.40 250th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.79 244th / 265 Ja'Cory Thomas WR · VANDERBILT Targeted QB Rating 111.90 74th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.19 201st / 265 Jeremy Scott WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 95.50 143rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.97 227th / 265 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 79.40 210th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.94 230th / 265 Nyqir Helton WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 56.90 249th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.40 265th / 265 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 101.80 116th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.97 227th / 265 Donovan Murph WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 81.40 199th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.25 191st / 265 Tristen Brown WR · VANDERBILT Targeted QB Rating 95.70 141st / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.07 218th / 265 C.J. Sadler WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 89.60 177th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.07 218th / 265 Salesi Moa WR · MICHIGAN Targeted QB Rating 102.50 115th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.99 226th / 265 Jamal Polite Jr. WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 68.00 232nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.95 95th / 265 De'Nylon Morrissette WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 99.90 123rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.85 237th / 265 Parker Livingstone WR · OKLAHOMA Targeted QB Rating 97.20 138th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.78 248th / 265 Jaedn Skeete WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 61.20 244th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.67 256th / 265 Vernon Allen III WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 72.90 223rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.49 263rd / 265 Isaiah Robinson WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 105.40 103rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.26 188th / 265 Johntay Cook II WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 65.10 237th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.73 250th / 265 Kaleb Webb WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 54.60 254th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.05 223rd / 265 Jamari Hawkins WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 93.80 155th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.90 233rd / 265 Dawson Pough WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 107.20 95th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.90 233rd / 265 Nyziah Hunter WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 77.90 214th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.81 241st / 265 Manny Choice WR · OKLAHOMA Targeted QB Rating 67.00 233rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.19 201st / 265 Tony Kinsler WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 26.80 263rd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.59 260th / 265 Darius Johnson WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 54.20 255th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.84 238th / 265 Aaron Gregory WR · TEXAS A&M Targeted QB Rating 90.70 169th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.35 178th / 265 Mason Humphrey WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 12.80 265th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.45 264th / 265 Jordan King WR · CAL Targeted QB Rating 96.50 139th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.82 240th / 265 Ismael Cisse WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 73.90 220th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.83 239th / 265 Hayden Eligon II WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 83.50 189th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.62 258th / 265 Radarious Jackson WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 52.10 257th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.05 223rd / 265 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 97.30 136th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.79 244th / 265 Naeshaun Montgomery WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 90.00 174th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.15 206th / 265 Marlion Jackson WR · VA TECH Targeted QB Rating 75.30 218th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.93 232nd / 265 Jayden Moore WR · DUKE Targeted QB Rating 65.30 236th / 265 Yards / Route Run 1.22 197th / 265 Jojo Phillips WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 112.30 72nd / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.68 254th / 265 Isaiah Fuhrmann WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 103.60 112th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.79 244th / 265 CJ Brown WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 45.90 259th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.59 260th / 265 Eric Singleton Jr. WR · FLORIDA Targeted QB Rating 25.60 264th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.73 250th / 265 Elijah Thomas WR · OKLAHOMA Targeted QB Rating 63.90 241st / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.50 262nd / 265 Evan James WR · IOWA Targeted QB Rating 64.80 238th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.60 259th / 265 Caleb Goodie Sr. WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 59.30 246th / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.94 230th / 265 Raiden Vines-Bright WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 55.70 251st / 265 Yards / Route Run 0.68 254th / 265

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Stock Up: DI Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

This was yet another quality performance from Gilliam, who has not only risen to first-round status but is quickly emerging as a contender for top-10 pick consideration. He earned a 79.3 overall PFF grade against Texas A&M this week. Gilliam played just 33 snaps, his fewest in any SEC game this season, but made an impact against both the run and the pass.

Gilliam is a wonderfully coordinated athlete whose ability to defend interior runs is magnificent. Opposing offenses have started to recognize that running inside with only one blocker responsible for Gilliam often gets them nowhere.

Gilliam has earned an 87.1 PFF run-defense grade this season without a single below-average performance in that department. It's difficult to believe he was stuck in a rotational role on Penn State‘s defense last season, unable to make much of a contribution and finishing with a 52.2 PFF run-defense grade.

One-season wonders can sometimes be met with skepticism in draft evaluations, but when a player performs with Gilliam's consistency and conviction, it's impossible to ignore. Look no further than Quinnen Williams, who enjoyed just one dominant season as an interior defender in the SEC. That draft pick certainly worked out.

Stock Down: RB Isaac Brown, Louisville

After an explosive performance against Stanford three weeks ago that earned Brown a 91.9 overall PFF grade, he followed it up with the two worst games of his career from a grading standpoint, on the road against Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Ranked 78th overall on PFF's big board, Brown is a little undersized by NFL running back standards. Like prospects such as Jahmyr Gibbs before him, he needs to prove he can contribute heavily in the receiving game to earn an every-down role. A drop and a fumble in the passing game over the past two weeks aren't helping his case.

Brown has been far too hot and cold for a top running back prospect this season. Between Weeks 5 and 9, he produced three monstrous games in which he averaged more than 13 yards per carry and scored six total touchdowns.

In other outings, he has exhibited sluggish effort and struggled to generate anything before or after contact. That includes 17 carries for 38 yards against Ole Miss and nine carries for 11 yards against Syracuse.

It's worth noting that Brown doesn't always receive a bell-cow workload at Louisville. Much like Jadarian Price last year, that may make it difficult to gauge how productive he could be as the lead back in an offense.

Stock Up: T McKale Boley, Virginia

There is no shortage of quality pass-protecting offensive tackles projected for the middle rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft. Boley is one player who has built a very solid résumé.

The fifth-year senior is on track to log his 3,000th career college football snap before the season is over. His grades have steadily improved each year, reaching an 81.9 overall PFF grade so far this season.

Saturday's dominant display in a 29-point victory over Cal marked Boley's seventh pressure-free game of the season. He has allowed just one sack and one additional quarterback hit on 300 pass-blocking snaps in 2026.

Unlike several other mid-round pass protectors in this class, Boley has also taken a clear step forward as a run blocker. He's been solid in Virginia‘s run game, which relies heavily on inside and outside zone concepts. Boley has earned a 74.8 PFF run-blocking grade, up from 69.1 a year ago.

Boley currently ranks 140th on PFF's big board, and his age won't work in his favor as a super senior. But in the third-to-fourth-round range, that might hardly be a factor in what is shaping up to be one of the oldest draft classes of all time.