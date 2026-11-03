Charlie Becker strengthens his draft outlook: The Indiana wide receiver recorded 149 yards against Minnesota and is gaining consideration as a potential top-10 selection.

Sammy Omosigho and Will Heldt continue to impress: Omosigho leads Power Four linebackers with a 91.9 overall PFF grade, while Heldt has earned grades above 74.0 in seven consecutive games.

Jaylen McClain and Vicari Swain see their stock fall: McClain earned a career-low 39.5 overall PFF grade against USC, while Swain's grade has dropped to 52.3 over his past three games.

The Halloween weekend of college football may not have sprouted that many spooky upsets, but we saw plenty of close games between ranked teams decided in the dying moments.

Only one team inside the top 15 of the AP poll — The Ohio State Buckeyes — lost in Week 9. The Buckeyes boast more players on PFF’s 2027 NFL draft big board than any other program, but without quarterback Julian Sayin under center, they couldn't get close to USC.

Elsewhere, Drew Mestemaker’s Oklahoma State offense put up 49 points on the road against Iowa State and still lost via a last-second field goal. Now with three losses this season, the current top quarterback prospect appears likely to miss the playoffs.

With the draft big board beginning to take shape, here is who helped and hurt their stock over Halloween weekend.

Stock Up: WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

Charlie Becker looks nailed on as a first-round pick at wide receiver, but the question now is becoming just how high he could actually go. Indiana’s big-bodied wideout is gaining significant traction as a potential top-10 draft selection, and performances like his 149-yard game on Saturday are a big reason why.

Becker came through in the clutch for the Hoosiers against Minnesota. He made back-to-back receptions of 32 and 25 yards on either side of the end of regulation. The first put the Hoosiers in range for a game-tying field goal. The latter was a touchdown that put his team ahead in overtime.

Becker has now surpassed his receiving yardage total from last season, when he became incredibly productive down the stretch. Becker now has 1,397 receiving yards over the last 12 months, along with 12 touchdowns and 21 contested catches.

The 6-foot-4 wideout has made at least one contested grab in each of his last four games and has built excellent chemistry with quarterback Josh Hoover. It may not have been the prettiest win for the Hoosiers, but Becker looked fantastic every step of the way.

Ohio State’s problems extend beyond the absence of its starting quarterback. On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes were comprehensively dismantled by USC, which averaged almost seven yards per play.

Safety Jaylen McClain was too often on the receiving end of big plays from the Trojans. USC tight end Mark Bowman put McClain in a highlight that will be played in college football video packages for years to come when he hurdled a practically upright McClain, and that was the least of the safety’s problems.

McClain finished the game with a 39.5 overall PFF grade, the second-lowest of any Power Four safety this weekend and by far the lowest of his career. He has otherwise been quite consistent over the course of his Buckeyes career, and this game isn’t a reason to start ringing alarm bells, but it must be accounted for.

Power Four Wide receivers Weeks 1-9 50.00 100.00 150.00 Targeted QB Rating 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Toney Smith Lee Dixon Hernandez Buchanan Wilde Harris Duff Harris Sowell Young Glasker Hatcher Mizell Richardson Marshall Brown Durr Jr. Shipp Bowick Thomas Williams Darby Pegan Marsh Waseem Freeman McMillan Epps McCoy Sategna III Sherrill Faison Lawson Henry Roebuck Knight Evans III Alexander Brooks Kasper Gilbert Tracy Hicks Townsend Allen Olugbode Coleman Coleman-Williams Wilson Johnson Matthews Dixon-Wyatt Vander Zee Diaz Tibbs Morgan Gibson Watkins Jr. Magee Moore Jr. Barney Jr. Martin McCuin Jackson Barkate Smith Jennings Wingo Brooks Jr. Mosley V Fields Hendricks Marsh Cox Stewart Singleton Montague Jr. Boggs Moore Wagner Hayes Robinson Derry Cooper Bennett Jr. Gilmer Young Walker Salley Jr. Clement Brown Hines Hurry Scott Rowe Jr. McCray Wesco Jr. Strong Bullard Jr. Penson Richardson Williams Brown IV Upshaw Danzy Moore Kekahuna Small Horton Black III Johnson Houston Anderson Johnson Lewis Moore Trimble Neider Nimrod Miller Green Harbor Bray Manning Wilson III Magwood Johnson Miller Smith Abdul-Rahim Gladding Onovughe Hilton Jr. Henry Ellis Scott Pough Lee Charles Eskildsen Staley Eakin Morrissette Hunter Webb Phillips Meeks Hudson Brown Brown Ragins Jackson Montgomery Fuhrmann Vines-Bright Becker The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Malachi Toney WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 157.80 2nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 4.30 1st / 157 Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Targeted QB Rating 137.80 13th / 157 Yards / Route Run 4.30 1st / 157 Cayden Lee WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 116.70 42nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.36 9th / 157 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 135.40 16th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.59 7th / 157 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 120.10 35th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.98 16th / 157 Carlos Hernandez WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 142.50 10th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.96 4th / 157 JJ Buchanan WR · MICHIGAN Targeted QB Rating 95.80 94th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.79 21st / 157 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 140.40 11th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.13 14th / 157 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 116.90 41st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.67 24th / 157 KJ Duff WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 105.90 78th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.21 13th / 157 Jackson Harris WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 124.50 28th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.87 18th / 157 Chase Sowell WR · PENN STATE Targeted QB Rating 102.20 82nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.44 35th / 157 Wyatt Young WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 154.70 3rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.77 5th / 157 Legend Glasker WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 149.40 4th / 157 Yards / Route Run 4.30 1st / 157 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Targeted QB Rating 134.00 17th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.23 11th / 157 Isaiah Mizell WR · ARIZONA Targeted QB Rating 158.30 1st / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.69 6th / 157 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 113.20 54th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.10 15th / 157 Chris Marshall WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 113.30 53rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.86 19th / 157 Que'Sean Brown WR · VA TECH Targeted QB Rating 127.80 25th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.22 12th / 157 Chris Durr Jr. WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 99.50 86th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.38 38th / 157 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 92.70 107th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.17 51st / 157 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 122.10 30th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.49 33rd / 157 Amare Thomas WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 126.40 27th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.66 26th / 157 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Targeted QB Rating 107.60 70th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.83 20th / 157 Kenny Darby WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 117.00 40th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.71 22nd / 157 Braden Pegan WR · UTAH Targeted QB Rating 115.80 46th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.05 58th / 157 Nick Marsh WR · INDIANA Targeted QB Rating 132.50 18th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.95 17th / 157 Asaad Waseem WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 99.70 85th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.26 10th / 157 Gavin Freeman WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 95.30 96th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.63 28th / 157 Nik McMillan WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 110.00 61st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.28 47th / 157 DJ Epps WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 132.00 19th / 157 Yards / Route Run 3.52 8th / 157 Lawayne McCoy WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 127.30 26th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.69 23rd / 157 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Targeted QB Rating 100.60 84th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.30 44th / 157 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Targeted QB Rating 97.70 90th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.67 24th / 157 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Targeted QB Rating 112.00 56th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.36 39th / 157 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 114.00 51st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.29 46th / 157 Tyrell Henry WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 69.90 144th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.61 30th / 157 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 106.80 75th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.82 78th / 157 Yamir Knight WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 110.10 60th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.62 29th / 157 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 98.70 89th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.44 35th / 157 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 111.00 58th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.60 31st / 157 Lotzeir Brooks WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 93.60 102nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.45 34th / 157 Kyler Kasper WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 97.00 91st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.36 39th / 157 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Targeted QB Rating 145.10 8th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.34 41st / 157 Javon Tracy WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 86.80 121st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.12 53rd / 157 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 113.50 52nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.58 32nd / 157 Xavier Townsend WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 114.50 48th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.19 50th / 157 Jordan Allen WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 82.40 128th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.01 60th / 157 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 136.00 15th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.64 27th / 157 Cam Coleman WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 94.90 98th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.90 69th / 157 Ryan Coleman-Williams WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 136.30 14th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.43 37th / 157 Dallas Wilson WR · FLORIDA Targeted QB Rating 118.50 39th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.10 54th / 157 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 96.00 93rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.30 44th / 157 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 120.40 33rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.34 41st / 157 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 110.70 59th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.88 71st / 157 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Targeted QB Rating 131.50 20th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.74 83rd / 157 Tony Diaz WR · IOWA Targeted QB Rating 81.10 130th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.13 52nd / 157 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 106.50 77th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.51 104th / 157 Semaj Morgan WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 111.60 57th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.34 41st / 157 JV Gibson WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 107.20 71st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.05 58th / 157 Winston Watkins Jr. WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 107.20 71st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.99 62nd / 157 Sanfrisco Magee WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 145.70 6th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.92 67th / 157 DeAndre Moore Jr. WR · COLORADO Targeted QB Rating 92.00 110th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.28 47th / 157 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 72.10 143rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.70 88th / 157 Da'Shawn Martin WR · VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 112.90 55th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.99 62nd / 157 Devin McCuin WR · OHIO STATE Targeted QB Rating 115.70 47th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.60 96th / 157 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Targeted QB Rating 128.30 22nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.80 80th / 157 Cooper Barkate WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 139.20 12th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.87 73rd / 157 Yannick Smith WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 118.90 38th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.01 60th / 157 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 83.60 126th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.56 99th / 157 Ryan Wingo WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 127.90 24th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.96 65th / 157 Chris Brooks Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 89.40 114th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.73 84th / 157 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Targeted QB Rating 91.70 111th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.93 66th / 157 Horatio Fields WR · OLE MISS Targeted QB Rating 114.50 48th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.72 85th / 157 Chase Hendricks WR · CAL Targeted QB Rating 107.80 68th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.63 94th / 157 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Targeted QB Rating 77.90 135th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.78 81st / 157 Nahzae Cox WR · KANSAS Targeted QB Rating 93.00 103rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.08 56th / 157 Evan Stewart WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 130.30 21st / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.20 49th / 157 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 84.10 124th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.44 107th / 157 Johnathan Montague Jr. WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 120.30 34th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.70 88th / 157 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 74.60 140th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.86 74th / 157 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Targeted QB Rating 128.10 23rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.09 55th / 157 Drew Wagner WR · NWESTERN Targeted QB Rating 114.10 50th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.25 122nd / 157 Omari Hayes WR · IOWA STATE Targeted QB Rating 102.40 81st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.45 106th / 157 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 92.20 109th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.83 77th / 157 Josh Derry WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 119.40 37th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.75 82nd / 157 Jalen Cooper WR · SMU Targeted QB Rating 88.50 116th / 157 Yards / Route Run 2.08 56th / 157 Mazeo Bennett Jr. WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 87.90 119th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.98 64th / 157 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 116.20 43rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.89 70th / 157 Koby Young WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 143.20 9th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.53 102nd / 157 Trent Walker WR · HOUSTON Targeted QB Rating 92.80 105th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.71 86th / 157 Derrick Salley Jr. WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 87.10 120th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.88 71st / 157 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 108.30 67th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.82 78th / 157 Tyler Brown WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 89.70 113th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.44 107th / 157 Tanook Hines WR · USC Targeted QB Rating 119.80 36th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.29 120th / 157 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Targeted QB Rating 116.00 45th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.57 98th / 157 Rico Scott WR · ALABAMA Targeted QB Rating 107.10 74th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.71 86th / 157 Brian Rowe Jr. WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 81.50 129th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.84 76th / 157 Chrishon McCray WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 92.80 105th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.49 105th / 157 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 62.60 150th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.56 99th / 157 Ian Strong WR · CAL Targeted QB Rating 79.60 134th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.62 95th / 157 Rodney Bullard Jr. WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 79.80 133rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.24 124th / 157 Dalen Penson WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 101.90 83rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.92 67th / 157 Jared Richardson WR · DUKE Targeted QB Rating 109.70 62nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.44 107th / 157 Rashid Williams WR · WASHINGTON Targeted QB Rating 109.50 63rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.30 118th / 157 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Targeted QB Rating 73.70 141st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.32 116th / 157 Daylyn Upshaw WR · MIAMI FL Targeted QB Rating 122.50 29th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.67 93rd / 157 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Targeted QB Rating 145.30 7th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.68 92nd / 157 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Targeted QB Rating 92.90 104th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.03 140th / 157 Trech Kekahuna WR · N CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 108.60 66th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.24 124th / 157 Ed Small WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 106.60 76th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.86 74th / 157 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Targeted QB Rating 93.90 101st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.37 113th / 157 Ben Black III WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 84.20 123rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.39 112th / 157 Isaiah Johnson WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 94.80 99th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.44 107th / 157 Jourdin Houston WR · RUTGERS Targeted QB Rating 60.30 151st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.70 88th / 157 Nic Anderson WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 109.20 64th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.25 122nd / 157 Marquis Johnson WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 98.90 88th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.53 102nd / 157 Terrence Lewis WR · OKLA STATE Targeted QB Rating 109.00 65th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.00 144th / 157 T.J. Moore WR · CLEMSON Targeted QB Rating 72.30 142nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.13 133rd / 157 Brayden Trimble WR · ILLINOIS Targeted QB Rating 95.20 97th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.30 118th / 157 John Neider WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 86.40 122nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.32 116th / 157 Chas Nimrod WR · AUBURN Targeted QB Rating 84.10 124th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.36 114th / 157 DJ Miller WR · KENTUCKY Targeted QB Rating 88.40 117th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.27 121st / 157 Javarius Green WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 68.20 145th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.56 99th / 157 Nyck Harbor WR · S CAROLINA Targeted QB Rating 90.90 112th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.58 97th / 157 Jaden Bray WR · W VIRGINIA Targeted QB Rating 80.70 131st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.24 124th / 157 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Targeted QB Rating 92.50 108th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.16 130th / 157 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Targeted QB Rating 77.30 136th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.14 131st / 157 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 65.30 147th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.89 148th / 157 Ricky Johnson WR · UTAH Targeted QB Rating 58.50 153rd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.12 136th / 157 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 80.60 132nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.41 111th / 157 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Targeted QB Rating 83.30 127th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.13 133rd / 157 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 95.40 95th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.23 127th / 157 Jordan Onovughe WR · STANFORD Targeted QB Rating 76.70 137th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.93 145th / 157 Eugene Hilton Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Targeted QB Rating 64.30 148th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.18 129th / 157 Malachi Henry WR · CINCINNATI Targeted QB Rating 149.30 5th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.69 91st / 157 Landon Ellis WR · UCLA Targeted QB Rating 63.80 149th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.01 143rd / 157 Jeremy Scott WR · TCU Targeted QB Rating 107.70 69th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.10 137th / 157 Dawson Pough WR · BOSTON COL Targeted QB Rating 121.40 31st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.03 140th / 157 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Targeted QB Rating 116.10 44th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.02 142nd / 157 Waden Charles WR · UCF Targeted QB Rating 107.20 71st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.14 131st / 157 Brett Eskildsen WR · PENN STATE Targeted QB Rating 74.90 139th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.20 128th / 157 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 88.90 115th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.09 138th / 157 Coy Eakin WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 88.40 117th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.35 115th / 157 De'Nylon Morrissette WR · PURDUE Targeted QB Rating 103.50 80th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.81 153rd / 157 Nyziah Hunter WR · NEBRASKA Targeted QB Rating 75.80 138th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.87 149th / 157 Kaleb Webb WR · MARYLAND Targeted QB Rating 51.00 154th / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.13 133rd / 157 Jojo Phillips WR · BYU Targeted QB Rating 99.30 87th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.74 155th / 157 Antonio Meeks WR · WAKE Targeted QB Rating 121.40 31st / 157 Yards / Route Run 1.09 138th / 157 Micah Hudson WR · TEXAS TECH Targeted QB Rating 50.30 155th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.83 150th / 157 Tristen Brown WR · VANDERBILT Targeted QB Rating 96.50 92nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.90 147th / 157 CJ Brown WR · ARKANSAS Targeted QB Rating 45.60 156th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.66 157th / 157 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Targeted QB Rating 104.30 79th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.83 150th / 157 Radarious Jackson WR · TENNESSEE Targeted QB Rating 42.70 157th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.92 146th / 157 Naeshaun Montgomery WR · MISSOURI Targeted QB Rating 66.10 146th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.82 152nd / 157 Isaiah Fuhrmann WR · GA TECH Targeted QB Rating 94.40 100th / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.69 156th / 157 Raiden Vines-Bright WR · ARIZONA ST Targeted QB Rating 59.00 152nd / 157 Yards / Route Run 0.75 154th / 157

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Stock Up: T PJ Williams, SMU

Williams saw his stock fall through the early portions of the season, having been tipped as a potential top-50 draft pick over the offseason and the crown jewel of SMU’s offensive line.

His 59.7 overall PFF grade before Week 8 hardly screamed future NFL offensive tackle. In particular, he was obliterated by Louisville’s Clev Lubin in September, a game in which he allowed six pressures on his quarterback.

Williams has rebounded nicely in recent outings. His 86.1 overall PFF grade over his last two games is the highest among all Power Four offensive tackles. Williams and the Mustangs came up short on the road against Syracuse, losing on a last-minute touchdown, but we must separate his draft stock from his team's overall performance.

The chances of SMU reaching the playoffs now look slim, but Williams still has a handful of games to prove his worth to NFL scouts. He’ll be up against the dominant Wake Forest defensive front that has been terrorizing opponents of late, along with a trip to South Bend for an interesting clash of styles against Notre Dame’s Boubacar Traore.

Stock Down: C Austin Kawecki, Wisconsin

Kawecki is the ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman, clinging to a spot near the bottom of PFF’s current big board. Wisconsin has always been something of a breeding ground for offensive line prospects, but it’s worth remembering that Kawecki came here following four years at Oklahoma State.

The Badgers were destroyed by Iowa over the weekend in a game that finished 30-0. The utter domination meant Wisconsin was unable to establish the run the way it typically can. Its offensive line looked totally out of its depth in this game.

While it’s fair to suggest that 5-3 Wisconsin has exceeded expectations so far this year, Kawecki has not. For the season as a whole, his 56.8 overall PFF grade is lower than in either of his two previous seasons at Oklahoma State.

He missed Wisconsin’s last two games before Saturday with a hand injury, which required him to move to right guard upon his return due to issues snapping the ball in his protective brace. This was just the second time Kawecki has posted a PFF run-blocking grade below 50.0 in his career. While his toughness should be admired, it wasn’t a great example of Kawecki’s positional versatility.

Power Four Linebackers Weeks 1-9 40.0 60.0 80.0 Coverage Grade 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Defense Grade AVG AVG Posa Buffington Dottery Cole Catalano Romaine Hooper Chambliss Rojas Gerlach Crawford Metz Spencer Montgomery Baranowski Thompson Marcellus Longwell Biles Woods Carroll Wesloski Roberts Long Barnes Atkins ESPN Lampron Hayden Morris Jr. Jackson Bowles Brus Kilgore Marcelin Okoronkwo Lathan Stephens II Wylie Jones Uluave Staehling Telander Lewis Palano Perry Mixon Aguirre Cryer Hardy Kreutz Wilson Clark Mason Thomas Seelmann Ebel Taylor Heinecke Woodyard Jr. Powers Schlimgen Glasker Melendez McDonald Shavers Jr. Campbell Curtis Lefau Pierce Smith Chambers Butler Sanford Jr. Hall Alliegro Smith Coney Rainey-Sale Lovelace Reynolds Brown Graham Chiles Johnson Deslauriers Bryant Deas Brown Bogle Booker Godfrey Bowen Rinaldi Hall Hughes Mikhail Tuitele Romney Robinson Graham Jr. Chisom Keys Sneed Kante Allison Manu Barnes Mergott Woodson Toure Coleman Ferrelli Mattingly Smith Carter McKinzie Reed Ausberry Lightsey D'Appolonia Walker Mothudi Torbor Rodriguez Willich Elliss Wingate Jones Capers Stodghill Culbreath Lockhart Spaulding Galvan Cutter Correa Glass Jernigan Fotu Omosigho The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Sammy Omosigho LB · UCLA Coverage Grade 84.6 4th / 140 Run Defense Grade 92.3 4th / 140 Mason Posa LB · WISCONSIN Coverage Grade 85.5 3rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 93.0 1st / 140 Cam Buffington LB · IOWA Coverage Grade 74.5 20th / 140 Run Defense Grade 91.7 5th / 140 TJ Dottery LB · LSU Coverage Grade 90.6 1st / 140 Run Defense Grade 70.1 82nd / 140 Chris Cole LB · GEORGIA Coverage Grade 65.5 53rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 89.5 7th / 140 Cooper Catalano LB · WISCONSIN Coverage Grade 61.8 67th / 140 Run Defense Grade 92.7 2nd / 140 Austin Romaine LB · TEXAS TECH Coverage Grade 73.4 23rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 90.1 6th / 140 Hudson Hooper LB · TCU Coverage Grade 79.7 8th / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.0 27th / 140 Owen Chambliss LB · NEBRASKA Coverage Grade 82.4 5th / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.8 44th / 140 Tony Rojas LB · PENN STATE Coverage Grade 77.5 15th / 140 Run Defense Grade 78.7 39th / 140 Joey Gerlach LB · MINNESOTA Coverage Grade 68.1 42nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 87.3 11th / 140 Dion Crawford LB · MICH STATE Coverage Grade 63.4 60th / 140 Run Defense Grade 84.5 16th / 140 Luke Metz LB · ALABAMA Coverage Grade 88.8 2nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.7 96th / 140 Kaleb Spencer LB · VA TECH Coverage Grade 81.0 7th / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.4 24th / 140 Jayden Montgomery LB · IOWA Coverage Grade 71.1 26th / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.8 44th / 140 Maverick Baranowski LB · MINNESOTA Coverage Grade 68.9 39th / 140 Run Defense Grade 83.6 19th / 140 Jonathan Thompson LB · CINCINNATI Coverage Grade 69.1 37th / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.4 24th / 140 Maddox Marcellus LB · VIRGINIA Coverage Grade 77.6 14th / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.5 68th / 140 Bryan Longwell LB · VANDERBILT Coverage Grade 69.0 38th / 140 Run Defense Grade 80.0 32nd / 140 Rasheem Biles LB · TEXAS Coverage Grade 73.5 21st / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.0 79th / 140 Jalen Woods LB · UCLA Coverage Grade 81.6 6th / 140 Run Defense Grade 61.5 120th / 140 Max Carroll LB · TCU Coverage Grade 64.1 57th / 140 Run Defense Grade 88.9 9th / 140 Ethan Wesloski LB · OKLA STATE Coverage Grade 67.4 43rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.3 36th / 140 Ben Roberts LB · TEXAS TECH Coverage Grade 60.7 75th / 140 Run Defense Grade 92.5 3rd / 140 Owen Long LB · ARIZONA ST Coverage Grade 71.4 25th / 140 Run Defense Grade 80.1 31st / 140 Travion Barnes LB · BAYLOR Coverage Grade 68.9 39th / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.3 26th / 140 Xavier Atkins LB · AUBURN Coverage Grade 61.6 70th / 140 Run Defense Grade 65.8 108th / 140 Gideon ESPN Lampron LB · COLORADO Coverage Grade 54.6 102nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 83.6 19th / 140 Jojo Hayden LB · PURDUE Coverage Grade 66.4 51st / 140 Run Defense Grade 84.3 17th / 140 Nick Morris Jr. LB · DUKE Coverage Grade 66.1 52nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.1 37th / 140 Devon Jackson LB · OREGON Coverage Grade 78.4 11th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.6 62nd / 140 Troy Bowles LB · MICHIGAN Coverage Grade 70.7 29th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.4 64th / 140 Braydon Brus LB · NWESTERN Coverage Grade 76.5 17th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.7 96th / 140 Alexander Kilgore LB · SMU Coverage Grade 63.3 61st / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.8 22nd / 140 Jeremiah Marcelin LB · PITTSBURGH Coverage Grade 67.0 47th / 140 Run Defense Grade 84.2 18th / 140 Justin Okoronkwo LB · S CAROLINA Coverage Grade 60.0 81st / 140 Run Defense Grade 88.3 10th / 140 Trey Lathan LB · KANSAS Coverage Grade 70.1 33rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 69.5 87th / 140 Desman Stephens II LB · USC Coverage Grade 79.6 9th / 140 Run Defense Grade 70.8 80th / 140 Keon Wylie LB · VA TECH Coverage Grade 77.9 13th / 140 Run Defense Grade 62.2 119th / 140 Isaiah Jones LB · INDIANA Coverage Grade 70.5 30th / 140 Run Defense Grade 81.5 23rd / 140 Cade Uluave LB · BYU Coverage Grade 76.5 17th / 140 Run Defense Grade 59.5 129th / 140 Nathaniel Staehling LB · MICHIGAN Coverage Grade 55.1 99th / 140 Run Defense Grade 85.1 13th / 140 Jeremiah Telander LB · TENNESSEE Coverage Grade 79.0 10th / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.1 107th / 140 Kip Lewis LB · OKLAHOMA Coverage Grade 76.7 16th / 140 Run Defense Grade 55.7 135th / 140 Anthony Palano LB · BOSTON COL Coverage Grade 71.0 27th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.7 61st / 140 Benjamin Perry LB · LOUISVILLE Coverage Grade 70.2 32nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.1 78th / 140 Jerry Mixon LB · OREGON Coverage Grade 78.2 12th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.5 99th / 140 Popo Aguirre LB · NC STATE Coverage Grade 65.3 55th / 140 Run Defense Grade 75.9 53rd / 140 Justin Cryer LB · TEXAS Coverage Grade 68.3 41st / 140 Run Defense Grade 80.6 28th / 140 Rolijah Hardy LB · INDIANA Coverage Grade 55.1 99th / 140 Run Defense Grade 84.9 15th / 140 James Kreutz LB · ILLINOIS Coverage Grade 62.6 65th / 140 Run Defense Grade 78.1 42nd / 140 Raylen Wilson LB · GEORGIA Coverage Grade 72.6 24th / 140 Run Defense Grade 59.0 130th / 140 Stanquan Clark LB · LOUISVILLE Coverage Grade 73.5 21st / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.2 77th / 140 Mekhi Mason LB · KANSAS ST Coverage Grade 55.9 96th / 140 Run Defense Grade 78.6 40th / 140 Keaton Thomas LB · OLE MISS Coverage Grade 60.1 78th / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.5 34th / 140 Peyton Seelmann LB · N CAROLINA Coverage Grade 62.7 64th / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.6 67th / 140 Kooper Ebel LB · PENN STATE Coverage Grade 70.9 28th / 140 Run Defense Grade 64.9 111th / 140 Chase Taylor LB · MICHIGAN Coverage Grade 58.5 83rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.1 37th / 140 Owen Heinecke LB · OKLAHOMA Coverage Grade 53.7 104th / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.8 33rd / 140 Robert Woodyard Jr. LB · MISSOURI Coverage Grade 49.8 119th / 140 Run Defense Grade 89.4 8th / 140 Gabe Powers LB · KANSAS ST Coverage Grade 60.5 77th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.6 62nd / 140 Sullivan Schlimgen LB · IOWA STATE Coverage Grade 55.4 97th / 140 Run Defense Grade 80.5 30th / 140 Isaiah Glasker LB · BYU Coverage Grade 61.1 73rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.4 104th / 140 Elijah Melendez LB · AUBURN Coverage Grade 70.5 30th / 140 Run Defense Grade 63.4 115th / 140 Derek McDonald LB · N CAROLINA Coverage Grade 67.2 45th / 140 Run Defense Grade 69.5 87th / 140 Vincent Shavers Jr. LB · NEBRASKA Coverage Grade 69.2 36th / 140 Run Defense Grade 59.9 128th / 140 Amare Campbell LB · TENNESSEE Coverage Grade 61.2 72nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.9 74th / 140 Tackett Curtis LB · UCF Coverage Grade 74.7 19th / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.3 106th / 140 Liona Lefau LB · COLORADO Coverage Grade 58.3 84th / 140 Run Defense Grade 78.5 41st / 140 Payton Pierce LB · OHIO STATE Coverage Grade 63.6 58th / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.2 72nd / 140 Carlton Smith LB · MARYLAND Coverage Grade 64.5 56th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.1 66th / 140 Noah Chambers LB · VA TECH Coverage Grade 63.1 63rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.9 74th / 140 Tah'j Butler LB · OLE MISS Coverage Grade 57.6 88th / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.4 48th / 140 Alex Sanford Jr. LB · PITTSBURGH Coverage Grade 57.0 89th / 140 Run Defense Grade 80.6 28th / 140 Johnathan Hall LB · UTAH Coverage Grade 58.3 84th / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.0 49th / 140 Christian Alliegro LB · OHIO STATE Coverage Grade 56.9 90th / 140 Run Defense Grade 75.8 54th / 140 Ja'Quavion Smith LB · ARKANSAS Coverage Grade 66.8 48th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.2 101st / 140 Ray Coney LB · TEXAS A&M Coverage Grade 48.9 124th / 140 Run Defense Grade 82.5 21st / 140 Zaydrius Rainey-Sale LB · WASHINGTON Coverage Grade 60.6 76th / 140 Run Defense Grade 74.6 56th / 140 Braylan Lovelace LB · PITTSBURGH Coverage Grade 69.4 34th / 140 Run Defense Grade 74.4 58th / 140 Trey Reynolds LB · UTAH Coverage Grade 56.9 90th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.3 65th / 140 Taye Brown LB · ARIZONA Coverage Grade 66.6 50th / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.8 102nd / 140 Myles Graham LB · FLORIDA Coverage Grade 52.8 106th / 140 Run Defense Grade 76.7 50th / 140 Aaron Chiles LB · FLORIDA Coverage Grade 67.4 43rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.2 72nd / 140 Fred Johnson LB · S CAROLINA Coverage Grade 60.1 78th / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.4 69th / 140 Antoine Deslauriers LB · SYRACUSE Coverage Grade 66.7 49th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.9 94th / 140 Deven Bryant LB · USC Coverage Grade 54.8 101st / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.7 46th / 140 Bryce Deas LB · AUBURN Coverage Grade 48.7 125th / 140 Run Defense Grade 78.0 43rd / 140 Sammy Brown LB · CLEMSON Coverage Grade 56.5 92nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 74.3 59th / 140 Ben Bogle LB · ARKANSAS Coverage Grade 50.1 117th / 140 Run Defense Grade 73.8 60th / 140 Brandon Booker LB · SMU Coverage Grade 59.7 82nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 69.6 85th / 140 Grant Godfrey LB · KENTUCKY Coverage Grade 67.2 45th / 140 Run Defense Grade 63.3 116th / 140 Drayk Bowen LB · NOTRE DAME Coverage Grade 49.4 121st / 140 Run Defense Grade 79.4 35th / 140 Nick Rinaldi LB · VANDERBILT Coverage Grade 60.1 78th / 140 Run Defense Grade 61.3 122nd / 140 Aiden Hall LB · WAKE Coverage Grade 52.0 109th / 140 Run Defense Grade 85.2 12th / 140 Martell Hughes LB · ARIZONA ST Coverage Grade 65.4 54th / 140 Run Defense Grade 70.1 82nd / 140 Noah Mikhail LB · TEXAS A&M Coverage Grade 50.6 115th / 140 Run Defense Grade 77.7 46th / 140 AJ Tuitele LB · CAL Coverage Grade 61.7 68th / 140 Run Defense Grade 68.1 91st / 140 Tate Romney LB · OKLA STATE Coverage Grade 63.5 59th / 140 Run Defense Grade 64.3 112th / 140 Kam Robinson LB · VIRGINIA Coverage Grade 56.3 94th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.8 95th / 140 Omar Graham Jr. LB · FLORIDA ST Coverage Grade 61.7 68th / 140 Run Defense Grade 69.1 89th / 140 Isaiah Chisom LB · OKLA STATE Coverage Grade 55.2 98th / 140 Run Defense Grade 75.2 55th / 140 Davhon Keys LB · LSU Coverage Grade 43.4 132nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 85.0 14th / 140 Jaylen Sneed LB · NOTRE DAME Coverage Grade 69.3 35th / 140 Run Defense Grade 61.4 121st / 140 Ismael Kante LB · ILLINOIS Coverage Grade 57.8 86th / 140 Run Defense Grade 70.1 82nd / 140 Sean Allison LB · RUTGERS Coverage Grade 57.7 87th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.6 98th / 140 Jacob Manu LB · WASHINGTON Coverage Grade 43.3 133rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.4 69th / 140 Elijah Barnes LB · KENTUCKY Coverage Grade 56.5 92nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 69.6 85th / 140 Luke Mergott LB · DUKE Coverage Grade 54.0 103rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 74.5 57th / 140 Caleb Woodson LB · ALABAMA Coverage Grade 44.8 129th / 140 Run Defense Grade 71.6 76th / 140 Mohamed Toure LB · MIAMI FL Coverage Grade 47.9 128th / 140 Run Defense Grade 76.6 51st / 140 Simeon Coleman LB · CINCINNATI Coverage Grade 52.4 107th / 140 Run Defense Grade 68.1 91st / 140 Luke Ferrelli LB · OLE MISS Coverage Grade 56.2 95th / 140 Run Defense Grade 63.5 113th / 140 Sam Mattingly LB · STANFORD Coverage Grade 61.3 71st / 140 Run Defense Grade 62.7 118th / 140 Chase Smith LB · MIAMI FL Coverage Grade 50.8 113th / 140 Run Defense Grade 76.3 52nd / 140 Arion Carter LB · TENNESSEE Coverage Grade 48.4 127th / 140 Run Defense Grade 62.9 117th / 140 Kobie McKinzie LB · NWESTERN Coverage Grade 50.5 116th / 140 Run Defense Grade 68.1 91st / 140 Kyland Reed LB · BAYLOR Coverage Grade 63.2 62nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 54.9 137th / 140 Jaiden Ausberry LB · NOTRE DAME Coverage Grade 53.3 105th / 140 Run Defense Grade 65.4 109th / 140 E.J. Lightsey LB · GA TECH Coverage Grade 49.8 119th / 140 Run Defense Grade 68.3 90th / 140 Chris D'Appolonia LB · SYRACUSE Coverage Grade 51.2 111th / 140 Run Defense Grade 63.5 113th / 140 Moses Walker LB · RUTGERS Coverage Grade 62.0 66th / 140 Run Defense Grade 56.9 134th / 140 Kamar Mothudi LB · CAL Coverage Grade 52.2 108th / 140 Run Defense Grade 67.4 100th / 140 Cam Torbor LB · W VIRGINIA Coverage Grade 39.5 136th / 140 Run Defense Grade 72.3 71st / 140 Nicholas Rodriguez LB · MISSOURI Coverage Grade 49.2 123rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 65.1 110th / 140 Carson Willich LB · IOWA STATE Coverage Grade 49.3 122nd / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.4 104th / 140 Elijah Elliss LB · UTAH Coverage Grade 49.9 118th / 140 Run Defense Grade 60.2 126th / 140 Daniel Wingate LB · MARYLAND Coverage Grade 61.1 73rd / 140 Run Defense Grade 55.4 136th / 140 Chris Jones LB · FLORIDA ST Coverage Grade 41.1 134th / 140 Run Defense Grade 66.8 102nd / 140 T.J. Capers LB · LOUISVILLE Coverage Grade 51.4 110th / 140 Run Defense Grade 60.1 127th / 140 Cam Stodghill LB · MICH STATE Coverage Grade 51.1 112th / 140 Run Defense Grade 60.3 125th / 140 Jahleel Culbreath LB · UCF Coverage Grade 34.5 138th / 140 Run Defense Grade 70.8 80th / 140 Tyler Lockhart LB · MISS STATE Coverage Grade 48.6 126th / 140 Run Defense Grade 53.5 139th / 140 Cayman Spaulding LB · GA TECH Coverage Grade 44.2 130th / 140 Run Defense Grade 58.1 131st / 140 Jahsiah Galvan LB · STANFORD Coverage Grade 50.8 113th / 140 Run Defense Grade 57.7 133rd / 140 Ben Cutter LB · W VIRGINIA Coverage Grade 44.0 131st / 140 Run Defense Grade 60.5 123rd / 140 Charles Correa LB · PURDUE Coverage Grade 39.9 135th / 140 Run Defense Grade 60.4 124th / 140 Carmycah Glass LB · HOUSTON Coverage Grade 37.5 137th / 140 Run Defense Grade 54.8 138th / 140 Tristan Jernigan LB · CAL Coverage Grade 32.0 139th / 140 Run Defense Grade 58.1 131st / 140 Sione Fotu LB · HOUSTON Coverage Grade 29.5 140th / 140 Run Defense Grade 44.5 140th / 140

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Stock Up: LB Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

The undefeated UCLA Bruins didn’t have a massive task on their hands this week in nonconference action against Nevada, but their defense continued to look dominant in every facet, pitching a shutout and forcing four turnovers in the process.

Linebacker Sammy Omosigho is a big part of why this defense looks so good. This was his fifth game of the season with an overall PFF grade above 80.0. Omosigho is the highest-graded linebacker in the Power Four so far this season, with a 91.9 overall grade.

We highlighted UCLA safety Malik Hartford, who transferred from Ohio State, last weekend. Omosigho is yet another former promising prospect — the former 13th-ranked recruit in the state of Texas — who transferred from a recruiting powerhouse in Oklahoma.

There are tons of things to like about his game. The disruption he can cause as a blitzer is probably No. 1 above all else. Omosigho has 25 pressures on 80 pass-rushing snaps so far this year, along with six sacks. His pressure rate is almost three times higher than it was last year at Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks continued to roll on Saturday with their third consecutive SEC victory and are now climbing their way back up the AP poll. However, their recent success has been more a product of strong offensive production from LaNorris Sellers and Co. Defensively, they have allowed more than 30 points per game in conference play.

Vacari Swain is ranked among the top 10 cornerbacks on PFF’s big board but is struggling to take control of games in the South Carolina secondary. His overall PFF grade has dropped from 70.6 over the first five weeks of action to 52.3 in his three games since.

Swain allowed three receptions for 63 yards against Oklahoma, including a touchdown catch up the seam. His coverage play so far has been a step down from last year’s production, when he played alongside 2026 second-rounder Brandon Cisse. Swain has also missed nearly 20% of his tackle attempts this season.

Power Four Edge Defenders Weeks 1-9 40.0 60.0 80.0 Run Defense Grade 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Pass Rush Grade AVG AVG Harris III Santiago Cheeks Davis Hayward Ross Traore Uiagalelei Kilbane Hardy Day Johnson Stevens Thompson Humphrey-Grace Lubin Addison Neal Purchase Tuioti Lightfoot Lewis White Stewart Oyewale Daley Henry Daley Pierre Reed Jr. Boykin Osunsanmi Holmes Crawford Hopkins Umanmielen Thompkins Fobbs-White Woods Umeozulu Lawson Smith Young Washington Holtzclaw Ponder Lane Weathersby Anene Ezeogu Gregory Whitson Adeleye Jackson Jr. West Epenesa Wafle Harvey Jones Dyson III Blount Nixon Kennedy Soares Jr. Ward Wein Camac Nwaneri Davis Porter Jones Jr. Scott McCoy Holloman Wilson II Terrell Fearbry Kirschke Gobaira Allen Jackson McCutchin Pitre Bush Jr. Smith Kolenge Williams Mack II Kennedy Johnson Rhodes Jr. Trick Johnson Blomstrom Staples Taylor Davis Williams Taylor Kemajou Capers McKinley Abou Jaoude Tafiti Heldt The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Leroy Harris III ED · KANSAS Run Defense Grade 90.7 2nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 88.7 5th / 104 David Santiago ED · KANSAS Run Defense Grade 86.4 5th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 88.5 6th / 104 Sebastian Cheeks ED · WISCONSIN Run Defense Grade 76.1 24th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 91.8 1st / 104 Bryce Davis ED · DUKE Run Defense Grade 75.7 26th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 90.8 3rd / 104 Will Heldt ED · CLEMSON Run Defense Grade 77.5 19th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 87.1 7th / 104 Koron Hayward ED · TCU Run Defense Grade 60.8 88th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 91.0 2nd / 104 Jordan Ross ED · LSU Run Defense Grade 81.2 8th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 81.7 16th / 104 Boubacar Traore ED · NOTRE DAME Run Defense Grade 67.3 65th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 84.0 12th / 104 Matayo Uiagalelei ED · OREGON Run Defense Grade 76.3 23rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 85.9 9th / 104 Michael Kilbane ED · NWESTERN Run Defense Grade 78.9 11th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.9 20th / 104 Langston Hardy ED · WAKE Run Defense Grade 89.5 3rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 70.8 55th / 104 Ethan Day ED · UTAH Run Defense Grade 92.7 1st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 65.3 76th / 104 Keyshawn Johnson ED · SYRACUSE Run Defense Grade 72.5 43rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 81.1 18th / 104 Aycen Stevens ED · VA TECH Run Defense Grade 79.5 9th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.6 22nd / 104 Jalen Thompson ED · ARIZONA ST Run Defense Grade 72.6 42nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 83.7 13th / 104 Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace ED · KENTUCKY Run Defense Grade 73.9 36th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 77.8 29th / 104 Clev Lubin ED · LOUISVILLE Run Defense Grade 87.3 4th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 76.9 32nd / 104 Anthony Addison ED · S CAROLINA Run Defense Grade 60.9 87th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 89.8 4th / 104 Isaiah Neal ED · PITTSBURGH Run Defense Grade 74.5 34th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 77.2 31st / 104 Blake Purchase ED · OLE MISS Run Defense Grade 70.0 54th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 78.5 27th / 104 Teitum Tuioti ED · OREGON Run Defense Grade 78.6 12th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 81.2 17th / 104 Marquise Lightfoot ED · MIAMI FL Run Defense Grade 71.1 49th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 84.8 10th / 104 Jeremy Lewis ED · PURDUE Run Defense Grade 79.2 10th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.8 21st / 104 Marques White ED · SMU Run Defense Grade 67.2 66th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 82.8 14th / 104 Sidney Stewart ED · MARYLAND Run Defense Grade 70.4 52nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 82.0 15th / 104 Paul Oyewale ED · TCU Run Defense Grade 78.3 14th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 72.2 46th / 104 Stephen Daley ED · INDIANA Run Defense Grade 82.8 7th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 65.2 77th / 104 John Henry Daley ED · MICHIGAN Run Defense Grade 77.1 20th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 74.9 39th / 104 Yhonzae Pierre ED · ALABAMA Run Defense Grade 73.6 37th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 68.5 59th / 104 Tyshon Reed Jr. ED · DUKE Run Defense Grade 65.5 72nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 80.0 19th / 104 E'Lla Boykin ED · BOSTON COL Run Defense Grade 76.1 24th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 74.7 40th / 104 Tobi Osunsanmi ED · INDIANA Run Defense Grade 77.7 18th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.4 23rd / 104 Will Holmes ED · ILLINOIS Run Defense Grade 69.7 58th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 76.2 35th / 104 Kameryn Crawford ED · USC Run Defense Grade 68.0 61st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.0 26th / 104 Daeden Hopkins ED · MISSOURI Run Defense Grade 73.0 41st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 77.4 30th / 104 Princewill Umanmielen ED · LSU Run Defense Grade 67.9 63rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.2 25th / 104 Devan Thompkins ED · ALABAMA Run Defense Grade 70.2 53rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 76.4 34th / 104 Matthew Fobbs-White ED · VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 64.9 77th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 84.7 11th / 104 Jayden Woods ED · FLORIDA Run Defense Grade 69.7 58th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 76.6 33rd / 104 Zina Umeozulu ED · TEXAS Run Defense Grade 78.0 17th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 68.7 58th / 104 Jahiem Lawson ED · CLEMSON Run Defense Grade 70.5 51st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 75.4 38th / 104 Anthony Smith ED · MINNESOTA Run Defense Grade 75.4 28th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 68.1 62nd / 104 Bryce Young ED · NOTRE DAME Run Defense Grade 74.2 35th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 67.4 65th / 104 Aakil Washington ED · SMU Run Defense Grade 73.1 40th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 73.1 43rd / 104 Lance Holtzclaw ED · UTAH Run Defense Grade 83.1 6th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 67.5 64th / 104 Garrick Ponder ED · BAYLOR Run Defense Grade 78.5 13th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.0 72nd / 104 Jacob Lane ED · WASHINGTON Run Defense Grade 69.8 55th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 73.9 41st / 104 Tyree Weathersby ED · TENNESSEE Run Defense Grade 66.3 69th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 73.0 44th / 104 Toby Anene ED · COLORADO Run Defense Grade 69.1 60th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 73.2 42nd / 104 Ikenna Ezeogu ED · PENN STATE Run Defense Grade 75.0 32nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.9 67th / 104 Wendell Gregory ED · KANSAS ST Run Defense Grade 64.6 78th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 71.3 50th / 104 Will Whitson ED · MISS STATE Run Defense Grade 75.3 29th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 68.4 60th / 104 Tunmise Adeleye ED · SYRACUSE Run Defense Grade 71.3 47th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 79.3 24th / 104 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. ED · OHIO STATE Run Defense Grade 65.0 75th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 76.1 36th / 104 Sahir West ED · UCLA Run Defense Grade 71.6 46th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 65.4 74th / 104 Iose Epenesa ED · IOWA Run Defense Grade 71.2 48th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 63.9 81st / 104 Luke Wafle ED · USC Run Defense Grade 74.9 33rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 67.0 66th / 104 Jaylen Harvey ED · N CAROLINA Run Defense Grade 78.2 16th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 72.0 48th / 104 Marco Jones ED · TEXAS A&M Run Defense Grade 68.0 61st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 65.9 73rd / 104 Harvey Dyson III ED · NC STATE Run Defense Grade 76.6 22nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 70.9 54th / 104 Armondo Blount ED · MIAMI FL Run Defense Grade 69.8 55th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 69.7 57th / 104 Isaiah Nixon ED · UCF Run Defense Grade 64.1 81st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 75.8 37th / 104 Rylan Kennedy ED · FLORIDA ST Run Defense Grade 65.0 75th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 71.7 49th / 104 Kenny Soares Jr. ED · MICH STATE Run Defense Grade 55.1 96th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 86.0 8th / 104 Isaiah Ward ED · WASHINGTON Run Defense Grade 77.0 21st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 71.1 51st / 104 Taylor Wein ED · OKLAHOMA Run Defense Grade 71.8 45th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 60.3 96th / 104 Fisher Camac ED · VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 72.3 44th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 62.5 85th / 104 Williams Nwaneri ED · NEBRASKA Run Defense Grade 66.8 68th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 73.0 44th / 104 Ryan Davis ED · BAYLOR Run Defense Grade 78.3 14th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 98th / 104 Ashton Porter ED · HOUSTON Run Defense Grade 75.6 27th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 60.9 94th / 104 Anthony Jones Jr. ED · NEBRASKA Run Defense Grade 60.1 91st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 71.0 53rd / 104 Jimmy Scott ED · PITTSBURGH Run Defense Grade 64.1 81st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.6 88th / 104 Taje McCoy ED · GA TECH Run Defense Grade 65.1 74th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 65.4 74th / 104 Harper Holloman ED · W VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 66.0 70th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 67.6 63rd / 104 Damon Wilson II ED · MIAMI FL Run Defense Grade 47.2 102nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 78.1 28th / 104 Isaac Terrell ED · IOWA STATE Run Defense Grade 59.6 92nd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.8 68th / 104 Tyreese Fearbry ED · WISCONSIN Run Defense Grade 73.5 38th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 59.3 99th / 104 Gabe Kirschke ED · WAKE Run Defense Grade 73.5 38th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 57.7 100th / 104 Aiden Gobaira ED · UCLA Run Defense Grade 70.6 50th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 60.3 96th / 104 Jordan Allen ED · KANSAS ST Run Defense Grade 60.7 89th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.3 71st / 104 Lance Jackson ED · TEXAS Run Defense Grade 67.5 64th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 62.2 87th / 104 Latreveon McCutchin ED · HOUSTON Run Defense Grade 53.8 99th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 63.0 83rd / 104 Roman Pitre ED · ARIZONA ST Run Defense Grade 64.3 80th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.0 93rd / 104 TJ Bush Jr. ED · MINNESOTA Run Defense Grade 63.8 83rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 62.3 86th / 104 Jared Smith ED · AUBURN Run Defense Grade 75.1 31st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.1 92nd / 104 Edwin Kolenge ED · VANDERBILT Run Defense Grade 58.1 93rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 68.4 60th / 104 Amaree Williams ED · MISS STATE Run Defense Grade 67.1 67th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 55.3 104th / 104 Brandon Mack II ED · HOUSTON Run Defense Grade 75.2 30th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 64.4 79th / 104 Chase Kennedy ED · ARIZONA Run Defense Grade 60.6 90th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.4 70th / 104 Jamaal Johnson ED · NWESTERN Run Defense Grade 69.8 55th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 57.4 102nd / 104 Quincy Rhodes Jr. ED · ARKANSAS Run Defense Grade 62.4 85th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.3 91st / 104 Adam Trick ED · TEXAS TECH Run Defense Grade 64.4 79th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 63.2 82nd / 104 Quintavius Johnson ED · GEORGIA Run Defense Grade 62.4 85th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 64.5 78th / 104 Cooper Blomstrom ED · ARIZONA Run Defense Grade 57.7 94th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 60.5 95th / 104 Omar Staples ED · STANFORD Run Defense Grade 65.2 73rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.5 89th / 104 Scott Taylor ED · UCLA Run Defense Grade 54.9 98th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 66.6 69th / 104 Malachi Davis ED · RUTGERS Run Defense Grade 62.5 84th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 57.4 102nd / 104 Solomon Williams ED · CAL Run Defense Grade 52.4 100th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 72.2 46th / 104 Nahsir Taylor ED · MARYLAND Run Defense Grade 65.9 71st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 64.0 80th / 104 Yvan Kemajou ED · PENN STATE Run Defense Grade 50.5 101st / 104 Pass Rush Grade 70.5 56th / 104 Miles Capers ED · VANDERBILT Run Defense Grade 55.0 97th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 61.5 89th / 104 JD McKinley ED · CAL Run Defense Grade 57.6 95th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 57.7 100th / 104 Melkart Abou Jaoude ED · N CAROLINA Run Defense Grade 46.7 103rd / 104 Pass Rush Grade 71.1 51st / 104 Tevarua Tafiti ED · STANFORD Run Defense Grade 44.9 104th / 104 Pass Rush Grade 62.7 84th / 104

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Stock Up: Edge Will Heldt, Clemson

Heldt’s performance in Clemson’s bounce-back victory over Florida State on Halloween wasn’t anything out of the ordinary by his standards, but he deserves recognition here for just how consistent he has looked this season.

Clemson’s Week 1 dismantling at the hands of LSU was a “burn the tape” game for every prospect wearing orange, and Heldt has looked fantastic ever since. He has posted seven consecutive games with a PFF grade above 74.0, and his overall grade since the season opener is 90.8 — the second-highest among all Power Four defensive linemen.

Heldt has the size and body composition to play on the interior of the defensive line, but Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen currently sees no reason to do so when Heldt looks so effective off the edge.

The sacks have somewhat dried up for Heldt of late. He has just two in his last five games. However, his pressure rate has remained at career-best levels over that span, and he continues to be a reliable presence setting the edge against the run.