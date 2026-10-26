Darian Mensah strengthens his draft outlook: The Miami quarterback leads college football with a 92.5 overall PFF grade and threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

Nyck Harbor and Koi Perich face questions: Harbor went without a catch on 31 routes against Tennessee, while Perich struggled on a long touchdown run in Oregon's loss to Illinois.

Luke Reynolds and Malik Hartford gain momentum: Reynolds leads qualifying tight ends with an 86.3 overall PFF grade, while Hartford earned a 91.8 grade in UCLA's victory over Michigan State.

The Week 8 college football slate wasn’t billed as one of the season's best weekends, but it produced yet another major shakeup in the rankings. BYU suffered a surprise defeat to UCF, while five teams ranked between seventh and 15th in the AP poll lost on the road.

Unranked Oregon, which suffered its third loss of the season, currently has nine players ranked inside the top 150 on PFF's big board for the 2027 NFL Draft. Most of those players are seeing their draft stock tumble as the Ducks continue to struggle on the field despite their wealth of talent.

Scouts are also paying close attention to the driving forces behind college football's surprise programs. Undefeated UCLA has climbed to No. 7 in the country despite having just two players in PFF's top 150, one of whom is the team's injured quarterback.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest enjoyed a week off and climbed to No. 14 following losses by other ranked teams. The Demon Deacons are the highest-ranked program without a single player currently listed among the top 150 prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. That is likely to change.

Stock Up: QB Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)

Mensah continues to stack impressive performances for the top-ranked team in the nation. His 92.5 overall PFF grade this season is the highest of any quarterback at any level of college football.

Mensah was once again elite this past weekend, earning the highest offensive grade of any Power Four draft prospect while throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh. Mensah now has four games this season in which he has averaged at least 10.0 yards per attempt and five games without a turnover-worthy play.

He has the luxury of playing behind a fantastic offensive line, but this was also his fourth game of the season with an average time to throw under 2.4 seconds. Mensah has shown scouts that he is an elite processor who can read the entire field and looks supremely comfortable operating an offensive system he joined just this past offseason.

He is now the clear favorite among quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy and is receiving increasing consideration as a top-five draft pick. The battle for QB1, at least for now, appears to be between Mensah and Oklahoma State‘s Drew Mestemaker, who was also excellent this past weekend.

This is Harbor’s second appearance in the stock-down category this season, and it may be time to put a pin in the idea of a team selecting him within the top 100 picks.

He is a truly generational athlete who could be one of the major talking points at the NFL scouting combine. While that could lead to a late surge in his draft stock, his tape this season has unfortunately been quite ugly.

Harbor entered the season far from a finished product, but he hasn’t made much progress toward expanding his on-field impact. His combination of size and speed is tantalizing, but he needs to demonstrate consistent production sooner rather than later.

Harbor’s South Carolina Gamecocks continue to surge, knocking off their second consecutive ranked opponent, but the team's big wideout was virtually nonexistent in Saturday’s victory over Tennessee. Harbor ran 31 routes without catching a single pass.

He is averaging fewer than 40 receiving yards per game, and despite his listed 6-foot-5, 239-pound frame, Harbor has hauled in just one of his nine contested targets. He struggles to separate or win off the line of scrimmage with any regularity and has dropped 22% of the catchable passes thrown his way this season.

Reynolds was once a highly touted five-star tight end recruit for James Franklin at Penn State. He didn't quite live up to expectations early in his career at Happy Valley before following his coach to Virginia Tech this past offseason.

He has always looked like a fantastic athlete. Franklin has recruited several players with similar athletic profiles over the years, but Reynolds is now delivering on-field production that rivals the best tight ends in college football.

Among more than 200 tight ends who have played at least 250 snaps this season, Reynolds owns the highest overall PFF grade at 86.3. He performed well both as a receiver and a run blocker in Saturday's road victory over Clemson.

He may not wow scouts as a receiving prospect the way Kyle Pitts once did, but Reynolds has contributed consistently to the Virginia Tech offense, recording 50 receptions for 499 yards so far this season.

Reynolds is a prototypical modern NFL tight end and perfectly fits the mold NFL coaches are looking for in the middle rounds. Last year, eight tight ends were selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, many of whom had previously been projected as fifth- to seventh-round picks.

The league is placing a premium on players who can both block and contribute as receiving weapons, allowing offenses to deploy heavier personnel packages without sacrificing versatility. Savvy offensive coordinators will be lining up for Reynolds on Day 2.

Stock Down: S Koi Perich, Oregon

Perich is currently the third-ranked safety on PFF's big board, but as noted at the top of this article, it's probably time to start lowering the grades of some Oregon Ducks prospects.

Perich had one particularly brutal rep this past weekend, taking a poor angle in run support that allowed Aidan Laughery to break free for a 75-yard rushing touchdown. The play sparked a 21-point run for Illinois, which cruised to victory.

Perich's numbers don't paint a particularly troubling picture. He has allowed just three receptions for 12 yards across Oregon‘s past three games. Compared to his disappointing sophomore season at Minnesota, Perich's overall PFF grades have actually improved, although they remain well below the elite level he reached as a freshman.

While Perich may not always be directly responsible for Oregon's struggles, he arrived on a lucrative NIL deal with the expectation that he would become a leader of one of college football's most fearsome defenses. Instead, Oregon barely ranks among the nation's top 40 defenses heading into Halloween.

Stock Up: S Malik Hartford, UCLA

We mentioned earlier that the undefeated Bruins currently have just one healthy player on PFF's big board. Malik Hartford is one of several other players on the roster making a case to be added to the list.

Hartford was the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Ohio four years ago and naturally committed to Ohio State. However, he struggled to earn regular playing time in a stacked secondary, totaling fewer than 300 snaps across three seasons.

He transferred to UCLA this offseason and has played an instrumental role in one of college football's top-10 defensive units. In this past weekend's victory over Michigan State, Hartford earned a 91.8 PFF grade, the highest of any FBS defender. He forced a fumble on a tackle for loss before sealing the victory with a late interception on a deep pass.

Hartford hasn't been entirely dominant this season. He allowed 128 yards in coverage against Purdue in a game in which he also missed five tackles. Last week, he earned a PFF run-defense grade of just 34.6 against Wisconsin.

Both performances raise questions about Hartford's evaluation, but it's encouraging to see a former elite high school prospect begin to live up to the expectations he once carried. Career trajectories like Hartford's are among the greatest benefits of the modern transfer portal.

Leigh was the only player competing outside the FBS to feature on PFF's 2027 big board entering the season. He is a mammoth offensive tackle, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 325 pounds. His size alone makes him an intriguing developmental prospect.

Similarly to Nyck Harbor, an impressive spring during the pre-draft process could do Leigh a world of good when it comes to finding a home in the NFL. For now, though, his performances have been underwhelming for a player competing at the FCS level.

Leigh's overall offensive grade has dropped to 64.8 this season after sitting above 70.0 in each of the previous two years. Despite his imposing size, he has struggled to make a consistent impact as a run blocker. His PFF run-blocking grade has fallen below 60.0 in five of his past six games.

Leigh's biggest opportunity to put a strong performance on film came in his lone matchup against top-caliber opposition this season, on the road at Kentucky. Youngstown State was understandably outmatched, but Leigh didn't distinguish himself from his teammates, allowing three pressures against the Wildcats.

FCS players have consistently been selected in the early rounds of the draft over the years, but those prospects tend to be utterly dominant against their level of competition in their final college season. Leigh is a tough sell when he's merely blending in.

Kicker stock! Not much has gone right for Texas A&M this season. The Aggies are 1-4 in conference play, sitting second from the bottom of the SEC standings, and three of their four remaining opponents received votes in the most recent AP poll.

However, the kicker position has been no issue whatsoever for the Aggies. David Olano is a perfect 36-for-36 on field goals and extra points this season, including four successful field goals from beyond 50 yards.

Olano drilled a 57-yarder right down the middle a couple of weeks ago against Arkansas, tying the second-longest field goal in a Power Four game this season.

At least one kicker has been selected in each of the past 11 NFL drafts. 2026 draftee Trey Smack is fresh off a nightmare outing for the Packers on Sunday night. That said, the standard for kickers deemed worthy of a draft pick has generally been very high over the past decade.

The pre-draft process is particularly important for specialists, but Olano may have what it takes to join that club.