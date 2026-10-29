First-round draft potential: Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has emerged as a 2027 NFL Draft prospect after producing a 22-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the first half of the 2026 season.

Accuracy and quick release stand out: Mensah leads college football quarterbacks in PFF grade through the first half of the season, with an average time to throw of just 2.6 seconds.

Pressure remains a concern: Mensah earned a 46.9 PFF passing grade under pressure in 2025 compared with 92.6 from a clean pocket, highlighting an important area for improvement ahead of the NFL.

Some of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft class have disappointed so far in the 2026 college football season. Darian Mensah, on the other hand, has exceeded practically all expectations after transferring for the second consecutive year, this season to Miami to succeed Carson Beck.

Mensah is surrounded by one of the most talented offensive units in college football, but he has shown that he can elevate the play of those around him across three different FBS programs. As things stand, he is the clear favorite to win the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's best quarterback, and is firmly in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, too.

Darian Mensah: Draft info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Expected draft position: First round

Best film: 2026 Week 1 @ Stanford

Power Four Offenses: EPA per play Weeks 1-8 -0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 EPA / pass play -0.20 -0.10 0.00 0.10 0.20 EPA / run play AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW NOTRED OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UTLONG UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.33 11th / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 29th / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC EPA / pass play -0.03 60th / 68 EPA / run play -0.06 57th / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 EPA / pass play -0.04 63rd / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 28th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC EPA / pass play 0.05 48th / 68 EPA / run play 0.02 44th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC EPA / pass play 0.32 14th / 68 EPA / run play -0.01 51st / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.06 45th / 68 EPA / run play -0.09 62nd / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC EPA / pass play 0.02 52nd / 68 EPA / run play 0.03 43rd / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.29 18th / 68 EPA / run play 0.18 5th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC EPA / pass play -0.03 62nd / 68 EPA / run play -0.07 58th / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.20 27th / 68 EPA / run play 0.21 2nd / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC EPA / pass play -0.24 68th / 68 EPA / run play -0.04 55th / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 EPA / pass play -0.00 56th / 68 EPA / run play -0.14 66th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC EPA / pass play 0.19 29th / 68 EPA / run play 0.09 21st / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC EPA / pass play 0.22 22nd / 68 EPA / run play 0.08 26th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC EPA / pass play 0.06 46th / 68 EPA / run play -0.04 54th / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.39 4th / 68 EPA / run play 0.19 4th / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.22 23rd / 68 EPA / run play 0.09 24th / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.31 16th / 68 EPA / run play 0.11 16th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.02 51st / 68 EPA / run play 0.09 23rd / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 EPA / pass play -0.01 59th / 68 EPA / run play -0.01 49th / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.08 42nd / 68 EPA / run play 0.06 34th / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC EPA / pass play 0.10 39th / 68 EPA / run play 0.16 10th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.12 36th / 68 EPA / run play 0.10 20th / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC EPA / pass play 0.37 8th / 68 EPA / run play 0.16 11th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC EPA / pass play 0.33 12th / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 27th / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten EPA / pass play -0.05 64th / 68 EPA / run play 0.05 38th / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC EPA / pass play 0.54 1st / 68 EPA / run play 0.18 6th / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.02 50th / 68 EPA / run play -0.11 63rd / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten EPA / pass play -0.03 61st / 68 EPA / run play -0.13 65th / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC EPA / pass play 0.10 40th / 68 EPA / run play 0.10 19th / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC EPA / pass play 0.24 20th / 68 EPA / run play -0.01 50th / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten EPA / pass play -0.10 67th / 68 EPA / run play -0.08 59th / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC EPA / pass play 0.23 21st / 68 EPA / run play 0.04 41st / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.20 26th / 68 EPA / run play 0.09 22nd / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.36 9th / 68 EPA / run play 0.15 13th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) EPA / pass play 0.40 3rd / 68 EPA / run play 0.16 9th / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.38 6th / 68 EPA / run play 0.08 25th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC EPA / pass play -0.08 66th / 68 EPA / run play -0.16 67th / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.31 15th / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 33rd / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC EPA / pass play 0.17 30th / 68 EPA / run play 0.13 14th / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.08 41st / 68 EPA / run play 0.04 40th / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.10 38th / 68 EPA / run play -0.01 53rd / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC EPA / pass play 0.21 24th / 68 EPA / run play -0.05 56th / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.19 28th / 68 EPA / run play 0.01 47th / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.08 43rd / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 31st / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC EPA / pass play 0.39 5th / 68 EPA / run play 0.04 39th / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC EPA / pass play 0.16 32nd / 68 EPA / run play 0.15 12th / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC EPA / pass play 0.01 54th / 68 EPA / run play -0.08 60th / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC EPA / pass play 0.12 37th / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 32nd / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.17 31st / 68 EPA / run play -0.19 68th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC EPA / pass play 0.00 55th / 68 EPA / run play 0.16 8th / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC EPA / pass play -0.06 65th / 68 EPA / run play 0.01 45th / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.15 33rd / 68 EPA / run play 0.05 37th / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.05 47th / 68 EPA / run play 0.06 35th / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten EPA / pass play -0.01 58th / 68 EPA / run play 0.22 1st / 68 Florida Gators SEC EPA / pass play 0.30 17th / 68 EPA / run play 0.11 17th / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC EPA / pass play 0.38 7th / 68 EPA / run play 0.20 3rd / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC EPA / pass play 0.13 34th / 68 EPA / run play -0.00 48th / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.32 13th / 68 EPA / run play 0.07 30th / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.25 19th / 68 EPA / run play 0.16 7th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC EPA / pass play 0.01 53rd / 68 EPA / run play -0.01 52nd / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten EPA / pass play 0.12 35th / 68 EPA / run play -0.13 64th / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC EPA / pass play 0.04 49th / 68 EPA / run play -0.08 61st / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC EPA / pass play 0.21 25th / 68 EPA / run play 0.04 42nd / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC EPA / pass play 0.06 44th / 68 EPA / run play 0.01 46th / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC EPA / pass play 0.44 2nd / 68 EPA / run play 0.13 15th / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 EPA / pass play 0.33 10th / 68 EPA / run play 0.05 36th / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten EPA / pass play -0.00 57th / 68 EPA / run play 0.11 18th / 68

Mensah began his career at Tulane as a three-star recruit. He was the 216th-ranked player in California coming out of high school. A productive 2024 season led Mensah to Duke in 2025, and he transferred again to Miami in 2026 as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal. His production has followed him at every stop.

Mensah set school records at Duke with nearly 4,000 passing yards and 34 touchdowns against just six interceptions. The Blue Devils won the ACC, and Mensah finished the season with an 84.3 overall PFF grade.

His move to Miami has brought a much larger spotlight. His debut was electric and arguably the best game film Mensah has produced yet. He completed 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns without recording a single turnover-worthy play against Stanford.

With help from wide receiver Malachi Toney, one of the most promising young talents in college football, Mensah has sustained that elite statistical production. He is PFF's highest-graded quarterback in college football through the first half of the season, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 22-to-1.

The production alone puts Mensah firmly in the conversation as an early first-round pick. The more difficult part of his evaluation is separating what he does well within the structure of Miami‘s offense from what he can offer when forced off schedule in an NFL environment. His accuracy and quick release make him extremely dangerous when the offense is operating smoothly. However, NFL teams will want to see whether he can maintain that same level of control when the pocket collapses more regularly.

Darian Mensah: PFF grades by game Week Opp. Att. Comp. Yards Overall grade Passing grade BTT TWP 1 STANFO 30 27 401 92.6 93.0 3 0 2 FLORAM 15 14 252 92.4 91.4 1 0 3 WAKEFO 34 30 224 76.9 78.0 1 0 4 CENMIC 27 23 338 91.8 91.5 4 0 5 CLEMSO 27 18 227 60.8 61.8 1 3 7 FSUSEM 34 23 326 63.2 66.6 2 3 8 PITTPA 37 31 387 92.5 92.4 3 0

Where Darian Mensah excels

Mensah’s release is quick and compact, which helps him get the ball out before a defense can close in on him or his intended target. He is at his best operating in rhythm, particularly on short and intermediate throws, where he can identify the throwing window and deliver on time. His passing style suits an offense built around timing and receivers who can create after the catch, which is why he is such a natural fit for the Hurricanes‘ offense.

Unlike former Miami quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward, Mensah doesn't spend much time working through his reads in the pocket. His average time to throw has decreased at every stop in his career, from more than 3.2 seconds at Tulane to 2.9 seconds at Duke and now just 2.6 seconds at Miami — much more in line with what is expected of an NFL pocket passer.

With this quicker snap-to-throw style, we've also seen Mensah dial back his tendency to push the ball downfield. Even when excluding screen passes, Mensah's average depth of target is still almost three full yards shallower this season than it was at Tulane.

Darian Mensah: Stable and unstable metrics (2024-2026) Stable metrics Clean Pocket Grade 85 Standard Dropback Grade 86 1st / 2nd Down Grade 84 No Play Action Grade 92 At / Beyond Sticks Grade 86 Avoids Negatives 86 Sack Rate 61 Unstable metrics Under Pressure Grade 80 Outside Pocket Grade 78 3rd / 4th Down Grade 80 Play Action Grade 42 Positively Graded Throws 82

He shows a good feel for where to place the ball on in-breaking routes. Mensah can lead a receiver into space or put the throw on the far shoulder when a defender is close enough to contest it. His ability to throw with anticipation has come a long way, and it is one of the most appealing parts of his game. He does not always need to wait for a receiver to work himself completely open before he lets the ball go.

Mensah is also a natural at layering throws and likes to vary the pace and trajectory. He is comfortable taking some speed off the ball when he needs to drop it over a defender. His arm strength is not a standout trait, but there is enough touch and placement in his game to complete throws that rely more on timing than raw velocity.

Mensah’s mobility is useful without being the center of his profile. He can navigate his way out of trouble, reset his feet and find a receiver. He is not a quarterback teams should build a designed running game around, but his movement gives him another way to keep a play alive. It also helps that he is generally willing to keep his eyes downfield as he moves. Mensah’s first instinct is not to take off and run. He is averaging fewer than two scrambles per game for Miami.

Changing programs has meant learning new teammates and offensive systems, yet Mensah has been productive at each stop. He seems to build natural chemistry with his wide receivers, and if allowed to fall into the lap of a team with talented weapons, he could become a top-caliber rookie instantly.

PFF Target Map Darian Mensah: every targeted pass 2026 season · Week 1–8 · 199 targeted passes – Att – Cmp% – Yds – TD – INT – aDOT – EPA/Att All Play action Pressured Blitzed Screens 3rd/4th down 20+ air yds Complete 144 Touchdown 22 Incomplete 26 Drop 3 Interception 1 Thrown away 3 -10 10 20 30 40 50 LOS QB Play ‹ › 1× Tap or hover a dot for the play, or press Play to watch every pass in order. Depth is where the ball was aimed, measured from the line of scrimmage; left to right is the width of the field from the quarterback’s view.

Areas for improvement

Mensah’s arm is good enough to make the throws an NFL offense will ask of him, but it is not an obvious strength in the way it is for other prospects, such as Drew Mestemaker. His velocity on short and intermediate throws can make him look more physically gifted than he is, but we have seen Mensah come up short on downfield throws in college. His career adjusted completion percentage on throws more than 20 yards downfield is below 50%.

Mensah’s pocket discipline is also a question mark. He tends to drift backward when pressure develops, even when there are opportunities to step up in the pocket and deliver. He has the mobility to escape, so it’s not a major concern, but there are times when he moves before the pocket has fully collapsed.

His mechanics are not always consistent, and he can look uncomfortable when forced to move beyond his first read. When Mensah’s feet are set, the ball almost always comes out cleanly. When he has to reset or throw on the move, his accuracy becomes much less dependable. NFL defensive coordinators will test this part of his game by changing the picture after the snap and forcing him to work through his progressions. His PFF passing grade last season was just 46.9 when under pressure, compared to 92.6 when kept clean. That 45.7-point disparity is larger than what we see from the vast majority of quarterback prospects.

Mensah’s career interception totals are highly respectable, but the box score numbers don't tell the full story of his turnover risk. His 41 career turnover-worthy plays have resulted in just 18 turnovers. He can be tempted to extend plays or chase difficult completions when a checkdown or throwaway is available. The best NFL passers know when to make an aggressive throw and when to accept that the defense has won the down. Mensah’s 2026 season is off to an excellent start, but continuing to show that same calm decision-making against the strongest defenses on Miami’s schedule will be important.

Power Four Quarterbacks: Big-time throw, turnover-worthy play rates Weeks 1-8 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% Big Time Throw % 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Turnover Worthy Play % AVG AVG Lopez Leavitt Fifita Stockton Mestemaker Maiava Hawkins Jr. Dampier Jennings Russell Carr Chiles Bachmeier Simmons Brown Weigman Sayin Houser Colandrea Kienholz Heintschel Craig Philo Chambliss Hoover French IV Mendoza Daniels Grunkemeyer Sagapolutele Johnson Pribula Bailey Jenkins Warren Marshall Eget Taylor Milivojevic Manning Boley McKenzie Hammond Browne Sellers Becht Lindsey Williams Jr. Curtis Edwards Jr. Underwood Jackson Lagway Joseph Minchey Brown Washington Raynor Angeli Lonergan Mateer Reed Iamaleava Reynolds Brandon Mensah The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Darian Mensah QB · MIAMI FL Big Time Throw % 6.9% 8th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 25th / 66 Gio Lopez QB · WAKE Big Time Throw % 5.3% 14th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 5th / 66 Sam Leavitt QB · LSU Big Time Throw % 4.9% 20th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 5th / 66 Noah Fifita QB · ARIZONA Big Time Throw % 5.0% 18th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.5% 4th / 66 Gunner Stockton QB · GEORGIA Big Time Throw % 7.0% 5th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 28th / 66 Drew Mestemaker QB · OKLA STATE Big Time Throw % 7.0% 5th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.6% 48th / 66 Jayden Maiava QB · USC Big Time Throw % 3.4% 42nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.0% 14th / 66 Michael Hawkins Jr. QB · W VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 8.9% 2nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 22nd / 66 Devon Dampier QB · UTAH Big Time Throw % 7.5% 3rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.6% 5th / 66 Kevin Jennings QB · SMU Big Time Throw % 4.7% 23rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 50th / 66 Keelon Russell QB · ALABAMA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 34th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 37th / 66 CJ Carr QB · NOTRE DAME Big Time Throw % 6.9% 8th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 22nd / 66 Aidan Chiles QB · NWESTERN Big Time Throw % 5.1% 16th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 11th / 66 Bear Bachmeier QB · BYU Big Time Throw % 3.7% 38th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.9% 35th / 66 Austin Simmons QB · MISSOURI Big Time Throw % 3.7% 38th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 44th / 66 Byrum Brown QB · AUBURN Big Time Throw % 1.8% 60th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.4% 3rd / 66 Conner Weigman QB · HOUSTON Big Time Throw % 4.4% 29th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 17th / 66 Julian Sayin QB · OHIO STATE Big Time Throw % 5.1% 16th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 44th / 66 Katin Houser QB · ILLINOIS Big Time Throw % 4.5% 27th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 37th / 66 Anthony Colandrea QB · NEBRASKA Big Time Throw % 3.5% 41st / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 17th / 66 Lincoln Kienholz QB · LOUISVILLE Big Time Throw % 6.2% 11th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 30th / 66 Mason Heintschel QB · PITTSBURGH Big Time Throw % 7.0% 5th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 33rd / 66 Jaden Craig QB · TCU Big Time Throw % 4.9% 20th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 37th / 66 Aaron Philo QB · FLORIDA Big Time Throw % 1.2% 63rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.1% 2nd / 66 Trinidad Chambliss QB · OLE MISS Big Time Throw % 5.0% 18th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 30th / 66 Josh Hoover QB · INDIANA Big Time Throw % 5.6% 13th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.8% 10th / 66 JC French IV QB · CINCINNATI Big Time Throw % 3.1% 45th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 0.4% 1st / 66 Alberto Mendoza QB · GA TECH Big Time Throw % 4.2% 32nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 44th / 66 Ashton Daniels QB · FLORIDA ST Big Time Throw % 5.7% 12th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 15th / 66 Ethan Grunkemeyer QB · VA TECH Big Time Throw % 2.5% 58th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 11th / 66 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB · CAL Big Time Throw % 4.7% 23rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.8% 33rd / 66 Avery Johnson QB · KANSAS ST Big Time Throw % 1.5% 62nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.7% 30th / 66 Beau Pribula QB · VIRGINIA Big Time Throw % 4.5% 27th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.7% 8th / 66 CJ Bailey QB · NC STATE Big Time Throw % 2.6% 55th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.6% 28th / 66 Keyone Jenkins QB · UCF Big Time Throw % 2.9% 49th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.1% 15th / 66 Davis Warren QB · STANFORD Big Time Throw % 2.7% 53rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 25th / 66 Isaiah Marshall QB · KANSAS Big Time Throw % 9.0% 1st / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 63rd / 66 Walker Eget QB · DUKE Big Time Throw % 4.2% 32nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 20th / 66 Kamario Taylor QB · MISS STATE Big Time Throw % 4.0% 36th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 41st / 66 Alessio Milivojevic QB · MICH STATE Big Time Throw % 4.6% 26th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.0% 36th / 66 Arch Manning QB · TEXAS Big Time Throw % 6.3% 10th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 55th / 66 Cutter Boley QB · ARIZONA ST Big Time Throw % 4.4% 29th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.9% 11th / 66 Mason McKenzie QB · BOSTON COL Big Time Throw % 4.3% 31st / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.1% 53rd / 66 Will Hammond QB · TEXAS TECH Big Time Throw % 3.7% 38th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.2% 62nd / 66 Ryan Browne QB · PURDUE Big Time Throw % 4.7% 23rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 57th / 66 LaNorris Sellers QB · S CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 2.6% 55th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.8% 50th / 66 Rocco Becht QB · PENN STATE Big Time Throw % 4.9% 20th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.4% 22nd / 66 Drake Lindsey QB · MINNESOTA Big Time Throw % 3.0% 46th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.7% 49th / 66 Demond Williams Jr. QB · WASHINGTON Big Time Throw % 2.8% 51st / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 1.7% 8th / 66 Jared Curtis QB · VANDERBILT Big Time Throw % 7.2% 4th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.4% 55th / 66 Billy Edwards Jr. QB · N CAROLINA Big Time Throw % 0.5% 66th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.4% 43rd / 66 Bryce Underwood QB · MICHIGAN Big Time Throw % 3.0% 46th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 57th / 66 KJ Jackson QB · ARKANSAS Big Time Throw % 2.6% 55th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.2% 54th / 66 DJ Lagway QB · BAYLOR Big Time Throw % 5.2% 15th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.5% 44th / 66 Colton Joseph QB · WISCONSIN Big Time Throw % 2.8% 51st / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 57th / 66 Kenny Minchey QB · KENTUCKY Big Time Throw % 0.8% 65th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.2% 17th / 66 Hank Brown QB · IOWA Big Time Throw % 3.3% 44th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.5% 25th / 66 Malik Washington QB · MARYLAND Big Time Throw % 1.8% 60th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 2.3% 20th / 66 Jaylen Raynor QB · IOWA STATE Big Time Throw % 2.9% 49th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 57th / 66 Steve Angeli QB · SYRACUSE Big Time Throw % 3.4% 42nd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 6.6% 66th / 66 Dylan Lonergan QB · RUTGERS Big Time Throw % 3.0% 46th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.3% 63rd / 66 John Mateer QB · OKLAHOMA Big Time Throw % 2.7% 53rd / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 4.6% 57th / 66 Marcel Reed QB · TEXAS A&M Big Time Throw % 2.1% 59th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.1% 37th / 66 Nico Iamaleava QB · UCLA Big Time Throw % 4.1% 34th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 5.6% 65th / 66 Tait Reynolds QB · CLEMSON Big Time Throw % 1.0% 64th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.3% 41st / 66 Faizon Brandon QB · TENNESSEE Big Time Throw % 3.8% 37th / 66 Turnover Worthy Play % 3.9% 52nd / 66

Best team fits

The New York Jets are one team to monitor if they continue looking for a long-term answer at quarterback. Mensah’s accuracy and quick release could suit an offense that wants to get the ball out on time, with a slew of young promising targets like Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr., who thrive within 15 yards of the line of scrimmage.

The Miami Dolphins could also be in the market for a passer. As a rebuilding team seeking a long-term answer at quarterback, Mensah’s experience and production would make him an intriguing option to stay put in South Florida. Mensah is stylistically quite different from Malik Willis, and the Dolphins may not have the offensive structure around Mensah to find immediate success, but they’ll certainly be within range to select him.

Minnesota is perhaps the most interesting destination if its quarterback situation remains unsettled, with Kyler Murray showing few signs of being the long-term answer. Mensah could benefit from joining a stable organization with an elite receiving target in Justin Jefferson. With the Vikings, he would have room to develop his pocket habits without needing to carry the team immediately.

The likely playoff-bound Vikings won't be selecting anywhere near the top of the draft, though, so it would take either a trade up to land Mensah or a drop-off in his performance between now and the end of the season to bring his draft stock into range for a playoff team.

NFL outlook

Mensah has attracted attention through his eye-catching production and, quite frankly, because so many other quarterbacks have failed to live up to expectations in what was once considered a can't-miss draft class. His start at Miami has strengthened the case that he can operate an efficient passing game. He has a legitimate claim to being the most accurate passer from a clean pocket in the 2027 class, and he gets the ball out quickly without spending too much time deliberating between options.

Mensah's ceiling depends on how much he can improve outside of structure and when throwing off-platform. NFL defenses will compress the pocket faster, disguise coverages more effectively and demand more throws that require velocity from imperfect angles. Mensah does not need to become a different player, but he does need to show more in high-pressure situations to warrant consideration as the first overall pick.

For now, Mensah looks like a legitimate first-round prospect with a path to becoming an NFL starter. He is fairly polished and wouldn't necessarily need to sit as a rookie, although that will depend heavily on his landing spot. A strong finish to the 2026 season would further strengthen his case, especially if he performs well against playoff-caliber opponents.