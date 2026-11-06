2027 NFL Draft Prospect Preview: LB Chris Cole, Georgia
By
Daire Carragher
Elite athleticism drives Cole's draft stock: The Georgia linebacker has recorded 11 tackles for loss or no gain, including three sacks, through eight games in 2026, along with three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Run recognition remains a concern: Cole needs to improve his ability to diagnose blocking schemes, shed blocks and maintain positioning against developing plays.
Several NFL teams could be potential fits: Arizona, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are identified as possible destinations for Cole, who is projected as a first-round selection with top-10 potential.
Georgia has built a reputation for producing linebackers with freakish athletic traits who can affect the game in several different ways. Chris Cole is no different.
Off-ball linebackers like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Jalon Walker, Quay Walker and CJ Allen have come through Kirby Smart’s program on their way to the NFL. Some of those names had tweener traits and athleticism that outweighed their on-field production. Cole, on the other hand, has looked just as good on Saturdays as he does in the gym.
He entered this year with plenty of first-round buzz, but his strong 2026 season has given NFL evaluators a much longer look at what he can do in an expanded role and why he could be a candidate for a spot inside the top 10.
Cole made an early impression as a freshman and earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman Team. He played in a rotational role in all 14 games that season, then took another step forward in 2025. Despite starting only once, he finished with 56 tackles while missing only four.
With a larger role in 2026, Cole has become one of Georgia’s most productive defenders and a vocal leader. His 11 tackles for loss or no gain, including three sacks, through his first eight games have highlighted the playmaking ability Cole brings to the defense.
He has also recovered three fumbles, returning two for touchdowns. His touchdown returns of 85 and 66 yards are as much about good fortune as talent, but they also emphasized the tremendous speed Cole has in his locker, which is, of course, much more useful in pursuit of ball carriers.
Cole’s athleticism is the first thing that stands out. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he has the size of an inside linebacker but moves with the speed to cover ground quickly. He can chase plays toward the sideline and eat up ground in pursuit. And when he gets to the ball, he is extremely secure. In fact, few defenders in this class are more secure when it comes to bringing down ball carriers.
His range gives Georgia options in how it deploys him. Cole won’t be putting his hand in the dirt in the NFL like former first-round Georgia linebackers Jalon Walker or Nolan Smith, but the Bulldogs have lined him up standing over an offensive tackle on 32% of his snaps this season.
Cole is particularly effective when he can attack downhill or run freely to the football without being impeded. He has the burst to shoot through an opening before a blocker can square him up, and he has shown a good feel for timing on designed pressures. He can be dangerous when he gets a clean path into the backfield, but more on this later.
Cole’s best plays often come when his speed and length let him erase passing lanes. He has shown excellent examples of pursuing a running back into the flat from the backside and closing on routes toward the sideline when the quarterback is in a scramble drill.
Cole has a strong foundation in coverage and has the potential to become a top-caliber NFL coverage linebacker. He is an active contributor in man coverage, where he can carry routes upfield and use his reach to narrow the margin for error at the catch point.
He has allowed just 15 yards on four targets in man coverage over the last two years and has yet to be responsible for a touchdown in coverage.
Power Four Linebackers
Weeks 1-9
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The Georgia product's athleticism can help him recover when his eyes are fooled, but lapses in run-key discipline are more prevalent on film than you’d expect from a top-ranked linebacker. He needs to become more accurate at diagnosing plays before committing to a gap. Against some run concepts, a delayed reaction can put him behind the play and leave him relying on his athletic traits to catch up.
His ability to fight through contact is another weakness in his scouting report. Cole is most disruptive when he can avoid blocks and attack the ball, but NFL offenses will test whether he can take on climbing linemen and disengage without losing his leverage.
He has the frame to handle this task, but he must show that he can do so consistently. Analysts made similar remarks about Roquan Smith coming out of Georgia, and this was an area he improved significantly throughout his NFL career.
Cole still has room to improve his recognition and positioning as plays develop. NFL teams will want to see him stay connected to backs and tight ends without allowing route combinations to draw him out of position. He has played alongside a Georgia pass rush that has forced quarterbacks to get the ball out quickly throughout his career (2.76 seconds on average) and must show he is equipped to deal with longer-developing route patterns over the middle.
Cole’s raw pass-rush production numbers may look promising, but his wins are often built more around timing and effort than outright defeating blocks. Half of Cole’s career pressures have been either unblocked or “cleanup” pressures.
If he wants to continue aligning off the edge at the next level, with the threat of either rushing the passer or dropping into coverage, Cole will need to develop a deeper set of pass-rush moves for when a tight end or offensive tackle meets him head-on.
Chris Cole: Stable and unstable metrics (2024-2026)
Stable metrics
Coverage Grade
49
Coverage Grade in the Box
64
Coverage Grade in the Slot
15
Forced Incompletion Percentage
77
Run Defense Grade
99
Run Stop %
98
Unstable metrics
Coverage Grade w Pressure
9
Coverage Grade on Passes > 3 seconds
80
Coverage Grade in Single Coverage
67
Coverage Grade in ZUT
26
Passer Rating Against
69
Pass Rush Grade
95
Missed Tackle %
72
Best team fits
The lowest-graded linebacker units in the NFL so far this season belong to the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams could be within range of selecting Cole if they miss the playoffs.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the highest-graded linebacker units against the run this season, but Patrick Queen is set to hit free agency in 2027. Their division rivals in Cincinnati are another possible destination.
Cole’s ability to play downhill and chase the ball to the sidelines would appeal greatly to Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, who coached Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at Notre Dame and helped make him a household name in college football.
It’s worth remembering that off-ball linebackers have long been considered something of a luxury pick in the first round. Only four have been drafted in the first half of the first round since 2020, and two of those soon became edge defenders, including Micah Parsons.
NFL outlook
Cole has the athletic profile to become a modern NFL off-ball linebacker, with enough size to play inside and enough speed to contribute in coverage and as a blitzer. His production has risen with his playing time, and he is now one of Kirby Smart’s most trusted and vocal players.
There is still some projection in his profile, perhaps more than you’d like for an early first-round pick. The most pertinent question is how much of his play will translate when he is asked to read and defeat blocks from more physically imposing personnel groupings in the NFL compared to college football. Cole is at his best when he can find a free alleyway to attack the football.
To become a dependable three-down linebacker, he will need to recognize rushing schemes more consistently and show that he can stay measured when the offense takes away the direct path to the ball.
Cole is a high-upside prospect who makes a strong case for a top-10 draft pick based on his pedigree alone. He has proven he can handle a complete Mike linebacker workload. If his instincts and ability to shed blocks continue to improve, he has the tools and coverage prowess to become an All-Pro-caliber linebacker who ranks among the league leaders in tackles every season.