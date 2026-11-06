Elite athleticism drives Cole's draft stock: The Georgia linebacker has recorded 11 tackles for loss or no gain, including three sacks, through eight games in 2026, along with three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Run recognition remains a concern: Cole needs to improve his ability to diagnose blocking schemes, shed blocks and maintain positioning against developing plays.

Several NFL teams could be potential fits: Arizona, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are identified as possible destinations for Cole, who is projected as a first-round selection with top-10 potential.

Georgia has built a reputation for producing linebackers with freakish athletic traits who can affect the game in several different ways. Chris Cole is no different.

Off-ball linebackers like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Jalon Walker, Quay Walker and CJ Allen have come through Kirby Smart’s program on their way to the NFL. Some of those names had tweener traits and athleticism that outweighed their on-field production. Cole, on the other hand, has looked just as good on Saturdays as he does in the gym.

He entered this year with plenty of first-round buzz, but his strong 2026 season has given NFL evaluators a much longer look at what he can do in an expanded role and why he could be a candidate for a spot inside the top 10.

Height: 6-foot-3

6-foot-3 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds Expected draft position: First Round

First Round Best film: 2026 Week 4 vs. Oklahoma

Cole made an early impression as a freshman and earned a place on the SEC All-Freshman Team. He played in a rotational role in all 14 games that season, then took another step forward in 2025. Despite starting only once, he finished with 56 tackles while missing only four.

With a larger role in 2026, Cole has become one of Georgia’s most productive defenders and a vocal leader. His 11 tackles for loss or no gain, including three sacks, through his first eight games have highlighted the playmaking ability Cole brings to the defense.

He has also recovered three fumbles, returning two for touchdowns. His touchdown returns of 85 and 66 yards are as much about good fortune as talent, but they also emphasized the tremendous speed Cole has in his locker, which is, of course, much more useful in pursuit of ball carriers.

Chris Cole: Defensive snaps and grades 2024-2026 Snap Counts Grades SEASON TEAM TOT RDEF PRSH COV DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV 2026 UGABUL 356 129 114 113 85.3 89.5 81.3 81.9 65.5 2025 UGABUL 423 127 111 185 81.8 75.6 77.3 68.2 88.9 2024 UGABUL 107 23 18 66 70.4 77.4 67.5 53.4 69.3 CAREER – 886 279 243 364 – – – – –

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Where Chris Cole excels

Cole’s athleticism is the first thing that stands out. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he has the size of an inside linebacker but moves with the speed to cover ground quickly. He can chase plays toward the sideline and eat up ground in pursuit. And when he gets to the ball, he is extremely secure. In fact, few defenders in this class are more secure when it comes to bringing down ball carriers.

His range gives Georgia options in how it deploys him. Cole won’t be putting his hand in the dirt in the NFL like former first-round Georgia linebackers Jalon Walker or Nolan Smith, but the Bulldogs have lined him up standing over an offensive tackle on 32% of his snaps this season.

Cole is particularly effective when he can attack downhill or run freely to the football without being impeded. He has the burst to shoot through an opening before a blocker can square him up, and he has shown a good feel for timing on designed pressures. He can be dangerous when he gets a clean path into the backfield, but more on this later.

Cole’s best plays often come when his speed and length let him erase passing lanes. He has shown excellent examples of pursuing a running back into the flat from the backside and closing on routes toward the sideline when the quarterback is in a scramble drill.

Cole has a strong foundation in coverage and has the potential to become a top-caliber NFL coverage linebacker. He is an active contributor in man coverage, where he can carry routes upfield and use his reach to narrow the margin for error at the catch point.

He has allowed just 15 yards on four targets in man coverage over the last two years and has yet to be responsible for a touchdown in coverage.

Power Four Linebackers Weeks 1-9 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Omosigho Posa Buffington Dottery Catalano Hooper Romaine Chambliss Crawford Metz Gerlach Spencer Rojas Montgomery Baranowski Thompson Long Carroll Woods Longwell Biles Roberts Brus Atkins Jackson Marcellus Kilgore Barnes Thomas Morris Jr. Lathan ESPN Lampron Wesloski Staehling Bowles Marcelin Okoronkwo Wylie Perry Telander Lewis Palano Jones Mixon Cryer Aguirre Stephens II Hardy Kreutz Wilson Seelmann Ebel Mason Hayden Woodyard Jr. Clark Uluave McDonald Heinecke Curtis Powers Lefau Campbell Shavers Jr. Melendez Alliegro Taylor Schlimgen Smith Chambers Rainey-Sale Glasker Hall Smith Brown Coney Butler Reynolds Lovelace Graham Chiles Deslauriers Johnson Sanford Jr. Godfrey Bowen Hughes Rinaldi Booker Hall Deas Mikhail Tuitele Bryant Graham Jr. Pierce Keys Sneed Manu Brown Kante Bogle Toure Chisom Barnes Mergott Woodson Allison Robinson Romney Coleman Walker Ferrelli Smith McKinzie Rodriguez Carter Lightsey Ausberry D'Appolonia Mothudi Torbor Mattingly Willich Reed Elliss Wingate Capers Culbreath Stodghill Jones Galvan Lockhart Spaulding Correa Cutter Glass Jernigan Fotu Cole The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Sammy Omosigho LB · UCLA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 25th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 4th / 140 Mason Posa LB · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 3rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 7th / 140 Cam Buffington LB · IOWA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 22nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 41st / 140 TJ Dottery LB · LSU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 58th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 109th / 140 Chris Cole LB · GEORGIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 20.8% 1st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 28th / 140 Cooper Catalano LB · WISCONSIN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 48th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 20th / 140 Hudson Hooper LB · TCU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 65th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 41st / 140 Austin Romaine LB · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 22nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 35th / 140 Owen Chambliss LB · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.5% 10th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 114th / 140 Dion Crawford LB · MICH STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 51st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 32nd / 140 Luke Metz LB · ALABAMA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 107th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 77th / 140 Joey Gerlach LB · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 26th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 37th / 140 Kaleb Spencer LB · VA TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.7% 4th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 17th / 140 Tony Rojas LB · PENN STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.6% 9th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 77th / 140 Jayden Montgomery LB · IOWA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.6% 6th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 109th / 140 Maverick Baranowski LB · MINNESOTA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.6% 36th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 27th / 140 Jonathan Thompson LB · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.1% 16th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 77th / 140 Owen Long LB · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 100th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 54th / 140 Max Carroll LB · TCU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.0% 41st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 11th / 140 Jalen Woods LB · UCLA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 74th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 137th / 140 Bryan Longwell LB · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 22nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 65th / 140 Rasheem Biles LB · TEXAS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 100th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 73rd / 140 Ben Roberts LB · TEXAS TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.1% 40th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 9th / 140 Braydon Brus LB · NWESTERN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 84th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 83rd / 140 Xavier Atkins LB · AUBURN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 65th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 70th / 140 Devon Jackson LB · OREGON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 90th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 65th / 140 Maddox Marcellus LB · VIRGINIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 46th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 124th / 140 Alexander Kilgore LB · SMU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 72nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 23rd / 140 Travion Barnes LB · BAYLOR Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.4% 39th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 57th / 140 Keaton Thomas LB · OLE MISS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 68th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 95th / 140 Nick Morris Jr. LB · DUKE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.8% 12th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 70th / 140 Trey Lathan LB · KANSAS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 103rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 53rd / 140 Gideon ESPN Lampron LB · COLORADO Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.0% 18th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 50th / 140 Ethan Wesloski LB · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 33rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 37th / 140 Nathaniel Staehling LB · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 68th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 28th / 140 Troy Bowles LB · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.0% 41st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 73rd / 140 Jeremiah Marcelin LB · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 20.7% 2nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 65th / 140 Justin Okoronkwo LB · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.7% 27th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 64th / 140 Keon Wylie LB · VA TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 60th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 123rd / 140 Benjamin Perry LB · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 138th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 2nd / 140 Jeremiah Telander LB · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 119th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 28th / 140 Kip Lewis LB · OKLAHOMA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 90th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 95th / 140 Anthony Palano LB · BOSTON COL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.5% 38th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 118th / 140 Isaiah Jones LB · INDIANA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.1% 16th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 86th / 140 Jerry Mixon LB · OREGON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 136th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 35th / 140 Justin Cryer LB · TEXAS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 90th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 25th / 140 Popo Aguirre LB · NC STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 28th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 100th / 140 Desman Stephens II LB · USC Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.9% 89th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 45th / 140 Rolijah Hardy LB · INDIANA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 124th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 1st / 140 James Kreutz LB · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 65th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 70th / 140 Raylen Wilson LB · GEORGIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 100th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 23.3% 140th / 140 Peyton Seelmann LB · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 135th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 104th / 140 Kooper Ebel LB · PENN STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.7% 113th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 94th / 140 Mekhi Mason LB · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 33rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 57th / 140 Jojo Hayden LB · PURDUE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.9% 8th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 108th / 140 Robert Woodyard Jr. LB · MISSOURI Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.7% 4th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 44th / 140 Stanquan Clark LB · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 79th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 95th / 140 Cade Uluave LB · BYU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 48th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.1% 139th / 140 Derek McDonald LB · N CAROLINA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 128th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 100th / 140 Owen Heinecke LB · OKLAHOMA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.5% 10th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 100th / 140 Tackett Curtis LB · UCF Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 130th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 83rd / 140 Gabe Powers LB · KANSAS ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 33rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 40th / 140 Liona Lefau LB · COLORADO Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.1% 56th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 34th / 140 Amare Campbell LB · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 76th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.2% 88th / 140 Vincent Shavers Jr. LB · NEBRASKA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 104th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 111th / 140 Elijah Melendez LB · AUBURN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 30th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 130th / 140 Christian Alliegro LB · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 30th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 20th / 140 Chase Taylor LB · MICHIGAN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 48th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 6th / 140 Sullivan Schlimgen LB · IOWA STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.7% 14th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 114th / 140 Carlton Smith LB · MARYLAND Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 74th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 46th / 140 Noah Chambers LB · VA TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.6% 36th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 92nd / 140 Zaydrius Rainey-Sale LB · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.0% 18th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 19th / 140 Isaiah Glasker LB · BYU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 122nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 46th / 140 Johnathan Hall LB · UTAH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 44th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 23rd / 140 Ja'Quavion Smith LB · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 62nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 121st / 140 Taye Brown LB · ARIZONA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 86th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 117th / 140 Ray Coney LB · TEXAS A&M Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 20th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 25th / 140 Tah'j Butler LB · OLE MISS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.0% 41st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 57th / 140 Trey Reynolds LB · UTAH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 30th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 127th / 140 Braylan Lovelace LB · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 81st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 28th / 140 Myles Graham LB · FLORIDA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 84th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 14th / 140 Aaron Chiles LB · FLORIDA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.7% 113th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 3rd / 140 Antoine Deslauriers LB · SYRACUSE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 72nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 120th / 140 Fred Johnson LB · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 94th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.2% 88th / 140 Alex Sanford Jr. LB · PITTSBURGH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 97th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 7th / 140 Grant Godfrey LB · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 68th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.5% 133rd / 140 Drayk Bowen LB · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 107th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 9th / 140 Martell Hughes LB · ARIZONA ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 55th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 121st / 140 Nick Rinaldi LB · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 131st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 62nd / 140 Brandon Booker LB · SMU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 140th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 32nd / 140 Aiden Hall LB · WAKE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 64th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 5th / 140 Bryce Deas LB · AUBURN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 28th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 17th / 140 Noah Mikhail LB · TEXAS A&M Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 46th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 73rd / 140 AJ Tuitele LB · CAL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 120th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 69th / 140 Deven Bryant LB · USC Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.7% 14th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 83rd / 140 Omar Graham Jr. LB · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 51st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 99th / 140 Payton Pierce LB · OHIO STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 76th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 80th / 140 Davhon Keys LB · LSU Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 20th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 37th / 140 Jaylen Sneed LB · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 139th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 11th / 140 Jacob Manu LB · WASHINGTON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 76th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 54th / 140 Sammy Brown LB · CLEMSON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 105th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 80th / 140 Ismael Kante LB · ILLINOIS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 94th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 20th / 140 Ben Bogle LB · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 59th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 90th / 140 Mohamed Toure LB · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.8% 12th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 86th / 140 Isaiah Chisom LB · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 97th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 14th / 140 Elijah Barnes LB · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.2% 88th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 73rd / 140 Luke Mergott LB · DUKE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 116th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 11th / 140 Caleb Woodson LB · ALABAMA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 94th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 52nd / 140 Sean Allison LB · RUTGERS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 116th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 111th / 140 Kam Robinson LB · VIRGINIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.7% 113th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 50th / 140 Tate Romney LB · OKLA STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.7% 132nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 46th / 140 Simeon Coleman LB · CINCINNATI Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.6% 6th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 104th / 140 Moses Walker LB · RUTGERS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 134th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.7% 126th / 140 Luke Ferrelli LB · OLE MISS Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 79th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 124th / 140 Chase Smith LB · MIAMI FL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 51st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 60th / 140 Kobie McKinzie LB · NWESTERN Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 111th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 62nd / 140 Nicholas Rodriguez LB · MISSOURI Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 61st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 138th / 140 Arion Carter LB · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 105th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 111th / 140 E.J. Lightsey LB · GA TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 81st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 56th / 140 Jaiden Ausberry LB · NOTRE DAME Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 90th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 14th / 140 Chris D'Appolonia LB · SYRACUSE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 126th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 65th / 140 Kamar Mothudi LB · CAL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 97th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 104th / 140 Cam Torbor LB · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 68th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 43rd / 140 Sam Mattingly LB · STANFORD Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.1% 56th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 132nd / 140 Carson Willich LB · IOWA STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.7% 45th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 60th / 140 Kyland Reed LB · BAYLOR Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.8% 112th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 92nd / 140 Elijah Elliss LB · UTAH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 86th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 90th / 140 Daniel Wingate LB · MARYLAND Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 107th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.9% 131st / 140 T.J. Capers LB · LOUISVILLE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 124th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 114th / 140 Jahleel Culbreath LB · UCF Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 81st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 46th / 140 Cam Stodghill LB · MICH STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 133rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 118th / 140 Chris Jones LB · FLORIDA ST Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 62nd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.2% 136th / 140 Jahsiah Galvan LB · STANFORD Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 51st / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 134th / 140 Tyler Lockhart LB · MISS STATE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 129th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 95th / 140 Cayman Spaulding LB · GA TECH Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 120th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 80th / 140 Charles Correa LB · PURDUE Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 123rd / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 104th / 140 Ben Cutter LB · W VIRGINIA Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 116th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.6% 129th / 140 Carmycah Glass LB · HOUSTON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 127th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 103rd / 140 Tristan Jernigan LB · CAL Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 107th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.5% 128th / 140 Sione Fotu LB · HOUSTON Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 137th / 140 Negatively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.1% 135th / 140

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Areas for improvement

The Georgia product's athleticism can help him recover when his eyes are fooled, but lapses in run-key discipline are more prevalent on film than you’d expect from a top-ranked linebacker. He needs to become more accurate at diagnosing plays before committing to a gap. Against some run concepts, a delayed reaction can put him behind the play and leave him relying on his athletic traits to catch up.

His ability to fight through contact is another weakness in his scouting report. Cole is most disruptive when he can avoid blocks and attack the ball, but NFL offenses will test whether he can take on climbing linemen and disengage without losing his leverage.

He has the frame to handle this task, but he must show that he can do so consistently. Analysts made similar remarks about Roquan Smith coming out of Georgia, and this was an area he improved significantly throughout his NFL career.

Cole still has room to improve his recognition and positioning as plays develop. NFL teams will want to see him stay connected to backs and tight ends without allowing route combinations to draw him out of position. He has played alongside a Georgia pass rush that has forced quarterbacks to get the ball out quickly throughout his career (2.76 seconds on average) and must show he is equipped to deal with longer-developing route patterns over the middle.

Cole’s raw pass-rush production numbers may look promising, but his wins are often built more around timing and effort than outright defeating blocks. Half of Cole’s career pressures have been either unblocked or “cleanup” pressures.

If he wants to continue aligning off the edge at the next level, with the threat of either rushing the passer or dropping into coverage, Cole will need to develop a deeper set of pass-rush moves for when a tight end or offensive tackle meets him head-on.

Chris Cole: Stable and unstable metrics (2024-2026) Stable metrics Coverage Grade 49 Coverage Grade in the Box 64 Coverage Grade in the Slot 15 Forced Incompletion Percentage 77 Run Defense Grade 99 Run Stop % 98 Unstable metrics Coverage Grade w Pressure 9 Coverage Grade on Passes > 3 seconds 80 Coverage Grade in Single Coverage 67 Coverage Grade in ZUT 26 Passer Rating Against 69 Pass Rush Grade 95 Missed Tackle % 72

Best team fits

The lowest-graded linebacker units in the NFL so far this season belong to the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams could be within range of selecting Cole if they miss the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the highest-graded linebacker units against the run this season, but Patrick Queen is set to hit free agency in 2027. Their division rivals in Cincinnati are another possible destination.

Cole’s ability to play downhill and chase the ball to the sidelines would appeal greatly to Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, who coached Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at Notre Dame and helped make him a household name in college football.

It’s worth remembering that off-ball linebackers have long been considered something of a luxury pick in the first round. Only four have been drafted in the first half of the first round since 2020, and two of those soon became edge defenders, including Micah Parsons.

NFL outlook

Cole has the athletic profile to become a modern NFL off-ball linebacker, with enough size to play inside and enough speed to contribute in coverage and as a blitzer. His production has risen with his playing time, and he is now one of Kirby Smart’s most trusted and vocal players.

There is still some projection in his profile, perhaps more than you’d like for an early first-round pick. The most pertinent question is how much of his play will translate when he is asked to read and defeat blocks from more physically imposing personnel groupings in the NFL compared to college football. Cole is at his best when he can find a free alleyway to attack the football.

To become a dependable three-down linebacker, he will need to recognize rushing schemes more consistently and show that he can stay measured when the offense takes away the direct path to the ball.

Cole is a high-upside prospect who makes a strong case for a top-10 draft pick based on his pedigree alone. He has proven he can handle a complete Mike linebacker workload. If his instincts and ability to shed blocks continue to improve, he has the tools and coverage prowess to become an All-Pro-caliber linebacker who ranks among the league leaders in tackles every season.