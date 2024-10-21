All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after Week 7

2YBXE82 Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Mark Chichester

• The New England Patriots are back into No. 1: New England currently holds the No. 1 overall pick and has needs at offensive guard, offensive tackle and cornerback.

Carolina Panthers are back at the top of the draft order: The 1-6 Panthers have the 11th-hardest schedule remaining and rank bottom-three in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As the NFL season reaches its midpoint, some teams are already cementing their status as playoff contenders, with their eyes firmly on a Super Bowl run. Others, unfortunately, are starting to look toward the future, with fans and decision-makers turning their attention to the offseason and the upcoming draft.

Included below is the projected draft order after Week 7, incorporating each team's remaining strength of schedule (1st is hardest), along with their ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to give a full picture of the current landscape.

For a look at team needs for all 32 NFL teams, click here.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record Strength of schedule remaining  EPA per play (offense) EPA allowed per play (defense)
1 New England Patriots 1-6 25 27th 28th
2 Carolina Panthers 1-6 11 29th 31st
3 Cleveland Browns 1-6 1 31st 17th
4 Tennessee Titans 1-5 18 28th 9th
5 New York Jets 2-5 32 22nd 15th
6 New Orleans Saints 2-5 31 23rd 21st
7 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-5 16 17th 32nd
8 Las Vegas Raiders 2-5 5 30th 13th
9 New York Giants 2-5 10 25th 18th
10 Miami Dolphins 2-4 23 32nd 6th
11 Los Angeles Rams 2-4 21 19th 27th
12 Arizona Cardinals 2-4 30 12th 30th
13 Cincinnati Bengals 3-4 15 8th 25th
14 San Francisco 49ers 3-4 12 6th 14th
15 Dallas Cowboys 3-3 9 24th 29th
16 Denver Broncos 4-3 7 26th 3rd
17 Atlanta Falcons 4-3 28 9th 23rd
18 Philadelphia Eagles 4-2 25 10th 19th
19 Seattle Seahawks 4-3 17 15th 16th
20 Indianapolis Colts 4-3 20 14th 22nd
21 Los Angeles Chargers 3-2 24 21st 1st
22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-2 19 5th 20th
23 Chicago Bears 4-2 2 20th 2nd
24 Baltimore Ravens 4-2 14 2nd 24th
25 Buffalo Bills 5-2 13 4th 8th
26 Washington Commanders 5-2 22 1st 26th
27 Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2 3 13th 5th
28 Green Bay Packers 5-2 4 7th 7th
29 Houston Texans 5-2 8 18th 11th
30 Minnesota Vikings 5-1 27 16th 4th
31 Detroit Lions 5-1 6 3rd 12th
32 Kansas City Chiefs 6-0 29 11th 10th
