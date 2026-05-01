An elite pass rusher for Aaron Glenn: The Jets used the No. 2 overall pick on Texas Tech edge David Bailey. Coming off back-to-back seasons with a 90.0-plus PFF grade, Bailey’s 79 pressures last season were the second-most in the FBS, providing immediate speed to the New York front.

Explosive weapons for Geno Smith: New York prioritized offensive versatility by drafting Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (4.39 40-yard dash) at Pick 16 and Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. at pick 30. Sadiq offers a rare athletic profile for the position, capable of stretching the field vertically.

Secondary and QB depth secured: The Jets bolstered their secondary with ballhawk D'Angelo Ponds (89.9 coverage grade) and added Clemson‘s Cade Klubnik as a high-floor developmental backup behind Geno Smith.

All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how the New York Jets approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

New York Jets: A-

Picks: 8 | WAA added: 2.239 (Rank 2/32)

Pick 2: ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pick 16: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Pick 30: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 50: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

Pick 103: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Seminoles

Pick 110: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Pick 188: G Anez Cooper, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Pick 228: S VJ Payne, Kansas State Wildcats

Highest-graded pick (2025): ED David Bailey, Texas Tech Red Raiders (93.3)

2026 NFL Draft: New York Jets Draft Picks Draft selections compared to Big Board Rank 0 33 65 98 130 163 195 228 260 ED David Bailey RANK 6 PICK 2 TE Kenyon Sadiq RANK 14 PICK 16 WR Omar Cooper Jr. RANK 24 PICK 30 CB D'Angelo Ponds RANK 43 PICK 50 DI Darrell Jackson Jr. RANK 79 PICK 103 QB Cade Klubnik RANK 166 PICK 110 G Anez Cooper RANK 206 PICK 188 S VJ Payne RANK 205 PICK 228 OVERALL · PICK & BIG BOARD RANK Steal Board rank better than pick # Reach Picked before board rank Even Pick # matches board rank

Bailey: The Jets opted for the proven commodity off the edge rather than the “what-if” of Arvell Reese developing into a top-flight edge rusher, given his athletic and physical profile. Bailey is coming off consecutive seasons with 90.0-plus PFF grades, and his 79 pressures this past season ranked second among all FBS edge rushers, trailing only Rueben Bain Jr. Bailey adds an immediate speed element off the edge for Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Sadiq: Most expected the Jets to add a wide receiver to complement Garrett Wilson in this spot, but they added a slightly different type of weapon. Sadiq is a rare athlete — he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 240-plus pounds, and he produced 15 receptions of 15 or more yards last season at Oregon. His addition gives new quarterback Geno Smith a big, explosive athlete who can line up in multiple alignments.

Cooper: Cooper is a well-rounded, NFL-caliber athlete with a dense frame and strong hands, projecting as a WR2-type at the next level.

Ponds: Ponds plays with clear passion and urgency every snap. While his size, athleticism and strength limitations cap his ceiling, his football IQ and instincts give him starter potential as a zone defender.

Jackson: Jackson is a massive, powerful defensive tackle with imposing physical traits. When his hand usage is right, he can be dominant, but inconsistency in technique and processing limits his impact. He remains a high-upside prospect.

Klubnik: Klubnik brings high football character and a pretty passing style as a touch passer, but there's a good chance he lacks the physical traits or arm talent to be a long-term starter in the pro game. He'll have to be an assassin in his pre-snap reads and post-snap recognition to be a starter — but at worst, he is a preferred long-term backup.

Cooper: Cooper, the No. 206 player on the PFF Big Board, brings a high-volume profile after logging 1,022 snaps in 2025 — the fifth-most among 537 qualifying interior offensive linemen. He held up well in pass protection with a 78.9 pass-blocking grade (T-82) and a 2.3% pressure rate (T-113), though his 68.7 overall grade (124th) and 67.4 run-blocking grade (T-109) point to inconsistent efficiency in the run game.

Payne: Payne has NFL-caliber size and speed, giving him versatility to play safety or cornerback at the next level.