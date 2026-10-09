Alabama vs. Georgia: The two SEC programs combine for six of the top 50 prospects on PFF's 2027 NFL Draft Big Board, led by Georgia defensive backs KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV.

Premier coverage matchup: Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has allowed a 48.5 passer rating when targeted and faces Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Texas-Oklahoma showdown: Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, ranked seventh on PFF's 2027 Big Board, looks to rebound against Oklahoma edge defender Tyler Wein.

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Following what was largely a chalk weekend of college football, we’re due for some upsets in Week 6.

It’s rare to have 21 of the top 25 teams in the AP poll in action at this point in the regular season, when bye weeks become commonplace. So, if your NFL team is struggling and you’re already looking toward potential draft prospects who could alter the future of the franchise, the best place to start is this Saturday. And you should circle the SEC’s best game of the week.

Alabama vs. Georgia will always be the gold standard

These two programs have been the barometer for future NFL talent in recent seasons. You could rewatch any of their seven matchups since 2020 and find a field littered with current NFL players. This year’s edition is no different.

Some of the best players on the field, including Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, aren’t draft-eligible this year but could easily develop into blue-chip prospects further down the line.

Among the players eligible for the 2027 draft, these teams combine for six of the top 50 players on PFF’s Big Board and nine of the top 150. The two highest-ranked prospects on the field are both in the Georgia secondary: safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

They’ll have their hands full defending the aerial attack led by Russell, whose offense has scored 45 or more points in all five games to start the season.

Ryan Coleman-Williams went from exciting freshman to hero two years ago with a twisting touchdown that swung this game back in the Crimson Tide’s favor. After a rough stretch that lasted for nearly an entire year, he seems to have found his form just in time to make another statement here.

Robinson’s lofty preseason draft status was based largely on projection and his pedigree as a top recruit, but so far he has matched, if not exceeded, those expectations. He is allowing a passer rating of just 48.5 when targeted in coverage and is one of the few cornerbacks in college football with the agility and lateral quickness required to handle a receiver as shifty as Coleman-Williams. This is a stellar matchup.

The only offense averaging more points per game than Alabama’s 49.6 is Georgia at 51.4. Running back Nate Frazier is the highest-graded running back this season among the players ranked in PFF’s top 150. He has been part of a very evenly split committee so far, but with Frazier averaging more than eight yards per carry, the Bulldogs may elect to give him a larger share of the backfield against this stiff competition.

Alabama’s defense answered the bell last week after we questioned whether it had the poise and discipline to cope with Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor. Yhonzae Pierre, Bray Hubbard and the rest of the defense did more than cope with Taylor — they dismantled him. Gunner Stockton is similarly elusive, but he’s playing behind a much stronger offensive line.

Ryan Coleman Williams: Receiving data Grades SEASON TGT TGT SHR% REC YDS Y/REC TD OFF RECV 2026 27 22.1% 20 376 18.8 4 71.3 73.4 2025 76 16.6% 49 689 14.1 4 66.5 66.0 2024 87 25.8% 48 865 18.0 8 72.4 71.7 CAREER 190 20.7% 117 1,930 16.5 16 – –

Can Texas’ Trevor Goosby get back on track?

The man tasked with protecting Arch Manning’s blindside is currently the seventh-ranked player on PFF’s 2027 Big Board. With the exception of Dylan Stewart, every other player ranked above Goosby has stepped up and lived up to their blue-chip billing through September.

Goosby hasn’t been bad overall, but he is coming off his lowest-graded game as a collegiate starter in the Longhorns’ win over Tennessee. He surrendered three pressures for the first time since last year’s SEC Championship Game and posted a PFF run-blocking grade in the 40s.

Looking to bounce back, Goosby now faces the difficult assignment of Oklahoma edge defender Tyler Wein. Wein entered the season 96 spots below teammate David Stone on PFF’s Big Board, but so far he has thoroughly outplayed his highly touted teammate. The two players’ draft stocks are trending in opposite directions.

Wein lines up across from both left and right tackles, so we’ll see how he fares against a mammoth like Goosby. His Sooners defense remains among the top five in the FBS in a range of metrics, including yards allowed per game and third-down stop rate.

It will be one of Arch Manning’s bigger tests of the year, and his favorite wide receiver, Cam Coleman, may not be fully healthy after recently sustaining a back injury.

20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Run Block Grade AVG AVG Mills Paige Heard Ponton Roy Giwa Boley Milon Goosby Lynch Williams Finau Heywood Howard Sampson Donkoh Perry Sanders Jr. Work Lloyd Green Lauck Siereveld Tauanuu Lovett Smith Lambert Gottula Link Seaton McCoy Clements Ebosele Azzopardi Formby Cotton Pritchett Baer Olivieri Siani Hawkins Perry Frazier Hughley Davis Carney Seagren Bell Wood Schmidt Ajani Anderson Tabansi Chaplin Williams III Pabst Ugorji Adams Lepo Okunlola House Johnson Ramil Moore Black Chamblee Mack Jefferson McRoy Knapik Torgeson Crader Taylor Jacobs Goodman Bounds Gray King James Jackson Martin Broussard Brown Johnson Moore Lado Shumpert-Perkins Dotzler Del Grande McGuire Shipp Martin Sadler Hall Mafi Cushman Casady Taylor-Whitfield Azubuike Greene Olajide Wilkins Addison Klemm Davis Simmons Miller Phillips Sieracki Williams Pringle Harris Fodje McVay The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Monroe Mills OT · VIRGINIA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 82.5 9th / 114 Run Block Grade 84.9 1st / 114 Elijah Paige OT · USC Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 90.5 2nd / 114 Run Block Grade 81.0 4th / 114 Lance Heard OT · KENTUCKY Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 77.3 22nd / 114 Run Block Grade 76.3 9th / 114 Jacob Ponton OT · TEXAS TECH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 71.9 35th / 114 Run Block Grade 82.4 2nd / 114 Nathan Roy OT · MINNESOTA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 81.4 15th / 114 Run Block Grade 73.8 13th / 114 Moshood Giwa OT · RUTGERS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 67.0 47th / 114 Run Block Grade 78.9 6th / 114 McKale Boley OT · VIRGINIA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 89.0 4th / 114 Run Block Grade 73.7 14th / 114 Judea Milon OT · CINCINNATI Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 80.5 16th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.6 22nd / 114 Trevor Goosby OT · TEXAS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 92.0 1st / 114 Run Block Grade 70.2 31st / 114 Aidan Lynch OT · VA TECH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 68.5 43rd / 114 Run Block Grade 73.7 14th / 114 Zereoue Williams OT · UTAH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 81.9 11th / 114 Run Block Grade 67.4 41st / 114 Paki Finau OT · BYU Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.5 55th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.0 28th / 114 Kevin Heywood OT · WISCONSIN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 56.8 69th / 114 Run Block Grade 79.9 5th / 114 Ryan Howard OT · KANSAS ST Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 73.1 31st / 114 Run Block Grade 68.4 35th / 114 Howard Sampson OT · TEXAS TECH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 83.3 6th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.1 27th / 114 Anthony Donkoh OT · PENN STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 59.3 62nd / 114 Run Block Grade 77.4 7th / 114 Jesse Perry OT · TENNESSEE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 51.6 79th / 114 Run Block Grade 81.7 3rd / 114 David Sanders Jr. OT · TENNESSEE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 78.5 21st / 114 Run Block Grade 71.7 20th / 114 Luke Work OT · MISSOURI Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 73.7 29th / 114 Run Block Grade 75.9 10th / 114 Jackson Lloyd OT · ALABAMA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 82.9 7th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.2 26th / 114 Cayden Green OT · MISSOURI Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 84.5 5th / 114 Run Block Grade 65.6 50th / 114 Trevor Lauck OT · IOWA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 68.0 44th / 114 Run Block Grade 66.8 44th / 114 Austin Siereveld OT · OHIO STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 73.0 32nd / 114 Run Block Grade 77.0 8th / 114 Justin Tauanuu OT · USC Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 48.9 85th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.6 22nd / 114 Bryce Lovett OT · FLORIDA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 35.8 102nd / 114 Run Block Grade 72.8 17th / 114 Carter Smith OT · INDIANA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 59.2 63rd / 114 Run Block Grade 68.8 34th / 114 Guerby Lambert OT · NOTRE DAME Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 47.1 91st / 114 Run Block Grade 74.1 12th / 114 Gunnar Gottula OT · NEBRASKA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.8 52nd / 114 Run Block Grade 73.5 16th / 114 Evan Link OT · MICHIGAN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 81.8 12th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.2 61st / 114 Jordan Seaton OT · LSU Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 69.1 40th / 114 Run Block Grade 66.8 44th / 114 Matthew McCoy OT · MIAMI FL Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.8 52nd / 114 Run Block Grade 71.5 24th / 114 Calvin Clements OT · KANSAS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 49.0 84th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.3 25th / 114 Alvin Ebosele OT · HOUSTON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 56.9 68th / 114 Run Block Grade 72.8 17th / 114 Drew Azzopardi OT · WASHINGTON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 82.3 10th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.6 57th / 114 Wilkin Formby OT · TEXAS A&M Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 90.1 3rd / 114 Run Block Grade 57.3 85th / 114 Joe Cotton OT · CINCINNATI Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 75.7 26th / 114 Run Block Grade 65.9 47th / 114 Elijah Pritchett OT · NEBRASKA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 51.0 81st / 114 Run Block Grade 67.0 42nd / 114 Ryan Baer OT · PITTSBURGH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 79.7 17th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.7 75th / 114 Netinho Olivieri OT · PITTSBURGH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 72.2 33rd / 114 Run Block Grade 58.8 74th / 114 Melvin Siani OT · TEXAS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 79.0 20th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.8 89th / 114 Gus Hawkins OT · KANSAS ST Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 68.0 44th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.5 58th / 114 Rahtrel Perry OT · MARYLAND Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 55.5 72nd / 114 Run Block Grade 70.7 30th / 114 Blake Frazier OT · MICHIGAN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.5 55th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.9 56th / 114 Bo Hughley OT · COLORADO Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.9 51st / 114 Run Block Grade 66.9 43rd / 114 Terez Davis OT · OLE MISS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 66.5 48th / 114 Run Block Grade 60.1 71st / 114 Malachi Carney OT · GA TECH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 59.9 61st / 114 Run Block Grade 67.8 38th / 114 Grant Seagren OT · NWESTERN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 73.9 28th / 114 Run Block Grade 60.8 69th / 114 Leon Bell OT · COLORADO Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 56.3 70th / 114 Run Block Grade 61.0 68th / 114 Malachi Wood OT · KENTUCKY Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 33.1 106th / 114 Run Block Grade 71.7 20th / 114 Hall Schmidt OT · UCLA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 72.0 34th / 114 Run Block Grade 62.1 66th / 114 Adedamola Ajani OT · INDIANA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 70.5 38th / 114 Run Block Grade 62.3 64th / 114 Fisher Anderson OT · STANFORD Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 52.1 75th / 114 Run Block Grade 72.0 19th / 114 Henry Tabansi OT · UCF Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 81.5 14th / 114 Run Block Grade 60.6 70th / 114 Xavier Chaplin OT · FLORIDA ST Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 79.6 18th / 114 Run Block Grade 74.2 11th / 114 Frederick Williams III OT · CAL Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 17.6 113th / 114 Run Block Grade 69.0 33rd / 114 Nate Pabst OT · FLORIDA ST Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 68.6 41st / 114 Run Block Grade 64.2 55th / 114 Emeka Ugorji OT · FLORIDA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 76.3 24th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.5 58th / 114 Tyree Adams OT · TEXAS A&M Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 34.4 105th / 114 Run Block Grade 67.8 38th / 114 Ashton Lepo OT · OKLA STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 32.0 107th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.5 58th / 114 Samson Okunlola OT · MIAMI FL Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 56.1 71st / 114 Run Block Grade 58.0 79th / 114 Kahlil House OT · STANFORD Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 41.5 95th / 114 Run Block Grade 70.9 29th / 114 Rakeem Johnson OT · MICH STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 50.0 82nd / 114 Run Block Grade 62.2 65th / 114 Stanton Ramil OT · AUBURN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 68.6 41st / 114 Run Block Grade 64.4 53rd / 114 Ian Moore OT · OHIO STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 65.6 50th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.0 79th / 114 Will Black OT · NOTRE DAME Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 35.0 104th / 114 Run Block Grade 65.9 47th / 114 Andrew Chamblee OT · SMU Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 71.1 36th / 114 Run Block Grade 57.3 85th / 114 Trevion Mack OT · SYRACUSE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 46.3 93rd / 114 Run Block Grade 66.1 46th / 114 Cedric Jefferson OT · UTAH Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.4 57th / 114 Run Block Grade 59.8 72nd / 114 Jacqawn McRoy OT · N CAROLINA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 77.1 23rd / 114 Run Block Grade 55.8 97th / 114 Nathan Knapik OT · ILLINOIS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 31.2 108th / 114 Run Block Grade 68.1 37th / 114 Shaun Torgeson OT · OKLA STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 40.0 99th / 114 Run Block Grade 64.3 54th / 114 Fox Crader OT · OREGON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 52.1 75th / 114 Run Block Grade 68.2 36th / 114 Jake Taylor OT · IOWA STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 69.5 39th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.1 93rd / 114 Brayden Jacobs OT · CLEMSON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 79.2 19th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.0 79th / 114 Malachi Goodman OT · PENN STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 49.9 83rd / 114 Run Block Grade 61.4 67th / 114 Tristan Bounds OT · ARIZONA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 67.6 46th / 114 Run Block Grade 52.7 109th / 114 Darius Gray OT · S CAROLINA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 81.8 12th / 114 Run Block Grade 55.9 95th / 114 Maasai King OT · IOWA STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 82.7 8th / 114 Run Block Grade 54.4 103rd / 114 Jayvin James OT · ALABAMA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 73.5 30th / 114 Run Block Grade 57.8 83rd / 114 Rico Jackson OT · NC STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 51.1 80th / 114 Run Block Grade 67.6 40th / 114 Christian Martin OT · ILLINOIS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 38.9 100th / 114 Run Block Grade 59.6 73rd / 114 Kavion Broussard OT · ARKANSAS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.7 54th / 114 Run Block Grade 54.9 101st / 114 Kevin Brown OT · W VIRGINIA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 21.2 111th / 114 Run Block Grade 64.6 52nd / 114 Beau Johnson OT · VANDERBILT Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 46.8 92nd / 114 Run Block Grade 62.9 63rd / 114 Logan Moore OT · BAYLOR Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 40.6 96th / 114 Run Block Grade 53.8 104th / 114 Matthew Lado OT · ARIZONA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 70.6 37th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.1 93rd / 114 Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins OT · MISS STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 57.7 66th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.4 91st / 114 Jack Dotzler OT · IOWA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 51.8 77th / 114 Run Block Grade 69.9 32nd / 114 Nick Del Grande OT · DUKE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 61.8 60th / 114 Run Block Grade 53.0 108th / 114 Deuce McGuire OT · NWESTERN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 76.2 25th / 114 Run Block Grade 57.9 82nd / 114 Daniel Shipp OT · MINNESOTA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 44.5 94th / 114 Run Block Grade 65.6 50th / 114 Aidan Martin OT · WAKE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 40.3 98th / 114 Run Block Grade 63.0 62nd / 114 Collin Sadler OT · CLEMSON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 47.9 88th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.2 78th / 114 Jordan Hall OT · N CAROLINA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 57.6 67th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.3 77th / 114 Nuku Mafi OT · PURDUE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 64.3 58th / 114 Run Block Grade 50.6 112th / 114 Preston Cushman OT · UCF Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 55.2 73rd / 114 Run Block Grade 55.9 95th / 114 Carsten Casady OT · W VIRGINIA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 40.5 97th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.7 90th / 114 Ben Taylor-Whitfield OT · TCU Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 38.2 101st / 114 Run Block Grade 53.6 106th / 114 Clinton Azubuike OT · VANDERBILT Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 47.3 90th / 114 Run Block Grade 55.7 98th / 114 Kodi Greene OT · WASHINGTON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 28.7 109th / 114 Run Block Grade 65.7 49th / 114 Tolu Olajide OT · WAKE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 48.8 86th / 114 Run Block Grade 54.6 102nd / 114 PJ Wilkins OT · WISCONSIN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 47.8 89th / 114 Run Block Grade 58.5 76th / 114 Ziyare Addison OT · OREGON Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 26.4 110th / 114 Run Block Grade 56.2 92nd / 114 Jalen Klemm OT · ARIZONA ST Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 15.6 114th / 114 Run Block Grade 53.7 105th / 114 Weston Davis OT · LSU Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 58.8 64th / 114 Run Block Grade 53.2 107th / 114 Jo Simmons OT · AUBURN Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 51.7 78th / 114 Run Block Grade 57.8 83rd / 114 Braden Miller OT · DUKE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 74.8 27th / 114 Run Block Grade 55.1 100th / 114 Kristian Phillips OT · BOSTON COL Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 54.4 74th / 114 Run Block Grade 57.2 87th / 114 Kaden Sieracki OT · BAYLOR Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 48.7 87th / 114 Run Block Grade 51.8 111th / 114 Bryant Williams OT · ARKANSAS Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 62.6 59th / 114 Run Block Grade 41.3 114th / 114 Kam Pringle OT · SYRACUSE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 18.6 112th / 114 Run Block Grade 55.7 98th / 114 E'Marion Harris OT · OKLAHOMA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 35.8 102nd / 114 Run Block Grade 57.0 88th / 114 Ryan Fodje OT · OKLAHOMA Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 58.7 65th / 114 Run Block Grade 52.4 110th / 114 Miles McVay OT · MISS STATE Pass Block Grade · True Pass Sets 65.7 49th / 114 Run Block Grade 41.9 113th / 114

Who is driving the Pitt machine?

Pittsburgh enters this weekend at 5-0 and ranked in the AP poll. All three Power Four teams it has defeated have winning records outside of their games against Pitt, and the Panthers open as 3.5-point favorites at home against Bill Belichick’s North Carolina.

This Pittsburgh squad doesn’t have a single player ranked among PFF’s top 150, but that could change soon if these players keep performing. In particular, defensive tackle Nick James and edge defender Isaiah Neal have turned this defensive front into a ferocious unit.

These are two veteran players enjoying breakout years. Neal has an 89.9 overall PFF grade after never previously posting a season grade above 67.0. The senior was elite against the run in last week’s win at Virginia Tech and also came away with nine total pressures and two sacks as a pass-rusher.

Can the Oregon defensive line live up to the billing?

We pegged this Oregon defensive front as the best in college football entering the season. The Ducks started the year with four defensive linemen ranked among the top 120 on PFF’s Big Board. Despite that pedigree, this defense has been walked over on multiple occasions. Aside from its shutout against FCS Portland State, Oregon has allowed 27 points in each of its other three games.

This week, Oregon faces a UCLA offense averaging 282 rushing yards per game. So far, the Bruins have run all over every defensive line they’ve faced. This is an opportunity for a statement performance from defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington and edge defender Teitum Tuioti.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, who inflicted all this damage over the month of September, is listed at just 5-foot-7 and 193 pounds. Oregon has a size and athleticism advantage over UCLA across the field. The Ducks just need to start getting out of their own way.

Other draft storylines to watch this week include whether Dylan Stewart features heavily for South Carolina after returning to practice from his team-imposed suspension this week.

Oregon could face either Dante Moore or Dylan Raiola at quarterback, depending on Moore’s injury status. Raiola looked every bit as good as Moore in limited action against USC, but it’s likely he spends another year in the college ranks once Moore departs.