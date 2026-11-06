Leonard Moore faces a test of his tackling: The Notre Dame cornerback must contend with Miami‘s yards-after-catch threats, even with Malachi Toney sidelined by a high-ankle sprain.

Austin Simmons has an opportunity to strengthen his draft stock: The Missouri quarterback faces a Texas defense that has held Trinidad Chambliss and Julian Sayin to a combined completion rate below 50%.

The 2026 college football season is entering its final stretch, but the picture of the 2027 NFL Draft class remains far from settled.

This week offers another opportunity to evaluate how prospects respond to the kinds of challenges they will face at the next level. Saturday delivers one of the most compelling slates of the college football season, with marquee matchups in every window and the stakes only growing now that the College Football Playoff committee has released its first rankings.

The quarterback class remains one of the biggest talking points, with speculation mounting over how many of the top prospects could return to college football for another season rather than enter the draft. Elsewhere, Notre Dame boasts a roster loaded with NFL talent but could see its playoff hopes evaporate without a home win over No. 1 Miami.

And then there’s the Holy War, which could be shaping up as the biggest rendition in the rivalry’s history.

Can CB Leonard Moore handle the Miami offense?

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore faces an unusual test against Miami, which will be without wide receiver Malachi Toney. Toney will undergo surgery for a high-ankle sprain, leaving the Hurricanes without one of college football's most dangerous receivers. Even without him, this Miami offense challenges defensive backs in ways that can be difficult to capture by looking only at how well a route is covered.

Much of Miami’s success comes after the catch. Wide receiver Cooper Barkage and running back Mark Fletcher force defenders to tackle in space before they can turn a short completion into a much bigger play. Miami’s passing game is predicated on that ability to create yards after the catch and make defensive backs miss.

Top cornerback prospect Ashton Hampton locked down Malachi Toney downfield but struggled to contain the rest of Miami’s attack on the ground. Hampton is usually a quality tackler who has missed only four tackles in his last seven games, but three of those came against Miami. Moore’s coverage skills will be tested, but the more pressing question is whether he can finish plays on the ground.

Tackling in space is the weakest area of Moore’s otherwise well-rounded game. Notre Dame’s secondary could have other options Miami prefers to target, but Moore may still be the player the Hurricanes look to challenge after the catch. Returning from a concussion against BYU a few weeks ago, Moore managed just a 44.2 PFF run-defense grade.

He should be well-rested after being a healthy scratch last week against Navy’s run-heavy attack, but even that decision may offer an indication of where Notre Dame believes his weakness lies. If Moore can limit Miami’s ability to create extra yardage, it would address one of the clearest concerns in his profile.

Power Four Cornerbacks Weeks 1-9 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 50.00 100.00 150.00 Passer Rating Allowed AVG AVG Nestor Jefferson Eaddy Obidegwu Barksdale Fitzgerald O'Connor Mayo Hampton Sanders Jackson Wallace Pickett Lewis Dixson Redmond Strader Lewis Marshall Lee Curry Cole Jones Collins Lee Jr. Glover Jr. Banner Holloway Onu Mascoe Turner Mathews Jr. Finley House Karnley Comella Chandler Blades II Conley Agard Robinson Sidney Sharpe Mack Evans III Heckel Robinson IV Price Hill Nichols Ross Johnson Patterson West Williams James Cobbs Humphrey Worthy Davis Louidor-Faustin Jordan McDonald Taylor Lee Latimer II Jackson Nicholson Flowers Coffey Loud Gandy Lee Jr. Pollock Johnson Williams Carter Samuel Jr. Lovett Alexander III Braxton Washington II Martin Clarke Lee Bellamy Kite Johnson Jackson Peal Jones Scott Clarke Tate Tracy Duclona Bowen Nelson II Nettles Anderson West Pleasant Bryant Moss Zayas Stamps Hill Hines Littleton Hartzog Jr. Thornton Jr. Miller Stokes Jr. Reed McClellan Fletcher Jr. Johnson Peek Jr. Woodland Roberson Waller Jr. Graham Pearson Parks Saunders Burt Warren Snowden Starr Benjamin Jones Berry Williams Laulea Williams Jones Baldwin Jr. Barnes Scott Sykes Horn Smith-Reed Harris O’Neal Scott Kerr Finney Jr. McKinney Boss Guillory Johnson Cost White Scott Todd Mbakwe Morgan Calhoun Bell McDonald III Hayward Glasker Washington Jones Fields Watson Florence Swain Jackson Brown Mack Robinson Vick Phillips Boyd Harrison Thomas Lucas McMillian Cox Joseph Sensabaugh Bootle II Gates Ofurie Leach White White Smith Urlacher Pate Fletcher Crawford Daniels Sanchez Hanks III Ricks Ward Jones Johnson Thornton Graves Jr. Watts Bodnar Pleasant Kilgore Tobe Jordan Jr. Bimage Jr. Johnson Hill IV Morris Richard Johnson Williams Marshall Spencer Scott Conyers Jackson Jr. Rawls Barnes Jr. Brantley Diagne Offord Gray Collier Metcalf McClain Harris Matthews Jones Richardson Riley Ward Scruggs Chandler Hight Bradford Shemwell Rogers Bennee Dopson III Rich Bell Alexander Brown Patterson Haynes Joyner Thomas Chenault Jr. Brown-Murray Clark Gibson III Shaw Chadwick Jr. Platt Hudson Bell Powdrell Lewis Pollard Odem III Tucker Cunningham Anthony Gilbert Joseph McIntosh Robinson Young Adeyi Favorite Woseley Jr. Deasfernandes Simms Eugene Jr. Henderson Humes Carey Cannon Roland Moore The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. John Nestor CB · MINNESOTA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.8% 108th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 56.40 37th / 284 Jett Jefferson CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 113.90 228th / 284 Somad Eaddy CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 68.10 71st / 284 Ify Obidegwu CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 32.0% 4th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 47.30 19th / 284 Derrick Barksdale CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 172nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 87.30 139th / 284 Bryce Fitzgerald CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 55.50 32nd / 284 Ethan O'Connor CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 77.30 98th / 284 Jalen Mayo CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.8% 42nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 75.20 92nd / 284 Ashton Hampton CB · CLEMSON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 32.4% 3rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 53.30 31st / 284 Jayden Sanders CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 33.3% 2nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 50.90 26th / 284 Kylin Jackson CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 58.90 44th / 284 Jacob Wallace CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 78.10 100th / 284 DJ Pickett CB · LSU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 27.6% 10th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 56.30 36th / 284 Shelton Lewis CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.1% 40th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.40 66th / 284 Daryus Dixson CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.8% 55th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 31.00 6th / 284 Ty Redmond CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 66th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.60 117th / 284 Raion Strader CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 55.60 33rd / 284 Mason Lewis CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.80 125th / 284 Andrew Marshall CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.2% 25th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 43.00 15th / 284 Leonard Moore CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 31.3% 6th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 57.00 39th / 284 Jarvis Lee CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.8% 259th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.60 107th / 284 John Curry CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 257th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 68.80 73rd / 284 Jay'Vion Cole CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.4% 190th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.00 75th / 284 Kelley Jones CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.8% 42nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 74.80 91st / 284 Audavion Collins CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 36.8% 1st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 39.60 10th / 284 Shawn Lee Jr. CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.7% 30th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.10 77th / 284 Vernon Glover Jr. CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.0% 82nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 41.40 14th / 284 Santana Banner CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 192nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 124.80 252nd / 284 Tayon Holloway CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.90 69th / 284 Bo Onu CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.3% 246th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 76.40 95th / 284 Bo Mascoe CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 26.1% 12th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 70.00 81st / 284 Braden Turner CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.8% 83rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 72.90 86th / 284 Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB · OHIO STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.8% 210th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.60 79th / 284 Jacob Finley CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.5% 68th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 78.60 101st / 284 Khmori House CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 184th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 99.70 191st / 284 Emmanuel Karnley CB · WASHINGTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 32nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 58.90 44th / 284 Charlie Comella CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 196th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 35.00 7th / 284 Davin Chandler CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 76.70 96th / 284 Deuce Blades II CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 151st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 103.70 208th / 284 Braylon Conley CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 64.30 58th / 284 Omillio Agard CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 61st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 44.90 16th / 284 Javan Robinson CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 29.6% 8th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 70.10 83rd / 284 Cam Sidney CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 28.6% 9th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 50.30 25th / 284 Jamari Sharpe CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.1% 71st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 52.70 30th / 284 Jabari Mack CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.1% 29th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.70 124th / 284 Victor Evans III CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.6% 66th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 84.70 129th / 284 Tanner Heckel CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 41.00 13th / 284 Ellis Robinson IV CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.9% 13th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 49.80 24th / 284 KP Price CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 51.60 27th / 284 Jyaire Hill CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.9% 225th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 70.00 81st / 284 Terhyon Nichols CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 84.00 127th / 284 Justin Ross CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.8% 83rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.60 79th / 284 Joker Johnson CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 61.60 51st / 284 Kaleb Patterson CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 31.6% 5th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.20 119th / 284 Aydan West CB · MINNESOTA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.60 68th / 284 Jayven Williams CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.20 141st / 284 Will James CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.6% 44th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 55.60 33rd / 284 Daniel Cobbs CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.7% 199th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 96.80 180th / 284 Julio Humphrey CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.9% 127th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 89.70 151st / 284 Kenny Worthy CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 72.60 85th / 284 Elijah Davis CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 85.40 133rd / 284 Kensley Louidor-Faustin CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 147th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.60 201st / 284 Devon Jordan CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.2% 257th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 49.00 21st / 284 Kyan McDonald CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.30 114th / 284 Nick Taylor CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 204th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 89.60 150th / 284 Deshaun Lee CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 51st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 40.20 12th / 284 Geimere Latimer II CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 202nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.50 144th / 284 Scooter Jackson CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.8% 55th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 28.10 3rd / 284 Brandon Nicholson CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 52.40 28th / 284 Dylan Flowers CB · DUKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.8% 83rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 96.40 179th / 284 David Coffey CB · IOWA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.0% 26th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 89.10 149th / 284 Kyon Loud CB · DUKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 24.0% 26th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 75.90 94th / 284 Ryland Gandy CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 90.00 152nd / 284 Dijon Lee Jr. CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 184th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 123.90 249th / 284 Brice Pollock CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 138th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 103.20 207th / 284 Evan Johnson CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 114th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 59.20 47th / 284 Thomas Williams CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 59.50 49th / 284 Boo Carter CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.1% 97th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 81.70 110th / 284 Demetres Samuel Jr. CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.7% 199th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.80 168th / 284 Dante Lovett CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 66.70 64th / 284 Therrian Alexander III CB · BYU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.2% 69th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 63.10 56th / 284 Jaylon Braxton CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.9% 235th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 59.40 48th / 284 Elliot Washington II CB · CLEMSON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.7% 165th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.10 113th / 284 Davin Martin CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 114th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.40 198th / 284 Joshua Clarke CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 140.70 274th / 284 Kayin Lee CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 24.40 1st / 284 Jayden Bellamy CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 39.80 11th / 284 Antonio Kite CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.50 200th / 284 RJ Johnson CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 30.0% 7th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 95.40 176th / 284 Antione Jackson CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.2% 53rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 65.50 60th / 284 Chris Peal CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 94.90 173rd / 284 Donovan Jones CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 233rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 75.20 92nd / 284 JoJo Scott CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 56.10 35th / 284 Juice Clarke CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.1% 71st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 126.20 254th / 284 Michael Tate CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 192nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 113.40 226th / 284 Zion Tracy CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.60 122nd / 284 Jonas Duclona CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.70 235th / 284 Eli Bowen CB · OKLAHOMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 58.40 42nd / 284 Brian Nelson II CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 138th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 92.40 160th / 284 William Nettles CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.40 198th / 284 Devonte Anderson CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.8% 55th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.50 167th / 284 Bryce West CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0% 247th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 87.20 138th / 284 Rodrick Pleasant CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 61st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 48.30 20th / 284 Leroy Bryant CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.2% 138th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 91.00 155th / 284 Qua Moss CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 111th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 74.60 90th / 284 Josiah Zayas CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 172nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 58.70 43rd / 284 Ashton Stamps CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 95th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 100.00 192nd / 284 Kelvin Hill CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 192nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 125.90 253rd / 284 Hudauri Hines CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.2% 69th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 89.00 148th / 284 Graceson Littleton CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.1% 81st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.30 105th / 284 Malcolm Hartzog Jr. CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.0% 208th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.10 163rd / 284 LeVar Thornton Jr. CB · BAYLOR Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.9% 41st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 77.70 99th / 284 Tre Miller CB · N CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 61st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 74.40 89th / 284 Jason Stokes Jr. CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.20 65th / 284 Elijah Reed CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 196th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 57.80 41st / 284 Nick McClellan CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 60.40 50th / 284 Eric Fletcher Jr. CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 114th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 86.30 136th / 284 Braylon Johnson CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.9% 143rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.60 122nd / 284 Antwan Peek Jr. CB · CINCINNATI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.4% 245th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 100.70 193rd / 284 PJ Woodland CB · LSU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 85.20 131st / 284 Warren Roberson CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 226th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.50 144th / 284 DJ Waller Jr. CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.8% 55th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.10 233rd / 284 Alex Graham CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 68.40 72nd / 284 Roman Pearson CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 62.80 54th / 284 Teon Parks CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.3% 114th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 49.00 21st / 284 Don Saunders CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.2% 95th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.30 114th / 284 NiJhay Burt CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 68.80 73rd / 284 Montana Warren CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.1% 71st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 84.00 127th / 284 Smith Snowden CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 106th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.80 125th / 284 Donovan Starr CB · CLEMSON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 145.80 278th / 284 Davon Benjamin CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 65.60 61st / 284 Jeron Jones CB · WASHINGTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 147th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 36.20 8th / 284 Zeke Berry CB · MICHIGAN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 66.50 63rd / 284 Ashaad Williams CB · WAKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0% 247th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 132.30 265th / 284 Sione Laulea CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.9% 143rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 91.30 158th / 284 Marcus Williams CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.1% 192nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 129.00 258th / 284 Bradlee Jones CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 70.60 84th / 284 Byron Baldwin Jr. CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 253rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.10 233rd / 284 Khalil Barnes CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.3% 172nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.00 112th / 284 Brycen Scott CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 26.3% 11th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 143.50 276th / 284 Hasaan Sykes CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.7% 237th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 115.80 231st / 284 Mo Horn CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.6% 87th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 121.40 245th / 284 Sylvester Smith-Reed CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 65.30 59th / 284 Daniel Harris CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.7% 36th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 86.30 136th / 284 Carmelo O’Neal CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.50 116th / 284 Quay'sheed Scott CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 46.60 18th / 284 Davien Kerr CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 151st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 49.10 23rd / 284 Brandon Finney Jr. CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.8% 196th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 94.00 170th / 284 DJ McKinney CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 29.00 4th / 284 Tyrese Boss CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 98.10 186th / 284 Courtland Guillory CB · OKLAHOMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.7% 30th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 74.10 88th / 284 Dijon Johnson CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 32nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 62.00 52nd / 284 Kaleb Cost CB · N CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 131.50 263rd / 284 Javion White CB · HOUSTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 112.10 222nd / 284 Jai'mier Scott CB · WISCONSIN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 17.9% 65th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.00 75th / 284 Jalen Todd CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0% 247th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.30 142nd / 284 Jaylen Mbakwe CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 108.60 217th / 284 Red Morgan CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.20 104th / 284 Cam Calhoun CB · OHIO STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 20.0% 45th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 95.40 176th / 284 Jaylen Bell CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 114.90 229th / 284 Chuck McDonald III CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 30.70 5th / 284 Lagonza Hayward CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 168th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 98.00 185th / 284 Jamare Glasker CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.0% 15th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.90 69th / 284 Keyon Washington CB · IOWA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 133.70 270th / 284 Demello Jones CB · GEORGIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.4% 151st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 57.60 40th / 284 LaDainian Fields CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.9% 164th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 63.90 57th / 284 Jaylen Watson CB · IOWA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.9% 143rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 94.00 170th / 284 Jahlil Florence CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.7% 36th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 24.40 1st / 284 Vicari Swain CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.7% 165th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 82.70 118th / 284 Amari Jackson CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 141st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 94.30 172nd / 284 Zabien Brown CB · ALABAMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 111th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.90 203rd / 284 Ryan Mack CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 94.90 173rd / 284 Dylan Robinson CB · WASHINGTON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.8% 128th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 107.30 212th / 284 Jackson Vick CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 99.30 190th / 284 Kade Phillips CB · TEXAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 184th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.40 143rd / 284 Amier Boyd CB · TEXAS TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.2% 118th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.30 105th / 284 Shadarian Harrison CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.80 202nd / 284 Jayvon Thomas CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.8% 108th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 84.80 130th / 284 Xavier Lucas CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 23.8% 28th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 124.30 250th / 284 Isaiah McMillian CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 204th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 85.40 133rd / 284 Tywan Cox CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.9% 235th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 91.10 157th / 284 Jahmir Joseph CB · PENN STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 32nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 97.00 181st / 284 Jaren Sensabaugh CB · NC STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.0% 141st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.90 169th / 284 Dwight Bootle II CB · ARIZONA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 147th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 120.20 243rd / 284 Aaron Gates CB · KENTUCKY Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 108.00 215th / 284 Jesse Ofurie CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.7% 184th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 85.30 132nd / 284 Damarcus Leach CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 128.80 257th / 284 Daiquan White CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 204th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 52.40 28th / 284 Jaquez White CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.3% 191st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 121.40 245th / 284 Evan Smith CB · DUKE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.80 108th / 284 Kennedy Urlacher CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0% 247th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 152.10 282nd / 284 Montae Pate CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.3% 137th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.70 146th / 284 Ricky Fletcher CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 129.90 259th / 284 Jalyn Crawford CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 38.80 9th / 284 Cayden Daniels CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.20 119th / 284 Devin Sanchez CB · OHIO STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.6% 111th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 90.50 154th / 284 Ben Hanks III CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 109.20 218th / 284 Dezz Ricks CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 83.30 121st / 284 DeMarco Ward CB · PITTSBURGH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 131.60 264th / 284 Quindarrius Jones CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 97.20 182nd / 284 Chasen Johnson CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.7% 165th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 77.20 97th / 284 Omar Thornton CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 124.40 251st / 284 Chris Graves Jr. CB · MISSOURI Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 25.8% 14th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.20 164th / 284 Antonio Watts CB · LOUISVILLE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 80.80 108th / 284 Christian Bodnar CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.1% 260th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 112.90 225th / 284 Rayshawn Pleasant CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.9% 106th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 100.70 193rd / 284 Gerald Kilgore CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 81.70 110th / 284 Zachary Tobe CB · GA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 118.50 241st / 284 Andre Jordan Jr. CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 226th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 96.00 178th / 284 Rodney Bimage Jr. CB · ARIZONA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 19.4% 51st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 118.80 242nd / 284 Kahmel Johnson CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 102.90 206th / 284 Elbert Hill IV CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 168th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 130.60 260th / 284 Jakwon Morris CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 226th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 107.60 214th / 284 Michael Richard CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 88.70 146th / 284 Seth Johnson CB · IOWA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.8% 108th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 147.60 279th / 284 Jontez Williams CB · USC Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 85.60 135th / 284 Braeden Marshall CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 139.90 273rd / 284 La'Modrick Spencer CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 92.50 161st / 284 Xavier Scott CB · ILLINOIS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.1% 233rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 110.70 220th / 284 JJ Conyers CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.8% 55th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.20 164th / 284 Gil Jackson Jr. CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 22.2% 32nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 62.90 55th / 284 Ja'Bril Rawls CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.9% 209th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 106.70 211th / 284 Marcellus Barnes Jr. CB · SMU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.5% 253rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 115.70 230th / 284 Charles Brantley CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 132.90 268th / 284 Chams Diagne CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 102.40 204th / 284 Na'eem Offord CB · OREGON Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 98.30 187th / 284 Christian Gray CB · NOTRE DAME Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.3% 255th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.00 162nd / 284 Judge Collier CB · S CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.4% 88th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 131.10 261st / 284 Tevis Metcalf CB · TENNESSEE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 46.50 17th / 284 Cormani McClain CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.6% 202nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 99.00 189th / 284 A.J. Harris CB · INDIANA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 97.90 184th / 284 Jordan Matthews CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.0% 247th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 128.30 256th / 284 Ma'khi Jones CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.0% 175th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 117.80 239th / 284 Cam Richardson CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.8% 252nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 67.40 66th / 284 Dre Riley CB · MISS STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 73.10 87th / 284 Nazir Ward CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 38th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.30 197th / 284 Jordan Scruggs CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 188th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 66.40 62nd / 284 Nehemiah Chandler CB · FLORIDA ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 15.8% 83rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 62.20 53rd / 284 Martel Hight CB · VANDERBILT Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.5% 147th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 101.00 196th / 284 Smiley Bradford CB · PURDUE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.7% 199th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 108.50 216th / 284 Quimari Shemwell CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.3% 232nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 113.50 227th / 284 Bravion Rogers CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 21.4% 38th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 56.50 38th / 284 Jackson Bennee CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 59.00 46th / 284 Kenton Dopson III CB · N CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 95.10 175th / 284 Zashon Rich CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.5% 60th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 98.80 188th / 284 Tre Bell CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 110.00 219th / 284 Austin Alexander CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.5% 230th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 78.70 102nd / 284 Damari Brown CB · MIAMI FL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 69.10 77th / 284 Jaiden Patterson CB · N CAROLINA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.9% 54th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 105.60 210th / 284 Trystan Haynes CB · OKLAHOMA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 123.80 248th / 284 Dontay Joyner CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 155.80 284th / 284 Cree Thomas CB · COLORADO Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 14.3% 98th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 112.30 223rd / 284 James Chenault Jr. CB · UTAH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 87.40 140th / 284 Isaiah Brown-Murray CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 168th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 127.90 255th / 284 Kanye Clark CB · FLORIDA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 10.5% 168th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 118.00 240th / 284 Rickey Gibson III CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.70 235th / 284 Jordan Shaw CB · TEXAS A&M Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 8.3% 204th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 132.80 267th / 284 Cam Chadwick Jr. CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 149.50 281st / 284 Donavon Platt CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 91.00 155th / 284 Khamani Hudson CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 12.5% 129th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.70 235th / 284 DJ Bell CB · UCF Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 16.7% 74th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 117.40 238th / 284 Andrew Powdrell CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.5% 230th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 138.10 272nd / 284 Kollin Lewis CB · OKLA STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 5.6% 238th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 90.30 153rd / 284 Dre Pollard CB · STANFORD Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 131.10 261st / 284 Danny Odem III CB · NEBRASKA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.7% 211th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 93.40 166th / 284 Max Tucker CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 97.20 182nd / 284 Ashton Cunningham CB · BOSTON COL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 4.3% 255th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 148.10 280th / 284 Champ Anthony CB · AUBURN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 132.40 266th / 284 Osiris Gilbert CB · UCLA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 18.2% 61st / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 79.70 103rd / 284 Edwin Joseph CB · OLE MISS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 6.7% 226th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 144.70 277th / 284 Donovan McIntosh CB · KANSAS ST Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 121.40 245th / 284 Keyshawn Robinson CB · W VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 142.00 275th / 284 Jae'on Young CB · CAL Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.1% 154th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 104.90 209th / 284 Ore Adeyi CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 13.0% 119th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 116.00 232nd / 284 Jeremiah Favorite CB · MICH STATE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 11.8% 146th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 92.30 159th / 284 Kenny Woseley Jr. CB · VA TECH Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 100.80 195th / 284 Brenden Deasfernandes CB · NWESTERN Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 137.30 271st / 284 Julius Simms CB · TCU Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.5% 188th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 133.00 269th / 284 Jai Eugene Jr. CB · SYRACUSE Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 102.70 205th / 284 Jacobie Henderson CB · VIRGINIA Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 9.8% 183rd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 111.00 221st / 284 Kevyn Humes CB · RUTGERS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 7.1% 217th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 153.00 283rd / 284 Darrell Carey CB · MARYLAND Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 112.30 223rd / 284 Elijah Cannon CB · KANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 3.1% 260th / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 120.60 244th / 284 La'khi Roland CB · ARKANSAS Forced Incompletion % · Coverage 0.0% 262nd / 284 Passer Rating Allowed 107.40 213th / 284

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Is Missouri QB Austin Simmons playing himself into first-round contention?

The quarterback class has been a roller coaster this season, with several prospects rising and falling as the weeks go by. Austin Simmons has been climbing steadily, and it is striking that his matchup with Arch Manning now feels like a discussion about which quarterback is the better prospect. That would have seemed unlikely at the start of the season.

Simmons has looked very promising so far. He is tremendous at avoiding sacks, having taken only two in his last three games. He gets the ball out rapidly (2.42 seconds on average) and has the arm to make top-quality throws, as we saw last weekend with one of the prettiest throws of the year into a tight window against Arkansas.

He does, however, face a difficult test in the next step of his journey. He is an underdog at home against a Texas defense that has been stingy against the pass. The Longhorns have already made life difficult for Trinidad Chambliss and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, holding the pair to a combined completion rate below 50% and snagging four interceptions across those two games.

There is some uncertainty around whether Texas edge defender Collin Simmons will be available. He has missed the past couple of games with an injury, but Texas remains loaded with talent even if he cannot go. Austin Simmons will need to find answers against a defense that can pressure the passer and make windows hard to find, with draft talent at every level up the middle, including linebacker Rasheem Biles and safety Jelani McDonald. The latter is excellent at rallying to the ball, having made 15 defensive stops after the catch.

Wins do not determine how NFL teams evaluate quarterbacks. Drew Mestemaker, the highest-rated passer in the class, is likely to miss the playoffs, which is a reminder that a team’s record cannot tell the whole story. Still, this feels like the kind of game neither Austin Simmons nor Manning can afford to come up short in.

Austin Simmons: 2026 Game Grades Grades WK H/A OPP DB OFF PASS RUN 1 vs ARKAPB 21 91.0 91.5 57.3 2 @ KANJAY 30 90.5 91.2 55.7 3 vs TROYTR 22 55.0 53.7 56.1 4 @ MISSST 41 66.9 66.0 60.1 5 vs UFGATO 32 86.5 85.3 63.7 6 vs TEXASM 28 70.8 69.0 63.6 7 @ OLEMIS 46 67.7 68.1 57.3 9 @ ARKANS 31 59.3 62.3 54.8 TOT – MISSOURI 251 82.3 82.3 55.5

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Holy War heroes

It is rare for a matchup between two top-10 teams to feature so few players on PFF’s big board. Both BYU and Utah have plenty of talented underclassmen, though, and the rivalry still offers several draft prospects a chance to make an impression.

Utah offensive tackle Zereoue Williams should have an opportunity to put together another strong outing. BYU has not consistently generated pressure off the edge, and there’s little concern about Williams’ ability to protect the quarterback. He has an 87.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and hasn’t allowed a sack in his college football career.

Williams will be looking to keep Utah’s offense on schedule in a game where the Utes should be able to lean on their running game, which ranks eighth in the FBS in rushing yards. That rushing attack makes BYU linebacker Cade Uluave one to watch. The senior looks like a different player from the one who spent several seasons playing meaningful snaps at Cal. His 78.7 PFF grade over the first few weeks has fallen to 60.7 in the three games since, however, so he will be keen to rediscover his early-season form and preserve his mid-round draft status.

Uluave has a natural feel for passing lanes and has shown he can cause disruption in coverage. The next step for him is to show that same ability against the run. Utah will give him a chance to prove he can disrupt plays between the tackles and hold up when the offense tries to run through his area.

Power Four Offensive Tackles Weeks 1-9 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Run Block Grade 0.0 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Mills Paige Lambert Greene III Boley Lauck Giwa Milon Ponton Prongos Heard Sanders Jr. Baer Azzopardi Green Mandell Terrill Lloyd Lynch Sampson Black Smith Donkoh Goosby Mulitalo Cotton Heywood Perry Howard Pritchett McCoy Finau Davis Hawkins Tabansi Roy Ajani Wright Clements Williams Jacobs Gaston Knapik Murawski Bell Peak Siereveld Ebosele Adams Johnson Lepo James Tauanuu Seagren Olivieri Perry McCrimon Link Moore Hughley Seaton Gottula Williams III Okunlola Frazier Del Grande Work Carney Registe Babalade Brown Lovett Martin Pabst Sadler Howes Dotzler Chaplin Ramil Chamblee House Siani Gray Schmidt Jackson Greene Wilson Martin Morrow Lado McRoy Broussard Klemm Torgeson Miller Rogers Wood Casady Bounds Shumpert-Perkins Robinson Westbrooks Ugorji Crader Mack Hall Olajide Floyd Mafi Davis King Taylor-Whitfield Moore Williams Taylor Johnson Klisiewicz Jean-Jumeau Evers Jefferson Phillips Harris Henry Cushman Shipp Addison Wilkins Goodman Simmons Azubuike Pringle Sieracki Fodje McVay Schrieber Schaller Williams The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Monroe Mills OT · VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 86.1 1st / 137 Pass Block Grade 72.8 44th / 137 Elijah Paige OT · USC Run Block Grade 80.0 3rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 90.7 1st / 137 Guerby Lambert OT · NOTRE DAME Run Block Grade 84.0 2nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.3 51st / 137 Earnest Greene III OT · GEORGIA Run Block Grade 79.8 4th / 137 Pass Block Grade 83.0 11th / 137 McKale Boley OT · VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 75.3 13th / 137 Pass Block Grade 83.0 11th / 137 Trevor Lauck OT · IOWA Run Block Grade 78.7 7th / 137 Pass Block Grade 83.7 8th / 137 Moshood Giwa OT · RUTGERS Run Block Grade 78.8 5th / 137 Pass Block Grade 76.2 33rd / 137 Judea Milon OT · CINCINNATI Run Block Grade 75.9 10th / 137 Pass Block Grade 80.7 19th / 137 Jacob Ponton OT · TEXAS TECH Run Block Grade 76.7 8th / 137 Pass Block Grade 80.4 20th / 137 Niki Prongos OT · STANFORD Run Block Grade 73.7 15th / 137 Pass Block Grade 79.0 26th / 137 Lance Heard OT · KENTUCKY Run Block Grade 71.9 23rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 85.5 7th / 137 David Sanders Jr. OT · TENNESSEE Run Block Grade 75.6 11th / 137 Pass Block Grade 80.0 22nd / 137 Ryan Baer OT · PITTSBURGH Run Block Grade 70.2 29th / 137 Pass Block Grade 82.5 15th / 137 Drew Azzopardi OT · WASHINGTON Run Block Grade 64.6 57th / 137 Pass Block Grade 87.3 3rd / 137 Cayden Green OT · MISSOURI Run Block Grade 67.1 39th / 137 Pass Block Grade 82.7 14th / 137 Emerson Mandell OT · WISCONSIN Run Block Grade 72.9 19th / 137 Pass Block Grade 81.4 17th / 137 Drew Terrill OT · HOUSTON Run Block Grade 72.1 22nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 72.0 48th / 137 Jackson Lloyd OT · ALABAMA Run Block Grade 69.0 32nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 82.9 13th / 137 Aidan Lynch OT · VA TECH Run Block Grade 73.7 15th / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.3 51st / 137 Howard Sampson OT · TEXAS TECH Run Block Grade 65.8 46th / 137 Pass Block Grade 86.1 4th / 137 Zereoue Williams OT · UTAH Run Block Grade 64.0 62nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 87.7 2nd / 137 Will Black OT · NOTRE DAME Run Block Grade 73.6 17th / 137 Pass Block Grade 66.1 72nd / 137 Carter Smith OT · INDIANA Run Block Grade 69.1 31st / 137 Pass Block Grade 77.7 29th / 137 Anthony Donkoh OT · PENN STATE Run Block Grade 75.4 12th / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.0 68th / 137 Trevor Goosby OT · TEXAS Run Block Grade 63.6 66th / 137 Pass Block Grade 85.6 5th / 137 Bott Mulitalo OT · BYU Run Block Grade 74.6 14th / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.6 65th / 137 Joe Cotton OT · CINCINNATI Run Block Grade 67.0 40th / 137 Pass Block Grade 80.8 18th / 137 Kevin Heywood OT · WISCONSIN Run Block Grade 73.4 18th / 137 Pass Block Grade 72.4 45th / 137 Jesse Perry OT · TENNESSEE Run Block Grade 76.4 9th / 137 Pass Block Grade 60.5 88th / 137 Ryan Howard OT · KANSAS ST Run Block Grade 68.8 33rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.8 63rd / 137 Elijah Pritchett OT · NEBRASKA Run Block Grade 64.9 53rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 78.3 28th / 137 Matthew McCoy OT · MIAMI FL Run Block Grade 71.4 27th / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.3 51st / 137 Paki Finau OT · BYU Run Block Grade 63.1 69th / 137 Pass Block Grade 83.6 9th / 137 Terez Davis OT · OLE MISS Run Block Grade 62.0 75th / 137 Pass Block Grade 79.5 23rd / 137 Gus Hawkins OT · KANSAS ST Run Block Grade 64.6 57th / 137 Pass Block Grade 79.0 26th / 137 Henry Tabansi OT · UCF Run Block Grade 62.8 72nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 82.4 16th / 137 Nathan Roy OT · MINNESOTA Run Block Grade 61.9 76th / 137 Pass Block Grade 79.2 25th / 137 Adedamola Ajani OT · INDIANA Run Block Grade 63.9 63rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 79.5 23rd / 137 Isaiah Wright OT · MARYLAND Run Block Grade 66.1 45th / 137 Pass Block Grade 75.3 37th / 137 Calvin Clements OT · KANSAS Run Block Grade 68.2 35th / 137 Pass Block Grade 64.4 78th / 137 PJ Williams OT · SMU Run Block Grade 64.9 53rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 70.2 59th / 137 Brayden Jacobs OT · CLEMSON Run Block Grade 63.0 70th / 137 Pass Block Grade 83.6 9th / 137 Juan Gaston OT · GEORGIA Run Block Grade 67.0 40th / 137 Pass Block Grade 64.5 77th / 137 Nathan Knapik OT · ILLINOIS Run Block Grade 72.2 21st / 137 Pass Block Grade 61.0 87th / 137 Ben Murawski OT · MICH STATE Run Block Grade 66.5 43rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.5 66th / 137 Leon Bell OT · COLORADO Run Block Grade 64.3 59th / 137 Pass Block Grade 76.1 34th / 137 Jacarrius Peak OT · S CAROLINA Run Block Grade 56.9 100th / 137 Pass Block Grade 80.2 21st / 137 Austin Siereveld OT · OHIO STATE Run Block Grade 78.8 5th / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.1 115th / 137 Alvin Ebosele OT · HOUSTON Run Block Grade 68.3 34th / 137 Pass Block Grade 63.5 81st / 137 Tyree Adams OT · TEXAS A&M Run Block Grade 69.7 30th / 137 Pass Block Grade 67.3 70th / 137 Rakeem Johnson OT · MICH STATE Run Block Grade 65.2 49th / 137 Pass Block Grade 65.2 74th / 137 Ashton Lepo OT · OKLA STATE Run Block Grade 65.5 47th / 137 Pass Block Grade 61.9 84th / 137 Jayvin James OT · ALABAMA Run Block Grade 65.1 50th / 137 Pass Block Grade 72.1 46th / 137 Justin Tauanuu OT · USC Run Block Grade 64.9 53rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 65.2 74th / 137 Grant Seagren OT · NWESTERN Run Block Grade 60.2 86th / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.2 54th / 137 Netinho Olivieri OT · PITTSBURGH Run Block Grade 58.8 94th / 137 Pass Block Grade 75.6 35th / 137 Rahtrel Perry OT · MARYLAND Run Block Grade 64.7 56th / 137 Pass Block Grade 61.9 84th / 137 Jimarion McCrimon OT · NC STATE Run Block Grade 60.0 88th / 137 Pass Block Grade 76.5 32nd / 137 Evan Link OT · MICHIGAN Run Block Grade 56.3 102nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 85.6 5th / 137 Ian Moore OT · OHIO STATE Run Block Grade 59.1 91st / 137 Pass Block Grade 72.1 46th / 137 Bo Hughley OT · COLORADO Run Block Grade 67.0 40th / 137 Pass Block Grade 70.9 56th / 137 Jordan Seaton OT · LSU Run Block Grade 62.4 74th / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.4 50th / 137 Gunnar Gottula OT · NEBRASKA Run Block Grade 64.3 59th / 137 Pass Block Grade 70.7 57th / 137 Frederick Williams III OT · CAL Run Block Grade 64.3 59th / 137 Pass Block Grade 64.7 76th / 137 Samson Okunlola OT · MIAMI FL Run Block Grade 65.4 48th / 137 Pass Block Grade 59.8 92nd / 137 Blake Frazier OT · MICHIGAN Run Block Grade 60.1 87th / 137 Pass Block Grade 74.1 39th / 137 Nick Del Grande OT · DUKE Run Block Grade 58.6 95th / 137 Pass Block Grade 75.5 36th / 137 Luke Work OT · MISSOURI Run Block Grade 67.8 38th / 137 Pass Block Grade 65.5 73rd / 137 Malachi Carney OT · GA TECH Run Block Grade 63.0 70th / 137 Pass Block Grade 73.6 42nd / 137 Kilian Registe OT · TCU Run Block Grade 71.5 26th / 137 Pass Block Grade 49.1 128th / 137 Tree Babalade OT · NEBRASKA Run Block Grade 60.9 78th / 137 Pass Block Grade 69.3 61st / 137 Kevin Brown OT · W VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 68.2 35th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.8 103rd / 137 Bryce Lovett OT · FLORIDA Run Block Grade 68.1 37th / 137 Pass Block Grade 51.3 120th / 137 Aidan Martin OT · WAKE Run Block Grade 66.5 43rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.3 113th / 137 Nate Pabst OT · FLORIDA ST Run Block Grade 63.9 63rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 66.7 71st / 137 Collin Sadler OT · CLEMSON Run Block Grade 60.7 80th / 137 Pass Block Grade 61.5 86th / 137 Connor Howes OT · OLE MISS Run Block Grade 63.5 67th / 137 Pass Block Grade 62.5 83rd / 137 Jack Dotzler OT · IOWA Run Block Grade 71.8 24th / 137 Pass Block Grade 50.7 123rd / 137 Xavier Chaplin OT · FLORIDA ST Run Block Grade 71.6 25th / 137 Pass Block Grade 60.1 91st / 137 Stanton Ramil OT · AUBURN Run Block Grade 59.0 93rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 73.4 43rd / 137 Andrew Chamblee OT · SMU Run Block Grade 57.4 98th / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.7 64th / 137 Kahlil House OT · STANFORD Run Block Grade 65.1 50th / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.3 113th / 137 Melvin Siani OT · TEXAS Run Block Grade 54.9 109th / 137 Pass Block Grade 73.8 41st / 137 Darius Gray OT · S CAROLINA Run Block Grade 54.3 112th / 137 Pass Block Grade 76.9 31st / 137 Hall Schmidt OT · UCLA Run Block Grade 60.8 79th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.9 97th / 137 Rico Jackson OT · NC STATE Run Block Grade 65.0 52nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 50.8 122nd / 137 Kodi Greene OT · WASHINGTON Run Block Grade 70.6 28th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.9 97th / 137 Gernorris Wilson OT · OREGON Run Block Grade 57.1 99th / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.0 68th / 137 Christian Martin OT · ILLINOIS Run Block Grade 59.6 89th / 137 Pass Block Grade 58.5 95th / 137 Nick Morrow OT · KANSAS Run Block Grade 60.5 82nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.4 107th / 137 Matthew Lado OT · ARIZONA Run Block Grade 55.0 108th / 137 Pass Block Grade 75.1 38th / 137 Jacqawn McRoy OT · N CAROLINA Run Block Grade 54.3 112th / 137 Pass Block Grade 64.0 80th / 137 Kavion Broussard OT · ARKANSAS Run Block Grade 56.2 104th / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.1 55th / 137 Jalen Klemm OT · ARIZONA ST Run Block Grade 58.4 96th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.7 105th / 137 Shaun Torgeson OT · OKLA STATE Run Block Grade 62.8 72nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 51.0 121st / 137 Braden Miller OT · DUKE Run Block Grade 54.6 111th / 137 Pass Block Grade 74.1 39th / 137 Lamont Rogers OT · TEXAS A&M Run Block Grade 72.7 20th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.6 106th / 137 Malachi Wood OT · KENTUCKY Run Block Grade 63.9 63rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 49.2 127th / 137 Carsten Casady OT · W VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 56.3 102nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 60.5 88th / 137 Tristan Bounds OT · ARIZONA Run Block Grade 48.4 131st / 137 Pass Block Grade 71.9 49th / 137 Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins OT · MISS STATE Run Block Grade 54.9 109th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.0 109th / 137 Lance Robinson OT · LOUISVILLE Run Block Grade 61.9 76th / 137 Pass Block Grade 44.4 135th / 137 Champ Westbrooks OT · ARIZONA ST Run Block Grade 59.1 91st / 137 Pass Block Grade 57.9 96th / 137 Emeka Ugorji OT · FLORIDA Run Block Grade 60.3 85th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.2 108th / 137 Fox Crader OT · OREGON Run Block Grade 55.3 106th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.2 101st / 137 Trevion Mack OT · SYRACUSE Run Block Grade 63.3 68th / 137 Pass Block Grade 49.0 129th / 137 Jordan Hall OT · N CAROLINA Run Block Grade 55.4 105th / 137 Pass Block Grade 52.6 117th / 137 Tolu Olajide OT · WAKE Run Block Grade 54.1 114th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.7 99th / 137 Jordan Floyd OT · GA TECH Run Block Grade 60.4 84th / 137 Pass Block Grade 52.7 116th / 137 Nuku Mafi OT · PURDUE Run Block Grade 48.3 132nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 68.1 67th / 137 Weston Davis OT · LSU Run Block Grade 49.8 127th / 137 Pass Block Grade 62.9 82nd / 137 Maasai King OT · IOWA STATE Run Block Grade 46.5 134th / 137 Pass Block Grade 77.4 30th / 137 Ben Taylor-Whitfield OT · TCU Run Block Grade 51.6 123rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.8 110th / 137 Logan Moore OT · BAYLOR Run Block Grade 53.6 119th / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.8 110th / 137 Bryant Williams OT · ARKANSAS Run Block Grade 43.9 136th / 137 Pass Block Grade 70.6 58th / 137 Jake Taylor OT · IOWA STATE Run Block Grade 49.0 128th / 137 Pass Block Grade 69.2 62nd / 137 Beau Johnson OT · VANDERBILT Run Block Grade 57.5 97th / 137 Pass Block Grade 58.9 93rd / 137 Michael Klisiewicz OT · CAL Run Block Grade 60.5 82nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 52.5 118th / 137 Veguer Jean-Jumeau OT · BOSTON COL Run Block Grade 47.4 133rd / 137 Pass Block Grade 64.3 79th / 137 Drew Evers OT · SMU Run Block Grade 52.6 121st / 137 Pass Block Grade 58.9 93rd / 137 Cedric Jefferson OT · UTAH Run Block Grade 48.7 129th / 137 Pass Block Grade 69.8 60th / 137 Kristian Phillips OT · BOSTON COL Run Block Grade 60.7 80th / 137 Pass Block Grade 46.2 134th / 137 E'Marion Harris OT · OKLAHOMA Run Block Grade 53.9 118th / 137 Pass Block Grade 54.4 112th / 137 Cason Henry OT · LOUISVILLE Run Block Grade 52.7 120th / 137 Pass Block Grade 48.9 130th / 137 Preston Cushman OT · UCF Run Block Grade 51.3 124th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.2 101st / 137 Daniel Shipp OT · MINNESOTA Run Block Grade 59.5 90th / 137 Pass Block Grade 48.6 131st / 137 Ziyare Addison OT · OREGON Run Block Grade 50.4 126th / 137 Pass Block Grade 52.5 118th / 137 PJ Wilkins OT · WISCONSIN Run Block Grade 54.1 114th / 137 Pass Block Grade 42.4 136th / 137 Malachi Goodman OT · PENN STATE Run Block Grade 50.9 125th / 137 Pass Block Grade 50.1 124th / 137 Jo Simmons OT · AUBURN Run Block Grade 56.4 101st / 137 Pass Block Grade 49.9 125th / 137 Clinton Azubuike OT · VANDERBILT Run Block Grade 54.1 114th / 137 Pass Block Grade 56.5 100th / 137 Kam Pringle OT · SYRACUSE Run Block Grade 51.7 122nd / 137 Pass Block Grade 49.5 126th / 137 Kaden Sieracki OT · BAYLOR Run Block Grade 48.7 129th / 137 Pass Block Grade 60.5 88th / 137 Ryan Fodje OT · OKLAHOMA Run Block Grade 54.1 114th / 137 Pass Block Grade 47.3 132nd / 137 Miles McVay OT · MISS STATE Run Block Grade 43.0 137th / 137 Pass Block Grade 55.8 103rd / 137 Rico Schrieber OT · PURDUE Run Block Grade 44.9 135th / 137 Pass Block Grade 47.0 133rd / 137 Patrick Schaller OT · NWESTERN Run Block Grade 55.3 106th / 137 Pass Block Grade 5.3 137th / 137

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Which defensive prospects will show up in Ole Miss vs. Georgia?

When Ole Miss and Georgia met in the Sugar Bowl, the game became a high-scoring affair with 73 points in total, albeit nine of those came courtesy of the defenses. Only three players on those defenses went on to get drafted in April. This time around, the defensive talent on the field feels much more prominent.

There are impact prospects at every level of the defense. Will Echoles has been causing problems up front for every Ole Miss opponent, while edge defender Suntarine Perkins is a perfect complement who can clean up when quarterbacks drift away from the interior pressure. He’s fresh off a multi-sack performance last weekend, when he registered five pressures for the first time this season. Gunner Stockton has looked elusive against the pass rush before, but Auburn showed he’s not immune to pressure when it sacked him three times.

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole, the top player at his position in the class, will have his hands full with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacey. Cole’s coverage instincts and lateral range will be tested by a quarterback who has been dialed in when targeting the intermediate areas of the field. Chambliss’ 90.2 PFF passing grade on throws between 10 and 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage leads the SEC.

Finally, the Bulldogs’ secondary faces a difficult assignment, too. Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV could be one of the first cornerbacks selected, and the same can be said for safety KJ Bolden. They’ll have to manage the threat of Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

Alexander has been one of the fastest-rising offensive prospects in the class over the past couple of months, but after catching his first 35 catchable targets, he has dropped six of his last 20. Before this game, Georgia’s secondary has faced just one wide receiver on PFF’s 2027 big board this season.