Notre Dame's trenches offer key draft matchups: Guerby Lambert faces SMU edge defender Marques White, while Boubacar Traore takes on offensive tackle PJ Williams.

LaNorris Sellers faces a major test against Georgia: The South Carolina quarterback could have an opportunity to strengthen his draft stock against a defense featuring four top-100 prospects.

Jeremiah Smith looks to strengthen his draft case: The Ohio State receiver enters the Nebraska matchup with at least one catch of 15 or more yards in 26 consecutive games.

Week 12 of the college football season is relatively light on blockbuster matchups, with just one game featuring two teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Even that matchup comes with a caveat, as top-ranked Georgia travels to face a South Carolina team that has already lost four games this season.

There is still plenty at stake across the country, however, particularly with several playoff contenders facing tricky road assignments. For NFL draft evaluators, this weekend also offers some intriguing individual matchups that might otherwise be overlooked on a more competitive slate.

This weekend will also be the final opportunity to watch quarterback prospect Drew Mestemaker operate in a hostile road environment during the regular season. Oklahoma State travels to Arizona State before returning home for its regular-season finale, and with the Cowboys unlikely to reach the postseason, NFL teams will be keen to see how Mestemaker handles one last road test before he potentially declares for the draft.

Notre Dame and SMU provide intriguing battles in the trenches

Notre Dame boasts one of the deepest collections of draft talent in the country, with 12 players currently featured on PFF's 2027 Big Board. Virtually all of those prospects are healthy entering this weekend's matchup against SMU, giving NFL evaluators another opportunity to get a comprehensive look at a Fighting Irish team that remains firmly in the playoff picture.

Two of the more intriguing individual matchups will take place on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame offensive tackle Guerby Lambert will be tasked with containing SMU edge defender Marques White, while Fighting Irish pass-rusher Boubacar Traore will look to get the better of Mustangs offensive tackle PJ Williams.

Traore and Lambert are both well-established draft prospects, ranked 37th and 84th, respectively, on PFF's big board. Both will almost certainly hear their names called in April. Their counterparts are slightly further down the board, though White and Williams have put together encouraging stretches this season. A convincing performance against NFL-caliber opposition could go a long way toward improving their draft stock.

Lambert's physical tools have made him an enticing prospect throughout his college career, though he hasn't always translated those traits into consistent production. He didn't have the strongest start to the season but has earned a 90.0 overall PFF grade since Week 5, allowing just two pressures over his past six games.

On the other side, Williams faces one of his toughest assignments of the year against an in-form Traore, whose ability to generate pressure has established him as one of Notre Dame‘s most dangerous players. Traore has recorded 10 pressures and two sacks over his past two appearances. Neither SMU prospect will have many better opportunities to improve his draft stock.

Last chance saloon for LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers missed last week's loss to Arkansas after suffering an ankle injury against Texas A&M. His availability remains an important storyline heading into Saturday's meeting with Georgia, which could prove to be the final opportunity to watch Sellers face elite opposition at the college level if he chooses to declare for the NFL draft.

The Gamecocks are already out of playoff contention under the current 12-team format, but this would have been a very different occasion had next year's expanded postseason been in place. Instead, much of the attention will focus on Sellers and whether he can produce the kind of performance that convinces NFL evaluators he is worthy of an early-round selection.

Georgia‘s defense boasts four prospects inside the top 100 of PFF's big board and represents about as difficult an assignment as Sellers could face. An impressive individual display, especially if it comes with an upset win, would strengthen his case for declaring rather than returning to Columbia for another season.

Sellers has always relied heavily on his mobility to create opportunities, both as a runner and when extending plays outside the pocket. Even when visibly banged up, he has shown a willingness to hobble his way into open space and pick up valuable yards on the ground. That approach might not be sustainable against a defense as athletic and disciplined as Georgia‘s, particularly if his ankle is still bothering him.

There is no questioning Sellers' arm talent, but NFL scouts will want to see more evidence that he can consistently dissect quality defenses from within the pocket. Eleven of Sellers' 14 turnover-worthy plays this season have come from within the pocket. With his mobility potentially restricted, Saturday could provide the ideal opportunity to showcase his development as a passer. How he performs might ultimately have a significant bearing on his draft decision.

SEC Quarterbacks Week 1-11 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 10.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Stockton Leavitt Russell Simmons Brown Philo MacIntyre Chambliss Taylor Manning Sellers Jones Jr. Mateer Jackson Curtis Reed Minchey Brandon Puckett The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Gunner Stockton QB · GEORGIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.2% 10th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 2nd / 19 Sam Leavitt QB · LSU Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.6% 2nd / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 4th / 19 Keelon Russell QB · ALABAMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.0% 3rd / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 6th / 19 Austin Simmons QB · MISSOURI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 17.1% 7th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 11th / 19 Byrum Brown QB · AUBURN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 21.3% 1st / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 10th / 19 Aaron Philo QB · FLORIDA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.7% 11th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 3rd / 19 George MacIntyre QB · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 19th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 1st / 19 Trinidad Chambliss QB · OLE MISS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 18.9% 4th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 12th / 19 Kamario Taylor QB · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 17.2% 6th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.3% 17th / 19 Arch Manning QB · TEXAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 12th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 16th / 19 LaNorris Sellers QB · S CAROLINA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 18.4% 5th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 15th / 19 Tramell Jones Jr. QB · FLORIDA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 13th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 13th / 19 John Mateer QB · OKLAHOMA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.8% 8th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 14th / 19 KJ Jackson QB · ARKANSAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.5% 14th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 7th / 19 Jared Curtis QB · VANDERBILT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 9th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 19th / 19 Marcel Reed QB · TEXAS A&M Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.2% 15th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 18th / 19 Kenny Minchey QB · KENTUCKY Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 17th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 5th / 19 Faizon Brandon QB · TENNESSEE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 16th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 8th / 19 Parker Puckett QB · MISS STATE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 18th / 19 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 8th / 19

One last Heisman push for Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State faces a must-win game as it travels to Nebraska with its playoff hopes hanging in the balance. If Julian Sayin can return in December, the Buckeyes would be every bit as dangerous as any other team competing for an at-large playoff bid. First, however, they need to navigate the remainder of the regular season with freshman Luke Fahey distributing the football.

Fahey's connection with Heisman Trophy front-runner Jeremiah Smith showed signs of improvement last weekend, with the star receiver recording 117 receiving yards. He could have had even more if not for two drops. Smith remains one of the most difficult assignments for any college cornerback in recent memory, and this weekend, Nebraska will be without standout senior Andrew Marshall, who is out for the rest of the season.

Marshall was one of the fastest-rising defensive backs in the country this season, climbing to No. 111 on PFF's Big Board. In his absence, the Cornhuskers will be left with a cornerback room led by FIU transfer Victor Evans III, who has earned a 75.6 overall PFF grade this season but has yet to face a player of Smith's caliber.

Smith can win in every way and has an opportunity to round out his college season in style. He has 11 contested catches over his past four games, accounting for one-quarter of his career total. In addition, he has recorded at least one reception of 15 or more yards in 26 consecutive games.

Smith hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to Ohio State for his senior season, but that seems highly unlikely given his draft status as a projected top-three pick.

JS PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Jeremiah Smith Overall Grade 2nd of 408 Receiving Grade 2nd of 408 PFF WAA 1st of 408 Yards Per Route Run 3rd of 408 Target Share 2nd of 408 See PFF player profile

Which defensive lineman comes out on top in Texas Tech–Baylor rivalry?

This weekend's slate is rife with upset potential, with several of the country's playoff contenders heading on the road as favorites. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the Big 12, where the three remaining championship hopefuls — Texas Tech, Utah and BYU — all face road assignments with single-digit point spreads.

The tightest of those contests takes place in Waco, where Texas Tech is searching for its 10th victory of the season against a dangerous Baylor team that still has an outside chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. The Bears will need help elsewhere, but a win over the Red Raiders would keep those slim hopes alive.

One of the reasons these programs have combined for 15 victories this season is the consistency of their defensive interiors. Texas Tech‘s A.J. Holmes Jr. and Baylor‘s Traevon Mitchell have emerged as two of the most productive three-technique defensive linemen in college football, and both deserve considerably more attention in the buildup to April's draft.

Among the 26 interior defensive linemen currently featured on PFF's 2027 Big Board, Holmes and Mitchell rank first and fourth, respectively, in overall PFF grade. Both have been disruptive as pass-rushers. Holmes has the higher pressure rate of the two at 15.4%, but Mitchell's 28 pressures this season are nothing to scoff at from the interior.

Their respective performances could have a major bearing on the outcome. Baylor has been one of the best scoring defenses in college football this season, allowing just 18 points per game. The Bears are up against an offense averaging 210 rushing yards per game and will need to clog up running lanes between the tackles.

On the other side, Holmes is a pass-rushing savant, making him a particularly difficult matchup for a Baylor offense that ranks fourth in the Big 12 in passing yards. The consistency of both players throughout the season has been impressive, and another strong outing would strengthen their cases as future NFL starters.