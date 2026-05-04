All 257 picks from the 2026 NFL Draft have been made, reshaping depth charts across the league and setting the foundation for the season ahead. But draft weekend is only the starting point — the real evaluation comes from how each class aligns with the board, positional value and projected impact.

This class features a wide range of outcomes. Using PFF's Big Board as a baseline, along with wins above average (WAA) added and an emphasis on premium positions, we can begin to separate sound process from questionable decisions before a single training camp snap is played.

With that framework, here's a look at how all 32 NFL teams approached the 2026 NFL Draft — where they found value, where they prioritized need and how much immediate impact this class is positioned to deliver.

AFC East

2026 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills draft recap Quick Read The Buffalo Bills' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade, finishing 10th in the league for total WAA added by prioritizing defensive depth and mid-round value. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights how Buffalo secured impact players like edge rusher T.J. Parker and productive slot receiver Skyler Bell. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins draft recap Quick Read The Miami Dolphins' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B+ grade, finishing as one of the most productive hauls in the league with over 2.0 WAA added. By utilizing PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the addition of Alabama’s massive tackle Kadyn Proctor and the lockdown coverage traits of San Diego State's Chris Johnson. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: New York Jets draft recap Quick Read The New York Jets' 2026 NFL Draft class earned an A- grade, finishing 2nd in the league in total WAA added. Headlined by elite edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall, the Jets utilized PFF Grades and Advanced Stats to overhaul their roster. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: New England Patriots draft recap Quick Read The New England Patriots' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a C+ grade, focusing on foundational trench play and developmental secondary depth. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the addition of Utah tackle Caleb Lomu and the productive pass-rushing of Illinois' Gabe Jacas. Read Article

AFC North

2026 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals draft recap Quick Read The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B+ grade by consistently identifying high-floor prospects that fell past their PFF Big Board rankings. From the early selection of explosive edge rusher Cashius Howell to the incredible late-round value of Duke tackle Brian Parker II, our recap details how Cincinnati prioritized collegiate production and trench depth. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns draft recap Quick Read The Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft class is a clinic in positional value and data-driven scouting, earning a rare A+ grade and finishing fourth in total WAA added. By utilizing PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap details how Cleveland transformed its roster with the versatile Spencer Fano and a new receiving tandem of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens draft recap Quick Read The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B+ grade by combining immediate needs with elite value, finishing 6th overall in WAA added. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers draft recap Quick Read The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a C+ grade, reflecting a strategy that balanced foundational trench needs with developmental swings at premium positions. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down the addition of Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor and the third-round selection of quarterback Drew Allar. Read Article

AFC South

2026 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts draft recap Quick Read The Indianapolis Colts' 2026 NFL Draft class is a masterclass in market efficiency, earning an A grade and securing seven players who fell significantly past their PFF Big Board rankings. By utilizing PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap details how Indy landed elite linebacker CJ Allen and explosive safety A.J. Haulcy to anchor the defense. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars draft recap Quick Read The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a D+ grade, characterized by a strategy that prioritized specific depth needs over PFF Big Board value. While the selection of Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon stands out as a premier mid-round steal, several other picks represented significant reaches according to PFF Advanced Stats. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Houston Texans draft recap Quick Read The Houston Texans' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B- grade, blending high-upside reaches on the offensive line with elite defensive production. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the addition of Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald—the nation's top-graded interior run defender—and the versatile secondary presence of Kamari Ramsey. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans draft recap Quick Read The Tennessee Titans' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B- grade, focusing on supporting their young quarterback and rebuilding the defensive front. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the selection of elite wideout Carnell Tate and the aggressive move to land pass rusher Keldric Faulk. Read Article

AFC West

2026 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos draft recap Quick Read The Denver Broncos' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a C- grade, characterized by significant reaches early and intriguing value plays in the closing rounds. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers draft recap Quick Read The Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade by blending elite immediate production with rare athletic outliers. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the addition of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor—whose 92.5 pass-rush grade was among the best in the nation—and the world-class speed of Brenen Thompson. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs draft recap Quick Read The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade, highlighted by an aggressive move to secure the draft's top cornerback, Mansoor Delane. Utilizing PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down a class that prioritized premium positions and identified massive value on Day 3. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders draft recap Quick Read The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class earned an A- grade and finished as the most efficient haul in the league, ranking 1st in total WAA added. Headlined by first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders utilized PFF Grades to secure an elite offensive foundation. Read Article

NFC East

2026 NFL Draft: Washington Commanders draft recap Quick Read The Washington Commanders' 2026 NFL Draft class earned an A- grade, finishing as the most efficient group in the league in Wins Above Average (WAA) per pick. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down how Washington utilized pick No. 7 on the hyper-athletic Sonny Styles and identified massive draft-day steals like edge rusher Joshua Josephs and power-back Kaytron Allen. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys draft recap Quick Read The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade by prioritizing the spine of their defense and reloading on the edge. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the selection of elite safety Caleb Downs, who earned 85.0-plus marks in three straight collegiate seasons. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles draft recap Quick Read The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B+ grade, characterized by a mix of immediate positional value and massive swings on athletic potential. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the selection of elite wide receiver Makai Lemon and the addition of Vanderbilt’s versatile weapon Eli Stowers. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: New York Giants draft recap Quick Read The New York Giants' 2026 NFL Draft class earned an A grade, highlighted by the acquisition of two top-10 players on the PFF Big Board. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down how the Giants fortified their roster with the explosive Arvell Reese and the powerful Francis Mauigoa. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: New York Giants draft recap Quick Read The New York Giants' 2026 NFL Draft class earned an A grade, highlighted by the acquisition of two top-10 players on the PFF Big Board. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down how the Giants fortified their roster with the explosive Arvell Reese and the powerful Francis Mauigoa. Read Article

NFC North

2026 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears draft recap Quick Read The Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade, highlighted by the selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, one of the premier defensive prospects in the country. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap explores how Chicago maximized value with mid-round steals like Malik Muhammad and Keyshaun Elliott. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions draft recap Quick Read The Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B- grade, blending immediate needs in the trenches with high-value secondary depth. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap highlights the addition of Clemson's durable tackle Blake Miller and the massive mid-round steal of Keith Abney II. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers draft recap Quick Read The Packers secured a significant steal in Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. Ranked No. 67 on the PFF Big Board but taken at pick 120, Dennis-Sutton posted the class's highest PFF grade (80.1) and offers elite length. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings draft recap Quick Read The Minnesota Vikings' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a C grade, finishing 32nd in total WAA added as the front office prioritized scheme fit and physical traits over consensus board value. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down the selection of defensive tackle Caleb Banks and the addition of high-floor contributors like linebacker Jake Golday. Read Article

NFC South

2026 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft recap Quick Read The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B+ grade, headlined by a potential “steal of the draft” in Rueben Bain Jr. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down how Tampa Bay capitalized on Bain's slide to pick 15 to secure a premier pass rusher. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons draft recap Quick Read By utilizing PFF Grades and WAA (Wins Above Average), we highlight how the Falcons secured first-round talent in cornerback Avieon Terrell at pick 48 and added explosive playmaker Zachariah Branch. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers draft recap Quick Read The Carolina Panthers' 2026 NFL Draft class is a clinic in maximizing draft capital, earning a perfect A+ grade and identifying six distinct “steals” relative to the PFF Big Board. Read Article 2026 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints draft recap Quick Read The New Orleans Saints' 2026 NFL Draft class earned a B grade, highlighted by a significant investment in explosive playmakers for the passing game. Using PFF Grades and Advanced Stats, our recap breaks down the selection of elite separator Jordyn Tyson and the incredible mid-round value of Bryce Lance. Read Article

NFC West