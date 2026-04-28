Ohio State dominates the top of the board: Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin hold the top two spots after Sayin led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade last season.

Texas boasts elite defensive firepower: Edge rusher Colin Simmons enters the cycle as the premier front-seven defender after leading the SEC in both pressures (59) and PFF pass-rushing grade (91.7).

The Fighting Irish have a lockdown secondary: Leonard Moore is the top-ranked cornerback in the class following a season where he earned a 91.8 PFF grade and limited opposing passers to a 45.1 rating.

The 2026 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players selected who will now look to establish themselves at the next level.

But team building never stops. After securing this year’s incoming talent, teams will now turn their attention to the 2027 class and begin identifying prospects to monitor in the coming months. With that in mind, we’re taking an early look at that group with our first big board.

Publishing a big board this early comes with obvious caveats — some players will break out next season, while others will regress, making any 12-month projection look misguided. Peter Woods, Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik were all discussed as potential top-10 draft picks at this time last year. A lot can and will change. Early big boards are less about prediction and more about a snapshot of where prospects stand today.

Here is PFF’s early look at the top 100 prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

There are several intriguing quarterbacks in this class, but like the aforementioned Klubnik and Nussmeier last season, many are unproven. Jeremiah Smith, however, is as established as it gets for a 20-year-old entering his true junior year.

He has been the best wide receiver in college football since enrolling. Already with two elite seasons under his belt, Smith is more often discussed in the same realm as Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson Jr. than with more recent wide receiver prospects.

2. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

The pocket passer tasked with throwing the ball to Smith was arguably just as impressive in his first season as a starter. Julian Sayin ranked first among FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade last season. He’s excellent at keeping the ball out of harm’s way, as evidenced by his 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025, which ranked second among FBS quarterbacks.

No matter how well Sayin performs next season, it will be impossible for him to shake doubts surrounding his size (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) and lack of mobility (just 11 scrambles last season) during the pre-draft process.

3. QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Last year, Moore looked like a completely different player from the struggling freshman he was at UCLA. He can be a tad more erratic than Julian Sayin, but his bright spots are among the best in the class. Moore led the FBS in big-time throws (30) last season.

4. ED Colin Simmons, Texas

As it stands, Simmons is the best front-seven defender in the 2027 draft. His 59 pressures led the SEC last season, as did his PFF pass-rushing grade (91.7). He isn’t as big as some may wish (listed at 240 pounds), but his freakish combination of explosiveness at the snap and bend around the corner makes him an easy case for the top five in 2027.

5. CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Pound for pound, Moore may be the most gifted player in this class behind Jeremiah Smith. His PFF overall grade (91.8) ranked highest among college cornerbacks last year. Quarterbacks posted a passer rating of 45.1 when throwing into his coverage, and he came down with five interceptions. Now the most established cornerback in college football, Moore could be due for a quiet 2026, as opposing quarterbacks often won’t even bother looking in his direction.

6. QB Arch Manning, Texas

Likely the most-discussed player in this class to date, Manning took a major step in the right direction in late 2025 after a shaky start. He has a size advantage over many other top quarterback prospects, with an ideal NFL build and legitimate athleticism. However, the grandson of football royalty will need to display much more consistency next season to make teams feel confident investing a first-round pick.

7. ED Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Stewart took a noticeable step back in 2025, earning a 73.6 PFF grade compared to an 80.9 mark a year prior as a true freshman. The 2026 season will be a big year for Stewart to make good on the hype he has garnered throughout his college career. While his ceiling is one of the highest in the 2027 class, his two most recent games included seven pressures against Texas A&M, followed by zero against Clemson. Stewart needs to find consistency to maintain his top-10 status.

8. OT Carter Smith, Indiana

The 2027 class is shaping up to be another strong group of offensive tackles and is headlined by Smith after he decided to return for a fifth season with the national champion Hoosiers. He allowed single-digit pressures across 16 games, protecting Fernando Mendoza’s blind side in 2025 en route to winning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

9. DI David Stone, Oklahoma

Stone has long been regarded as a future top-10 pick, and he proved why as a sophomore last year. He has the versatility to play as either a 1-technique or 3-technique interior rusher, with outstanding anchor and awareness against the run, as evidenced by his 80.7 PFF run-defense grade last year.

10. OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Goosby undertook the small task of replacing first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. on the Longhorns' offensive line in 2025, but exceeded all expectations with a very strong season, earning a PFF grade of 83.3. Scouts will fawn over his size and agility profile.

11. CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Robinson has played just 550 defensive snaps and doesn’t necessarily need to declare for the 2027 draft, but if he does, he will be viewed as a top prospect. The second overall recruit in the 2024 class possesses some of the most fluid hips you’ll find. He recorded four interceptions last year and allowed just 15 receptions on 35 targets. Robinson still needs to fill out his frame, but otherwise, he ticks every box at the position.

12. WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Coleman never found the success many anticipated at Auburn. As the fifth overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, his raw talent is undeniable, and with more consistency at quarterback, many believe he could be in for a special 2026 campaign. He will be just 20 years old on draft day.

13. DI A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Playing on the same defensive line that boasts 2026 prospects David Bailey and Lee Hunter, it’s easy to overlook just how impressive Holmes was last year. His PFF run-defense grade (88.1) ranked third among all interior defenders, while he also ranked sixth among defensive tackles in pressures (37). With many of his running mates off to the NFL, the question will be how Holmes can cope with increased attention in 2026.

14. OT Cayden Green, Missouri

Green transitioned from guard to tackle and has looked excellent at either position. His positional versatility and outstanding consistency (he allowed just seven pressures last season) are his strongest assets.

15. WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Now going by Coleman-Williams, the teenager nicknamed “Hollywood” has been box-office in several games and utterly unremarkable in others. His 17 drops on 114 career catchable targets are a notable red flag, and he struggled to produce late last season, with only 116 yards over his final five appearances. But Coleman-Williams’ raw talent will keep him in first-round conversations. Born in February 2007, Coleman-Williams will turn 20 ahead of next year’s combine.

16. S KJ Bolden, Georgia

Bolden draws comparisons to fellow Georgia alum Javon Bullard due to his nickel versatility and high football IQ. He missed just four of his 82 tackle attempts last season — his missed tackle rate (4.9%) ranked second among returning safeties.

17. ED ⁠Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

The Ducks likely have the strongest defensive line in college football on paper, and Uiagalelei is the pick of the bunch. He’s coming off his best season yet, earning a career-high 82.4 PFF overall grade 82.4 in 2025. His 52 pressures ranked 11th in the Power Four.

18. OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

Seaton was a highly touted recruit coming from IMG Academy and surrendered just seven pressures on more than 300 pass-blocking snaps last year. His run blocking, however, remains a concern. Seaton’s PFF run-blocking grade (52.0) ranked among the bottom 20 of 150 returning FBS offensive tackles.

19. WR KJ Duff, Rutgers

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Duff is a behemoth on the perimeter. He is one of Rutgers’ highest-ranked recruits in recent years and has backed it up, ranking third among receivers eligible for the 2027 draft in PFF overall grade. Duff’s 22 contested catches led the FBS last season.

20. CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Opposing quarterbacks completed just 28.9% of passes thrown in Kelley Jones’ direction last year. The leader of the Mississippi State defense personifies the idea that nothing comes easy. He is listed at 6-foot-4 with a lengthy wingspan.

21. OT Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Siereveld performed better against the pass than the run last season, but faced some tough assignments for the Buckeyes. Perhaps most impressively, he committed just two penalties on more than 800 offensive snaps.

22. LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

Viliamu-Asa led college football in PFF run-defense grade (94.0) last season. He also tallied 23 pressures and four sacks as a pass rusher. In coverage, he allowed a passer rating of 55.0. The sample size may be small (435 snaps), but when he’s on the field, he plays like the very best linebacker in the nation.

23. DI ⁠A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

Washington could have declared this past season and would have gone within the first two rounds. Instead, he’ll return to Oregon in hopes of locking in a place in the first round next year. He’s a freak athlete who could turn heads at the combine next year. On the field, his calling card is batting passes at the line — his eight batted passes led the FBS last season.

24. CB Jackson Bennee, Utah

Bennee is one better tackling campaign away from significant first-round hype. In coverage last season, few were better. He primarily played in the slot for Utah but has experience as a box defender and deep safety. Bennee missed 23.3% of his tackle attempts but recorded four interceptions and allowed only one deep completion.

25. ED Damon Wilson II, Miami

Wilson has big shoes to fill after transferring to Miami to take over from Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. There are few doubts about Wilson’s pass-rushing ability, as he tallied 54 total pressures last year. Run defense is a much bigger weakness for Wilson, however, as he must improve on his 59.5 career run-defense grade.

26. RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

There is no true standout running back in this class yet. Hardy led the SEC in rushing yards last season, and his 25 carries of 15-plus yards led college football. While his contact balance is as good as you’ll see, he remains largely unproven as a receiver (22 yards last year), which will limit his ceiling unless addressed.

27. ED John Henry Daley, Michigan

The highest-graded returning edge defender in college football has followed his head coach to the Big House for 2026. His 18.3% pressure rate at Utah last season was among the best in the sport.

28. TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Johnson is bidding to make it back-to-back top tight end selections for the Oregon Ducks, who sent Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL this year. Johnson graded higher than Sadiq and profiles as a more traditional in-line tight end, aligning there nearly twice as often as Sadiq in 2025.

29. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

After breaking multiple records for North Texas last season and falling one game short of the College Football Playoff, the 2025 passing yards leader has followed his coach to Oklahoma State, where a strong season in the Big 12 could significantly elevate the draft stock of this former zero-star recruit.

30. RB Mark Fletcher, Miami

Fletcher most recently scored two touchdowns in the National Championship Game and returns to Miami as one of the most established names in college football. He is a gap-style runner at heart who thrives between the tackles.

31. OT Trevor Lauck, Iowa

Lauck is one of the few Power Four left tackles in college football to go without allowing a single sack last season. It should be noted that he comes from Iowa’s run-heavy offense, but Lauck is a steady, technically sound pass protector above all else.

32. DI Will Echoles, Ole Miss

Echoles transitioned from one side of the trenches to the other only a few years ago. His production speaks for itself. He led all Power Four interior linemen in pressures (39) and defensive stops (35) last season.

33. LB Rasheem Biles, Texas

Biles is sensational when playing downhill toward the football. He finished 2025 ranked among the top five returning linebackers in both PFF run-defense grade (89.3) and pass-rushing grade (82.9). Biles is undersized for the NFL, but he plays one of the few positions where the league will often overlook size concerns.

34. C Cade Pieper, Iowa

Unlike Trevor Lauck, Pieper is every bit the bulldozing run blocker we’ve come to expect from the Iowa pipeline. He ranked fifth among guards in college football in PFF overall grade last year and committed just one penalty despite playing in some raucous Big Ten environments. Pieper is expected to take over as the starting center in 2026.

35. TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Green is a fascinating prospect, having played for LSU’s basketball team as recently as last spring. Across just 11 games last year, his seven receiving touchdowns were second in college football behind Kenyon Sadiq. Drops are an issue (five last year), but he is a freak athlete with tantalizing traits.

36. CB Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

The only Indiana defender on this list, Sharpe excelled on the opposite side from D’Angelo Ponds last season. On 30 coverage snaps against Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith in the Big Ten title game, Sharpe was not targeted. Later in the Rose Bowl, Ty Simpson threw eight passes in his direction, yielding just 34 yards. Finally, Sharpe recorded the championship-sealing interception to close out the season in Miami.

37. WR Duce Robinson, Florida State

Robinson is a freak athlete standing at 6-foot-6 with backgrounds in baseball and swimming, but he boxes out defenders in the red zone like a basketball player. His 3.03 yards per route run was the sixth-best mark in college football last year.

38. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Carr is a decent candidate to stay in school for an extra season, considering he will only be a redshirt sophomore next season, but he’s already getting the ball out fast (2.54 seconds on average) and looking like a natural leader at the position. If he can replicate his success from last year, he could declare and get drafted very early.

39. S Ty Benefield, LSU

Benefield was at the end of every play for Boise State’s defense last year. He produced 104 total tackles last year, bringing his career tally to 227. Benefield carries over 600 snaps of experience in three different areas (slot, box, deep safety). While he rarely puts a foot wrong, he lacks a true standout attribute.

40. QB Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Sorsby was the hottest name in the transfer portal coming from Cincinnati, where he threw 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Most impressively, Sorsby took just seven sacks on 114 pressures — the second-lowest sack rate in college football. He has all the tools to be a first overall draft pick with a big 2026 campaign.

41. CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

Brown has not been without his woes in Alabama’s secondary. He produced three single-game grades below 50.0 this past year, but the highlights — including a 99-yard pick-six against Tennessee — are impossible to ignore. Brown is a high-pedigree recruit (former No. 2 overall player in the state of California) and possesses ideal size for the position.

42. RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Lacy led college football in rushing first downs last season, but his five drops were also the most among running backs. If he declares early, teams will be intrigued by his youth, ideal build and clear ability to shoulder an RB1 workload.

43. DI Anthony Smith, Minnesota

Smith isn’t going to blow evaluators away with his play, but he has inside-out versatility and 1,500 snaps of consistent, quality play at Minnesota with another season yet to go. He profiles as a high-floor prospect with equal ability defending the pass and the run.

44. OT Jacarrius Peak, South Carolina

Peak was a multi-year starter at NC State who has since flipped Carolinas in the transfer portal. Very few prospects bring more than 2,000 snaps of offensive tackle experience into their final year of college football. If Peak can return to the run blocker he was two seasons ago, he could quickly shoot up the board.

45. RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

At the forefront of Georgia’s offense, Frazier will never lack eyes on his film. He has yet to deliver a 1,000-yard rushing season, but Frazier’s brash, no-nonsense rushing style, paired with his well-respected work rate, draws comparisons to former Bulldog Nick Chubb.

46. CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson

It feels like Clemson produces a top cornerback every cycle. Hampton isn’t quite at the same level as Aveion Terrell yet, but he has all the tools along with a terrific willingness to get involved in run support. He missed just three tackles on 40 attempts in 2025.

47. ED Cleve Lubin, Louisville

Lubin’s college career began at Army. Now at his fourth program, he continues to produce at every stop, earning a PFF grade (92.8) since 2024. His pass-rush win rate (24%) led the Power Four last year.

48. S Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Hubbard is a relatively rare three-star recruit success story at Alabama. With PFF grades of 89.2 and 84.6 in his last two seasons, he has been one of the Crimson Tide’s best players overall. Hubbard’s 22 defensive stops against the run led SEC safeties last year, and he has a nose for the football, too, with four interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2025.

49. LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Roberts’ last two seasons with the Red Raiders could not have looked more different. He improved his PFF grade from 56.6 to 86.3 last year, including an elite coverage grade with four interceptions and no touchdowns allowed. The next step is seeing how Roberts fares without running mate Jacob Rodriguez next season.

50. C Iapani Laloulu, Oregon Ducks

The man known as “Poncho” anchored one of college football’s best offensive lines last season. His play dipped as the year progressed. If he can return to the form he displayed in late 2024, Laloulu could be considered the top center in this class.

51. WR Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

It’s difficult to know who was chiefly responsible for all of North Texas’ offensive success last season, but Young certainly played his part. He finished 2025 ranked third in both receiving yards and PFF receiving grade. Young possesses the ideal build and route-running savvy of an NFL slot receiver.

52. QB Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt is a total gunslinger and hopes his new partnership with Lane Kiffin can help him return to the elite form he displayed in 2024, when he delivered a PFF grade of 88.5. Leavitt will require thorough medical vetting pre-draft due to a foot injury that ended his 2025 season prematurely and has since required multiple surgeries.

53. OT PJ Williams, SMU

Williams was once a highly touted recruit to Texas A&M who instead found his footing in Dallas with the Mustangs. He is one of the oldest players in our top 100, having opted to return for his sixth season, and the highest-ranked right tackle. Williams held Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to just two pressures.

54. TE Terence Carter Jr., Texas Tech

Carter will be a slightly older prospect as a redshirt senior in 2026. He led all returning tight ends in receiving yards (624) last season, and his missed tackles forced (23) led all tight ends.

55. DI Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

Moten’s highest snap count from this past year came in the National Championship Game, when he was unable to lay a glove on Fernando Mendoza. Despite this, he had 10 multiple-pressure outings and fit right in on a defense flooded with NFL talent.

56. CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

As one of the leaders in the secondary for the Big 12 champions, Pollock does everything at a high level. With zero touchdowns surrendered and five interceptions last season, Pollock’s 35.7 passer rating allowed is the best mark among all returning starting cornerbacks.

57. DI Ezra Christensen, Colorado

Christensen enjoyed a breakout season at New Mexico State last year and now takes his talent to the Power Four. His 40 pressures and six sacks resulted in an 88.3 PFF pass-rushing grade that led the FBS. The 3-technique pass rusher must now adjust to a higher level of competition to maintain his top-100 status.

58. G Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

Tengesdahl was PFF’s highest-graded run blocker on the offensive interior last year aside from those in triple-option offenses at military academies. If not for two disappointing outings in pass protection to begin last season, he would have graded at an elite level in that facet as well. He is a player to keep an eye on.

59. WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Craver’s 207-yard performance against Notre Dame last year put him on the map and perfectly encapsulated how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands. He is extremely undersized, but teams in need of a slot receiver will value his competitive nature.

60. S Corey Myrick, Clemson

Myrick enjoyed a breakout campaign with Southern Miss before hitting the portal and joining Clemson this offseason. He was the highest-graded returning safety in PFF last season, allowing just 109 yards in coverage on 33 targets. Myrick played all over the formation last year, but he is at his best when aligned as a deep half-field safety.

61. ED Adam Trick, Texas Tech

Texas Tech is happy to reload and attack once more via the transfer portal, and this time it has acquired Trick from Miami (Ohio). Trick’s 67 pressures led all returning college football players, and given Texas Tech’s keen eye for pass-rushing talent from its last shopping spree, it is fair to believe Trick could be their next major difference-maker.

62. TE Peter Clarke, Temple

A British-born graduate of the NFL Academy in London, Clarke was still learning the intricacies of the sport when he posted a PFF overall grade (90.5) last season, which led all FBS tight ends. Having opted to stay at Temple, he looks set to receive a major target share in 2026.

63. C Justin Evans, Nebraska

Evans started at left guard for the Cornhuskers in 2024 before moving inside to center this past season. Evans’ 78.6 PFF grade 78.6 ranked seventh in college football and is the highest among returning Power Four centers.

64. WR Cooper Barkate, Miami

Barkate posted three productive seasons in the Ivy League at Harvard before a successful stop at Duke last season, and now he heads to Coral Gables alongside quarterback Darian Mensah. He enters 2026 with nearly 3,000 yards of collegiate experience and the ability to win both in the slot and out wide.

65. G Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

As a senior, Montgomery will act as a veteran leader for the Buckeyes offense in 2026. He did not allow a single sack during the regular season, but his play faltered slightly against Indiana and Miami down the stretch, which accounted for six of his 16 pressures allowed and all three sacks.

66. CB Chris Peal, Syracuse

Peal has struggled to come away with turnovers in his college career (0 interceptions), but he does everything else correctly. His phenomenal tackling, willingness against the run and sticky coverage to limit big gains led to a PFF grade (85.1) that ranked highest in the ACC last season.

67. OT Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are always good at producing an offensive lineman. Knapp isn’t regarded in the same sphere as Joe Alt or Quenton Nelson, but he weathered early storms against Rueben Bain and Cashius Howell in his first two games of 2025 before bouncing back to allow just six pressures after Week 5. Knapp’s best football is still ahead of him, and while he may be best suited inside as a pro, all 1,530 of his career snaps to date have come at left tackle.

68. S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame

Shuler will be a three-year starter by the time he’s finished at Notre Dame and has aligned all over the defense. He already stepped into a vocal leadership role for Marcus Freeman’s unit in 2025. Tackling remains one of Shuler’s only major concerns (19.6% career missed tackle rate). He isn’t asked to blitz the quarterback often, but on the six snaps when he did last year, he generated pressure on all six, including two sacks.

69. QB Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah takes over from Carson Beck to lead his third college program in as many seasons. His 56 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over two seasons look very impressive on the surface. However, his higher turnover-worthy play rate should not be ignored. Mensah has 16 fumbles in 27 career games.

70. WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Harbor has yet to live up to the billing in Columbia, but he is perhaps the best raw athlete in the class. Listed at a gargantuan 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he could reportedly run in the 4.3 range at next year’s combine. Even if he continues to struggle with production in 2026, someone will take him off the board given his athletic profile.

71. CB Christian Gray, Notre Dame

In a similar vein to Nyck Harbor, I am not ready to completely give up on Christian Gray just yet. He is coming off a disastrous junior season, which included a PFF coverage grade (51.0) and nine total penalties. Gray will receive no shortage of opportunities to prove himself to NFL decision-makers, as quarterbacks want nothing to do with Leonard Moore on the other side of the formation.

72. LB Tony Rojas, Penn State

Rojas is returning from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after just four games. Before the injury, he appeared to have improved from his somewhat disappointing play in 2024 and looked more like the promising freshman he was in 2023. There is buzz that if he is back to his best, Rojas could test well at the NFL combine. He has raw speed at linebacker that few others can match, while still maintaining respectable size.

73. WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

Becker had only seven receptions by Week 11 of last season but closed out the year as a hero for the Hoosiers with 290 yards and seven contested receptions over the course of their playoff run. He will not have the luxury of catching passes from Fernando Mendoza again, but Becker should be freed up for more opportunities now that Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt are off to the pros.

74. ED Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

Another member of this ferocious Oregon defensive front, Tuioti made 47 defensive stops last season — the most among Power Four edge defenders. Tuioti needs to produce with more consistency as a pass rusher next season (outside the top 50 in pressures last year), but with plenty of room to grow, he could easily rise into the first round.

75. ED Jordan Ross, LSU

A transfer from Tennessee without a start to his name, Ross is highly touted within college football circles. His 13 career pressures and two sacks on 130 pass-rushing snaps do not exactly scream early-round prospect, but the former four-star recruit has many SEC observers taking note as a potential breakout star in 2026.

76. RB LJ Martin, BYU

77. CB John Nestor, Minnesota

78. DI C.J. Fite, Arizona State

79. WR Isaiah Satenga III, Oklahoma

80. ED Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

81. WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

82. G Tristan Smith, Arkansas State

83. RB Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

84. CB Romanas Frederique Jr., Miami

85. OT Drew Azzopardi, Washington

86. CB Elijah Green, Tulsa

87. G Greg Johnson, Minnesota

88. S Ian Foster, Memphis

89. LB Whit Weeks, LSU

90. RB Isaac Brown, Louisville

91. OT Andrew Sprague, Michigan

92. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

93. TE Jeremiah Hasley, Duke

94. LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

95. DI Justin Scott, Miami

96. OT Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

97. G McKale Boley, Virginia

98. DI Bear Alexander, Oregon

99. C Drew Bobo, Georgia

100. QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina