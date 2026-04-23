The Heisman Connection at No. 1: Cris locks in Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders. While Mendoza lacks “alien” physical traits, Cris emphasizes his elite football IQ and ball placement as the catalyst for the Raiders' offensive rebuild.

Giants Double-Down on Floor: Selecting at No. 5 and No. 10 (via the Dexter Lawrence trade), Cris has the Giants taking high-floor pillars: Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. This strategy prioritizes immediate stability for new head coach John Harbaugh.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Rather than building out a conventional mock draft, Cris Collinsworth has entered his picks into the PFF Draft Pick Challenge — a format that rewards users for correctly predicting how the draft will unfold.

Each selection is tied to a scoring system that allocates points based on accuracy, forcing a sharper lens on how the board could actually fall rather than how it should fall. Click here for a full breakdown of the scoring system and how points are awarded.

Here is how Cris sees Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft going.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Mendoza doesn't have rare physical gifts, but his football IQ, football character and ball placement are top-class, making him worthy of a first-round selection as an early-impact projection and potential franchise quarterback.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Reese is an elite athlete for the position with exceptional strength. While still developing in coverage, he has the tools to become a versatile defensive weapon.

3. Arizona Cardinals: ED David Bailey, Texas Tech

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Bailey lacks ideal size and length but compensates with elite explosiveness and twitch. He may not be a three-down player, but his pass-rush upside is significant.

4. Tennessee Titans: HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Simply put, Jeremiyah Love is what a first-round running back looks like: frame, athleticism, coordination and playmaker mentality. He brings true impact value in the running and passing games.

5. New York Giants: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Mauigoa is a well-built, well-rounded tackle prospect with a high floor as a projected starter. He brings power in the run game and quick feet in pass protection, though his ceiling may be limited by average length and kick-slide ability.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Tate offers one of the highest floors among true juniors, thanks to strong hands and a consistently reliable track record as a blocker. His understanding of route running and releases is already NFL-caliber, and if he continues to add functional strength, he has the potential to become an impact receiver at the next level.

7. Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Styles is an attacking linebacker with excellent anticipation who thrives when playing downhill. His movement skills are strong, though his experience in coverage is still developing.

8. New Orleans Saints: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Delane is a long, quick outside corner with excellent instincts and ball skills. He has the tools to start in both press and off coverage and match up against top receivers.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: ED Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Bain's lack of length will be a talking point, but his production and play strength outweigh those concerns. He consistently wins with power and intelligence as both a run defender and pass rusher.

10. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Downs lacks elite size or athletic traits, but his football IQ is exceptional. That gives him a high floor and ceiling, with All-Pro potential in a versatile defensive role.

11. Miami Dolphins: WR Makai Lemon, USC

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Lemon lacks ideal size and top-tier NFL athleticism, but his football IQ, elite body control and competitive toughness make him a top-50-caliber prospect. He projects as a starting inside-the-numbers receiver, primarily in the slot, with added return value.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: McCoy's medical evaluations will be critical, but based on his measurables and 2024 tape, he profiles as a first-round talent with shutdown potential in press-man coverage.

13. Los Angeles Rams: T Spencer Fano, Utah

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Fano is somewhat undersized for the position, which shows up in his power, but he is an impressive athlete with explosiveness, fluidity and balance. His grip strength and competitiveness make him a strong fit for an outside zone scheme.

14. Baltimore Ravens: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Ioane broke out in 2025, earning an 80.0 overall grade, including an 87.0 pass-blocking grade that ranked 12th among 374 FBS guards. He excelled in stable pass-pro situations, grading in the 90th percentile on true pass sets and 95th percentile on five- and seven-step drops. Across 311 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just four total hurries.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Sadiq is an ideal modern tight end in terms of athleticism and versatility. He can impact both the receiving and blocking phases, allowing teams to align him all over the formation. While his college production was limited, his upside is significant, making him a strong first-round projection.

16. New York Jets: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Cooper is a well-rounded, NFL-caliber athlete with a dense frame and strong hands, projecting as a WR2-type at the next level.

17. Detroit Lions: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Freeling has ideal size for the position but remains inexperienced as a true junior entrant. He is a good mover best suited for an inside zone-heavy scheme, though he must continue to develop strength and anticipation to reach his starting potential.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S E. McNeil-Warren, Toledo

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: McNeil-Warren is a big, explosive safety with a knack for creating turnovers. He projects as a potential impact starter in a box role.

19. Carolina Panthers: ED Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Mesidor will be one of the older prospects in the class, but his pass-rush traits and technique stand out. He projects as a top-50 pick with an impact role as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

20. Dallas Cowboys: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Thieneman has developed into a versatile safety who excels in coverage and downhill run support. He projects as a starting-caliber player in any scheme.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Concepcion is a versatile athlete who has found success in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield, though his best fit at the next level is likely as a hybrid Z or slot receiver. He excels in the quick game, where his yards-after-the-catch ability can be a primary strength.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Proctor is a massive, powerful offensive line prospect with surprisingly good coordination and movement ability for his size. However, his lack of ideal foot speed and arm length for tackle likely makes him a strong candidate to move inside to guard

23. Philadelphia Eagles: ED Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Howell's measurables are not ideal, but his hand usage, burst and pass-rush arsenal allow him to be disruptive in one-on-one situations as a situational edge defender.

24. Cleveland Browns: T Blake Miller, Clemson

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Miller has the frame and overall skill set of a potential starting NFL offensive tackle. His experience shows up in his patient, consistent pass protection, and if he continues to add strength, he can develop into an impact player.

25. Chicago Bears: ED Keldric Faulk, Auburn

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts. He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power.

26. Buffalo Bills: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Allen is a physical, reliable middle linebacker with strong run-defense ability. His length limitations are notable, but he flashes enough in coverage to project as a starter.

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Tyson has WR1 ability and versatility. His explosiveness is not just NFL-caliber but has the potential to be top-tier at the next level. If he continues to refine his technique — particularly his releases and route running — and can stay healthy despite a consistent injury history, he has the upside to develop into a Pro Bowl- and even All-Pro-caliber player.

28. Houston Texans: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Iheanachor, who only began playing football in 2021, is still developing and can be inconsistent technically. However, he possesses the physical tools of a starting-caliber offensive tackle, particularly in zone schemes.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Lomu is a well-built, ascending tackle prospect with a strong foundation. He could compete for starting reps early, and with added strength and experience, he projects as a reliable NFL starter.

30. Miami Dolphins: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Hood is a talented but inconsistent young prospect who needs further development. With only one full season as a starter, he may struggle early if tasked with covering NFL receivers right away.

31. New England Patriots: ED T.J. Parker, Clemson

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Parker is a well-rounded edge defender who does many things at a solid level but lacks a true difference-making trait. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential if he develops more strength or explosiveness.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

2026 NFL Draft Big Board Analysis: Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems.