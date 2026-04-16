PFF is launching the Draft Pick Challenge, a free-to-play contest that puts fans’ draft knowledge to the test with real rewards on the line.

The Draft Pick Challenge allows users to submit predictions for Rounds 1 through 3 of the NFL Draft and compete against other fans for the most accurate board. The top performers will win NFL game tickets, adding real stakes to one of the most unpredictable events in sports.

Participants can choose their level of difficulty, entering predictions for only Round 1, Rounds 1-2, or Rounds 1-3. Once submitted, entries are scored against the actual draft results, with a live leaderboard tracking how each user stacks up against the competition.

The challenge is free to enter and requires only a PFF account.

How it works

Users begin by building out their draft, assigning players to teams across their selected rounds. Once the draft begins, entries are locked and scoring updates in real time as picks are announced. Points are awarded based on accuracy, rewarding both precise predictions and strong overall draft reads.

Scoring system

10 points for correctly predicting both the player and team

for correctly predicting both the player and team 5 points for the exact player-pick slot

for the exact player-pick slot 5 points for being within two picks of the correct pick slot

for being within two picks of the correct pick slot 4 points for placing a player in the correct round

for placing a player in the correct round 3 points for identifying the correct position group in the right range

Additional bonuses give users multiple paths to climb the leaderboard:

Captain’s Pick: Select one pick to multiply points (2x for picks 1-5, 3x for picks 6-15, 4x for picks 16-32)

Select one pick to multiply points (2x for picks 1-5, 3x for picks 6-15, 4x for picks 16-32) Hot streak bonus: Earn five extra points for every consecutive exact pick

Earn five extra points for every consecutive exact pick First overall bonus: Add 10 points for correctly calling the No. 1 selection

Add 10 points for correctly calling the No. 1 selection Position count bonus: Earn 15 points for correctly predicting the total number of players drafted at key positions

Why play

The Draft Pick Challenge is designed to reward both casual fans and dedicated draft analysts.

With multiple scoring avenues, users do not need a perfect mock draft to compete. Strategic decisions — such as where to use a Captain’s Pick or how to balance positional runs — can separate top entries.

Participants can also compare their results against the broader community, offering a clear look at how their draft knowledge stacks up.

Compete for the top spot

Once the draft concludes, the most accurate entries will rise to the top of the leaderboard. The winners will receive two tickets to an NFL game, turning strong draft predictions into a real-world experience.