A compelling Egg Bowl matchup: Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander faces two of the top five cornerback prospects on PFF's 2027 big board in Mississippi State‘s Kelley Jones and Jett Jefferson.

A final opportunity for top quarterback prospects: Jayden Maiava and Austin Simmons face challenging defensive matchups that could influence their draft stock heading into the offseason.

First-round implications in the Governor's Cup: Louisville edge defender Clev Lubin, who has generated 153 pressures over the past three seasons, faces Kentucky offensive tackle Lance Heard, who has yet to allow a sack this season.

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Rivalry week has arrived, bringing with it one of the most eagerly anticipated slates of the college football season. While much of the attention will be directed toward the remaining conference championship and College Football Playoff scenarios, this weekend also represents the final opportunity to evaluate a considerable portion of the 2027 NFL Draft class in regular-season action.

The beauty of rivalry week from a draft evaluation standpoint is that even teams with little to play for in terms of postseason implications will be competing in some of the most intense environments they’ve experienced all season. Several prospects on the fringes of first-round consideration could benefit enormously from a strong performance this weekend.

For some of the blue-chip prospects in this class, including Jeremiah Smith, Dylan Stewart and Drew Mestemaker, this could be the last time we see them play in a meaningful college football game before declaring for the draft. Elsewhere, there are some excellent individual matchups between prospects still looking to establish themselves as early-round selections.

Intriguing matchup on the perimeter in the Egg Bowl

The weekend’s action begins in earnest with the Egg Bowl on Black Friday, with Ole Miss entering as the overwhelming favorite to round out its regular season with a victory over its in-state rival. Mississippi State has been particularly susceptible through the air this season, allowing 232 passing yards per game, which ranks 123rd in the FBS.

Despite those struggles, the Bulldogs boast two of the top five cornerback prospects on PFF’s 2027 big board. Kelley Jones has been a household name among draft analysts for some time, but his teammate Jett Jefferson has been one of the biggest risers at the position this season.

Opposing quarterbacks have often been inclined to throw in Jefferson’s direction in an effort to avoid Jones, but that hasn’t always proven to be a more fruitful approach. Jefferson’s 89.9 PFF coverage grade is the highest among all cornerbacks on PFF’s big board, despite him having yet to record an interception. Jefferson is the only cornerback in the FBS this season to record more than 50 total tackles without missing one.

The pair will be tasked with containing Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander, a prospect whose draft stock has fluctuated considerably over the course of the season. Having lined up out wide on 88% of his offensive snaps this season, Alexander should see plenty of both cornerbacks throughout Friday’s contest.

Alexander endured a difficult stretch in the heart of conference play, recording seven drops and a 53.1 PFF receiving grade from Week 7 through Week 11. His 128-yard, two-touchdown performance against FCS opponent Wofford last weekend was a much-needed return to form. Replicating that level of production against arguably the best cornerback pairing he’ll face all season would go a long way toward cementing his status as a second-round prospect.

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One final outing for several of the top quarterback prospects

Of the nine quarterbacks currently ranked inside the top 60 on PFF’s 2027 big board, only three are likely to play in this year’s College Football Playoff. For the likes of Trinidad Chambliss, Jayden Maiava, Austin Simmons and Drew Mestemaker, this weekend could represent their final opportunity to impress NFL decision-makers in a competitive game setting.

Perhaps the most intriguing assignment among that group belongs to Maiava, with this weekend’s battle for Los Angeles shaping up to be the most eagerly anticipated meeting between USC and UCLA in years. The Trojans have an opportunity to play spoiler and bring their rival’s conference championship and playoff aspirations to an abrupt end.

The Bruins may be down to their third-string quarterback on the other side of the ball, but their defense has shown it is more than capable of keeping them competitive against quality opponents. It took Michigan three overtime periods to score just 18 points against this unit in last weekend’s upset loss.

At the heart of that defense is linebacker Sammy Omosigho, whose 91.7 overall PFF grade is the highest among all linebacker prospects on PFF’s big board. How Maiava navigates the middle of the field against a player of Omosigho’s caliber will be particularly interesting.

Simmons faces a difficult assignment against an Oklahoma defense that has already caused headaches for several prominent quarterback prospects, including Chambliss and Arch Manning. The Sooners have won three consecutive games behind strong defensive performances both up front and in the secondary.

Whether Simmons ultimately opts to declare for the draft or return to college football is a decision that will be influenced by far more than a single performance. Nevertheless, the final impression he leaves on NFL evaluators against one of the SEC’s most troublesome defenses could have a significant bearing on his decision.

AS PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season Austin Simmons Rank among 305 qualifying QBs Overall grade 87.0 24th/305 QBs Passing grade 86.5 18th/305 QBs See Simmons's full grade profile

Which wide receiver prospects can maintain their excellent form?

After a relatively quiet Week 11 for the top wide receiver prospects in this draft class, it felt as though almost all of them came roaring back to life last weekend. Among the players ranked inside the top 100 on PFF’s big board, Jeremiah Smith, Charlie Becker, Junior Sherrill, Deuce Alexander and Reed Harris all recorded more than 125 receiving yards and found the end zone in Week 12.

Smith and Becker have already firmly established themselves among the premier receiving prospects in this class, but there is still considerable room for movement further down the board. Sherrill and Harris have put themselves in a position to climb above some of the more established names at the position with another strong outing.

Harris is an especially intriguing prospect as the regular season draws to a close. He has maintained his impressive early-season pace and comfortably outperformed teammate Omarion Miller. There is a realistic path for Harris to work his way into first-round conversations with another productive outing this weekend.

With K.J. Duff sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury and prospects such as Cam Coleman yet to separate themselves from the chasing pack, there is an opportunity for some of these late-season risers to enter the pre-draft process ranked considerably higher than they were a month ago.

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Blockbuster matchup in the trenches in the Governor’s Cup

The Governor’s Cup is shaping up to be one of the more closely contested rivalry games on this weekend’s slate, with Louisville entering as a narrow road favorite against Kentucky. By far the most compelling individual matchup from a draft perspective will take place in the trenches, where Louisville edge defender Clev Lubin will go up against Kentucky offensive tackle Lance Heard.

Heard’s 84.7 PFF blocking grade was the highest of any offensive lineman facing Power Four competition last weekend. He enters the final weekend of the regular season having yet to surrender a sack, with his former team, Tennessee, the only opponent to generate as many as three pressures against him in a single game this season.

The consistency of Heard’s performances has been outstanding, but he will have to contend with one of the most prolific pass-rushers in college football if he is to finish the regular season with that unblemished record intact.

Lubin’s journey through college football has been quite remarkable. Having previously spent time at Army, Iowa Western and Coastal Carolina, the Louisville edge defender reached double-digit sacks for the third consecutive season last weekend. He has accumulated 153 pressures over the past three seasons, including 16 across his past three games. There are very few defensive players in college football who can take over a game quite like Lubin when he is at his best.

Lubin and Heard currently rank 26th and 45th, respectively, on PFF’s big board. Both have put together excellent bodies of work this season, but neither will have a better opportunity to demonstrate how their skill sets translate against NFL-caliber competition. A clear winner in this matchup would bolster his chances of hearing his name called on the opening night of the draft.