2026 Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Caleb Downs, Rams find Stafford's successor

The Rams address their cornerback need before adding a top quarterback: Los Angeles doubles down on SEC talent in the first round, selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson after opening the draft with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Sonny Styles comes off the board as LB1: The Ohio State standout boasts one of the most impressive grading profiles in the class, and he goes ahead of teammate Arvell Reese in this mock draft.

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to begin next week, the 2026 NFL Draft season is about to kick into another gear. Before narratives shift based on what unfolds in Indianapolis, here is a three-round mock draft.

Round 1

At this point, there is little debate about whether the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on Mendoza. The Indiana quarterback posted a 5.7% big-time throw rate and a 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025, helping him earn a 91.6 PFF overall grade for the season.

Downs notched an 85.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons and is firmly in the conversation as the best overall player in this draft. Positional value will determine when he ultimately comes off the board, but look back at the 2022 NFL Draft and consider how much earlier Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton would go in a redo.

One of the hottest debates of draft season will center on whether Bailey or Miami edge defender Rueben Bain Jr. should be the first edge defender selected. Both are excellent prospects, but Bailey gets the nod after producing a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025.

The Titans are in an ideal position to let the board come to them and take the best player available, which in this scenario is Bain. He generated an outstanding 23.5% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025 and offers the versatility to kick inside as an interior rusher.

While I agree with the recent declaration from multiple draft analysts that Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is a better prospect as a linebacker than an edge defender, I think his teammate is the best linebacker in this draft class. Styles' grading profile is similar to that of San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner from his BYU days, and he could easily be a decade-long NFL starter.

Sonny Styles Fred Warner Negatively Graded Play Rate (Coverage) 5.6% 5.9% Positively Graded Play Rate (Coverage) 4.6% 4.2% Negatively Graded Play Rate (Run) 6.4% 5.9% Positively Graded Play Rate (Run) 10.2% 10.7%

The Browns will likely address their offense early in the 2026 NFL Draft, perhaps with either a pass catcher or an offensive lineman. Tate has the size and skill set to be an elite X receiver at the next level after averaging 3.02 yards per route run, catching 85.7% of his contested targets and producing a 0.0% drop rate in 2025.

An edge defender would be a strong consideration here for the Commanders, and they’d likely sprint the card in for either Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey. However, there’s something to be said for adding an elite talent if one falls. Love, who earned PFF overall grades above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons, could pair Jayden Daniels to give the Commanders their version of the Baltimore Ravens‘ rushing attack featuring Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

The Saints could go in several directions here, but Howell makes sense because of the class' drop-off at edge defender after him. He earned a 90.3 PFF overall grade and produced a 19.9% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025, and he could form a formidable duo with Chase Young in New Orleans.

After making some improvements to their offensive line over the past couple of drafts, the Chiefs now have a top-10 pick to try to give Patrick Mahomes his best wide receiver since Tyreek Hill. Lemon averaged 3.13 yards per route run and dropped just 2.5% of the catchable targets thrown his way this past season.

The Bengals could look to address their defensive woes in Round 1, especially if positional value causes safety Caleb Downs to fall to this spot, but with the way this mock draft has played out, an offensive lineman makes a lot of sense. Mauigoa spent the past three seasons at right tackle but could easily kick inside to guard and start immediately. He is coming off an 85.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2025.

The Dolphins are releasing Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle has been the subject of trade rumors over the past year. Even if Waddle sticks around, this is a good opportunity for the Dolphins to secure another top receiving talent. Tyson earned an 89.0 PFF overall grade against man coverage and averaged 2.37 yards per route run in 2025.

There’s a lot to like about Reese as an off-ball linebacker, and he earned an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. His average depth of tackle against the run was just 1.9 yards downfield, and he figures to test well during the pre-draft process.

This draft falls perfectly for the Rams, who have the top player at their biggest position of need sitting right in front of them. Delane earned an elite 90.7 PFF coverage grade and allowed a catch on just 40.0% of the passes thrown into his coverage in 2025.

14. Baltimore Ravens: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

If Declan Doyle brings over the scheme that the Chicago Bears deployed in 2025, then the Ravens will have three wide receivers on the field significantly more in 2026. Right now, they don’t have the talent to do so, so Boston would be a strong selection. He would give them a different type of receiver, too, coming off a season where he hauled in 76.9% of his contested targets.

The Buccaneers would likely love to have either of the two Ohio State linebackers, but McCoy would be a great fallback option for a team that could lose cornerback Jamel Dean to free agency. McCoy missed all of the 2025 season but earned an 87.0 PFF overall grade in 2024.

The Jets continue to upgrade their defense with the second of their first-round draft picks, adding some talent to the interior defensive line. Woods is coming off his lowest-graded season in three years, but with PFF overall grades above 83.0 in both 2023 and 2024, the talent is clearly there.

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk carries some risk as a first-rounder because he didn't prove to be an elite pass rusher in college. There were flashes, though, and given that he doesn’t turn 21 years old until September, he has plenty of time to develop. What we do know is that he is productive against the run, earning an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, he has the size to be a disruptive force in the NFL.

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell secured PFF overall grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons, playing almost 1,500 defensive snaps in that span. In addition to his coverage skills, he is a willing run defender who earned an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

19. Carolina Panthers: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks flashed at the Senior Bowl after returning to action for Florida late in the year due to injury. He has the size that NFL teams look for on the defensive interior, and he flashed both as a pass rusher and against the run in college, recording four sacks back in 2024.

Parker’s production dipped slightly in 2025, leading to an 80.7 PFF overall grade after he tallied an 88.1 mark in 2024, but he still managed a 15.5% PFF pass-rush win rate. He also impressed at the Senior Bowl, using his long arms to make life difficult for opposing offensive linemen.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The dream scenario for the Steelers is that one of the top four wide receivers falls to this pick. That is a pipe dream in this mock, so they instead turn to the offensive line. Proctor is coming off his most productive season, resulting in an 86.1 PFF overall grade and 80.0-plus PFF grades in pass protection and run blocking.

The Chargers' most obvious need is offensive line help. While they should be set at tackle when both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt return from injury, they need to invest in the interior. Ioane is the best pure guard in this class. He earned a 90.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2025.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: T Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano was the highest-graded offensive tackle in college football in 2024 and earned an 84.0 PFF overall grade in what was technically a down 2025 campaign. Right tackle Lane Johnson will be 36 years old when the 2026 NFL season kicks off, so it would be smart for the Eagles to look for a long-term replacement for when he calls time on a Hall-of-Fame career.

The Browns won't be thrilled to see three offensive linemen come off the board in succession before their pick, but thankfully, there is another offensive tackle worthy of selection. Freeling improved his PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons and earned an 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025. He could help a Browns offensive line in desperate need of upgrades.

McDonald may never be an elite pass rusher, but he’s so good against the run that I’m not sure it matters. He earned a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025, and with run-heavy formations on the rise again in the NFL, it’s never a bad idea to draft an elite 326-pound run defender.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Cooper looked better and better as his college football career progressed, culminating in an 87.4 PFF overall grade in his final season at Indiana. He averaged 2.55 yards per route run and dropped just 4.2% of the catchable passes thrown his way in 2025. He could be the perfect fit for a Bills offense still searching for a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Josh Allen.

The 49ers appear on track to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, and they could lose Jauan Jennings to free agency, too. Concepcion earned a 78.3 PFF overall grade against man coverage, averaged 2.46 yards per route run and caught 66.7% of his contested targets in 2025.

28. Houston Texans: OL Caleb Lomu, Utah

Like Spencer Fano, his Utah teammate, Lomu saw his draft stock drop a little in 2025. There are questions about whether he is a better fit at guard instead of tackle. What isn’t in question, though, is that, even in a down year, he earned a strong 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and would bolster a still-shaky Texans offensive line.

With Matthew Stafford announcing that he will return for the 2026 NFL season, the Rams have the opportunity to draft a quarterback and let them sit for at least a season. Simpson earned an 83.1 PFF overall grade in his lone season as a starter. Allowing him to learn from Stafford could unlock his NFL potential.

30. Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Sadiq was disappointing in 2025, averaging 1.62 yards per route run and dropping 10.5% of his catchable targets. He notched a solid 66.3 PFF run-blocking grade, though, and given that he’s likely to test well in the pre-draft process, he has the potential to be an elite player at the next level.

While much of the post-Super Bowl narrative was about whether left tackle Will Campbell will kick inside to guard, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel seems clear in that he views him as his left tackle. If that is the case, then New England could use Pregnon, who earned PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades above 85.0 in 2025.

The Super Bowl champions could lose starting cornerback Tariq Woolen to free agency, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see them add a cornerback early in the 2026 NFL draft. Cisse improved his PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons and allowed a catch on just 47.4% of the passes thrown into his coverage in 2025.

Round 2

35. Tennessee Titans: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

39. Cleveland Browns: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

48. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

49. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

54. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

59. Houston Texans: C Connor Lew, Auburn

60. Buffalo Bills: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

62. Denver Broncos: C Jake Slaughter, Florida

64. Seattle Seahawks: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

66. Tennessee Titans: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

71. Washington Commanders: S Kamari Ramsey, USC

79. Atlanta Falcons: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

80. Baltimore Ravens: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

83. Carolina Panthers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

84. Green Bay Packers: T Brian Parker II, Duke

89. Chicago Bears: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

94. Denver Broncos: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

95. New England Patriots: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

96. Seattle Seahawks: G Beau Stephens, Iowa

97. Minnesota Vikings: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

98. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Jack Endries, Texas