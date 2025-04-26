2025 Day 3 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders end Shedeur Sanders' slide in fourth round

Shedeur Sanders finally comes off the board: The Colorado product lands with Las Vegas after going undrafted on Day 2, joining Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell in the team's quarterback room.

The run on running backs commences: Eighteen running backs are selected in this Day 3 mock draft, including five in the fourth round.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

With the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, most players who will assume key roles on an NFL roster in 2025 have already been selected. However, talented prospects are still available, many of whom will fill out rosters for the upcoming season.

With that in mind, we ran Day 3 through the PFF Mock Draft Simulator to see how Rounds 4-7 could play out.

Round 4

Royals may lack difference-making NFL athleticism, but he is a strong possession receiver who can line up anywhere with plus after-the-catch ability.

Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles.

Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back.

Ayomanor's size, intelligence at receiver, play strength and experience against press coverage make him an ideal “X” prototype with the talent to become an NFL starter.

Ivey is a physically gifted player with devastating power in his hands to hold the point of attack and stack and shed consistently. He lacks the speed and lower body flexibility to be a speed threat as a 4-3 defensive end, so his best fit is likely more inside for a 3-4 front that would maximize his special strength every play.

Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential.

Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract.

Kennard shows a good understanding of how to win as a pass-rusher in varying situations in both odd and even fronts. He is lean and long, which is a plus for arm length but a negative when holding up versus the run. His handwork and footwork show a great baseline to build a successful pass-rush profile in the league as a Day 2 selection.

Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor.

Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence.

Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it.

West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front.

Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation.

Martinez is an early-down NFL back with good size and a play style to match, carrying high forced missed tackle averages. He will likely be the physical component of a committee unless he can significantly improve his pass-blocking fundamentals.

Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations.

Williams is a true “bet” of a prospect. His penalty-riddled lone year as a starter shows inexperience and inconsistency. But it also showed starting-caliber length and traits. He's not the kind of player you plug and play, but he could be a gem to develop on Day 2.

Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind man- and gap-blocking concepts. He can also be a good third-down back, bringing receiving and pass-blocking reliability.

Sorrell is a versatile defensive lineman capable of aligning anywhere from a 4i to a wide-7 technique. While he doesn't project as a high-end athlete at the next level, his active hands and solid play strength provide a strong foundation for a rotational role in a multi-front NFL defense.

Phillips is a compact, powerful defensive lineman with less-than-ideal length but enough strength to make up for it. While he's unlikely to be a regular pass-rush contributor, he can serve as a rock-solid interior presence with enough power to contribute to any defensive front.

Jackson's massive 6-foot-6 and 328-pound frame is designed to clog the A-gaps and free up linebackers to make tackles. He's earned at least a 76.0 run-defense grade across the past three seasons. Teams in search of a late-round run stopper should be interested in Jackson, even if he is likely to be just an early-down player.

If you want a thumping downhill linebacker, Stutsman is your guy. He's too often a liability in coverage, though, which could limit him to early downs at the next level.

Roberts is a strong, well-built defensive lineman with a lot of experience at different alignments. He likely lacks the length, twitch and bend to be a full-time edge player, but his size and versatility could play well as a 3-4 defensive end who can move along gaps.

Mickens, the son of former New York Jet Ray Mickens, played a variety of secondary roles during his time at Clemson. This year, he was the veteran glue that held together a young group around him. In the process, he used his savvy and instincts to post an 89.8 coverage grade, tied for second-best among Power Four safeties. Mickens' smarts and pedigree should give him a chance to find a role on an NFL roster.

Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.

There is a lot to like about Horton's game, including his nuance, pride in the little things, competitiveness and sure hands, if you can look past his athletic drawbacks (limited long speed and agility). He projects as a mid-round possession receiver with the chance of being a coaching favorite who sticks around for a long time.

Walker is a highly productive and decorated FCS player. His size limitations will make him a Day 3 pick at best, but he mitigates it as best he can and is a high-effort player who lives in backfields. Some team will likely take a flier on him late as a stand-up pass-rush specialist.

Helm has worked his way into becoming one of the class' best after-the-catch tight ends. He isn't the strongest run blocker, but he does have good feet in pass protection. Getting stronger would give him more opportunities as a TE2 with starting potential.

Yurosek didn't see heavy usage in 2024, but he brings adequate all-around NFL ability for the position (best as a move tight end), especially if he can put on 5-10 pounds. He can be a versatile TE2 in basically any offense as a mid-round pick.

Whoever drafts Bowman will have to live with his tackling woes. If you can get over that, you'll get a versatile coverage defender who is a big-play machine.

Robinson enjoyed the best season of his career in his sixth year, tallying a 79.5 pass-rush grade. He's an elite athlete for the position who plays with a bully's mentality. Robinson has below-average length and needs to play with better leverage, but he has the traits and motor to bet on as a projected backup with the upside of one day becoming a starter.

Castro is a savvy, smart slot defender whose lack of athleticism limits his projection at the next level. He shows some impressive tape in short areas and near the line of scrimmage, but asking him to play man coverage or operate with range is a gamble. At this point, he profiles more as a safety than a true corner.

Pegues is a versatile player for a number of reasons and could be a fan-favorite for his relentless play on defense and ability to play some goal-line packages offensively.

Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme.

Batty offers legit size and above-average explosiveness, making him a scheme-versatile defensive end capable of playing in both odd and even fronts. He's a high-floor, mid-round prospect with a real chance to carve out a starting role thanks to his motor and adaptability.

Cobee Bryant, like his namesake, has a top-tier mentality to win at the position. His length helps him overcome a very slender build, but his lower mass and average movement skills likely limit him to off-zone coverage schemes. It's hard to not want this kind of competitor on your team, even in a depth role.

Round 5

Hunter is small, but he doesn't let that hinder his physicality. He is a high-intelligence player with good eyes and anticipation in all phases of the game. His ceiling is limited due to a lack of size and length, but he's a player every NFL coach would love to have on their roster or practice squad.

Frazier's athletic ability and versatility give him a solid chance to be a swingman in the NFL (88.0 blocking grade in 2024). His lack of length makes him a better fit at guard, but he'll need to get stronger to have a chance at a starting role.

Hassanein's effort and physicality at the point of attack will lead to him being a favorite of NFL coaches, even though he lacks elite athletic traits. He looks to be an ideal rotational edge who will be effective at holding his own at the line of scrimmage against the run while he works to add to his pass-rush toolbox. He should be considered an early Day 3 prospect.

Dotson is a steady, experienced cornerback with an adequate build for the position. His lack of true stickiness in coverage may limit him to more of a rotational or spot-starting role, but he has a place in the league, especially for teams that play more press and man coverage.

Farmer is still a budding defensive lineman, even as an upperclassman. With some improved anticipation and technique, he can be a starting-caliber pass-rusher — although he must have a higher floor as a run defender to get on the field consistently.

Howard checks a lot of boxes: experience, size and a willingness to attack all coverages. He doesn't bring special arm talent, but he could develop into an NFL starter.

Johnson won't be on every team's radar due to his outlier measurables, but he wins in just about every way he can, despite physical limitations. He brings an added level of competitiveness that coaches will want to have around.

If Mondon's mental speed can catch up to his physical speed, he can be a starting-caliber linebacker. Until that happens, he projects as an impact special teamer who can play in a rotation.

Peebles' measurables won't do him any favors on draft night, but his tape shows a quick, instinctive 3-technique defensive tackle whose finesse game can be impactful in a rotational role.

Reed is a stout box safety who fits well as a depth option in aggressive schemes that keep one safety near the line of scrimmage. His coverage skills remain a work in progress, but when kept downhill, he shows the physicality to be a reliable run defender.

Robinson is a twitchy and traits-y edge prospect to bet on who lacks experience. His burst and length are NFL-caliber, but he must diversify his pass-rush wins in order to be seen as a consistent starter or rotational pass-rusher, likely for 3-4 schemes that let him rush from a stand-up alignment.

Blue is one of the best athletes in the 2024 running back class, with top-tier long speed and short-area explosiveness. If he can add strength and improve his ball security, he has the potential to be a home-run threat in a two-back committee.

Bond's world-class speed will be coveted, likely in the top 50. But he needs to continue to grow as a receiver — not just a fast player — to remain on the field for more than vertical play calls.

Rivers is a sound technician wherever he plays, but his lack of athleticism and corresponding lack of answers for quicker rushers limits his ceiling. He is likely fit to serve as interior depth in an offense with a gap-based run scheme.

Smith could be a highly productive receiving back in an offense that emphasizes his skill set and ability to align anywhere on the field. While he likely doesn't have the frame to handle 20-plus touches per game, he could be a valuable weapon for 10-15, especially with his ability to create mismatches against inside defenders in the passing game.

While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker.

Leonard is a tough, dual-threat quarterback with plus value as a runner, but his passing efficiency numbers reveal too many inconsistencies on a throw-by-throw basis for him to be an NFL starter. That will have to improve if he is to be more than a backup.

Rucker is a smart, sound outside linebacker-type of edge rusher who uses quick hands and natural leverage with purpose and effectiveness. Though he appears to have longer arms than his height would indicate, his naturally smaller frame, paired with athleticism that isn't top-tier, limits his ceiling. He is a dependable player who would do well to round out a depth chart as a pass-rush specialist in a 3-4 alignment.

Brown looks and grades like the kind of offensive tackle worth taking a chance on. He has an ideal athletic build for the position with great height, weight and length, and flashes power on contact and fluid movement skills. However, his fundamentals remain a work in progress — he plays too high, lunges into blocks and can misread run fits. Still, those issues appear coachable, making him a developmental tackle with upside.

Lampkin's size is certainly concerning and could relegate him back to center, where he played just one game over the past two seasons. His technique and determination should give him a chance to prove his worth in the NFL with five years of outstanding college tape under his belt.

Hancock is at his best near the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. He was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes and earned an 82.2 coverage grade across those couple seasons. Hancock is a smart player in zone coverage but isn't athletic enough to stick with receivers in man coverage.

Ingram-Dawkins didn't produce much over his four-year college career, but the physical tools are evident. His blend of size, explosiveness, and strength — paired with above-average length — gives him the traits of a rotational 3-4 defensive end who can shoot gaps and disrupt plays.

Etienne won't be an every-down back like his older brother, but he has elite burst and quickness for the position. He could thrive as a complementary option in a zone scheme and showed at the Senior Bowl that he may have more receiving upside in the NFL than he did in college.

Longerbeam played outside corner throughout his five-year career at Rutgers, but it was his work in the slot during Shrine Bowl practices that truly stood out. His start-stop quickness and explosiveness allow him to break on routes effectively in off coverage. To stick as a slot defender in the NFL, though, he'll need to improve his strength and reliability as a tackler.

McLaughlin's experience and toughness could be an asset to an offensive line room, but his status in 2025 will be in question due to his injury.

Crenshaw-Dickson is a long, experienced and patient player who played right and left tackle in college. He'll struggle against top-tier speed or power, but his calm approach to the game, length and balance give him a high floor to handle plenty of assignments as a backup NFL tackle, with a likely shot at a starting job in his rookie contract.

Evans doesn't have the rare movement skills to set him apart as a potential top-60 pick in the NFL, but his floor is balanced and high as a TE3 with the potential to move into a contributing TE2 role due to reliable blocking and hands through contact.

Hamilton is undersized by NFL defensive tackle standards, but that helps him stay flexible and quick for an interior lineman. While he’s not going to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack, he generally holds his own. His biggest hurdle is translating his initial quickness into consistent pass-rush production.

Powell-Ryland may be a little scheme-specific due to his measurables, but he has the pass-rush speed and acumen to be a rotational outside linebacker with the potential for impact plays.

Lundt has intriguing length and movement skills to be a Day 3 flier. He must get stronger to be more consistent against NFL-caliber power and speed.

Woodson's speed and aggression are his calling cards, as he chases ball carriers down near the line of scrimmage. He set career highs with an 88.6 coverage grade and six pass breakups in 2024. He's tough to trust in man-to-man situations but could carve out a depth/special teams role if he can play with a bit more discipline.

Mumpfield has the jumping ability to go up and get the ball. He played 899 career snaps split out wide and 744 career snaps in the slot, so he offers his next team some versatility.

Kiser is an experienced linebacker with adequate athleticism who projects as a solid depth option at either WILL or MIKE. His instincts and versatility also make him a strong candidate to contribute on special teams early in his NFL career.

Alexander is a fundamentally sound cover cornerback whose limited athleticism will likely make him either a zone-specific cornerback or a potential safety convert due to how reliable he is when tackling and in run defense.

Thornton's freakish physical tools (4.3-second 40-yard dash) will get him drafted, but unless he improves his route running, he will top out as a vertically oriented WR3 or WR4 (3.72 yards per route run in 2024; 97th percentile).

Baron offers a well-rounded skill set, but he's missing the power element that could elevate his game. His speed-to-power attempts often fizzle out, even against tight ends, and a sharp rise in missed tackles in 2024 highlights concerns about his finishing ability. There's a clear lack of pop and physicality at the point of contact that may cap his ceiling.

Lane's speed and agility from the slot could be a weapon in an offense that maximizes yards after catch (8.3 yards after the catch in 2024; 91st percentile) and gets him some designed looks. His experience as a returner should aid him in his quest to stick on a roster.

Cornelius is a big-bodied, powerful blocker with some foot quickness and overall speed limitations in pass protection, but he is a decent developmental player for man/gap scheme run-blocking concepts.

Round 6

Huzzie doesn't have the long speed to hold up as a wide corner in the NFL — where he spent most of his time in 2024 — but his instincts and short-area quickness stand out. He looked more comfortable in 2023 playing inside, and he could develop into a rotational or spot starter at slot corner for a zone-heavy defense.

Kandra's athleticism and measured approach to the game give him the floor of a solid zone scheme backup and an average starter's ceiling. The end result will depend on his ability to play with better pad level and flexibility.

Riley brings an elite track background and twitched-up movements to the position, but his lack of size and major strength concerns make him a tough projection for anything more than a rotational cornerback with special teams in his future.

Mullings' game lacks some nuance and patience due to his limited stint as a full-time running back. But his linebacker background, special teams experience, size and mentality for yards after contact should lead to an NFL team taking a chance on him as he develops the rest of his skill set.

Kone is a long cornerback with good anticipation, but his inconsistent footwork limits his ability to make plays on the ball. He has rotational potential if he can refine his backpedal technique.

Travis is a big, long, and explosive offensive tackle whose traits profile best in a zone-blocking scheme. While he has the size, his kick-slide quickness and length aren't quite at NFL starter levels yet, making edge protection a concern. Still, after allowing just a 2.5% pressure rate in 2024, he's an appealing Day 3 draft-and-develop candidate with upside.

Smith is a well-built defensive lineman for the NFL but likely lacks the explosiveness to be more than a depth player with experience in many roles on the line.

Harrison-Hunte is an intriguing prospect to develop, considering he has the frame to fill out and flashes very good athleticism (4.86-second 40-yard dash, 1.69-second 10-yard split). He needs to improve his pad level, but he uses his athleticism effectively to defeat blocks at the line of scrimmage, posting 44 pressures with eight sacks in 2024.

McCord isn't for the faint of heart. He led the Power Four in both big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays in 2024. He lacks a top-level arm, leaving doubt about his gunslinger mentality in the NFL, but his ability to churn out big plays every week makes him hard to quit on. Plenty of NFL teams should want to take a chance on him early on Day 3.

An extensive knee injury in 2021 and 2022 didn't completely rob Fidone of his impressive straight-line athleticism. With his above-average height, length and speed, he's a strong candidate to develop as a rotational TE2 in a vertical passing offense.

Moore is a versatile, high-IQ defensive back with experience both in the slot and at free safety. Though he lacks ideal length and top-end athleticism, his strong career production — including a 91.8 coverage grade and 81.0 run-defense grade — points to a reliable depth option in an NFL secondary.

Armstrong brings impressive size and reliable hands to the table, showcasing his skills with an elite 89.4 receiving grade in SEC play. While he's not the most dynamic separator or after-the-catch threat, his production and physical profile make him a solid Day 3 draft candidate.

Walker's measurables will jump out immediately, but his play on the field doesn't match the dominance suggested on paper. He is a versatile defensive lineman due to his height and length, but he needs more precision in his pass rushes and must hold his ground more consistently to be more than a rotational player.

James boasts athleticism and physicality at the linebacker position, but those movement skills haven't translated to production. He is slow to read and diagnose plays, leaving him behind in coverage and when fitting the run. However, his traits show up as an effective blitzer, which could lead to a 3-4 outside linebacker transition.

The Houston transfer didn't make the same splash as fellow former Cougar Matthew Golden, but Brown still offers intriguing NFL traits. With a solid size/speed profile and above-average separation skills, he has developmental potential — though he'll need to improve his release package and physicality at the catch point to earn a roster spot.

Hemingway's measurements place him in the “tweener” category between interior defensive line and edge. His athleticism suggests a better fit on the edge at the next level, where his explosiveness can stand out and his limited anchor strength won't be as easily exposed.

Burnip pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 24 of 52 punts last year, and just eight were returned for a grand total of 7 yards. His 4.29-second average hangtime is below the 2024 NFL average of 4.35.

Cabeldue is capable of overwhelming defenders in the run game with his size, but his poor lower-body agility makes him a liability in pass protection. His 65.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets indicates he may need to slide inside to guard if he is to carve out a spot on an NFL roster.

Hawes doesn't provide much in the receiving game, but he is a good TE3 for an NFL team to use in heavier offensive packages.

Oliver is an undersized but very athletic linebacker who moved to an outside linebacker role in 2024. However, he missed all but two games due to a foot injury. Oliver is a developmental situational pass rusher at this point.

Black has the size, foot quickness and explosiveness to compete for a starting role, but he plays too often in recovery mode rather than with anticipation. If he can process more proactively, he has the tools to contribute on defense and should at least stick as a special teams gunner.

Briningstool seems to be more of a wide receiver than a tight end. If he can improve his route-running nuance and playmaker mentality after the catch, he could become a big slot WR3 type. Until then, he is more of a developmental depth player.

Fortune has intriguing length but lacks the top-tier explosiveness for press-man responsibilities. He possesses good lateral movements and aggressive hands for a rotational and spot-starter projection as a Cover-3 cornerback.

Badger is an outside receiver who did his damage in the intermediate area with an average depth of target of 17.3 yards, which ranks fifth in the draft class among wide receivers with at least 50 targets. The sticky-handed Badger didn't drop a single pass on his 61 targets in 2024.

Mills is a long and lean interior defender who projects best as a 3-4 defensive end due to his length. He'll need to get stronger in the NFL to be a full-time starter on early downs, but he can be a rotational player right off the bat due to his splash potential as a pass-rusher.

Ewers' arm talent will get him drafted, but his inconsistencies are too prevalent right now. To succeed in the NFL, he must clean up his footwork, pocket management, post-snap diagnosis and play under pressure.

Frazier's build and athleticism give him an intriguing ceiling as a day three bet to make. Though his game lacks refinement and anticipation, in his lone year as a full-time starter he did earn an 82.5 coverage grade thanks to a 19.5% forced incompletion rate.

Colby projects as potentially valuable depth in a Shanahan-style outside zone scheme. His lack of a plan and tendency to lunge in pass protection is currently a major barrier to him earning a starting role.

King looks and plays like a true middle linebacker, with a strong frame and reliable tackling. He lacks starting-level athleticism, and if he's even a tick late to process, he's likely losing that rep. Still, he could be a solid depth piece who isn't shy about meeting the position's physical demands.

Cooper has the potential to be at least a backup for a team with an outside zone-based running game. His strength development will be crucial to any further success considering his lack of length and average athleticism.

With over 3,700 career snaps under his belt, Majors is as experienced as any player in this draft. He's also earned an 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade in three consecutive seasons and allowed just one sack in four years as a starter. He may not add much in the run game, but sound centers with his level of big game experience usually get a chance to claim a backup job.

Lambert-Smith is a vertical threat who has, unfortunately, never played in an offense that excelled at throwing downfield. He possesses good speed and showed it in 2024 with a terrific 98.7 deep receiving grade, but he lacks nuance in his route running and doesn't offer much after the catch.

Jackson is an intelligent player who thrived at free safety for Kirby Smart, earning an 85.3 career coverage grade. However, he's just an OK athlete who has plenty to work on as a tackler. As of right now, he projects as a special teamer and a depth safety in two-high shells.

Tuten is a speedy slasher who can succeed behind a zone-blocking scheme, boasting the movement skills to be productive between the tackles if his vision becomes more confident there. He must improve his pass protection and ball security to become a reliable rotational player.

Conyers moves well for a 260-pounder. His 32 forced missed tackles are the fourth-most by an FBS tight end since 2022. He also ranked among the nation's best tight ends with an 80.1 run-blocking grade in 2024. His acceleration is a bit slower than his top-end speed, and he needs to continue to improve blocking on the first level, but Conyers could be a nice developmental option to stash away.

Monangai runs through defenders as if they insulted his loved ones before the game. That makes for some eye-popping plays, but his lack of overall athleticism for agility and long speed limits his ceiling.

Simon is a traditional inside linebacker who would play best in a 3-4 with a fellow inside linebacker next to him. His length and overall athletic limitations likely make him a rotational and reserve linebacker who plays soundly to round out a depth chart.

With his height and length, Joyner profiles well as a potential 3-4 defensive end in odd-front alignments. To thrive in that role, he'll need to add weight and improve his core strength to hold up at the point of attack. Despite an impressive 40-time at the combine, his game lacks the speed and flexibility to consistently win as a one-on-one pass rusher.

Monheim has the raw athleticism to succeed as a zone-scheme center if he can get stronger. His lack of length is the biggest deterrent to his success and will likely prevent him from playing a swing role at other positions.

Round 7

Yarns is a small-school, small-frame backfield playmaker who wins with good long speed and impressive quickness. He can make defenders miss in a phone booth but won't provide much production after contact in the NFL. He is a Day 3 scatback type of player who brings some plus value in the receiving game.

Burke is a natural mover with good eyes and a feel for bump-and-run coverage in off-zone coverage alignments. His long speed/recovery speed are limiting factors to man/press coverage versatility, but his experience as a four-year starter should get him a roster spot as a depth cornerback.

Marshall is a well-built, former five-star recruit who has posted consistently decent coverage grades (82.1 coverage grade in single coverage in 2024, 99th percentile) across four seasons at Florida. Mental mistakes and a lack of ball production — two career interceptions — limit his production. He is also recovering from a torn labrum suffered in October.

Kendall, the son of 1996 first-round pick Pete Kendall, is a mover at the center position, with quick feet that show up off the snap and when running down defenders in the screen game. His hands are solid, and his understanding of angles and leverage is evident in his 90th-percentile negatively graded rate on run blocks. His struggles are in anchoring due to his tendency to reach.

Dike has easy 4.3 speed that makes him a legitimate threat on vertical routes and deep overs. His 10 deep receptions and 98.6 deep receiving grade were both top 25 marks in the nation in 2024. He doesn't have ideal size, but his speed and athleticism are worth a late-round shot.

Prieskorn has the build of an NFL tight end with strong hands and a competitive toughness to catch through contact. As a limited athlete, his best course of action will likely pack on a few more pounds to be a backup inline option for an NFL team as a TE3 with spot TE2 potential.

Biggers brings intriguing size and length to the nose tackle spot in a 3-4 defense, but his high pad level and lack of pass-rush moves limit his overall effectiveness as both a run defender and pass rusher.

Williams possesses the quick footwork that makes him an intriguing late-round flier at offensive tackle. However, to earn serious starting consideration in the NFL, he'll need to improve his balance and play with more control.

Nash was highly productive in 2024, and he was more than just a high-volume receiver. His impressive footwork, route running and releases make him an intriguing mid-round option as a big slot receiver.

Hook may lack the top-end athleticism to profile as a starting-caliber safety, but his snap versatility and physicality give him a strong foundation to become a standout special teamer.

Prather is a big-bodied possession outside receiver who was underutilized in Maryland's offense. His size and decent athletic ability for NFL standards should give him a chance to make a roster as a Day 3 “X” receiver.

James' lack of top-end athletic traits and question marks on passing downs will likely prevent him from being a true lead back. However, his efficiency and back-to-back years of elite rushing production make him a strong rotational option at the next level.

Lane is an experienced, confident box safety who plays with an aggressive, attack-first mindset. He’s eager to make a tackle on every snap, but that downhill aggression can lead to missed assignments and big plays. If he can rein in his instincts and improve his discipline in coverage, he has a path to earning a starting role.

Lindenberg was a multi-position athlete in high school before settling in at linebacker for Minnesota. He's quick with solid recognition and communication skills, but his lack of ideal size and top-end speed may limit his ability to carve out a consistent role at the next level.

Wells put out NFL-level tape at South Carolina and James Madison but looked far from an impactful NFL player in his final year at Ole Miss. While he is worth drafting, his approach might need a total reset when he gets to the NFL.

Reed has a high football IQ with strong recognition and anticipation skills, and his 89.9 run-defense grade in 2024 shows he's not afraid to stick his nose in as a tackler despite a smaller frame. However, his limited athleticism caps his ceiling, making him best suited as a preferred depth option in the secondary.

Sanders has the size and production to be a three-down back, which he showcased with two SEC programs. Vision and tempo drive his game, showing up massively in short-yardage situations (79.5% conversion rate). His flaws with ball security and pass protection will hinder his ability to see the field if not fixed.

Rourke's NFL passing profile features five years of starting experience, ideal size and nice touch, but he lacks the arm strength to be a true gunslinger in the NFL. He projects as a backup quarterback with the potential to grow into a spot starter.

Slater has a ton of experience, intriguing athleticism and a good build for the NFL. He lacks the natural strength and density to be a starting NFL lineman, but he can lean into his unique quickness as a backup and potential starting center for a zone-blocking scheme (67.7 zone-blocking grade in 2024).

Tafuna is a linebacker-to-defensive tackle convert who brings unique quickness and first-step agility to the defensive tackle position. Overall, he likely lacks the build and strength to be a full-time starter but should hold up as a Day 3 depth player.

Nelson has good size and length with quick footwork and good technique to create rush lanes as a zone blocker. But he needs more power and balance with fewer penalties to be a consistent member of a starting five in the NFL. He will more likely be a utility backup.

Clark lacks difference-making NFL explosiveness and acceleration, but he is an experienced and versatile safety prospect who can be a valuable depth player as a strong safety and can operate in a two-high safety system.

Wease is a big-bodied receiver with strong hands, but he's a below-average athlete who struggles separating one-on-one. He does a nice job of finding the soft spot in zone coverage and could be a depth piece for a receiving corps.

Marks' athletic ability makes him an intriguing Day 3 back. To truly stand out in the NFL, he must improve his yards above expectation by becoming more decisive when making defenders miss in space.

Davis had a busy 2024 campaign at Ole Miss, as he hit 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 57 of 59 extra points. He tends to pull the ball, as four of his seven misses were wide left and one hit the left upright. While he has the leg to hit from distance, he missed two of his four attempts from 50-plus last season.

Higgins is an incredibly smart and productive player who has gotten everything he can out of his talent while at Iowa. His 92.2 overall grade and 94.5 coverage grade since 2022 both rank among the elite FBS players at the position. Unfortunately, Higgins' lack of size and speed means he must be perfect with his technique and reads. That lack of tools could be magnified in the NFL and limit him to a depth/special teams role.

A bad snap and hold is the only thing that kept Fitzgerald from a perfect 2024 campaign (13-of-14 on field goals, 14-of-14 on XPs). He gets good intial height on his kicks to help avoid blocks at the line of scrimmage, and he hit all five of his attempts from 50-plus.

Brooks brings a cerebral mentality to rushing but, in doing so, lacks play speed and north-to-south urgency. He brings plus third-down abilities that will make him an NFL roster option, but he must work on putting his foot in the ground and getting up the field faster.

Kiner's physical running style and ability to break tackles make him a strong early-down option in a committee backfield. His 82 missed tackles forced and 39 runs of 10-plus yards both ranked in the top 10 in the FBS last season, though his limited impact in the passing game caps his three-down potential.

White enjoyed tons of production (2.93 yards per route run in 2024; 87th percentile) over the past two seasons as primarily an outside receiver. However, his smaller stature, short-area separation ability and after-the-catch playmaking could mean his talents are best suited for a depth/rotational slot receiver role in the NFL.

Wohler's senior season wasn't as good as his junior year, but he's still an interesting box safety prospect. He has an elite 90.0 coverage grade since 2023 and is a very strong tackler for the position, though he has just average athletic tools. If Wohler can make an impact on special teams, he can stick around in the league as a backup strong safety.

Brosmer lacks NFL size and overall arm talent, but he's quick on his feet, physically and mentally, and makes for an intriguing late-round backup option.

Horn's lack of size limits his effectiveness against press coverage and at the catch point, but he can create separation with a clean release and adds value after the catch. He projects as a depth slot option who will need to improve his hands, having posted a 7.9% drop rate over his college career.

McWilliams' quickness and processing allow him to be a difference-maker in zone coverages (99th-percentile zone PFF coverage grade). His physicality and toughness are evident in the run game, which will further support his potential as a slot cornerback at the next level.

Buchanan is an experienced player who posted a 77.5 overall grade in his lone season at Cal after spending four years at UC Davis. He needs to be more consistently physical in the run game, but he has enough speed and athletic traits to be a backup/special teams contributor.

Dippre is a nasty downhill blocker with solid upper body strength. He could garner the occasional red-zone target (92.5 receiving grade against single coverage; 79th percentile) but likely won't see consistent action in the passing game. His mean streak as a blocker gives him a chance to stick as somebody's TE3.

Crawford is an athletic prospect who finally got a chance to start at Nevada after spending four years as a role player at Texas. He earned an outstanding 88.5 coverage grade in his lone season as a starter. His athleticism is his primary appeal and could get him drafted. He needs to become more refined and a. better tackler to earn something more than a special teams role.

Hudson brings point guard-like movement to the receiver position and makes for a fun watch due to his short-area quickness. But his limited long speed and questionable catch rate likely make him a mid-round projection.

Wester was one of the most productive receivers in the country while at FAU, placing second in the FBS with 107 catches in 2023. He was still a very solid weapon for Colorado, earning a 75.6 receiving grade this past season. Wester has well below-average size and burst for the position, but he has excellent route-running chops and good hands for a potential slot receiver.

Lachey will likely get drafted due to his pedigree and because he's the latest in the royal tight end pipeline from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the NFL. However, for him to stick, he must get quicker or stronger. Right now, he is not NFL-caliber in either area.

Horsley is a stout run stopper with below-average height and length. His 87.0 run-defense grade is a top-20 mark among FBS defensive tackles since 2023.