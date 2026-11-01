- Nick Minicucci earns offensive player of the week: The Delaware quarterback completed 32 of 38 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 94.6 PFF passing grade against Western Kentucky.
- Justin Powe leads the defensive selections: The Troy safety recorded three interceptions and two pass breakups against James Madison, finishing with a 92.2 PFF grade.
- Utah earns offensive line of the week honors: The Utes allowed no pressures against Cincinnati, with every starting offensive lineman earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0.
Jump to a team:
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Nick Minicucci, Delaware
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware
- WR: Easton Messer, FAU
- TE: Hunter Andrews, Utah
- Flex O: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona
- LT: Will Black, Notre Dame
- LG: Carter Sweazie, UCLA
- C: Mikel Udengwu, Texas State
- RG: Sullivan Absher, Notre Dame
- RT: Filiva'a Lokotui, Arizona State
Defense
- EDGE: Bryce Davis, Duke
- EDGE: Tyler Thompson, Louisville
- DI: Kenyatta Hardge, Marshall
- DI: Kells Bush, James Madison
- LB: Justyce Betts, Western Michigan
- LB: Cooper Catalano, Wisconsin
- CB: Derrick Barksdale, UCLA
- CB: Chauncey Logan Jr., Memphis
- S: Justin Powe, Troy
- S: Dave Herard, Western Kentucky
- Flex D: Scooter Jackson, UCLA
OFFENSIVE PLAYER AND QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: NICK MINICUCCI, DELAWARE
Minicucci was on fire against Western Kentucky earlier this week, going 32-for-38 for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the game with a 94.6 PFF passing grade and had six big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the win.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY JUSTIN POWE, TROY
Powe had an incredible stat line in Troy’s win over James Madison, coming away with three interceptions and two pass breakups. He finished the game with a 92.2 PFF grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: UTAH UTES
The Utah offensive line was fantastic in the win over Cincinnati this week, allowing no pressures. Every starter on the offensive line earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in the win.
SEC
Offense
- QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- HB: Jamal Roberts, Missouri
- WR: Mazeo Bennett Jr., South Carolina
- WR: Emmett Mosley V, Texas
- TE: Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
- Flex O: Ivan Carreon, Oklahoma
- LT: Terez Davis, Ole Miss
- LG: Tristan Wilson, Missouri
- C: Connor Robertson, Texas
- RG: Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
- RT: Juan Gaston, Georgia
Defense
- EDGE: Anthony Addison, South Carolina
- EDGE: Quintavius Johnson, Georgia
- DI: Jordan Hall, Georgia
- DI: Jaray Bledsoe, Mississippi State
- LB: Justin Okoronkwo, South Carolina
- LB: Zakari Tillman, Mississippi State
- CB: Braylon Conley, Georgia
- CB: Shelton Lewis, Arkansas
- S: DJ Coleman, Florida
- S: Derek Williams Jr., Texas
- Flex D: Sylvester Smith-Reed, Auburn
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Aidan Chiles, Northwestern
- HB: Bo Jackson, Ohio State
- WR: Chris Lawson, Washington
- WR: Charlie Becker, Indiana
- TE: Mark Bowman, USC
- Flex O: Griffin Wilde, Northwestern
- LT: Dantae Chin, Rutgers
- LG: Carter Sweazie, UCLA
- C: Kolt Dieterich, Washington
- RG: Brady Norton, Michigan
- RT: Adedamola Ajani, Indiana
Defense
- EDGE: Teitum Tuioti, Oregon
- EDGE: Sebastian Cheeks, Wisconsin
- DI: John Walker, Ohio State
- DI: Bear Alexander, Oregon
- LB: Cooper Catalano, Wisconsin
- LB: Mason Posa, Wisconsin
- CB: Derrick Barksdale, UCLA
- CB: Scooter Jackson, UCLA
- S: Alex McLaughlin, Washington
- S: Caleb Benning, Nebraska
- Flex D: Don Saunders, Purdue
ACC
Offense
- QB: Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville
- HB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
- WR: Tre Richardson, Louisville
- WR: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
- TE: Jelani Thurman, North Carolina
- Flex O: Da'Shawn Martin, Virginia
- LT: Brayden Jacobs, Clemson
- LG: Clinton Richard, Wake Forest
- C: Bradyn Welch-Joiner
- RG: Sioape Vatikani, Cal
- RT: Aidan Martin, Wake Forest
Defense
- EDGE: Bryce Davis, Duke
- EDGE: Tyler Thompson, Louisville
- DI: Jonathan Jefferson, SMU
- DI: Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, SMU
- LB: Jeremiah Marcelin, Pittsburgh
- LB: Brandon Booker, SMU
- CB: Elliot Washington II, Clemson
- CB: Shadarian Harrison, Pittsburgh
- S: Kingston Lopa, Cal
- S: Braheem Long Jr., Syracuse
- Flex D: Raion Strader, Pittsburgh
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Devon Dampier, Utah
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona
- WR: Nahzae Cox, Kansas
- TE: Hunter Andrews, Utah
- Flex O: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
- LT: Zereoue Williams, Utah
- LG: Roger Alderman, Utah
- C: Tyler Mercer, Oklahoma State
- RG: Joseph Hanson, Oklahoma State
- RT: Filiva'a Lokotui, Arizona State
Defense
- EDGE: Koron Hayward, TCU
- EDGE: Ethan Day, Utah
- DI: Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech
- DI: Marquaze Parker, Cincinnati
- LB: Owen Long, Arizona State
- LB: Sullivan Schlimgen, Iowa State
- CB: Kalen Carroll, TCU
- CB: Elijah Davis, Utah
- S: Micah Gifford, Baylor
- S: Devin Tuner, Baylor
- Flex D: Jacob Finley, Cincinnati
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Nick Minicucci, Delaware
- HB: Kemper Hodges, Air Force
- WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware
- WR: Easton Messer, FAU
- TE: DeCorion Temple, Oregon State
- Flex O: Anthony Garcia, Utah State
- LT: Xavier Allen, Memphis
- LG: Ashanti Cole, Louisiana Tech
- C: Mikel Udengwu, Texas State
- RG: George Maile, Utah State
- RT: Dennis Jones, San Diego State
Defense
- EDGE: Tymere Jackson, Texas State
- EDGE: Darren Agu, New Mexico
- DI: Kenyatta Hardge, Marshall
- DI: Kells Bush, James Madison
- LB: Justyce Betts, Western Michigan
- LB: Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion
- CB: Chauncey Logan Jr., Memphis
- CB: Champ Lewis, Southern Miss
- S: Justin Powe, Troy
- S: Dave Herard, Western Kentucky
- Flex D: Armoni Rue, Louisiana Monroe