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College Football Week 9: Team of the Week, Player Awards
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Nick Minicucci earns offensive player of the week: The Delaware quarterback completed 32 of 38 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 94.6 PFF passing grade against Western Kentucky.
  • Justin Powe leads the defensive selections: The Troy safety recorded three interceptions and two pass breakups against James Madison, finishing with a 92.2 PFF grade.
  • Utah earns offensive line of the week honors: The Utes allowed no pressures against Cincinnati, with every starting offensive lineman earning a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0.
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National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense
Defense

OFFENSIVE PLAYER AND QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: NICK MINICUCCI, DELAWARE

Minicucci was on fire against Western Kentucky earlier this week, going 32-for-38 for 414 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the game with a 94.6 PFF passing grade and had six big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the win.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY JUSTIN POWE, TROY

Powe had an incredible stat line in Troy’s win over James Madison, coming away with three interceptions and two pass breakups. He finished the game with a 92.2 PFF grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: UTAH UTES

The Utah offensive line was fantastic in the win over Cincinnati this week, allowing no pressures. Every starter on the offensive line earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in the win.

SEC

Offense
Defense

Big Ten

Offense
Defense

ACC

Offense
Defense

Big 12

Offense
Defense

Group of 6

Offense
Defense
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