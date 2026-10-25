- Tayven Jackson earns quarterback honors: The North Texas quarterback threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns against Navy, recording four big-time throws and an 86.4% adjusted completion percentage.
- Isaiah Myers delivers a standout receiving performance: The Missouri State wide receiver totaled 242 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, averaging 6.72 yards per route run.
- Malik Hartford and SMU headline the other awards: Hartford earned a 91.8 PFF grade in UCLA's win, while SMU's offensive line allowed just two pressures and helped its rushing attack average 6.2 yards per carry.
PFF's 2026 college football Team of the Week recognizes the top national and conference performers across the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6. North Texas quarterback Tayven Jackson and Missouri State wide receiver Isaiah Myers lead the offensive honors, while UCLA safety Malik Hartford earns defensive player of the week. SMU claims offensive line of the week after allowing just two pressures in its win over California.
Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Tayven Jackson, North Texas
- HB: Jahiem White, North Texas
- WR: Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- WR: Justin Stevenson, North Texas
- TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech
- Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami Florida
- LT: Anthony Caccese, Delaware
- LG: Patrick Valent, Rice
- C: Michael Crounse, Boston College
- RG: Ahmad Carwise, Toledo
- RT: Ethan Hubbard, South Alabama
Defense
- EDGE: Jaihien Roy, Kent State
- EDGE: Dylan Labarbera, Nevada
- DI: Jamaal Whyce Jr., Baylor
- DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
- LB: Marcus Ross, Louisiana Monroe
- LB: Colton Phares, Appalachian State
- CB: Anthony Rogers, Tulane
- CB: Trez Moore, Texas State
- S: Malik Hartford, UCLA
- S: MJ Cannon, Cincinnati
- Flex D: Ray James Jr., North Dakota State
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: TAYVEN JACKSON, NORTH TEXAS
Jackson completed 13 of 17 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in North Texas’ win over Navy. He finished the game with an 86.4% adjusted completion percentage and recorded four big-time throws.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER ISAIAH MYERS, MISSOURI STATE
Despite Missouri State’s loss to Delaware this week, Myers put up the best stat line of any FBS wide receiver. He averaged 6.72 yards per route run, racking up 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY MALIK HARTFORD, UCLA
Hartford was a key player on the Bruins’ defense as they maintained their unbeaten start to the 2026 college football season, earning a 91.8 PFF grade in the win. He finished the game with a pass breakup, an interception and a touchdown.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SMU
The Mustangs cruised to a comfortable win over Cal this week, and their offensive line played a key role. As a group, the unit allowed just two pressures, with four starters not surrendering a single pressure. The offensive line also powered a rushing attack that averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Sam Leavitt, LSU
- HB: Raleek Brown, Texas
- WR: Jackson Harris, LSU
- WR: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
- TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Flex O: WR Rico Scott, Alabama
- LT: Connor Howes, Ole Miss
- LG: Noah Best, Oklahoma
- C: Nolan Hay, South Carolina
- RG: Aliou Bah, LSU
- RT: Tommy Kinsler IV, Ole Miss
Defense
- EDGE: Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, Kentucky
- EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- DI: Tomiwa Durojaiye, South Carolina
- DI: David Stone, Oklahoma
- LB: Fatt Forrest, Mississippi State
- LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas
- CB: DJ Pickett, LSU
- CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State
- S: Ty Bryant, Kentucky
- S: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
- Flex D: Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Aidan Chiles, Northwestern
- HB: Antwan Raymond, Rutgers
- WR: Griffin Wilde, Northwestern
- WR: Semaj Morgan, UCLA
- TE: Taniela Tupou, USC
- Flex O: TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon
- LT: Nathan Knapik, Illinois
- LG: Carter Sweazie, UCLA
- C: Trent Fraley, Michigan State
- RG: Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers
- RT: Jack Dotzler, Iowa
Defense
- EDGE: Sebastian Cheeks, Wisconsin
- EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern
- DI: Pat Farrell, Illinois
- DI: Jide Abasiri, USC
- LB: Cam Buffington, Iowa
- LB: Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota
- CB: Deshaun Lee, Iowa
- CB: Zeke Berry, Michigan
- S: Malik Hartford, UCLA
- S: Devin Vaught, Michigan State
- Flex D: Juice Clarke, Illinois
ACC
Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
- HB: Bo MacCormack III, Boston College
- WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (FL)
- WR: Caden High, Stanford
- TE: John Rogers, Virginia
- Flex O: Jordan Shipp, North Carolina
- LT: Veguer Jean-Jumeau, Boston College
- LG: Jordan Larsen, Duke
- C: Michael Crounse, Boston College
- RG: Judah Pruitt, Boston College
- RT: PJ Williams, SMU
Defense
- EDGE: Onye Nwosisi, Boston College
- EDGE: Will Heldt, Clemson
- DI: KaTron Evans, NC State
- DI: Owen Wafle, Duke
- LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia
- LB: Nick Morris Jr., Duke
- CB: Jonas Duclona, Georgia Tech
- CB: Dylan Flowers, Duke
- S: Tyson Flowers, Virginia Tech
- S: Sael Reyes, SMU
- Flex D: Charlie Comella, Boston College
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State
- HB: Cole Tabb, Cincinnati
- WR: Tyren Hornes, UCF
- WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: WR Joseph Williams, Colorado
- LT: Henry Tabansi, UCF
- LG: Roger Alderman, Utah
- C: Wes King, West Virginia
- RG: Noah McKinney, TCU
- RT: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech
Defense
- EDGE: James Williams, Oklahoma State
- EDGE: Kendal Wall, BYU
- DI: Jamaal Whyce Jr., Baylor
- DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
- LB: Ethan Wesloski, Oklahoma State
- LB: Martell Hughes, Arizona State
- CB: Kaleb Patterson, Kansas State
- CB: Malcolm Hartzog Jr., Arizona
- S: MJ Cannon, Cincinnati
- S: Jasper Beeler, Cincinnati
- Flex D: Kenny Worthy, Cincinnati
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Tayven Jackson, North Texas
- HB: Jahiem White, North Texas
- WR: Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- WR: Justin Stevenson, North Texas
- TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech
- Flex O: WR Wayne Harris, Kent State
- LT: Anthony Caccese, Delaware
- LG: Patrick Valent, Rice
- C: Nate Bledsoe, Rice
- RG: Ahmad Carwise, Toledo
- RT: Ethan Hubbard, South Alabama
Defense
- EDGE: Jaihien Roy, Kent State
- EDGE: Dylan Labarbera, Nevada
- DI: Kells Bush, James Madison
- DI: Ameir Glenn, Ball State
- LB: Marcus Ross, Louisiana Monroe
- LB: Colton Phares, Appalachian State
- CB: Anthony Rogers, Tulane
- CB: Trez Moore, Texas State
- S: Austin Brawley, New Mexico
- S: Lucas Struck, Old Dominion
- Flex D: Ray James Jr., North Dakota State