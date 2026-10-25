Tayven Jackson earns quarterback honors: The North Texas quarterback threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns against Navy, recording four big-time throws and an 86.4% adjusted completion percentage.

Isaiah Myers delivers a standout receiving performance: The Missouri State wide receiver totaled 242 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, averaging 6.72 yards per route run.

Malik Hartford and SMU headline the other awards: Hartford earned a 91.8 PFF grade in UCLA's win, while SMU's offensive line allowed just two pressures and helped its rushing attack average 6.2 yards per carry.

PFF's 2026 college football Team of the Week recognizes the top national and conference performers across the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6. North Texas quarterback Tayven Jackson and Missouri State wide receiver Isaiah Myers lead the offensive honors, while UCLA safety Malik Hartford earns defensive player of the week. SMU claims offensive line of the week after allowing just two pressures in its win over California.

Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

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National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

Defense

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: TAYVEN JACKSON, NORTH TEXAS

Jackson completed 13 of 17 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in North Texas’ win over Navy. He finished the game with an 86.4% adjusted completion percentage and recorded four big-time throws.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER ISAIAH MYERS, MISSOURI STATE

Despite Missouri State’s loss to Delaware this week, Myers put up the best stat line of any FBS wide receiver. He averaged 6.72 yards per route run, racking up 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY MALIK HARTFORD, UCLA

Hartford was a key player on the Bruins’ defense as they maintained their unbeaten start to the 2026 college football season, earning a 91.8 PFF grade in the win. He finished the game with a pass breakup, an interception and a touchdown.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: SMU

The Mustangs cruised to a comfortable win over Cal this week, and their offensive line played a key role. As a group, the unit allowed just two pressures, with four starters not surrendering a single pressure. The offensive line also powered a rushing attack that averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

SEC

Offense

Defense

Big Ten

Offense

Defense

ACC

Offense

Defense

Big 12

Offense

Defense

Group of 6

Offense

Defense