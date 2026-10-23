College Football Week 8: Preview and predictions for the five biggest games

A humongous Big 12 showdown: No. 14 Houston and No. 10 Utah collide in Salt Lake City with playoff aspirations on the line.

Trinidad Chambliss vs. Arch Manning: Chambliss looks to continue his ascension as a projected top-15 pick, while Manning aims to get back on track in a hurry.

Indiana plays following a loss for the first time in almost two years: The No. 6 Hoosiers head to Ann Arbor to face true freshman Tommy Carr in his first career start.

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season was a legendary day. From BYU toppling Notre Dame in Provo in an instant classic to double overtime between Miami (FL) and Florida State to Georgia, Texas, Indiana and Alabama all losing, chaos reigned supreme.

Week 8 features just two games with top-25 opponents going head to head, but it doesn’t mean the action will slow down. Here are the five most consequential matchups of the weekend — including game context, schematics aspects to watch and predictions.

Storyline to know: Utah’s first true test of the season

Utah is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in college football. The Utes have been very impressive in their 6-0 start, winning each game by an average of 25 points.

But outside of James Madison, Utah has had the easiest path to its unblemished record. The Utes’ opponents have a combined record of 14-25 this year, and none of their six opponents have a winning record. That changes this week, as Utah hosts a top-15 team in Houston, which just took down No. 18 Oklahoma State and only lost by two to now-eighth-ranked Texas Tech on the road.

Matchup to watch when Houston has the ball (Max): Can Utah stop Houston’s dangerous run game without sacrificing defenders into the box?

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has been phenomenal this season. His 20 touchdown passes lead the Power Four, and the Cougars are second to only Miami in terms of EPA per pass. But Houston’s offense is still very much predicated on its ground game first. The Cougars run the ball on 53.7% of their plays, the fifth-highest rate in the Power Four. And for good reason: Houston is seventh in the FBS in EPA per run thanks to a dominant offensive line and a dynamic trio of ball-carriers in Makhi Hughes, Re’Shaun Sanford II and Weigman himself.

Utah’s run defense has also been great this year, placing 16th in EPA per run allowed and 30th in yards per carry. The Utes have done so while only stacking the box 46 times this year, the 82nd-most in college football. Utah needs to be able to slow down Houston’s run game with normal boxes so it doesn’t get beaten over the top by Weigman and what has been an explosive Cougars passing attack.

Matchup to watch when Utah has the ball (Dalton): Devon Dampier’s perimeter passing vs. Houston’s cornerbacks

Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven’s offense is designed to attack the perimeter parts of the field, particularly in the passing game. Devon Dampier has taken full advantage so far this season. His 93.6 PFF passing grade on throws targeted at or outside the numbers is the best mark in the Power Four. His 13 big-time throws in such situations are tied for the most in the nation, while his 10 touchdowns are tied for third-most.

Houston counters on the outside with a pair of excellent cornerbacks tasked with shutting down the Utes’ passing game. Stephen F. Austin transfer Jalen Mayo has posted an 81.7 PFF coverage grade this season and is expected to return from injury. Likewise, Will James has recorded two interceptions and a team-high six pass breakups this season. If the Cougars are to pull off a huge road victory, Mayo and James are likely to be big factors.

Predictions

Max: Utah 28, Houston 27

This game should come down to the wire, but I trust Utah’s defense to come up with more stops at home than Houston’s right now.

Dalton: Utah 31, Houston 28

In the most unpredictable matchup of the week, the home team finds a way to get its biggest win of the season.

Storyline to know: Texas on its last legs

Texas entered the season with national championship expectations and was the No. 1 team in the country just two weeks ago. The Longhorns spent somewhere between $45-55 million in NIL on its team, according to a study by The Athletic, making it one of the most expensive rosters in college football.

But after back-to-back losses to unranked opponents in Oklahoma and Florida, Texas is in danger of missing the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. The Longhorns likely need to win their remaining six games in order to make the 12-team field, which includes beating seventh-ranked Ole Miss this week.

Matchup to watch when Ole Miss has the ball (Dalton): Will the Rebels continue their hot streak on the ground?

Since returning from its Week 5 bye, Ole Miss has found excellent production in its run game. Facing Vanderbilt and Missouri over the past two games, the Rebels have averaged an excellent 6.3 yards per carry and racked up 13 explosive runs. A healthy Kewan Lacy and Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier both amassed over 100 yards on the ground versus a good Missouri defense last week.

Though the Longhorns will likely be without star edge rusher Colin Simmons, Texas has been stout against the run all season. Through Week 7, Texas ranks among the top 30 FBS teams in PFF run-defense grade and yards per carry allowed. As a result of those efforts, the Longhorns have only surrendered four rushing touchdowns this season. Ole Miss is still dangerous enough with Trinidad Chambliss at the helm, but if the Rebels continue to play with elite balance, Texas will have a hard time slowing them down.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball (Max): Is Arch Manning just shot?

Texas quarterback Arch Manning might be the most disappointing player in college football this season. He entered the season as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft, but now has many questioning if the Longhorns should even be starting him in the second half of the season.

Manning has been very careless this season, both in taking care of the football and avoiding sacks. His 4.2% turnover-worthy play rate is 119th among all quarterbacks in the nation, while his 26.9% pressure-to-sack rate is 133rd.

Ole Miss’ defense is just 100th in EPA per pass on the season, but Manning just performed poorly against Florida, a team that’s 106th in that statistic. Plus, the Rebels are coming off a dominant win over a red-hot offense in No. 13 Missouri, enabling the Tigers to score just three points.

Predictions

Max: Ole Miss 31, Texas 30

Both offenses should have success in this game, but I trust Trinidad Chambliss a lot more than Arch Manning right now. Ole Miss wins and kills Texas’ hopes of making the playoff, let alone win a national championship.

Dalton: Ole Miss 27, Texas 23

Texas’ offense simply hasn’t been getting the job done, while Ole Miss’ attack seems to be hitting another gear. The Rebels score a big win to bolster their playoff case.

Storyline to know: Playoff elimination game

Saturday’s game between LSU and Auburn could be seen as a playoff eliminator for both programs. Both Tigers enter the contest with two losses, and a third would almost assuredly end any possibility of either making the College Football Playoff. No three-loss team has ever made the CFP as an at-large.

LSU is coming off a convincing 31-0 win over No. 16 Mississippi State, though the Bulldogs were without star quarterback Kamario Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell. While it may seem silly to include Auburn in any sort of playoff discussion, the Tigers are coming off a massive 27-24 upset on the road over top-ranked Georgia.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Dalton): Can Auburn take advantage of LSU’s loose ball security in the passing game?

LSU’s offense, particularly its passing game, is very explosive. The Tigers rank fourth in the FBS with 54 explosive passes on the season. Their 39 explosive runs are also a top-30 mark in the nation. However, they’ve turned the ball over 11 times in six games, including an FBS-high eight interceptions thrown by Sam Leavitt. Those 11 giveaways enter Week 8 as the third-most in the Power Four.

Coming off of a three-takeaway performance in its upset victory over Georgia, Auburn is aiming to take advantage of LSU’s loose ball security. The Tigers have coincidentally forced 11 turnovers, including eight interceptions, in six games this season. It’s been a team effort, as seven different players have hauled in an interception for the Tigers so far. If Auburn can capitalize on Leavitt’s occasional mistakes, it will have a legitimate shot to pull off the upset.

Matchup to watch when Auburn has the ball (Max): Can Byrum Brown carry Auburn’s offense on the ground?

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown has had his issues as a passer this season, placing 113th in adjusted completion rate (70.9%). But he’s been one of the best signal-callers in the country with his legs. Brown’s 486 yards after contact are third among all quarterbacks in the FBS. His 529 total rushing yards are ninth and are 233 more than any running back on Auburn. Brown has racked up a combined 247 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ last two games, both coming against elite defenses in Georgia and Tennessee.

He’s got another on deck in LSU. The Tigers lead the Power Four in both EPA per play and EPA per pass, while also pacing the nation in both PFF pass-rush grade and PFF coverage grade. So it’s safe to say that Brown’s struggles as a passer will continue in this game. The Tigers’ defense is far more susceptible to the run, placing 70th in EPA per run allowed. Mississippi State backup quarterback Parker Puckett was able to run for 55 yards on just six carries against LSU this past week. If the Tigers can contain a much more dangerous threat in Brown, they should be able to come out on top.

Predictions

Max: LSU 30, Auburn 17

Auburn’s offense struggles to get much going against what’s been one of the best pass defenses in college football. LSU wins on the road and keeps its playoff hopes alive.

Dalton: LSU 28, Auburn 24

In a tight defensive battle, LSU’s secondary makes the difference against an Auburn passing game that has yet to find its footing.

Storyline to know: Trap game for BYU?

BYU is coming off one of the biggest wins in program history this past Saturday, taking down second-ranked Notre Dame in a thrilling game. It was the Cougars’ first victory over a top-two team in 36 years, which led to BYU supplanting Notre Dame at No. 2 in the latest AP poll. That’s the highest ranking for the Cougars since they won their lone national championship in 1984.

With such a high comes the potential for a hangover the following week. BYU now must travel across the country to Orlando to face UCF. While the Knights are just 3-3 on the season and have lost back-to-back showdowns, the spread on this game is still less than a touchdown in the Cougars’ favor at 6.5 points.

Matchup to watch when BYU has the ball (Max): Will Bear Bachmeier continue being Superman?

When it was announced that BYU star running back LJ Martin would miss 4-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, many were worried that the weight of the Cougars’ offense would be too heavy for quarterback Bear Bachmeier to carry on his shoulders, especially against arguably the best defense in the country in Notre Dame.

Bachmeier took it in stride. He did it all against the Fighting Irish: Threw a touchdown; rushed for two more; heck he even caught a touchdown. And this isn’t new, either. In BYU’s first game without Martin against Iowa State, Bachmeier threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns while running for 107 yards. He’s made the sophomore leap many were hoping for after a great true freshman campaign last season.

UCF’s defense has been solid this season, placing 42nd in EPA per play. But the Knights have been burned by elite mobile quarterbacks before. Houston’s Conner Weigman ran for three touchdowns during the Cougars’ 27-17 victory over UCF two weeks ago. The Knights have to be better-prepared this week for Bachmeier, or else his scorching hot streak can continue.

Matchup to watch when UCF has the ball (Dalton): Can UCF’s offense step up at all versus high-level competition?

When UCF has played games versus Power Four competition, it has generally struggled to score points. Led by backup quarterback Keyone Jenkins, the Knights average just over 18 points per game and 4.7 yards per play in four games against Power Four teams. Part of the issue is Jenkins’ inability to push the ball downfield, as he has completed just four deep attempts all season.

BYU’s defense has played at an elite level all season. Led by star defensive backs Evan Johnson and Faletau Satuala, the Cougars have yet to surrender more than 24 points in a game this season. In fact, they’ve given up 17 or fewer points in four of their six games. The underlying metrics support BYU’s defensive success, as the team ranks among the top 15 programs in yards per play and EPA per play allowed.

Predictions

Max: BYU 31, UCF 17

BYU avoids the dreaded trap game against UCF by winning by multiple scores on the road, thanks in large part to the Cougars’ stifling defense shutting down a below-average Knights offense.

Dalton: BYU 24, UCF 14

UCF has battled tough opponents in multiple games this season, primarily due to its underrated defense. However, the Knights are going to have a hard time sustaining drives against BYU’s elite defensive unit.

Storyline to know: How will Indiana respond?

Indiana’s 22-game win streak came to an end this past week against fourth-ranked Ohio State. The Hoosiers did so in heartbreaking fashion, as wide receiver Nick Marsh’s foot was barely out of bounds on what could’ve been the game-winning touchdown with a minute left on fourth down.

The Hoosiers now must go on the road to Michigan, which recently snapped its two-game losing streak with a win over Penn State. A victory in this game for the Wolverines would add them back into the College Football Playoff conversation, while a loss would eliminate them entirely.

Matchup to watch when Indiana has the ball (Max): Can Michigan get home on Josh Hoover?

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football from a clean pocket this year. His 17 touchdown passes when kept clean are second in the nation, and he’s yet to toss an interception in such situations. Hoover is also fourth in the FBS in both yards per attempt from a clean pocket (10.6) and passer rating from a clean pocket (142.1).

However, Hoover has had far more issues when defenses get home. His 43.8% adjusted completion rate when pressured is the eighth-worst mark among 154 qualified quarterbacks. Hoover’s 4.6 yards per attempt is 120th in that same group.

Luckily for him, Indiana’s offensive line has been dominant this year. The Hoosiers have only given up a 19.7% pressure rate, good for sixth in the nation. Michigan’s pass rush has been average this year, placing 51st in pass-rush win rate and 42nd in pressure rate. The Wolverines need players like edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols to step up and make Hoover uncomfortable.

Matchup to watch when Michigan has the ball (Dalton): Can Michigan sustain last week’s rushing success?

True freshman quarterback Tommy Carr will make his first career start against the defending national champion Hoosiers. If they are going to win, though, the Wolverines will need to carry over the rushing success they had in last week’s victory over Penn State. Michigan’s 213 rushing yards, three touchdowns and six explosive runs all represent season-highs for a unit that had previously been struggling.

Michigan will face a tall order against an excellent Indiana run defense. The Hoosiers currently lead the FBS with a 93.6 team PFF run-defense grade. Their 3.5 yards per carry allowed and 9.2% explosive run rate are both top-15 marks in the nation. Expect an active day from star linebackers Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy, especially given the Wolverines’ propensity for running to the outside.

Predictions

Max: Indiana 27, Michigan 17

The only teams that have beaten Indiana under Curt Cignetti are national championship contenders. This Michigan team on a backup quarterback is very much not that right now.

Dalton: Indiana 24, Michigan 13

Michigan’s defense can keep it in this one, but it’s hard to pick a true freshman making his first start to beat an elite Indiana squad.