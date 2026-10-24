College football delivered plenty of chaos last week, with five of the nation's top seven teams falling to lower-ranked opponents. With the dust settled, here is a look at the notable betting trends for AP Top 25 teams entering Week 8.
No. 1 Miami (-19.5) vs. Pittsburgh O/U 48.5
- Mensah and Toney: Five of Miami's six games this season have gone over the points total.
No. 2 BYU (-7) @ UCF O/U 43.5
- Great Teams Cover: BYU has covered the spread in 10 straight games as a favorite.
- No Upsets: BYU has won 16 straight against unranked opponents.
No. 6 Indiana (-7.5) @ Michigan O/U 42.5
- Hoosier Daddy?: Indiana has won 27 straight games against unranked AP opponents.
- Moneyline Merchants: Indiana has failed to cover the spread in seven of the last eight games.
No. 7 Ole Miss (+3.5) @ No. 19 Texas O/U 53.5
- Choosin’ Texas: Texas has won four consecutive home games against teams ranked in the AP Top 15.
- Horns Down (Against the Spread): Texas is 1-5 against the spread this season, while four of its last five games have gone under the points total.
No. 8 Texas Tech (-11.5) @ Cincinnati O/U 56.5
- Raiding the Big 12: Texas Tech has won nine straight games against conference opponents.
No. 9 UCLA (-14.5) vs. Michigan State O/U 43.5
- Great Teams Cover: UCLA has covered the spread in seven straight games.
- This Is (Not) Sparta: Michigan State has lost 13 straight games against ranked AP opponents.
No. 10 Utah (-6.5) vs. No. 14 Houston O/U 56.5
- Road Warriors: Houston has covered the spread in seven consecutive road games against conference opponents.
- The Streak: Utah owns the longest active winning streak in the FBS at 12 games.
No. 11 Tennessee (+2.5) @ South Carolina O/U 50.5
- Vols Take Care of Business: Tennessee has won 18 consecutive games against unranked opponents while ranked in the AP Top 25.
No. 12 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. Vanderbilt O/U 52.5
- All Aboard the Over: Seven of Vanderbilt's last eight games against SEC opponents have gone over the points total.
- Great Teams Cover: Vanderbilt has covered the spread in 11 of its last 12 games as a road underdog.
No. 13 Alabama (-13.5) vs. Texas A&M O/U 50.5
- Bryant-Denny Dominance: Alabama has won 10 straight games against unranked opponents.
- No Bark, No Bite: Texas A&M has failed to cover the spread in eight of the last nine games as an underdog.
No. 15 Iowa (-7) @ Minnesota O/U 40.5
- Road Warriors: Iowa has covered the spread in seven straight road games against Big Ten opponents.
- Banking on the Under: In the last eight games played at Huntington Bank Stadium, seven have gone under the points total.
No. 16 USC (-3) @ Wisconsin O/U 50.5
- No. 16 Curse: The No. 16 ranked team in the AP poll has failed to cover the spread in nine straight games.
No. 18 LSU (-7) @ Auburn O/U 51.5
- Auburn struggles at home vs. SEC: Auburn has failed to cover the spread in seven straight home games against SEC opponents.
No. 21 Boise State (-13.5) @ Washington State O/U 53.5
- Great Teams Cover: Washington State is 1-6 overall but is 5-2 against the spread. Since the start of 2025, the Cougars have covered the spread in 76.9% of their games as underdogs.
No. 23 SMU (-18.5) vs. California O/U 55.5
- Protecting the Stable: SMU has won 16 straight home games against conference opponents.
- Low-Scoring Streak: SMU's last three games have all gone under the betting total.
No. 24 Northwestern (-16.5) vs. Rutgers O/U 58.5
- Rutgers Runs Over: Five of Rutgers' six games this season have gone over the point total.
No. 25 Arizona (-9.5) vs. Iowa State O/U 51.5
- Home Cooking: Arizona has won 10 straight home games against unranked opponents.
**Betting stats and trends via DraftKings Sportsbook