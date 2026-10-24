College football delivered plenty of chaos last week, with five of the nation's top seven teams falling to lower-ranked opponents. With the dust settled, here is a look at the notable betting trends for AP Top 25 teams entering Week 8.

No. 1 Miami (-19.5) vs. Pittsburgh O/U 48.5

Mensah and Toney: Five of Miami's six games this season have gone over the points total.

No. 2 BYU (-7) @ UCF O/U 43.5

Great Teams Cover: BYU has covered the spread in 10 straight games as a favorite.

BYU has covered the spread in 10 straight games as a favorite. No Upsets: BYU has won 16 straight against unranked opponents.

No. 6 Indiana (-7.5) @ Michigan O/U 42.5

Hoosier Daddy?: Indiana has won 27 straight games against unranked AP opponents.

Indiana has won 27 straight games against unranked AP opponents. Moneyline Merchants: Indiana has failed to cover the spread in seven of the last eight games.

No. 7 Ole Miss (+3.5) @ No. 19 Texas O/U 53.5

Choosin’ Texas: Texas has won four consecutive home games against teams ranked in the AP Top 15.

Texas has won four consecutive home games against teams ranked in the AP Top 15. Horns Down (Against the Spread): Texas is 1-5 against the spread this season, while four of its last five games have gone under the points total.

No. 8 Texas Tech (-11.5) @ Cincinnati O/U 56.5

Raiding the Big 12: Texas Tech has won nine straight games against conference opponents.

No. 9 UCLA (-14.5) vs. Michigan State O/U 43.5

Great Teams Cover: UCLA has covered the spread in seven straight games.

UCLA has covered the spread in seven straight games. This Is (Not) Sparta: Michigan State has lost 13 straight games against ranked AP opponents.

No. 10 Utah (-6.5) vs. No. 14 Houston O/U 56.5

Road Warriors: Houston has covered the spread in seven consecutive road games against conference opponents.

Houston has covered the spread in seven consecutive road games against conference opponents. The Streak: Utah owns the longest active winning streak in the FBS at 12 games.

No. 11 Tennessee (+2.5) @ South Carolina O/U 50.5

Vols Take Care of Business: Tennessee has won 18 consecutive games against unranked opponents while ranked in the AP Top 25.

No. 12 Kentucky (-10.5) vs. Vanderbilt O/U 52.5

All Aboard the Over: Seven of Vanderbilt's last eight games against SEC opponents have gone over the points total.

Seven of Vanderbilt's last eight games against SEC opponents have gone over the points total. Great Teams Cover: Vanderbilt has covered the spread in 11 of its last 12 games as a road underdog.

No. 13 Alabama (-13.5) vs. Texas A&M O/U 50.5

Bryant-Denny Dominance: Alabama has won 10 straight games against unranked opponents.

Alabama has won 10 straight games against unranked opponents. No Bark, No Bite: Texas A&M has failed to cover the spread in eight of the last nine games as an underdog.

No. 15 Iowa (-7) @ Minnesota O/U 40.5

Road Warriors: Iowa has covered the spread in seven straight road games against Big Ten opponents.

Iowa has covered the spread in seven straight road games against Big Ten opponents. Banking on the Under: In the last eight games played at Huntington Bank Stadium, seven have gone under the points total.

No. 16 USC (-3) @ Wisconsin O/U 50.5

No. 16 Curse: The No. 16 ranked team in the AP poll has failed to cover the spread in nine straight games.

No. 18 LSU (-7) @ Auburn O/U 51.5

Auburn struggles at home vs. SEC: Auburn has failed to cover the spread in seven straight home games against SEC opponents.

No. 21 Boise State (-13.5) @ Washington State O/U 53.5

Great Teams Cover: Washington State is 1-6 overall but is 5-2 against the spread. Since the start of 2025, the Cougars have covered the spread in 76.9% of their games as underdogs.

No. 23 SMU (-18.5) vs. California O/U 55.5

Protecting the Stable: SMU has won 16 straight home games against conference opponents.

SMU has won 16 straight home games against conference opponents. Low-Scoring Streak: SMU's last three games have all gone under the betting total.

No. 24 Northwestern (-16.5) vs. Rutgers O/U 58.5

Rutgers Runs Over: Five of Rutgers' six games this season have gone over the point total.

No. 25 Arizona (-9.5) vs. Iowa State O/U 51.5

Home Cooking: Arizona has won 10 straight home games against unranked opponents.

**Betting stats and trends via DraftKings Sportsbook