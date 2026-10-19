Gio Lopez earns quarterback of the week honors: The Wake Forest quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 92.7 PFF passing grade against California.

Torrance Burgess Jr. and Jordan Ross headline the national awards: Burgess scored four rushing touchdowns for Texas State, while Ross recorded three sacks and a 93.9 PFF pass-rush grade in LSU's shutout of Mississippi State.

Texas State claims offensive line of the week: The unit allowed just three pressures and helped generate more than 300 rushing yards in a victory over Colorado State.

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez, Texas State running back Torrance Burgess Jr. and LSU edge defender Jordan Ross.

Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

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National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

Defense

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: GIO LOPEZ, WAKE FOREST

Lopez was dominant for a Wake Forest team that cruised to a big win over Cal this week. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the game with a 30.0% positively graded play rate and earned a 92.7 PFF passing grade in the win.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB TORRANCE BURGESS JR., TEXAS STATE

Burgess was fantastic for Texas State this week, averaging 9.3 yards per carry, with 5.3 of those yards coming after contact. He forced six missed tackles, found the end zone four times and added another 52 receiving yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DEFENDER JORDAN ROSS, LSU

Ross was the best player on an LSU defense that shut out Mississippi State this week. He dominated as a pass-rusher, earning a 93.9 PFF pass-rush grade and producing a 23.1% pressure rate. He finished the game with three sacks, three hurries and a forced fumble.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TEXAS STATE

The Texas State offensive line had a stellar day in pass protection in the win over Colorado State, combining to allow just three pressures. Three starters didn't allow a single pressure, and the group also powered a rushing attack that gained more than 300 yards on the ground.

SEC

Offense

Defense

Big Ten

Offense

Defense

ACC

Offense

Defense

Big 12

Offense

Defense

Group of 6

Offense

Defense