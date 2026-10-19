- Gio Lopez earns quarterback of the week honors: The Wake Forest quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 92.7 PFF passing grade against California.
- Torrance Burgess Jr. and Jordan Ross headline the national awards: Burgess scored four rushing touchdowns for Texas State, while Ross recorded three sacks and a 93.9 PFF pass-rush grade in LSU's shutout of Mississippi State.
- Texas State claims offensive line of the week: The unit allowed just three pressures and helped generate more than 300 rushing yards in a victory over Colorado State.
Week 7 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez, Texas State running back Torrance Burgess Jr. and LSU edge defender Jordan Ross.
Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- HB: Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State
- WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
- WR: Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech
- TE: Peter Clarke, Temple
- Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami (FL)
- LT: Niki Prongos, Stanford
- LG: Clinton Richard, Wake Forest
- C: Mikel Udengwu, Texas State
- RG: Bamidele Badusi, Texas State
- RT: Guerby Lambert, Notre Dame
Defense
- EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU
- EDGE: Marlin Dean, UAB
- DI: Ameir Glenn, Ball State
- DI: Anthony Bynum, Georgia Southern
- LB: Blayne Myrick, Miami (OH)
- LB: Sione Hala, San Diego State
- CB: TJ Smith, Tulane
- CB: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana
- S: Ashlynd Barker, Florida State
- S: Kevin Adams III, Tulane
- Flex D: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (FL)
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: GIO LOPEZ, WAKE FOREST
Lopez was dominant for a Wake Forest team that cruised to a big win over Cal this week. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the game with a 30.0% positively graded play rate and earned a 92.7 PFF passing grade in the win.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB TORRANCE BURGESS JR., TEXAS STATE
Burgess was fantastic for Texas State this week, averaging 9.3 yards per carry, with 5.3 of those yards coming after contact. He forced six missed tackles, found the end zone four times and added another 52 receiving yards.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DEFENDER JORDAN ROSS, LSU
Ross was the best player on an LSU defense that shut out Mississippi State this week. He dominated as a pass-rusher, earning a 93.9 PFF pass-rush grade and producing a 23.1% pressure rate. He finished the game with three sacks, three hurries and a forced fumble.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TEXAS STATE
The Texas State offensive line had a stellar day in pass protection in the win over Colorado State, combining to allow just three pressures. Three starters didn't allow a single pressure, and the group also powered a rushing attack that gained more than 300 yards on the ground.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Sam Leavitt, LSU
- HB: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
- WR: Donovan Olugbode, Missouri
- WR: Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt
- TE: Jude James, Missouri
- Flex O: WR TK Norman, Texas A&M
- LT: Terez Davis, Ole Miss
- LG: Noah Best, Oklahoma
- C: Brycen Sanders, Ole Miss
- RG: Wilkin Formby, Texas A&M
- RT: Jesse Perry, Tennessee
Defense
- EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU
- EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
- DI: Issa Ouattara, Vanderbilt
- DI: Donta Simpson, Missouri
- LB: Justin Cryer, Texas
- LB: Elijah Barnes, Kentucky
- CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State
- CB: Aaron Gates, Kentucky
- S: AnQuon Fegans, Auburn
- S: Trajen Greco, Missouri
- Flex D: Santana Banner, Missouri
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Josh Hoover, Indiana
- HB: Clay Thevenin, Rutgers
- WR: Charlie Becker, Indiana
- WR: Chase Sowell, Penn State
- TE: Jayden Savoury, Michigan State
- Flex O: WR KJ Duff, Rutgers
- LT: Carter Smith, Indiana
- LG: Tommy Tofi, Oregon
- C: Trent Fraley, Michigan State
- RG: Avery Gach, Michigan
- RT: Gernorris Wilson, Oregon
Defense
- EDGE: Zion Elee, Maryland
- EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern
- DI: Ben Roberts, Michigan State
- DI: Darin Conley, Washington
- LB: Taariq Al-Uqdah, Washington
- LB: Mason Posa, Wisconsin
- CB: Scooter Jackson, UCLA
- CB: Ify Obidegwu, Oregon
- S: Rod Moore Jr., Michigan
- S: Caleb Benning, Nebraska
- Flex D: Josiah Zayas, Penn State
ACC
Offense
- QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- HB: Micah Ford, Stanford
- WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
- WR: Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech
- TE: Dominick Barry, Wake Forest
- Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami (FL)
- LT: Niki Prongos, Stanford
- LG: Clinton Richard, Wake Forest
- C: Bradley Smith, Duke
- RG: Micah Sahakian, Duke
- RT: Kahlil House, Stanford
Defense
- EDGE: Keyshawn Johnson, Syracuse
- EDGE: Demetrius Ballard, Boston College
- DI: Mandrell Desir, Florida State
- DI: Daniel Lyons, Florida State
- LB: Jeremiah Marcelin, Pittsburgh
- LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest
- CB: Charlie Comella, Boston College
- CB: Raion Strader, Pittsburgh
- S: Ashlynd Barker, Florida State
- S: Greg Smith, North Carolina
- Flex D: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (FL)
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Conner Weigman, Houston
- HB: J’Koby Williams, Texas Tech
- WR: DJ Epps, West Virginia
- WR: Amare Thomas, Houston
- TE: Ryan Ward, West Virginia
- Flex O: WR Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech
- LT: Howard Sampson, Texas Tech
- LG: Chauncey Gooden, Colorado
- C: Sean Kinney, Colorado
- RG: Keith Olson, Utah
- RT: Jalen Klemm, Arizona State
Defense
- EDGE: Koron Hayward, TCU
- EDGE: Brandon Mack II, Houston
- DI: Julien Laventure, Texas Tech
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- LB: Gideon ESPN Lampron, Colorado
- LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
- CB: Will James, Houston
- CB: Ashton Stamps, Arizona State
- S: Randon Fontenette, Colorado
- S: Jamel Johnson, TCU
- Flex D: John Curry, Texas Tech
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Rickie Collins, Kennesaw State
- HB: Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State
- WR: Stonka Burnside, Memphis
- WR: Branden Ganashamoorthy, Washington State
- TE: Peter Clarke, Temple
- Flex O: WR Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- LT: Simeon Afalava, San Jose State
- LG: Rasheed Jackson, Texas State
- C: Mikel Udengwu, Texas State
- RG: Bamidele Badusi, Texas State
- RT: William Boone, Texas State
Defense
- EDGE: Michael Williams II, USF
- EDGE: Marlin Dean, UAB
- DI: Ameir Glenn, Ball State
- DI: Anthony Bynum, Georgia Southern
- LB: Blayne Myrick, Miami (OH)
- LB: Sione Hala, San Diego State
- CB: TJ Smith, Tulane
- CB: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana
- S: Kam Franklin, Louisiana Tech
- S: Kevin Adams III, Tulane
- Flex D: Delvon Gulley, UAB