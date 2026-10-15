College Football Week 7: Preview and predictions for the five biggest games

Ohio State rematches with Indiana: The Hoosiers look to make it two straight victories over the Buckeyes after winning last year's Big Ten championship.

Notre Dame faces BYU: The Fighting Irish head to Provo for a matchup between two unbeaten powerhouses.

Missouri takes on Ole Miss: Austin Simmons duels with Trinidad Chambliss in a battle between potential first-round picks.

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The seventh week of the 2026 college football schedule is here, and it’s absolutely loaded. Six games will feature two ranked opponents, including two top-eight clashes.

Ahead of a weekend where it’ll be hard to look away, here’s everything you need to know about the five headliner games.

Storyline to know: The last two national champions square off in a top-five matchup

Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana is just the second meeting between top-five teams that we’ve gotten all season to this point, following No. 1 Ohio State-No. 4 Texas in Week 2.

It’s also a showdown between the last two national champions in the sport. The Buckeyes captured the national title in 2024, and the Hoosiers won it this past season. A loss for Ohio State would be its second of the season, leaving the Buckeyes virtually no room for error to make the playoff.

Matchup to watch when Ohio State has the ball (Max): Can Indiana contain Jeremiah Smith?

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is currently the heavy betting favorite (-210) to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. And that’s for good reason: The junior’s 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches both easily lead the Power Four. Smith’s 5.42 yards per route run are also the most in the nation among wideouts with at least 55 receiving snaps.

Smith has faced Indiana twice in his career, with the most recent outing coming in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. In those two meetings, he has 11 catches on 14 targets for 178 yards and no touchdowns. Certainly very solid outings, but far from the 152 yards he’s averaging this year. It should be noted that Indiana’s secondary was stronger in those two years than it is this year, as the Hoosiers are currently just 45th in team PFF coverage grade after placing in the top 20 in each of the previous couple of seasons.

Indiana runs zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the country (86.5%). Smith’s 701 yards and seven touchdowns against zone coverage this year are each the most by an FBS receiver by a good margin.

Matchup to watch when Indiana has the ball (Dalton): Can Ohio State apply enough pressure to Josh Hoover?

Ohio State’s run defense and coverage have been outstanding so far this year, per usual. However, the Buckeyes have had a harder time affecting quarterbacks in the pocket on pass plays. So far, the Buckeyes rank just 50th in PFF pass-rush grade, 85th in pressure rate and have recorded just 25 combined sacks and knockdowns. Edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is Ohio State’s only player with more than 10 pressures this season.

The Buckeyes will need to find pass-rush production against an Indiana team that has been elite in pass protection so far. Led by star left tackle Carter Smith, the Hoosiers currently rank third in the FBS with an 86.5 team PFF pass-blocking grade. Their 11% pressure rate allowed is also a top-five mark in the nation, while quarterback Josh Hoover has been sacked or knocked down just 15 times. If Hoover gets too many clean pockets, Ohio State could feel the wrath of star wide receiver duo Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh.

Predictions

Max: Ohio State 28, Indiana 27

This game should come down to the wire. Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith leads the Buckeyes to a massive win over the defending national champs.

Dalton: Ohio State 31, Indiana 24

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith steal the spotlight as Indiana’s somewhat suspect pass defense is the culprit of its first loss in nearly two years.

Storyline to know: The biggest game in Provo in nearly two decades

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be heading to Provo, Utah for the first time in 17 years as eighth-ranked BYU hosts No. 2 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are the highest-ranked team to visit LaVell Edwards Stadium in 22 years.

Both Notre Dame and BYU are undefeated entering Saturday’s showdown. A win for either program would be huge for their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Matchup to watch when Notre Dame has the ball (Max): CJ Carr against BYU’s secondary

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr entered this season as the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy and has lived up to that hype so far. He’s tossed 16 touchdowns (sixth in the FBS) with just one interception and owns the fourth-most big-time throws in the country (12). Carr’s 135.1 passer rating is fifth among all signal-callers in the nation.

Carr has been one of the best deep-ball passers in the country this year, but a large percentage of his throws have come under 10 yards. A total of 52.1% of his attempts have come from 0-to-9 yards downfield, the highest rate in the Power Four.

BYU’s secondary has been phenomenal this season, placing 11th in team PFF coverage grade. The Cougars have only allowed a 7.6% explosive pass rate this year, good for third in America. BYU has also done a great job at defending underneath throws, ranking second in the Power Four in passer rating allowed in such situations (60.9). Cornerback Evan Johnson has been the Cougars’ brightest star in that secondary, allowing just a 30.0 passer rating into his coverage (22nd).

Matchup to watch when BYU has the ball (Dalton): Will BYU be able to run the ball without LJ Martin?

BYU will enter its biggest game of the season so far without the 2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, running back LJ Martin. In Martin’s absence, the Cougars have struggled to find elite production from their running back room. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier is the team’s second-leading rusher with 40 carries and 248 rushing yards on the season, excluding sacks.

The Cougars may have a hard time finding consistent footing versus Notre Dame’s elite run defense. The Fighting Irish enter Week 8 leading the nation with a 94.1 team PFF run-defense grade. They also rank among the top three FBS defenses with 3.0 yards per carry allowed, one rushing touchdown given up and eight explosive runs surrendered. Notre Dame’s elite linebacker unit, led by potential first-round pick Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, will be in the spotlight as the Fighting Irish attempt to shut down BYU’s ground attack

Predictions

Max: Notre Dame 21, BYU 17

BYU puts up a valiant effort at home, but Bear Bachmeier struggles to carry this Cougars offense against what may be the most talented defense in America.

Dalton: Notre Dame 20, BYU 13

This is likely to be a defensive slugfest. Notre Dame is finding balance on offense, while BYU may be too reliant on Bachmeier to carry the team through this contest.

Storyline to know: Two SEC playoff contenders looking to get back on track

Despite both suffering a loss this season, Alabama and Tennessee are still very much alive in the College Football Playoff race as they’re each in the top 15 of the latest AP poll.

But that’s a slippery slope, as the loser of this game essentially must win out in order to make the 12-team field. The Crimson Tide are coming off a home loss to No. 2 Georgia, while the Volunteers lost to then-No. 1 Texas three weeks ago before squeaking by a struggling Arkansas squad this past week.

Matchup to watch when Alabama has the ball (Dalton): Alabama’s resurgent run game vs. Tennessee’s run defense

Led by star quarterback Keelon Russell and true freshman running backs Trae’shawn Brown and EJ Crowell, the Crimson Tide have found their stride running the football. Through Week 6, Alabama ranks third in the nation with a 91.8 PFF rushing grade. The Tide’s 5.8 yards per carry and 18.8% explosive run rate both stand as top-30 marks entering this week.

Tennessee’s run defense could have a serious problem on its hands if the team doesn’t improve on its current performance. The Volunteers rank just 84th in the FBS with a 77.2 PFF run-defense grade. They’ve had a hard time bringing down ball carriers, as they’ve allowed 4.1 yards after contact per carry and a 19% explosive run rate. Both of those marks rank among the 12 worst teams in the FBS. If Tennessee can’t somewhat limit Alabama’s explosive run game, it could be in for a long day.

Matchup to watch when Tennessee has the ball (Max): Can the run game carry the Volunteers to glory?

Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop has been one of the best running backs in America this year. His 678 rushing yards are sixth in the FBS, while his eight rushing touchdowns are fifth. Bishop’s backup, Daune Morris, has done a great job too with 332 yards on the ground. As a team, the Volunteers are eighth in EPA per run.

That’s been necessary for Tennessee to have any offensive success given how bad its passing game has been. The Volunteers are just 97th in EPA per pass and had to bench true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon after he struggled through five games. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre made his first career start last week against Arkansas, tossing a pair of interceptions.

Alabama has been very strong against opposing ground games this year, placing 25th in EPA per run allowed and 31st in yards per carry allowed (4.0). Expect defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to stack the box on Tennessee to force MacIntyre to beat the Crimson Tide’s uber-talented secondary.

Predictions

Max: Alabama 27, Tennessee 17

Tennessee is too one-dimensional offensively to keep up with Alabama in this game. The Crimson Tide pull off a road victory and put the Volunteers’ playoff hopes on life support.

Dalton: Alabama 31, Tennessee 13

Alabama’s advantages in the run game and at quarterback prove too burdensome for the Volunteers to handle.

Storyline to know: Austin Simmons against the guy who took his job

Not only is Missouri–Ole Miss a juicy matchup because it’s two top-15 playoff contenders looking to avoid a second loss this season: It’s especially tantalizing because of the quarterbacks for both of these programs.

Missouri’s Austin Simmons opened last year as the starting quarterback for Ole Miss before suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky. His backup, Trinidad Chambliss, took the reins of the offense and didn’t look back, leading the Rebels all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Simmons will now get to face off against the player who seized his job in a heavyweight matchup between two potential first-round quarterbacks.

Matchup to watch when Missouri has the ball (Max): Can Ole Miss come up with any stops against a red-hot Missouri offense?

While Ole Miss is ranked ninth right now, that has very little to do with its defense. The Rebels are just 107th in EPA per play allowed, placing 100th or worse both against the pass and against the run. Ole Miss has allowed 32.8 points per game in its four matchups with Power Four teams this season. The Rebels have the third-worst coverage grade in the Power Four and have the 18th worst missed tackle rate (16.9%) in the country.

Meanwhile, Missouri is averaging over 32 points per game this season. Simmons has vaulted his way into the first-round conversation, as he’s thrown 14 touchdowns compared to just one interception. Jamal Roberts has caught fire as of late, leading the nation with 433 rushing yards over the last two weeks. The Tigers are also fourth in pressure rate allowed (18.1%).

Missouri’s offense can win in multiple ways, while Ole Miss’ defense has shown the ability to get beaten in multiple ways.

Matchup to watch when Ole Miss has the ball (Dalton): Trinidad Chambliss vs. Missouri’s elite pass rush

Trinidad Chambliss’ ability to handle pressure from terrific defenses is one of his best traits. He gets rid of the ball in a swift 2.57 seconds, on average. That quick release has enabled the Rebels to rank 13th in pressure rate allowed, while Chambliss has been sacked just five times through five games. Even if the Tigers get pressure on Chambliss, they will need to bring him down before he adds to his current rushing touchdown total of five.

However, Missouri boasts a dangerous pass-rush unit that could be capable of slowing Chambliss down. The Tigers currently rank second in the nation with an 87.7 team PFF pass-rush grade. They also lead the FBS with a 59% pass-rush win rate. Star edge rushers Daeden Hopkins ranks among the top 10 players at his position with 24 pressures and eight sacks. Moreover, defensive tackle Donta Simpson is tied for the national lead at his position with six sacks. If those two can bother Chambliss in obvious passing situations, the Tigers have a chance to score a huge road victory.

Predictions

Max: Missouri 28, Ole Miss 27

Trinidad Chambliss does his best to pull out the victory over Missouri, but the Tigers’ two-dimensional offense is too much for Ole Miss’ struggling defense to handle. Austin Simmons gets revenge on his former school.

Dalton: Ole Miss 31, Missouri 28

This should be an outstanding game between two excellent teams. Chambliss makes the difference as the Rebels get a hard-fought win.

Storyline to know: LSU on its last legs

LSU made the biggest splash in the coaching carousel last year by hiring Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. The Tigers then signed one of the nation’s best transfer portal classes, filling seemingly every position on their roster with serious talent. Because of that, LSU opened the season at No. 11 in the preseason AP poll and reached as high as seventh after a season-opening demolition of Clemson.

However, the Tigers have lost two of their last four games to Ole Miss and Kentucky, dropping them to 1-2 in SEC play. LSU’s 4-2 record overall is its worst start in four years. If the Tigers want to make the College Football Playoff under Kiffin, they must win their remaining six games, which includes four against top-20 opponents. That starts this week as LSU hosts No. 16 Mississippi State.

Matchup to watch when Mississippi State has the ball (Dalton): Can LSU take advantage of Kamario Taylor’s high-variance habits?

There are two areas of Kamario Taylor’s profile that LSU should be focused on heading into this matchup. First, Taylor leads the Power Four with eight touchdowns on throws of 20 or more air yards so far this year.

Second, Taylor is an incredible athlete, but he takes too many unnecessary sacks. He’s taken nine over the past two weeks, while his 32.4% pressure-to-sack ratio is one of the 10 highest marks in the nation among qualified quarterbacks.

LSU has prevented deep completions and racked up sacks at a prodigious rate. Through Week 6, LSU has only allowed six completions and two touchdowns on passes at least 20 yards downfield. In fact, the Tigers’ coverage has been so sticky that they’ve only faced 17 deep attempts in their first six games. The Tigers' pass rush has been lethal, as their 23 sacks are the second-highest total in the nation, only behind Tennessee. If the Tigers can prevent Taylor from delivering his trademark deep ball and corral him in the pocket a handful of times, they’ll be at a major advantage in this matchup.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Max): Will Sam Leavitt’s bad turnover luck continue, and can Mississippi State take advantage?

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt’s eight interceptions this year are the most in the FBS. However, he’s had an incredible amount of bad turnover luck this year, whether it be his receiver dropping the pass, the ball getting batted at the line or whatever other external factor. Leavitt’s 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate is actually 17th among all quarterbacks in America.

That sort of turnover luck is bound to swing in the other direction soon; it’s just a matter of when. If it’s not this week, though, Mississippi State must take advantage more than it has. The Bulldogs have only intercepted two passes all season, tied for 103rd in the FBS. That’s not to say Mississippi State’s secondary isn’t talented; after all, it features a potential first-round cornerback in Kelley Jones. But the Bulldogs must capitalize if Leavitt’s bad luck continues.

Predictions

Max: LSU 35, Mississippi State 24

Leavitt’s luck changes against Mississippi State, and so does Kamario Taylor’s. LSU stays alive in the playoff race, for now.

Dalton: LSU 27, Mississippi State 24

LSU is staggering, but a return to Death Valley helps the Tigers recover just enough to beat a tough Mississippi State team and save their season for the moment.