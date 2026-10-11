- Noah Fifita leads the national team: The Arizona quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 341 yards, recording a 10.7% big-time throw rate without a turnover-worthy play.
- Kamari Moulton earns offensive honors: The Iowa running back rushed for 208 yards, forced 16 missed tackles and earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade against Washington.
- Xavier Gilliam anchors the defense: The Tennessee defensive lineman generated six pressures and a batted pass against Arkansas, finishing with a 20.8% PFF pass-rush win rate.
Week 6 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam.
Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona
- HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa
- WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- WR: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona
- TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech
- Flex O: Wayne Harris, Kent State
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Tigana Cisse, Ohio
- C: Anthony Boswell, Houston
- RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State
- RT: Guerby Lambert, Notre Dame
Defense
- EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
- LB: Michael Molnar, Ohio
- LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest
- CB: Tre Miller, North Carolina
- CB: Jayden Sanders, Notre Dame
- S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern
- S: Christian Pierce, USC
- Flex D: Koa Akui, Rice
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: NOAH FIFITA, ARIZONA
Fifita had his best game of the season as Arizona defeated West Virginia this weekend. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 341 yards and recorded a 10.7% big-time throw rate without committing a turnover-worthy play.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB KAMARI MOULTON, IOWA
Moulton was phenomenal in Iowa’s win over Washington, forcing an incredible 16 missed tackles on 26 carries. He rushed for 208 yards, averaging 5.3 yards after contact per carry, and earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI XAVIER GILLIAM, TENNESSEE
Gilliam was a monster as a pass-rusher in Tennessee’s win over Arkansas. On 25 pass-rushing snaps, he registered six pressures and a batted pass, finishing the game with a 20.8% PFF pass-rush win rate. He was also a force against the run, earning a 79.0 PFF run-defense grade and recording four tackles resulting in a defensive stop.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BOISE STATE
Boise State’s offensive line was outstanding against Fresno State, with the unit allowing just two pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps. The line also powered a dominant rushing attack, with Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines rushing for 150 and 120 yards, respectively.
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SEC
Offense
- QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- HB: Jamal Roberts, Missouri
- WR: Bailey Stockton, Florida
- WR: Cam Coleman, Texas
- TE: DaSaahn Brame, Tennessee
- Flex O: Dilin Jones, LSU
- LT: Trevor Goosby, Texas
- LG: William Sanders, Alabama
- C: Harrison Moore, Florida
- RG: Michael Carroll, Alabama
- RT: Adam Hawkes, Arkansas
Defense
- EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- EDGE: Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- DI: Donta Simpson, Missouri
- LB: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri
- LB: Noah Mikhail, Texas A&M
- CB: Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
- CB: Terhyon Nichols, Kentucky
- S: Peyton Williams, South Carolina
- S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
- Flex D: Khmori House, Arkansas
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Aidan Chiles, Northwestern
- HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa
- WR: Nick Marsh, Indiana
- WR: Griffin Wilde, Northwestern
- TE: Andrew Rappleyea, Penn State
- Flex O: Trent Mosley, USC
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Kaylon Miller, USC
- C: Riley Robell, UCLA
- RG: Cooper Cousins, Penn State
- RT: Anthony Donkoh, Penn State
Defense
- EDGE: Sidney Stewart, Maryland
- EDGE: Aiden Gobaira, UCLA
- DI: Mario Landino, Indiana
- DI: Jahkeem Stewart, USC
- LB: Jojo Hayden, Purdue
- LB: James Kreutz, Illinois
- CB: Juice Clarke, Illinois
- CB: Cam Calhoun, Ohio State
- S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern
- S: Christian Pierce, USC
- Flex D: Audavion Collins, Penn State
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ACC
Offense
- QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- HB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
- WR: Jack Foley, Wake Forest
- WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
- TE: Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse
- Flex O: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
- LT: McKale Boley, Virginia
- LG: André Otto, Florida State
- C: Matt Craycraft, Duke
- RG: Jayden Mann, Syracuse
- RT: Ryan Baer, Pittsburgh
Defense
- EDGE: Langston Hardy, Wake Forest
- EDGE: Harvey Dyson III, NC State
- DI: Zach Lohavichan, Wake Forest
- DI: Kevin Wynn, Florida State
- LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest
- LB: Keon Wylie, Virginia Tech
- CB: Tre Miller, North Carolina
- CB: Dylan Flowers, Duke
- S: Davaughn Patterson, Wake Forest
- S: Tyson Flowers, Virginia Tech
- Flex D: Braylon Johnson, Wake Forest
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona
- HB: Wayshawn Parker, Utah
- WR: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona
- WR: Cam Pickett, Kansas
- TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston
- Flex O: WR Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
- LT: Calvin Clements, Kansas
- LG: Brady Wayburn, UCF
- C: Anthony Boswell, Houston
- RG: Joseph Hanson, Oklahoma State
- RT: Filiva'a Lokotui, Arizona State
Defense
- EDGE: Jalen Thompson, Arizona State
- EDGE: David Santiago, Kansas
- DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
- DI: Saadiq Clements, Oklahoma State
- LB: Cade Uluave, BYU
- LB: Jake Clifton, BYU
- CB: Jay'Vion Cole, Arizona
- CB: Jayven Williams, BYU
- S: Tommy Prassas, BYU
- S: Jessiah McGrew, Arizona State
- Flex D: Jalen Mayo, Houston
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Braden Atkinson, Oregon State
- HB: Keenan Phillips, South Alabama
- WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- WR: Wayne Harris, Kent State
- TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech
- Flex O: WR Hunter Summers, Arkansas State
- LT: Jacob Booth, Central Michigan
- LG: Tigana Cisse, Ohio
- C: Spencer Beckeman, Western Michigan
- RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State
- RT: Trumain Lawson, Ohio
Defense
- EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan
- EDGE: Andre Porter, UNLV
- DI: J.D. Lampley, East Carolina
- DI: Roosevelt Andrews III, Miami (OH)
- LB: Michael Molnar, Ohio
- LB: Dickson Agu, Tulane
- CB: Jaion Jackson, Central Michigan
- CB: Nick Sawyer, Bowling Green
- S: Daveon Hook, Rice
- S: Devin Henderson, Appalachian State
- Flex D: Koa Akui, Rice