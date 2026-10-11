Noah Fifita leads the national team: The Arizona quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 341 yards, recording a 10.7% big-time throw rate without a turnover-worthy play.

Kamari Moulton earns offensive honors: The Iowa running back rushed for 208 yards, forced 16 missed tackles and earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade against Washington.

Xavier Gilliam anchors the defense: The Tennessee defensive lineman generated six pressures and a batted pass against Arkansas, finishing with a 20.8% PFF pass-rush win rate.

Week 6 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam.

Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

Jump to a team

National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona

HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa

WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State

WR: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona

TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech

Flex O: Wayne Harris, Kent State

LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa

LG: Tigana Cisse, Ohio

C: Anthony Boswell, Houston

RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State

RT: Guerby Lambert, Notre Dame

Defense

EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan

DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

LB: Michael Molnar, Ohio

LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest

CB: Tre Miller, North Carolina

CB: Jayden Sanders, Notre Dame

S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern

S: Christian Pierce, USC

Flex D: Koa Akui, Rice

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: NOAH FIFITA, ARIZONA

Fifita had his best game of the season as Arizona defeated West Virginia this weekend. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 341 yards and recorded a 10.7% big-time throw rate without committing a turnover-worthy play.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB KAMARI MOULTON, IOWA

Moulton was phenomenal in Iowa’s win over Washington, forcing an incredible 16 missed tackles on 26 carries. He rushed for 208 yards, averaging 5.3 yards after contact per carry, and earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DI XAVIER GILLIAM, TENNESSEE

Gilliam was a monster as a pass-rusher in Tennessee’s win over Arkansas. On 25 pass-rushing snaps, he registered six pressures and a batted pass, finishing the game with a 20.8% PFF pass-rush win rate. He was also a force against the run, earning a 79.0 PFF run-defense grade and recording four tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BOISE STATE

Boise State’s offensive line was outstanding against Fresno State, with the unit allowing just two pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps. The line also powered a dominant rushing attack, with Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines rushing for 150 and 120 yards, respectively.

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SEC

Offense

QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

HB: Jamal Roberts, Missouri

WR: Bailey Stockton, Florida

WR: Cam Coleman, Texas

TE: DaSaahn Brame, Tennessee

Flex O: Dilin Jones, LSU

LT: Trevor Goosby, Texas

LG: William Sanders, Alabama

C: Harrison Moore, Florida

RG: Michael Carroll, Alabama

RT: Adam Hawkes, Arkansas

Defense

EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

EDGE: Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

DI: Donta Simpson, Missouri

LB: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri

LB: Noah Mikhail, Texas A&M

CB: Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

CB: Terhyon Nichols, Kentucky

S: Peyton Williams, South Carolina

S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Flex D: Khmori House, Arkansas

Big Ten

Offense

QB: Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa

WR: Nick Marsh, Indiana

WR: Griffin Wilde, Northwestern

TE: Andrew Rappleyea, Penn State

Flex O: Trent Mosley, USC

LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa

LG: Kaylon Miller, USC

C: Riley Robell, UCLA

RG: Cooper Cousins, Penn State

RT: Anthony Donkoh, Penn State

Defense

EDGE: Sidney Stewart, Maryland

EDGE: Aiden Gobaira, UCLA

DI: Mario Landino, Indiana

DI: Jahkeem Stewart, USC

LB: Jojo Hayden, Purdue

LB: James Kreutz, Illinois

CB: Juice Clarke, Illinois

CB: Cam Calhoun, Ohio State

S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern

S: Christian Pierce, USC

Flex D: Audavion Collins, Penn State

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ACC

Offense

QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

HB: Isaac Brown, Louisville

WR: Jack Foley, Wake Forest

WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

TE: Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse

Flex O: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

LT: McKale Boley, Virginia

LG: André Otto, Florida State

C: Matt Craycraft, Duke

RG: Jayden Mann, Syracuse

RT: Ryan Baer, Pittsburgh

Defense

EDGE: Langston Hardy, Wake Forest

EDGE: Harvey Dyson III, NC State

DI: Zach Lohavichan, Wake Forest

DI: Kevin Wynn, Florida State

LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest

LB: Keon Wylie, Virginia Tech

CB: Tre Miller, North Carolina

CB: Dylan Flowers, Duke

S: Davaughn Patterson, Wake Forest

S: Tyson Flowers, Virginia Tech

Flex D: Braylon Johnson, Wake Forest

Big 12

Offense

QB: Noah Fifita, Arizona

HB: Wayshawn Parker, Utah

WR: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona

WR: Cam Pickett, Kansas

TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston

Flex O: WR Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

LT: Calvin Clements, Kansas

LG: Brady Wayburn, UCF

C: Anthony Boswell, Houston

RG: Joseph Hanson, Oklahoma State

RT: Filiva'a Lokotui, Arizona State

Defense

EDGE: Jalen Thompson, Arizona State

EDGE: David Santiago, Kansas

DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU

DI: Saadiq Clements, Oklahoma State

LB: Cade Uluave, BYU

LB: Jake Clifton, BYU

CB: Jay'Vion Cole, Arizona

CB: Jayven Williams, BYU

S: Tommy Prassas, BYU

S: Jessiah McGrew, Arizona State

Flex D: Jalen Mayo, Houston

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Braden Atkinson, Oregon State

HB: Keenan Phillips, South Alabama

WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State

WR: Wayne Harris, Kent State

TE: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech

Flex O: WR Hunter Summers, Arkansas State

LT: Jacob Booth, Central Michigan

LG: Tigana Cisse, Ohio

C: Spencer Beckeman, Western Michigan

RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State

RT: Trumain Lawson, Ohio

Defense