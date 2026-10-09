College Football Week 6: Preview and predictions for the five biggest games

Georgia–Alabama: Two top-10 teams square off in the biggest game of the SEC regular season.

UCLA–Oregon: The surging Bruins travel to Eugene to take on a top-15 Oregon squad.

Indiana–Nebraska: A pair of undefeated powers battle in what could be a statement game.

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Here are PFF’s previews for Week 6’s five biggest games.

Storyline to know: Two of the most dominant teams in America face off

Neither Georgia nor Alabama could have asked for better starts to their respective 2026 campaigns. Not only do both the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide enter Saturday with perfect 5-0 records, but they’ve won every game in commanding fashion.

Georgia has won every matchup by at least 24 points this season, while Alabama has prevailed in every game by at least 14 points. The Crimson Tide already have a couple nice road wins on their resume in Kentucky and No. 16 Mississippi State, while the Bulldogs have beaten solid teams like Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Whoever wins Saturday night will have a case to be the No. 1 team in America entering Week 7.

Matchup to watch when Georgia has the ball (Dalton): Georgia’s safe offensive tendencies vs. Alabama’s havoc-wreaking habits

Georgia’s offense is one built on efficiency and ball security. The Bulldogs don’t have elite talent at the wide receiver position and their quarterback, Gunner Stockton, is one of the most conservative passers in the nation. As a result, the Bulldogs avoid negative plays altogether. They’ve only committed three offensive turnovers in their first five games. Stockton has been sacked just five times, and the Bulldogs have allowed just 12 tackles for loss or no gain, the fewest in the nation.

Alabama counters with a more aggressive approach predicated on forcing offenses into mistakes. The Crimson Tide’s 13 takeaways lead the Power Four, while their 16 sacks stand as a top-10 total in the nation. It’s not just one or two players contributing, either. Eleven different players have recorded a sack. Seven players have reeled in an interception, while five have forced a fumble. The Crimson Tide will be itching to find a way to force Georgia into negative plays and turnovers.

Matchup to watch when Alabama has the ball (Max): The hottest quarterback in America against Kirby Smart

Keelon Russell has already lived up to the five-star billing he had coming out of high school and is playing like the best quarterback in college football right now. The redshirt freshman’s 126.6 passer rating is ninth among all signal-callers in the FBS, while his 1,414 passing yards are 10th. Russell has been the best deep ball passer in the nation this year, leading the FBS with 659 passing yards on 20-plus yard throws. He’s been unfazed by pressure this season, and his legs (four rushing touchdowns in five games) provide a different element to Alabama’s offense than what it had last year with Ty Simpson.

Russell will have the toughest test of his young career this week against Kirby Smart’s defense. Georgia is ninth in the nation in EPA per pass allowed and is 11th in yards per attempt allowed (5.7). The Bulldogs also send a blitz at the eighth-highest rate in America (55%), something that Russell has been average at handling this year. His 60.9% completion rate against blitzes is just 80th in America.

Predictions

Max: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Smart rattles Russell just enough for Georgia to sneak out of Tuscaloosa with a close victory.

Dalton: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

In one of the most unpredictable games of the season so far, the Crimson Tide continue their surge with a tough home win.

Storyline to know: UCLA looking to prove its legitimacy

Bob Chesney seems to be following the Curt Cignetti blueprint: Go from a successful tenure at James Madison to immediately turning around a bottom-of-the-barrel Big Ten program. After winning just three games last season, UCLA has already improved to a 4-0 record this year. The Bruins have won every game by at least 14 points, while their offense has scored at least 45 points in all but one game this season.

UCLA now has a chance to prove if it truly is a contender in the Big Ten with a road trip to No. 13 Oregon. The Ducks are coming off their bye week after beating No. 12 USC on the road in Week 4. A loss this week would be Oregon’s second of the season, putting its hopes of making the playoff on life support.

Matchup to watch when UCLA has the ball (Max): Can Oregon slow down the best run game in college football?

UCLA has had the most dominant rushing attack in the country this season. The Bruins lead the nation in both EPA per run and yards per carry (7.5). Four different players have rushed for at least 150 yards for UCLA this year, headlined by Wayne Knight. His nine rushing touchdowns this season are second in the country to only Florida’s Jadan Baugh. The Bruins’ offensive line has also done an excellent job of opening up holes for their ball carriers, generating 3.3 yards before contact per attempt (most in the Power Four).

Oregon has been relatively average at stopping the run this year. The Ducks are 61st in EPA per run allowed and 52nd in yards before contact per attempt allowed (1.1). Considering UCLA is only 94th in EPA per pass this year, it’s paramount that Oregon wins in run defense on early downs and forces quarterback Nico Iamaleava into obvious passing downs.

Matchup to watch when Oregon has the ball (Dalton): Oregon’s elite aerial attack vs. UCLA’s aggressive secondary

Despite their issues early in the season, the Ducks still boast a terrific arsenal in their passing game. Backup Dylan Raiola will get his first start of the season in place of the injured Dante Moore, but he played very well in Week 4 against USC, earning a solid 72.3 PFF passing grade while throwing two touchdowns. Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jamari Johnson all stand out as weapons for a team that ranks 11th in the nation in yards per attempt.

UCLA counters with one of the most aggressive secondaries in college football. Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler has brought his man-heavy tendencies with him from James Madison as the Bruins run man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the nation. As a result, UCLA has reeled in eight interceptions so far this year, the third-most in the FBS. Cornerbacks Rodrick Pleasant and Derrick Barksdale as well as safety Ta’Shawn James will face their biggest test of the season against Oregon’s elite passing attack.

Predictions

Max: Oregon 31, UCLA 24

Oregon continues to put its Oklahoma State loss in the rearview mirror by beating another top-25 team in UCLA.

Dalton: UCLA 34, Oregon 30

Bob Chesney and his ex-James Madison brethren avenge last season’s playoff loss to the Ducks.

Storyline to know: The Red River Rivalry

Fans will be treated to one of the fiercest rivalries in the country on Saturday when top-ranked Texas meets Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Longhorns and Sooners have met 121 times in “The Red River Rivalry,” with Texas winning 65 of those contests.

The Longhorns sport a perfect 4-0 record entering Saturday’s game, while Oklahoma already has two losses to Michigan and Georgia. Another loss for the Sooners, and they are effectively eliminated from playoff contention after making the 12-team field last year.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball (Dalton): Arch Manning vs. Brent Venables

Texas quarterback Arch Manning plays his best when he is comfortable in the pocket. There are stretches when he looks like the best quarterback in the country, while there are others where he appears scattered. Manning’s production when facing blitzes this season lags behind his output versus a standard rush. When facing a blitz, Manning ranks just 58th among qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage and 98th in yards per attempt.

Manning’s ability to overcome pressure will be in the spotlight as he faces a Brent Venables-led defense that owns the fourth-highest pass blitz rate in the FBS. That tendency has allowed Oklahoma to lead the nation in pressure rate despite the fact that the Sooners haven’t had an individual pass-rusher offer an elite performance. If Venables is able to force Manning into mistakes in big situations, Oklahoma could make this the ugly defensive contest it needs.

Matchup to watch when Oklahoma has the ball (Max): Will we see a change at quarterback?

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hasn’t just struggled this season; he’s been one of the worst starters in the Power Four. His eight turnover-worthy plays are tied for the third most in the Power Four, and his 68.9% adjusted completion rate is 117th in the FBS. Head coach Brent Venables said he almost benched Mateer during Oklahoma’s loss to Georgia, and while he remains the starter for now, backups Whitt Newbauer and Bowe Bentley “took a lot of the reps” in practice.

Whoever is under center for the Sooners has his hands full with this Texas defense. The Longhorns are fifth in pressure rate (42.3%), thanks in large part to superstar edge defender Colin Simmons. His eight sacks are tied for the most in college football right now. The Longhorns are also fourth in explosive pass rate allowed (8.1%) this season.

Predictions

Max: Texas 24, Oklahoma 13

While Texas may have some difficulties against a great Oklahoma defense, the Sooners’ offense should be far worse against a similarly talented Longhorns defense. Texas delivers Oklahoma its third loss in the last four games, effectively ending any hopes the Sooners had of making it back to the playoff.

Dalton: Texas 20. Oklahoma 10

The Sooners’ defense can give them a pulse, but it’s far too hard to believe their offense can sustain drives vs. the Longhorns’ elite unit.

Storyline to know: Is Kentucky for real?

Kentucky has been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season under first-year head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats are off to a 4-1 start this year and already have a couple of SEC victories under their belt after winning just three conference games combined over the last two seasons. One of those wins came on the road over a top-10 team at the time in No. 9 Texas A&M.

Kentucky has a chance to add a second top-10 victory to its resume as it hosts No. 10 LSU this week. The Tigers are also 4-1 on the season and have a win over Texas A&M on their resume. If the Wildcats win this game, they go from a cool story to a legitimate playoff contender in the SEC.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Dalton): LSU’s resurgent run game vs. Kentucky’s mediocre run defense

The offensive spotlight has been on Lane Kiffin and Sam Leavitt, but LSU’s run game is vastly superior to what it had last season. After ranking outside the top 100 in several rushing metrics last season, the Tigers lead the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns and enter Week 6 with an 85.4 team PFF rushing grade, 19th-best in the FBS. Leavitt leads the Tigers with six rushing touchdowns, while star running back Dilin Jones ranks fifth in the SEC with 427 rushing yards.

Kentucky’s run defense has been mediocre so far this season. The Wildcats’ 73.6 team PFF run-defense grade is the second-worst mark in the SEC and ranks 94th in the nation. They also place just 78th in yards per carry allowed and 63rd in explosive run rate allowed. LSU’s offensive line is vulnerable, so the Wildcats will need players up front like Sam Greene and Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace to set the tone early in the game.

Matchup to watch when Kentucky has the ball (Max): Can Kentucky establish the run on LSU?

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey has been very streaky this season. Considering LSU’s defense leads the Power Four in EPA per pass allowed, the Wildcats would be wise to lean on their run game on Saturday.

Fortunately for them, they’ve been very effective running the ball this year, thanks in large part to their offensive line. Kentucky’s 2.7 yards before contact per attempt stands eighth in the FBS, and its 63.3% successful run rate is fifth in the nation. The Wildcats have employed a committee approach to their backfield this season, as both CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson have tallied more than 350 rushing yards through five games.

LSU isn’t quite as dominant against the run as it is against the pass, but it’s no weakness for the Tigers either. LSU ranks 23rd in EPA per run allowed while placing 15th in yards before contact per attempt allowed (0.7). True freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds has done a great job clogging up the gaps in particular, allowing linebacker TJ Dottery to clean it up behind him.

Predictions

Max: LSU 30, Kentucky 17

Kentucky’s momentum comes to a screeching halt as LSU’s defense leads the way to victory for the Tigers.

Dalton: LSU 27, Kentucky 20

Will Stein’s group has shown that it will consistently battle to the end, but LSU’s defensive talent and Sam Leavitt’s playmaking ability score the Tigers a road win.

Storyline to know: A pair of undefeated Big Ten teams looking to prove themselves

While it hasn’t been the most dominant start for Indiana, the defending national champs still have a perfect 5-0 record on the season. Still, some are doubting the Hoosiers’ ability to repeat after a six-point win over Northwestern a couple weeks ago, though the Wildcats are surging right now with a 3-1 record and a dominant victory over Penn State.

Nebraska is also off to a 5-0 opening for the first time in a decade. However, the Cornhuskers remain unranked because their only two Power Four victories, Michigan State and Maryland, have a combined 4-6 record on the season. A win on Saturday would vault Nebraska into the top 25 and establish the Cornhuskers as a legitimate playoff threat.

Matchup to watch when Indiana has the ball (Max): Can Nebraska slow down Indiana’s run game?

Last season, it was Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and Indiana’s passing game that was the biggest reason for the Hoosiers’ national championship run. While new quarterback Josh Hoover still has Indiana second in EPA per pass, the Hoosiers have also dominated on the ground.

Indiana is second in yards per carry (6.9) and fifth in EPA per run this year. Both Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. have compiled over 500 rushing yards so far, placing them among the 11 leading rushers in the nation. The Hoosiers have done a great job up front as well, ranking sixth in yards before contact per attempt.

Nebraska’s pass defense has been excellent (fifth in EPA per pass allowed), but its run defense has shown more holes. The Cornhuskers are 58th with 4.5 yards per carry allowed and 79th in explosive run rate allowed. If Nebraska doesn’t buckle up its chin straps this week, Indiana will be content to run all over its opposition.

Matchup to watch when Nebraska has the ball (Dalton): Is Nebraska’s offense ready for the spotlight?

Nebraska hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 2016. The Cornhuskers are 5-0, but they’ve yet to play any opponents of note. However, with new quarterback Anthony Colandrea at the helm, the Cornhuskers rank among the 10 highest-scoring teams in the country. Colandrea has thrown 13 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions with the help of star receivers Kwazi Gilmer and Jacory Barney Jr. Leading rusher Jamal Rule appears to be on track to return from injury as well.

Indiana counters with an excellent defense, though one that isn’t currently without its flaws. The Hoosiers lead the nation with a 94.1 team PFF run-defense grade while allowing the third-fewest yards per carry at 3.1. However, IU’s pass defense has been a bit more suspect than usual. The Hoosiers rank just 47th in team PFF coverage grade while placing outside the top 50 in yards per attempt and explosive pass rate allowed. Rule could have a tough day, but Colandrea & Co. might find some opportunities to succeed in the passing game.

Predictions

Max: Indiana 31, Nebraska 24

Nebraska keeps it interesting at home, but Indiana’s offense is too good in both dimensions for the Cornhuskers to keep up with.

Dalton: Indiana 30, Nebraska 27

Indiana isn’t as flawless as it was down the stretch last season, but the Hoosiers escape Lincoln with a win as Nebraska faces its first true test of the year.