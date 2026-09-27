Keelon Russell leads the offense: The Alabama quarterback completed 21 of his 27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns without recording a turnover-worthy play.

Jeremiah Smith dominates again: The Ohio State receiver produced 217 yards and four touchdowns on 12 receptions while averaging 6.38 yards per route run.

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Week 4 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Bowling Green edge defender Myles Bradley.

Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

Jump to a team

National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama

HB: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

TE: Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

Flex O: WR Jackson Harris, LSU

LT: Lance Heard, Kentucky

LG: Kalvin Janssen, Wyoming

C: Coleton Price, Kentucky

RG: Tegra Tshabola, Kentucky

RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers

Defense

EDGE: Myles Bradley, Bowling Green

EDGE: Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado

DI: Elijah Hughes, Notre Dame

DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB: Joey Gerlach, Minnesota

CB: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana

CB: Red Morgan, Alabama

S: Ta’Shawn James, UCLA

S: Josiah Zayas, Penn State

Flex D: DB Simeon Harris, Fresno State

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: KEELON RUSSELL, ALABAMA

Russell dominated for Alabama this week, completing 21 of 27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the game with a 14.3% big-time throw rate and did not record a turnover-worthy play.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR JEREMIAH SMITH, OHIO STATE

Smith was unguardable once again this week, racking up 217 yards and four touchdowns on 12 receptions. He averaged 6.38 yards per route run across 34 receiving snaps.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE MYLES BRADLEY, BOWLING GREEN

Bradley was incredible for Bowling Green this week, racking up eight total pressures and batting a pass on just 22 pass-rushing snaps. He finished the game with six combined sacks and quarterback hits while forcing a pair of fumbles.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KENTUCKY

Kentucky’s offensive line was dominant against South Alabama, powering a rushing attack that saw three players rush for at least 100 yards. The starting five also didn’t allow a single pressure in the game.

SEC

Offense

QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama

HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida

WR: Jackson Harris, LSU

WR: Chris Marshall, Arkansas

TE: Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Flex O: WR Cayden Lee, Missouri

LT: Lance Heard, Kentucky

LG: Olaus Alinen, Kentucky

C: Coleton Price, Kentucky

RG: Tegra Tshabola, Kentucky

RT: Malachi Wood, Kentucky

Defense

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas

EDGE: Jayden Woods, Florida

DI: Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DI: Carlon Jones, Arkansas

LB: Luke Metz, Alabama

LB: Chris Cole, Georgia

CB: Red Morgan, Alabama

CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State

S: Rasean Dinkins, Georgia

S: Tamarcus Cooley, LSU

Flex D: DB Shelton Lewis, Arkansas

Big Ten

Offense

QB: Julian Sayin, Ohio State

HB: Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: JJ Buchanan, Michigan

TE: Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

Flex O: TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

LT: Chris Vigna, Rutgers

LG: Kawika Rogers, Oregon

C: Greg Johnson, Minnesota

RG: Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers

RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers

Defense

EDGE: Stephen Daley, Indiana

EDGE: Scott Taylor, UCLA

DI: Jahsear Whittington, Nebraska

DI: Ben Roberts, Michigan State

LB: Joey Gerlach, Minnesota

LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State

CB: John Nestor, Minnesota

CB: Don Saunders, Purdue

S: Ta’Shawn James, UCLA

S: Josiah Zayas, Penn State

Flex D: CB Andrew Marshall, Nebraska

ACC

Offense

QB: Beau Pribula, Virginia

HB: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech

WR: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

WR: Yamir Knight, SMU

TE: Jaleel Skinner, Louisville

Flex O: WR Jayvan Boggs, Florida State

LT: Micah Sahakian, Duke

LG: Andre Otto, Florida State

C: Harris Sewell, Clemson

RG: Max Buchanan, Miami (FL)

RT: Monroe Mills, Virginia

Defense

EDGE: Marquise Lightfoot, Miami (FL)

EDGE: Kamar Mothudi, Cal

DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh

DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh

LB: Da’Kaari Nelson, NC State

LB: Frank Cusano, Wake Forest

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson

CB: Jaquez White, Virginia Tech

S: Quentin Reddish, Virginia Tech

S: Jarvis Lee, SMU

Flex D: CB Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh

Big 12

Offense

QB: Conner Weigman, Houston

HB: Cam Cook, West Virginia

WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

WR: Tré Spivey, Arizona

TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State

Flex O: WR Joseph Williams, Colorado

LT: Ryan Howard, Kansas State

LG: Johnny Dickson III, Oklahoma State

C: Tyler Mercer, Oklahoma State

RG: Cole Rhett, Baylor

RT: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

Defense

EDGE: Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado

EDGE: Keviyan Huddleston, Oklahoma State

DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DI: Kamren Washington, Baylor

LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB: Makhi Mason, Kansas State

CB: Vernon Glover Jr., TCU

CB: Jacob Finley, Cincinnati

S: Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech

S: Geimere Latimer II, West Virginia

Flex D: CB Daniel Cobbs, Baylor

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Brad Jackson, Texas State

HB: Maurice Turner, Tulane

WR: Makai Jackson, Liberty

WR: Bryson Hammer, Toledo

TE: Matt Wagner, Boise State

Flex O: WR Ray Ray Joseph Jr., East Carolina

LT: Ryan Mickow, Tulane

LG: Kalvin Janssen, Wyoming

C: Van Wells, Oregon State

RG: Hoke Smith II, Navy

RT: Manasseh Ripert, FIU

Defense