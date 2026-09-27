- Keelon Russell leads the offense: The Alabama quarterback completed 21 of his 27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns without recording a turnover-worthy play.
- Jeremiah Smith dominates again: The Ohio State receiver produced 217 yards and four touchdowns on 12 receptions while averaging 6.38 yards per route run.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
$9.99
per month, billed monthly
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
$99.99$8.33 /mo
per year, billed annually
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
- Premium Stats
- Micro transactions available for additional tokens
$199.99$16.67 /mo
per year, billed annually
- PFF+ content and tools
- Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
- Access to mock draft simulator
- Guru AI with higher base token level
- Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
- Micro transactions available for additional tokens
- Revamped player and team pages
- Enhanced data and visualizations
- Improved Interface
- Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)
Week 4 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Bowling Green edge defender Myles Bradley.
Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama
- HB: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech
- WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
- TE: Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern
- Flex O: WR Jackson Harris, LSU
- LT: Lance Heard, Kentucky
- LG: Kalvin Janssen, Wyoming
- C: Coleton Price, Kentucky
- RG: Tegra Tshabola, Kentucky
- RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers
Defense
- EDGE: Myles Bradley, Bowling Green
- EDGE: Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado
- DI: Elijah Hughes, Notre Dame
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
- LB: Joey Gerlach, Minnesota
- CB: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana
- CB: Red Morgan, Alabama
- S: Ta’Shawn James, UCLA
- S: Josiah Zayas, Penn State
- Flex D: DB Simeon Harris, Fresno State
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: KEELON RUSSELL, ALABAMA
Russell dominated for Alabama this week, completing 21 of 27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the game with a 14.3% big-time throw rate and did not record a turnover-worthy play.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR JEREMIAH SMITH, OHIO STATE
Smith was unguardable once again this week, racking up 217 yards and four touchdowns on 12 receptions. He averaged 6.38 yards per route run across 34 receiving snaps.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE MYLES BRADLEY, BOWLING GREEN
Bradley was incredible for Bowling Green this week, racking up eight total pressures and batting a pass on just 22 pass-rushing snaps. He finished the game with six combined sacks and quarterback hits while forcing a pair of fumbles.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KENTUCKY
Kentucky’s offensive line was dominant against South Alabama, powering a rushing attack that saw three players rush for at least 100 yards. The starting five also didn’t allow a single pressure in the game.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama
- HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
- WR: Jackson Harris, LSU
- WR: Chris Marshall, Arkansas
- TE: Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
- Flex O: WR Cayden Lee, Missouri
- LT: Lance Heard, Kentucky
- LG: Olaus Alinen, Kentucky
- C: Coleton Price, Kentucky
- RG: Tegra Tshabola, Kentucky
- RT: Malachi Wood, Kentucky
Defense
- EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
- EDGE: Jayden Woods, Florida
- DI: Elijah Griffin, Georgia
- DI: Carlon Jones, Arkansas
- LB: Luke Metz, Alabama
- LB: Chris Cole, Georgia
- CB: Red Morgan, Alabama
- CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State
- S: Rasean Dinkins, Georgia
- S: Tamarcus Cooley, LSU
- Flex D: DB Shelton Lewis, Arkansas
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Julian Sayin, Ohio State
- HB: Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana
- WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR: JJ Buchanan, Michigan
- TE: Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern
- Flex O: TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon
- LT: Chris Vigna, Rutgers
- LG: Kawika Rogers, Oregon
- C: Greg Johnson, Minnesota
- RG: Kwabena Asamoah, Rutgers
- RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers
Defense
- EDGE: Stephen Daley, Indiana
- EDGE: Scott Taylor, UCLA
- DI: Jahsear Whittington, Nebraska
- DI: Ben Roberts, Michigan State
- LB: Joey Gerlach, Minnesota
- LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State
- CB: John Nestor, Minnesota
- CB: Don Saunders, Purdue
- S: Ta’Shawn James, UCLA
- S: Josiah Zayas, Penn State
- Flex D: CB Andrew Marshall, Nebraska
ACC
Offense
- QB: Beau Pribula, Virginia
- HB: Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech
- WR: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
- WR: Yamir Knight, SMU
- TE: Jaleel Skinner, Louisville
- Flex O: WR Jayvan Boggs, Florida State
- LT: Micah Sahakian, Duke
- LG: Andre Otto, Florida State
- C: Harris Sewell, Clemson
- RG: Max Buchanan, Miami (FL)
- RT: Monroe Mills, Virginia
Defense
- EDGE: Marquise Lightfoot, Miami (FL)
- EDGE: Kamar Mothudi, Cal
- DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh
- DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh
- LB: Da’Kaari Nelson, NC State
- LB: Frank Cusano, Wake Forest
- CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson
- CB: Jaquez White, Virginia Tech
- S: Quentin Reddish, Virginia Tech
- S: Jarvis Lee, SMU
- Flex D: CB Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Conner Weigman, Houston
- HB: Cam Cook, West Virginia
- WR: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
- WR: Tré Spivey, Arizona
- TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State
- Flex O: WR Joseph Williams, Colorado
- LT: Ryan Howard, Kansas State
- LG: Johnny Dickson III, Oklahoma State
- C: Tyler Mercer, Oklahoma State
- RG: Cole Rhett, Baylor
- RT: Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech
Defense
- EDGE: Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado
- EDGE: Keviyan Huddleston, Oklahoma State
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- DI: Kamren Washington, Baylor
- LB: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
- LB: Makhi Mason, Kansas State
- CB: Vernon Glover Jr., TCU
- CB: Jacob Finley, Cincinnati
- S: Brenden Jordan, Texas Tech
- S: Geimere Latimer II, West Virginia
- Flex D: CB Daniel Cobbs, Baylor
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Brad Jackson, Texas State
- HB: Maurice Turner, Tulane
- WR: Makai Jackson, Liberty
- WR: Bryson Hammer, Toledo
- TE: Matt Wagner, Boise State
- Flex O: WR Ray Ray Joseph Jr., East Carolina
- LT: Ryan Mickow, Tulane
- LG: Kalvin Janssen, Wyoming
- C: Van Wells, Oregon State
- RG: Hoke Smith II, Navy
- RT: Manasseh Ripert, FIU
Defense
- EDGE: Myles Bradley, Bowling Green
- EDGE: Marlin Dean, UAB
- DI: Zhayien Scott, Miami (OH)
- DI: J.D. Lampley, East Carolina
- LB: Isaac Zay, Toledo
- LB: Dee Crayton, UNLV
- CB: Brent Gordon Jr., Louisiana
- CB: Simeon Harris, Fresno State
- S: Tavian Combs, New Mexico
- S: Terrente Hinton, Marshall
- Flex D: D’Angelo Mayes, Utah State