Michael Hawkins Jr. leads the national team: The West Virginia quarterback posted a 26.3% big-time throw rate and rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Sammy Omosigho stars on defense: The UCLA linebacker earned a 92.9 PFF grade with five pressures and six tackles resulting in defensive stops.

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Week 3 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, with West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., Delaware wide receiver Sean Wilson and UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho leading PFF’s National Team of the Week.

Here are the top performers from the national slate, along with the best players from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

With PFF Premium Stats Pro, fans can dive deeper into every Week 3 performance with PFF grades, game reports, player- and team-level grades and a growing collection of new metrics that provide even more insight into how players and teams performed. Subscribe to PFF Pro today!

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National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State

WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware

WR: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Flex O: WR Micah Gilbert, Notre Dame

LT: Jacob Anderson, Oregon State

LG: Aitor Urionabarrenechea, Massachusetts

C: Stewart Taufa, Boise State

RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State

RT: Dennis Jones, San Diego State

Defense

EDGE: Kai Russell, Kennesaw State

EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern

DI: Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DI: Kevontay Wells, Louisiana-Monroe

LB: Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

LB: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State

CB: Jackson Lowe, Middle Tennessee

CB: John Nestor, Minnesota

S: Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State

S: Matthew Jung, Wisconsin

Flex D: DB Greg Smith, North Carolina

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: MICHAEL HAWKINS JR., WEST VIRGINIA

Hawkins was outstanding in the win over Virginia this week, producing a 26.3% big-time throw rate. He pushed the ball downfield, throwing the ball 14.3 yards downfield per pass on average, and he was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR SEAN WILSON, DELAWARE

Wilson was on the field for 36 receiving snaps in Delaware’s win over Coastal Carolina this week, racking up 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 5.14 yards per route run, and he also forced five missed tackles after the catch.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB SAMMY OMOSIGHO, UCLA

Omosigho earned a 92.9 PFF grade in the win over Purdue this week, making his impact felt as a run defender, in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He registered five total pressures and recorded six tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TEXAS

The Texas offensive line allowed just three total pressures in the win over UTSA, with three starters not allowing a single sack, hit or hurry. The unit also powered a rushing attack that saw five players average at least 4.0 yards per carry.

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SEC

Offense

QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama

HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida

WR: Mario Craver, Texas A&M

WR: Traylon Ray, Ole Miss

TE: Caleb Odom, Ole Miss

Flex O: WR Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt

LT: Kavion Broussard, Arkansas

LG: Dylan Sikorski, Texas

C: Nolan Hay, South Carolina

RG: Donovan Haslam, Tennessee

RT: Jesse Perry, Tennessee

Defense

EDGE: Tyree Weathersby, Tennessee

EDGE: Sam Greene, Kentucky

DI: Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DI: Devan Thompkins, Alabama

LB: Luke Metz, Alabama

LB: Justin Okoronkwo, South Carolina

CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State

CB: Mason Lewis, Vanderbilt

S: Jhase Thomas, LSU

S: Jelani McDonald, Texas

Flex D: DB Marcus Williams, Mississippi State

Big Ten

Offense

QB: Dante Moore, Oregon

HB: Xavier Williams, Iowa

WR: Xavier Townsend, Purdue

WR: Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin

TE: Baron Naone, Washington

Flex O: WR Collin Dixon, Illinois

LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa

LG: Trevor Buhr, Penn State

C: Joshua Padilla, Ohio State

RG: Emerson Mandell, Wisconsin

RT: Drew Azzopardi, Washington

Defense

EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern

EDGE: Tobi Usunsanmi, Indiana

DI: Jason Moore, Ohio State

DI: Ben Roberts, Michigan State

LB: Sammy Omosigho, UCLA

LB: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State

CB: John Nestor, Minnesota

CB: Braden Turner, Northwestern

S: Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State

S: Matthew Jung, Wisconsin

Flex D: DB Alex McLaughlin, Washington

ACC

Offense

QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech

HB: Kendrick Raphael, SMU

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State

WR: Chase Hendricks, Cal

TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami

LT: Frederick Williams III, Cal

LG: Layth Ghannam, Virginia Tech

C: Christo Kelly, North Carolina

RG: Joseph Ionata, Georgia Tech

RT: Matthew McCoy, Miami

Defense

EDGE: Taje McCoy, Georgia Tech

EDGE: Clev Lubin, Louisville

DI: Tawfiq Thomas, Georgia Tech

DI: Zach Lohavichan, Wake Forest

LB: Popo Aguirre, NC State

LB: Keon Wylie, Virginia Tech

CB: Brycen Scott, Louisville

CB: Ethan O’Connor, Miami

S: Greg Smith, North Carolina

S: Davien Kerr, Syracuse

Flex D: Kaleb Beasley, Louisville

Big 12

Offense

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State

WR: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

WR: Ed Small, TCU

TE: Kari Ashley, TCU

Flex O: WR Legend Glasker, BYU

LT: Gabriel Greenlee, Iowa State

LG: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

C: Bruce Mitchell, BYU

RG: Austin Barrett, Iowa State

RT: Andrew Gentry, BYU

Defense

EDGE: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah

EDGE: Paul Oyewale, TCU

DI: C.J. Fite, Arizona

DI: Eamon Smalls Jr., Kansas

LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati

LB: Tackett Curtis, UCF

CB: Mo Horn, Oklahoma State

CB: Nick Taylor, West Virginia

S: Rabbit Evans, Utah

S: Demari Henderson, UCF

Flex D: Davin Martin, Texas Tech

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Jacurri Brown, Rice

HB: Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State

WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware

WR: Anthony Ivey, San Jose State

TE: Kyle Frendt, Wyoming

Flex O: WR Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

LT: Jacob Anderson, Oregon State

LG: Aitor Urionabarrenechea, Massachusetts

C: Stewart Taufa, Boise State

RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State

RT: Dennis Jones, San Diego State

Defense