- Michael Hawkins Jr. leads the national team: The West Virginia quarterback posted a 26.3% big-time throw rate and rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
- Sammy Omosigho stars on defense: The UCLA linebacker earned a 92.9 PFF grade with five pressures and six tackles resulting in defensive stops.
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Week 3 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, with West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., Delaware wide receiver Sean Wilson and UCLA linebacker Sammy Omosigho leading PFF’s National Team of the Week.
Here are the top performers from the national slate, along with the best players from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
With PFF Premium Stats Pro, fans can dive deeper into every Week 3 performance with PFF grades, game reports, player- and team-level grades and a growing collection of new metrics that provide even more insight into how players and teams performed. Subscribe to PFF Pro today!
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware
- WR: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
- TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
- Flex O: WR Micah Gilbert, Notre Dame
- LT: Jacob Anderson, Oregon State
- LG: Aitor Urionabarrenechea, Massachusetts
- C: Stewart Taufa, Boise State
- RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State
- RT: Dennis Jones, San Diego State
Defense
- EDGE: Kai Russell, Kennesaw State
- EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern
- DI: Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- DI: Kevontay Wells, Louisiana-Monroe
- LB: Sammy Omosigho, UCLA
- LB: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State
- CB: Jackson Lowe, Middle Tennessee
- CB: John Nestor, Minnesota
- S: Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State
- S: Matthew Jung, Wisconsin
- Flex D: DB Greg Smith, North Carolina
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: MICHAEL HAWKINS JR., WEST VIRGINIA
Hawkins was outstanding in the win over Virginia this week, producing a 26.3% big-time throw rate. He pushed the ball downfield, throwing the ball 14.3 yards downfield per pass on average, and he was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR SEAN WILSON, DELAWARE
Wilson was on the field for 36 receiving snaps in Delaware’s win over Coastal Carolina this week, racking up 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 5.14 yards per route run, and he also forced five missed tackles after the catch.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB SAMMY OMOSIGHO, UCLA
Omosigho earned a 92.9 PFF grade in the win over Purdue this week, making his impact felt as a run defender, in coverage and as a pass-rusher. He registered five total pressures and recorded six tackles resulting in a defensive stop.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: TEXAS
The Texas offensive line allowed just three total pressures in the win over UTSA, with three starters not allowing a single sack, hit or hurry. The unit also powered a rushing attack that saw five players average at least 4.0 yards per carry.
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SEC
Offense
- QB: Keelon Russell, Alabama
- HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
- WR: Mario Craver, Texas A&M
- WR: Traylon Ray, Ole Miss
- TE: Caleb Odom, Ole Miss
- Flex O: WR Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt
- LT: Kavion Broussard, Arkansas
- LG: Dylan Sikorski, Texas
- C: Nolan Hay, South Carolina
- RG: Donovan Haslam, Tennessee
- RT: Jesse Perry, Tennessee
Defense
- EDGE: Tyree Weathersby, Tennessee
- EDGE: Sam Greene, Kentucky
- DI: Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- DI: Devan Thompkins, Alabama
- LB: Luke Metz, Alabama
- LB: Justin Okoronkwo, South Carolina
- CB: Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State
- CB: Mason Lewis, Vanderbilt
- S: Jhase Thomas, LSU
- S: Jelani McDonald, Texas
- Flex D: DB Marcus Williams, Mississippi State
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Dante Moore, Oregon
- HB: Xavier Williams, Iowa
- WR: Xavier Townsend, Purdue
- WR: Tyrell Henry, Wisconsin
- TE: Baron Naone, Washington
- Flex O: WR Collin Dixon, Illinois
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Trevor Buhr, Penn State
- C: Joshua Padilla, Ohio State
- RG: Emerson Mandell, Wisconsin
- RT: Drew Azzopardi, Washington
Defense
- EDGE: Michael Kilbane, Northwestern
- EDGE: Tobi Usunsanmi, Indiana
- DI: Jason Moore, Ohio State
- DI: Ben Roberts, Michigan State
- LB: Sammy Omosigho, UCLA
- LB: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State
- CB: John Nestor, Minnesota
- CB: Braden Turner, Northwestern
- S: Marcus Neal Jr., Penn State
- S: Matthew Jung, Wisconsin
- Flex D: DB Alex McLaughlin, Washington
ACC
Offense
- QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech
- HB: Kendrick Raphael, SMU
- WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State
- WR: Chase Hendricks, Cal
- TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
- Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami
- LT: Frederick Williams III, Cal
- LG: Layth Ghannam, Virginia Tech
- C: Christo Kelly, North Carolina
- RG: Joseph Ionata, Georgia Tech
- RT: Matthew McCoy, Miami
Defense
- EDGE: Taje McCoy, Georgia Tech
- EDGE: Clev Lubin, Louisville
- DI: Tawfiq Thomas, Georgia Tech
- DI: Zach Lohavichan, Wake Forest
- LB: Popo Aguirre, NC State
- LB: Keon Wylie, Virginia Tech
- CB: Brycen Scott, Louisville
- CB: Ethan O’Connor, Miami
- S: Greg Smith, North Carolina
- S: Davien Kerr, Syracuse
- Flex D: Kaleb Beasley, Louisville
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
- WR: Ed Small, TCU
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: WR Legend Glasker, BYU
- LT: Gabriel Greenlee, Iowa State
- LG: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
- C: Bruce Mitchell, BYU
- RG: Austin Barrett, Iowa State
- RT: Andrew Gentry, BYU
Defense
- EDGE: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah
- EDGE: Paul Oyewale, TCU
- DI: C.J. Fite, Arizona
- DI: Eamon Smalls Jr., Kansas
- LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
- LB: Tackett Curtis, UCF
- CB: Mo Horn, Oklahoma State
- CB: Nick Taylor, West Virginia
- S: Rabbit Evans, Utah
- S: Demari Henderson, UCF
- Flex D: Davin Martin, Texas Tech
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Jacurri Brown, Rice
- HB: Torrance Burgess Jr., Texas State
- WR: Sean Wilson, Delaware
- WR: Anthony Ivey, San Jose State
- TE: Kyle Frendt, Wyoming
- Flex O: WR Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- LT: Jacob Anderson, Oregon State
- LG: Aitor Urionabarrenechea, Massachusetts
- C: Stewart Taufa, Boise State
- RG: Roger Carreon, Boise State
- RT: Dennis Jones, San Diego State
Defense
- EDGE: Kai Russell, Kennesaw State
- EDGE: Kieran Davis, East Carolina
- DI: Grant Lyons, Miami, Ohio
- DI: Kevontay Wells, Louisiana-Monroe
- LB: Sione Hala, San Diego State
- LB: Kolbe Fields, Louisiana Tech
- CB: Jackson Lowe, Middle Tennessee
- CB: Asaad Chapman, UTSA
- S: Justin Taylor, Central Michigan
- S: Koa Akui, Rice
- Flex D: DB CJ McBean, New Mexico