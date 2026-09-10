College Football: Week 2 preview and predictions for the five biggest games

Ohio State–Texas: The Buckeyes and Longhorns meet in what’s currently one of just two scheduled games between top-five teams all season.

Oklahoma–Michigan: The Sooners and Wolverines collide in a massive showdown between playoff hopefuls.

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While it was great to have college football fully back, there still weren’t many blockbuster games on the Week 1 slate. That’s not the case in Week 2, as we have a top-five matchup on deck.

Here are PFF’s previews for the five biggest games of Week 2.

Storyline to know: One of the biggest games of the year

Saturday night’s game between Ohio State and Texas promises to be one of the top of the year in college football. It’s currently one of two scheduled games between top-five teams all season, with the Buckeyes ironically playing in both (No. 5 Indiana in Week 7). Both programs are among the top-three teams in national championship odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went as far as to predict that it’d be “the most-watched regular season game of all time.” These two teams met in Week 1 last year, with Ohio State winning by a 14-7 final score at home.

Matchup to watch when Ohio State has the ball (Max): Can Ohio State find secondary options in the passing game?

We all know how good Jeremiah Smith is. The wide receiver has been our No. 1 player in college football for two years running and opened his junior campaign with 151 yards and two touchdowns against Ball State, all of which came in the first half.

Texas seems to know how elite Smith is as well, because it’s centered its entire defensive game plan around him in the last two matchups between these programs. In two games against the Longhorns, Smith has just seven catches on 13 targets for 46 yards and no touchdowns. Texas sent multiple defenders Smith’s way constantly to make sure the generational wideout didn’t beat them by himself.

In those two previous games, Ohio State had first-round receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate to step up and help the Buckeyes to victory. It remains to be seen if Ohio State has a No. 2 option this year as good as those two were. Players like UTSA transfer Devin McCuin and true freshman Chris Henry Jr. will need to take advantage of Smith’s gravitational pull if Ohio State is going to win for the third year in a row over Texas.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball (Dalton): Will Arch Manning step up in the biggest of spotlights?

Manning’s first season as the Longhorns’ starter didn’t go as planned, but he did play better down the stretch. From Week 7 through the end of the year, he ranked eighth among qualified quarterbacks with an 87.8 PFF grade while throwing 15 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

However, Manning did struggle in Week 1, 2025 against Ohio State as Matt Patricia repeatedly confused him with blitzes and disguised coverages. While Manning eventually finished the game with a respectable 72.2 PFF passing grade and four big-time throws, most of that damage was done in the fourth quarter with Texas behind. The Longhorns didn’t gain over 15 yards on a pass play until the fourth quarter. All of the pressure is on Manning to perform up to his pedigree.

Predictions

Max: Texas 31, Ohio State 27

In what’s billed as one of the biggest games of the year, the Longhorns get revenge on the Buckeyes in what could end up becoming a shootout.

Dalton: Ohio State 23, Texas 20

Few, if any, commodities in college football are more reliable than Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. Sayin won this game last year by staying composed in big moments. He’ll do the same this year as the Buckeyes score the biggest road win in the sport this season.

Storyline to know: Is Michigan in trouble?

The biggest story of Week 1 was Michigan controversially being given a second chance at a Hail Mary and completing it to beat Western Michigan by a 13-12 final score. Even after the win, the Wolverines dropped from No. 16 in the AP poll to out of the top 25 altogether.

While the Broncos are the reigning MAC champions and a Group of Six playoff contender, the Wolverines were still favored by 27.5 points. Things only get harder for Kyle Whittingham in Year 1, as Michigan has four games against top-15 opponents left on its schedule. That starts this week against Oklahoma, who took down the Wolverines last year 24-13.

Matchup to watch when Oklahoma has the ball (Max): Will the Sooners need John Mateer to carry the offense once again?

There were two reasons why Oklahoma beat Michigan last season: Its stifling defense and John Mateer’s brilliance. Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against the Wolverines while adding 75 yards and two scores on the ground. No other Sooner even had 25 rushing yards in that game. Mateer was particularly stellar when he was under pressure, averaging 10.4 yards per pass and tossing a pair of big-time throws.

He started this season off strong too, throwing for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-0 drubbing of UTEP, averaging 13.2 yards per pass. But Oklahoma’s run game was again pedestrian against the Miners, averaging just 4.5 yards per carry. The Sooners’ leading rusher, Lloyd Avant, tallied just 79 yards on the ground.

Michigan boasts yet another strong run defense, holding a dangerous Western Michigan rushing attack to just 3.5 yards per carry. The Sooners may need Mateer to carry their offense once again if they want to beat Michigan.

Matchup to watch when Michigan has the ball (Dalton): When will Bryce Underwood’s production finally match his immense talent?

Since the start of last season, the Wolverines have hoped that Bryce Underwood would carry their program back to national title contention. The former top overall recruit has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, including in victories over Washington and Nebraska last season, but he’s generally faltered in big situations.

In Michigan’s four losses to Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State, and Texas last season, Underwood completed just over 50% of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions. He earned a paltry 49.7 PFF passing grade across those four performances. He also recorded a 31.4 passing grade while committing five turnover-worthy plays in a game against Western Michigan last week that the Wolverines should have lost. If Underwood doesn’t find his rhythm early against the Sooners, it could be another long day for Michigan’s offense.

Predictions

Max: Oklahoma 21, Michigan 10

The Sooners’ defense shines once again as the Wolverines might have a quarterback dilemma on their hands.

Dalton: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

This game has a similar feel to last year, with Oklahoma sporting an elite defense and Michigan trying to find consistent answers on offense. The Sooners leave Ann Arbor with an important road victory.

Storyline to know: Two top-five teams in the Big 12 square off

Saturday’s game between BYU and Arizona should provide some clarity on who sits at the top of the Big 12 conference. The Cougars are currently the conference’s second-highest-ranked team in the AP poll at No. 15. While the Wildcats are unranked, they received the fifth-most votes in the conference and should enter the top 25 with a win on Saturday.

These two programs squared off last year, with BYU mounting a 10-point comeback in the final five minutes to tie the game before going on to win in double overtime.

Matchup to watch when Arizona has the ball (Dalton): Will BYU’s defense continue to be Noah Fifita’s kryptonite?

Noah Fifita has had an outstanding career at Arizona and comes into this game with 35 career starts to his name. His playmaking ability allowed him to set career-highs in 2025 with an 85.1 PFF grade and 26 big-time throws. He got off to a solid start in an easy win over Northern Arizona last week, recording 262 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Fifita has struggled in two career games versus BYU, both losses. In those matchups, he has completed just 52.6% of his passes for an average of 5.1 yards. He’s also thrown just three touchdowns compared to being held responsible for five turnovers.

One issue is that his 3.54-second average time to throw is far too high when facing a Cougars defense that blitzed him roughly 40% of the time in both games. Fifita will need to play on time more often and manufacture production through BYU’s excellent secondary in order to win this game in Provo.

Matchup to watch when BYU has the ball (Max): Can Arizona force BYU into obvious passing downs?

BYU’s run game is one of the best in the sport. LJ Martin entered the season as our No. 5 running back in America, while Bear Bachmeier was fifth among Power Four quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns as a true freshman. The Cougars dominated on the ground in Week 1 against Utah Tech, running for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s BYU’s passing game that has far more question marks. The Cougars lost their top-three leading receivers from last season, and their leading receiver against Utah Tech only generated 65 yards (Legend Glasker). Bachmeier has also struggled as a passer when operating without play action.

Bear Bachmeier’s career splits with/without play action

Situation Yards per pass TD/INT With play action 9.9 12/1 Without play action 6.7 6/6

Arizona’s defense will need to bring its hard hats in run defense in this game. The Wildcats did just that in their Week 1 win over Northern Arizona, holding the Lumberjacks to 26 rushing yards and just 1.6 yards per carry. But that was an FCS school, far from the elite rushing attack BYU possesses. If Arizona forces Bachmeier into obvious passing downs, it has a great chance at pulling off the upset.

Predictions

Max: BYU 28, Arizona 20

The Cougars’ run game finds success against the Wildcats, while Fifita’s struggles vs. BYU continue.

Dalton: BYU 27, Arizona 23

If last year’s game between these two is any indication, this should be an excellent battle. BYU’s homefield advantage and physical identity carry it through another close victory over the Wildcats.

Storyline to know: Two teams that disappointed in Week 1 to different degrees

Both Oregon and Oklahoma State had underwhelming Week 1 showings. The second-ranked Ducks took on Boise State as 24.5-point favorites, but mounted a second-half comeback in order to beat the Broncos 34-27. The Cowboys didn’t end up victorious, losing to Tulsa 24-10 despite entering the game as 13.5-point favorites.

Both programs enter Week 2 eager to put the first game behind them and show why many were so high on each team entering the season.

Matchup to watch when Oregon has the ball (Dalton): Can Oklahoma State generate any semblance of a pass rush?

Oklahoma State was going to be tasked with finding productive defensive linemen this season, particularly when rushing the passer. The hope was that players like Jaleel Johnson and Florida State transfer James Williams, among others, would be able to remedy that issue.

Unfortunately in the Week 1 loss to Tulsa, that wasn’t the case. The Cowboys pressured Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes just five times across 28 dropbacks and did not record a sack.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s offensive line allowed Dante Moore to be pressured only six times and sacked once across 39 dropbacks versus Boise State. Moore is also exceptional at getting the football out of his hand in an expeditious manner. If Oklahoma State can’t generate any pressure on Moore, it could be in serious trouble for a second straight loss to open the season.

Matchup to watch when Oklahoma State has the ball (Max): What happened to Eric Morris’ explosive offense?

Many were excited about Eric Morris bringing his high-flying North Texas offense to Oklahoma State. The Mean Green were second in the nation in EPA per play (0.300) last year, and Morris brought over the superstars who led that offense in quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

To say that his offense looked like a shell of itself in the loss to Tulsa would be an understatement. The Cowboys scored just 10 points, turned the ball over four times and averaged just -0.205 EPA per play. Projected first-round quarterback Mestemaker especially struggled, finishing with one big-time throw and three turnover-worthy plays.

While Oregon did give up 27 points to Boise State, the Ducks were still efficient on defense. They only allowed 4.5 yards per play and 0.013 EPA per play to the Broncos, only surrendering 3.3 yards per carry. If Oklahoma State wants any chance at an upset, Mestemaker needs to be far better.

Predictions

Max: Oregon 38, Oklahoma State 24

The Cowboys find more success offensively than against Tulsa, but their defense won’t come up with enough stops to truly threaten the Ducks.

Dalton: Oregon 42, Oklahoma State 16

Oklahoma State likely has issues that can’t be fixed in a week. A game that appeared to be exciting in the preseason now looks like a day for Oregon to take care of business.

Storyline to know: Is Texas A&M still a legitimate playoff contender?

Texas A&M enjoyed a terrific season in 2025, starting off 11-0 and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. But the Aggies mainly beat up on a weaker schedule that year and must now replace 13 starters from that team.

Texas A&M looked strong in a 50-0 shutout win over Missouri State in Week 1, but this clash with a solid Arizona State outfit will give the Aggies their first true test of the season.

Matchup to watch when Arizona State has the ball (Dalton): Arizona State’s dynamic wide receivers vs. Texas A&M’s talented secondary

The Sun Devils remodeled their passing game this offseason after the departures of quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Replacing Leavitt is Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, who posted a mediocre 59.2 PFF passing grade for the Wildcats last season. However, Boley got off to a nice start against Morgan State last week, recording 387 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Two big reasons for his success were his star wide receivers Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. Harris, a Boston College transfer, netted 137 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, while the former Colorado Buffalo Miller tallied 102 yards and a score.

Those two will square off with a talented Aggies secondary that returns starting cornerback Dezz Ricks and a dynamic safety duo in Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks. Arizona State’s ability to push the ball downfield will be extremely important to its success in this game.

Matchup to watch when Texas A&M has the ball (Max): Has Marcel Reed taken the next step as a passer?

While Marcel Reed received some Heisman hype last season, the truth was that he often held back an otherwise extremely talented Texas A&M offense. His 4.7% turnover-worthy play rate was 140th among 168 qualifying quarterbacks, while his 72.8% adjusted completion rate ranked 73rd. Reed especially saved his worst for last, struggling mightily in losses to Texas and Miami (FL) in the Aggies’ final two games of the season.

Texas A&M needs Reed to lead this offense much more during his third season as its starter. The Aggies lost four starting offensive linemen from last year, and their top wideout, KC Concepcion, was taken in the first round. Reed will face an Arizona State defense that struggled to pressure quarterbacks last season but had a solid secondary, though star cornerback Keith Abney II is now in the NFL.

Predictions

Max: Texas A&M 31, Arizona State 17

While the Sun Devils project as an average team in the Big 12, the Aggies forecast as a College Football Playoff contender. Texas A&M takes care of business at home.

Dalton: Texas A&M 31, Arizona State 20

Until we see Cutter Boley succeed on a big stage, it will be hard to pick the Sun Devils in spots like this. The Aggies have their flaws, but they are the more proven commodity and should come away with a win.