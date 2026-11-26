A cinematic showdown in Pasadena: USC and UCLA collide with major implications on the playoff race.

SEC teams hoping to clinch spots and avoid upsets: Both Texas and Tennessee should be in the 12-team field as long as they can beat rivals Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, respectively.

Oregon looks to turn a miracle into reality: The Ducks aim for their fifth straight win, which may be enough to get into the Big Ten title game.

Limited-time offer Ends today Save 30% on PFF+ Annual Every PFF grade, Premium Stats, fantasy and betting tools for a full year. — Days : — Hrs : — Min : — Sec Claim 30% off Offer ends Tue, Dec 1, 11:59 p.m. ET.

After a winding regular season, we’ve reached the final week where every team will play during the 2026 college football campaign. Although each set of new College Football Playoff rankings has grown the 12-team bracket into focus, malleable placement and adjustments in reasoning have continued to leave room for change as the postseason nears.

Which teams will solidify their spots in the Playoff, and will any rivals play spoiler to knock someone out of the field? Below is everything you need to know ahead of Week 13.

No. 15 USC Trojans at No. 9 UCLA Bruins (Saturday, 3:30 PM ET on CBS)

Storyline to know: Now or never for both programs

Because UCLA and USC are archrivals, the Crosstown Showdown is always circled on their calendars. But this year’s Battle for Los Angeles has added stakes for both programs.

The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season this past weekend to Michigan. If UCLA beats USC, it’ll clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and possibly lock up a berth in the College Football Playoff. But if the Bruins lose, they’ll be in danger of missing both.

USC’s chances of making the Big Ten title game and playoff are slim, but not impossible. If the Trojans lose, it’ll be their fourth straight season with at least four losses, which’ll create a very uncomfortable conversation about whether or not Lincoln Riley should coach this program next year.

Matchup to watch when USC has the ball (Max): Can Jayden Maiava handle pressure?

USC is only 120th in the FBS in rushing yards per attempt (4.5), so the entire weight of the offense has fallen onto quarterback Jayden Maiava’s shoulders. The potential Day 2 pick has handled that well, placing seventh nationally in passing yards (3,073).

While Maiava has done well to shoulder the load, he hasn’t exactly handled pressure well in a literal sense. There’s a stark difference in how effective the redshirt senior is within a clean pocket and when he’s not blitzed compared to how he performs when pressured and/or blitzed.

Jayden Maiava passing by situation (FBS rank)

Situation Completion Rate Yards per attempt TD/INT Passer rating Kept Clean 72.4% (40th) 9.0 (25th) 21/3 119.4 (24th) Not Blitzed 66.8% (59th) 7.9 (54th) 12/3 102.2 (45th) Pressured 38.4% (129th) 5.2 (106th) 2/5 39.1 (147th) Blitzed 61.1% (71st) 8.5 (44th) 11/5 99.5 (69th)

UCLA has had the most efficient defense in America in terms of EPA per pass allowed, largely due to its ability to get after the quarterback. The Bruins are 13th in pressure rate this year (37.2%) and send a blitz at the third-highest rate in the Power Four (52.1%). Expect defensive coordinator Collin Hitschler to try to bring the heat as much as possible on Maiava in this game.

Matchup to watch when UCLA has the ball (Dalton): Can UCLA find its early-season form on the ground?

There’s a very realistic chance that the Bruins will need to turn to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava to start in this game. It would serve UCLA well to keep him out of obvious passing situations. The problem is that the Bruins’ once-dynamic rushing attack has not performed well over the past few games.

Since Week 9, UCLA is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, excluding sacks, which ranks 124th in the FBS in that span. The Bruins have also scored just two touchdowns on the ground while producing an explosive run just 11.7% of the time. Both of those marks also rank outside the top 100 FBS teams. Star running back Wayne Knight will need to manufacture big plays against a USC defense that quietly ranks 20th in the FBS with a 10.9% explosive run rate allowed.

Predictions

Max: USC 24, UCLA 21

USC has a massive quarterback advantage in this game, especially if Madden Iamaleava is starting for UCLA. After beginning the season 10-0, the Bruins suffer their second straight loss and will likely miss the playoff.

Dalton: USC 24, UCLA 13

UCLA’s turbulent quarterback situation capsizes its playoff hopes as the Trojans finish the regular season with a big win over their rivals.

Storyline to know: Texas looking to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff

Texas has had one of the most impressive resumes in college football this season. The Longhorns have five wins against ranked teams, the most of any school. At 9-2, Texas just needs to win this week against rival Texas A&M, which is 4-7 on the season.

A victory for the Longhorns would also mean that they’d likely meet Georgia in the SEC Championship Game for the second time in their three years as a member of the conference. In order for Texas to make it to Atlanta, it also needs an Ole Miss win over Mississippi State, an LSU loss to Arkansas, an Alabama loss to Auburn or a Tennessee loss to Vanderbilt.

Matchup to watch when Texas has the ball (Max): Can Arch Manning take advantage of a vulnerable Texas A&M secondary?

Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered this season as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but he’s been inconsistent this year. His 19 big-time throws are the 13th-most in the FBS, but his 16 turnover-worthy plays are also the 11th-most. Manning is coming off his best game of the season against Arkansas in which he completed 84% of his passes for 287 yards and 11.5 yards per attempt.

Manning will have an opportunity to continue his hot streak this week against Texas A&M. The Aggies have the sixth-worst team PFF coverage grade in the Power Four and boast the fourth-highest explosive pass rate allowed (17.1%) in that same group. Manning should have plenty of chances to beat Texas A&M down the field in this game.

Matchup to watch when Texas A&M has the ball (Dalton): Will the Aggies find enough success on the ground to score on an elite defense?

Texas A&M’s 54.0 team PFF passing grade is the eighth -worst mark in the nation through Week 12. After benching Marcel Reed in favor of Brady Hart last week, the Aggies essentially admitted defeat on having any sort of aerial attack. Their run game has occasionally given them hope for success, as Texas A&M has won three of the four games in which it has rushed for at least 200 yards.

Unfortunately, the Aggies have lost six of the seven games where they rushed for under 200 yards. Meanwhile, the Longhorns rank sixth in the nation with an elite 92.8 team PFF run-defense grade. They’ve also not allowed more than 173 rushing yards in any game this season. Texas’ stout group of defensive tackles, namely Ian Geffrard and Zina Umeozulu, have prevented opponents from gaining any traction. If Texas A&M can’t fight its way through the Longhorns’ front seven, it could be another long night for the team offensively.

Predictions

Max: Texas 31, Texas A&M 14

Texas cruises to a victory over a struggling Texas A&M squad, all but locking up a spot in the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

Dalton: Texas 24, Texas A&M 10

Perhaps the Aggies’ defense can keep them in this contest versus the Longhorns’ inconsistent offense. However, Texas A&M’s own offensive struggles will once again be its undoing.

Storyline to know: Tennessee aims to clinch a playoff spot

As long as Tennessee wins this weekend, it should clinch its second playoff berth in three years. The Volunteers are firmly in the field right now with a 9-2 record and a 16-point win over a fellow playoff contender in Alabama on its resume. But if Tennessee loses to rival Vanderbilt, it likely misses the playoff altogether.

The Volunteers are still alive in the SEC championship race too, but they need some help in the form of a Texas loss in addition to a victory on Saturday over the 4-7 Commodores.

Matchup to watch when Tennessee has the ball (Max): How does Josh Heupel handle his quarterback situation?

Perhaps Tennessee’s only weakness this season is at the most important position: Quarterback. The Volunteers have only thrown for 200 yards twice this season: Against an FCS school in Furman and against arguably the worst team in the SEC in Arkansas. Head coach Josh Heupel has shuffled between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and true freshman Faizon Brandon under center.

MacIntyre has been the more consistent passer, with a 5-to-1 big-time throw-to-turnover-worthy play ratio compared to Brandon’s 4-to-8 ratio. But Brandon brings a dynamic element with his legs. In this past week’s game against LSU, the former five-star recruit ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns. McIntyre still saw action in that game despite dealing with various injuries, averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt on 22 passes.

Vanderbilt has had a below-average pass defense all year, placing 104th in EPA per pass allowed. Expect to see both quarterbacks on Saturday as Heupel figures out the best combination going forward.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

Matchup to watch when Vanderbilt has the ball (Dalton): Can Vanderbilt crack the code of scoring on Tennessee’s elite defense?

Tennessee’s defense is one of the best in the nation according to several elite metrics. The Volunteers rank among the top 15 FBS teams in yards per play and EPA per play allowed. They’ve also racked up the most sacks in the nation through Week 12. Star players like defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, cornerback Ty Redmond and linebacker Jeremiah Telander have spearheaded a dominant unit toward playoff contention.

Led by true freshman gunslinger Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt will need to find some way to score on the Volunteers’ elite unit. The Commodores are 4-1 when they score at least 25 points and 0-6 when they don’t reach that mark. The problem is that Tennessee has allowed at least 25 points just once this season, coming in its Week 9 loss to South Carolina. Expect a heavy dose of touches for running back Sedrick Alexander and wide receiver Junior Sherrill as Vanderbilt faces this uphill battle.

Predictions

Max: Tennessee 35, Vanderbilt 13

Jared Curtis struggles against this elite Tennessee pass defense as the Volunteers lock up a playoff spot for the second time in three years.

Dalton: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 13

Tennessee’s defense dominates again as it clinches a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Storyline to know: Texas Tech tries to lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game

After winning its first Big 12 championship last year, Texas Tech has picked up right where it left off. The Red Raiders are 10-1 this season and are one win away from playing against Utah in this year’s Big 12 title game. A loss to TCU on Thanksgiving night would open the door for BYU to take Texas Tech’s place and would likely mean that the Red Raiders miss the College Football Playoff.

TCU is hoping for some dead cat bounce after firing head coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday. The Horned Frogs are 5-6 this season and need to upset Texas Tech in order to make a bowl game.

Matchup to watch when TCU has the ball (Dalton): Will the Red Raiders continue their hot streak in coverage?

While it is true that Texas Tech has allowed the second-most passing yards in the nation, they’ve also faced the second-most attempts. A look at their averages paint a better, albeit not elite, picture. The Red Raiders have allowed 7.1 yards per attempt, which ranks 74th and basically matches the national average. They’ve also given up an explosive pass 12.5% of the time, which is good for 40th in the FBS.

Those numbers may not be elite, but Texas Tech is a ball-hawking defense that ranks among the top seven teams in the nation in interceptions and forced incompletions. Facing vertical passers Drew Mestemaker and DJ Lagway over the past two weeks, the Red Raiders have surrendered just 14 completions out of 38 pass attempts of 10 or more air yards. If they carry that momentum into this matchup against a TCU squad that also likes to throw downfield, then TCU could run out of offensive answers quickly.

Matchup to watch when Texas Tech has the ball (Max): Texas Tech’s electric run game against TCU’s stout run defense

It’s been night and day for Texas Tech’s offense since Thomas Castellanos took over at quarterback in Week 9. The Red Raiders were 46th in the FBS in yards per play in their first seven games and are seventh in the last four with Castellanos under center.

A major reason for that success has been Texas Tech’s run game, as it has gained 1,061 rushing yards in the last four games (third in FBS). Castellanos himself is second among Power Four quarterbacks in that stretch with 393 rushing yards, while J’Koby Williams is second in the nation with 576 yards in the last four weeks.

TCU’s run defense has been stellar all season, though, ranking 13th nationally in EPA per run allowed and 17th in yards per carry permitted (4.1). No team has run for 200 yards on the Horned Frogs this season, and no player has gained 100 yards on the ground against them.

Predictions

Max: Texas Tech 34, TCU 17

It’s never easy for an interim head coach to win his first game. It’s even harder on four days’ notice. It’s next to impossible on four days’ notice against a potential College Football Playoff contender. Suffice to say, Andy Avalos has his work cut out for him. Texas Tech takes care of business and sets up a date with Utah in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Dalton: Texas Tech 31, TCU 17

The Red Raiders continue their hot streak and clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

Storyline to know: Oregon is very much alive again

After Oregon suffered its third loss of the season to a now-6-5 Illinois team, many wrote the Ducks off for dead. But since then, Oregon has rattled off four straight victories. Thanks to rival Washington’s upset over Indiana, the Ducks have a great chance of making it to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second time in three years.

There are multiple scenarios where that can occur, but the likeliest ones involve Oregon beating Washington, USC downing UCLA and Indiana outlasting Purdue. Even if the Bruins win, the Ducks can still get in as long as they win themselves.

Matchup to watch when Washington has the ball (Max): Can Demond Williams Jr. carry Washington’s offense?

There might not be a single offense in college football that relies on its quarterback more than Washington does with Demond Williams Jr. The Huskies throw the ball on 67.8% of their plays, the highest rate in the Power Four. Williams’ 502 rushing yards also lead Washington by 161 yards. In the Huskies’ upset over Indiana, Williams threw for 227 yards and a touchdown while running for a season-high 114 yards and a score.

Oregon has allowed two quarterbacks to run for 100-plus yards on it this year: Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles and Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. The Ducks are also 18th in EPA per pass allowed and pressure quarterbacks at a top-30 rate while only blitzing at the 118th-highest rate in America. Williams has thrived against the blitz this year (67% completion rate) but has struggled when pressure has gotten home (39% completion rate). If the Huskies are going to pull off back-to-back upsets, Williams will need to be Superman once again.

Matchup to watch when Oregon has the ball (Dalton): Can Jay Johnson and Dylan Raiola continue to make magic for the Ducks’ offense?

Oregon’s season hit rock bottom in a 21-10 defeat to Illinois in Week 8. Following that game, the Ducks fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and replaced him with assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson. Since that moment, the Ducks boast one of the nation’s hottest offenses, while quarterback Dylan Raiola is playing perhaps the best football of his career.

Since Week 9, Oregon is scoring 37.8 points per game while ranking sixth in the nation in yards per play and 13th in EPA per play. The Ducks’ 22.8% explosive pass rate is also the third-best mark in the country during that span. Over his last four starts, Raiola has posted an excellent 80.4 PFF passing grade while tossing 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington ranks 12th in the FBS in PFF coverage grade this season, but the Huskies will certainly have their hands full facing a hot Ducks offense.

Predictions

Max: Oregon 31, Washington 17

Oregon’s defense limits Demond Williams Jr. and the Ducks all but lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Dalton: Oregon 30, Washington 20

Oregon stays hot as it likely clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship to keep its playoff hopes alive.