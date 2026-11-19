Tennessee hopes to stay in the field against LSU: The No. 9 Volunteers look to hand Lane Kiffin and the Tigers their fifth loss of the year.

Baylor tries to play spoiler to Texas Tech’s ambitions: DJ Lagway and his deep passing will go for an upset that would disorient the Big 12 picture.

UCLA seeks an 11-0 start against Michigan: The No. 4 Bruins can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship.

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Although Week 11 of the college football season didn’t proliferate the usual string of upsets, it did present several exhilarating finishes. No. 2 Utah outlasted then-No. 23 Arizona in a thriller reminiscent of PAC-12 After Dark: No. 5 Texas downed then-No. 21 LSU on a last-second touchdown from Arch Manning; and No. 9 Tennessee leveraged a big second half to beat Texas A&M.

As the action continues in the penultimate weekend of the regular season, here are the main storylines and matchups to follow in the best games of Week 12.

Storyline to know: Can LSU spoil Tennessee’s playoff hopes?

LSU lost yet another heartbreaker this past weekend, this time to Texas. The Tigers held an 11-point lead in the second half but blew it to the Longhorns in the final seconds, falling by one point at home. It was LSU’s fourth loss of the season, officially eliminating any chance of Lane Kiffin delivering the Tigers to the playoff in his first year at the helm.

While LSU is eliminated from playoff contention, it can still play the role of spoiler this weekend against Tennessee. At 8-2, the Volunteers need to win out to secure a spot in the 12-team field. But a defeat could mean Tennessee misses the playoff for a second straight season. While the Volunteers are hosting the Tigers, LSU is still favored in this game by 1.5 points.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Max): Can LSU handle Tennessee’s pass rush?

Tennessee’s pass defense has been spectacular this season, ranking second in the Power Four in EPA and yards per pass allowed. While the Volunteers’ secondary has been outstanding, LSU has the quarterback in Sam Leavitt and the weaponry to make plays against them.

Where the Tigers are at a disadvantage is with their offensive line against Tennessee’s pass rush. The Volunteers lead the Power Four with a 41.3% pressure rate, even though they blitz just 29% of the time (110th). The star of that unit is defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, a projected top-15 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. His seven sacks this year are fourth among all defensive tackles in the nation.

Meanwhile, LSU’s offensive line has been average this year. The Tigers allow pressure at a 30.9% clip, good for just 70th in the country. Leavitt has been squirrely under duress this season, throwing the sixth-most interceptions in the nation in such situations (5).

Matchup to watch when Tennessee has the ball (Dalton): Can Tennessee’s run game continue to carry its offense?

Tennessee’s offensive gameplan is as predictable as any team in the nation. The Volunteers have ridden the production of their run game, including star running back DeSean Bishop, to their 8-2 record. The Volunteers have called a designed run on 56.6% of their plays this season, which ranks as the 11th-highest mark in the FBS. It’s been effective, though, as they rank 13th in the nation in team PFF rushing grade and have scored 24 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Meanwhile, LSU has done an excellent job of stopping the run all season. The Tigers’ 92.2 team PFF run-defense grade ranks 10th in the FBS. They’ve also allowed fewer than 140 rushing yards in eight of their 10 games this season. Linebacker Davhon Keys and the rest of the Tigers’ front seven will be tasked with stopping a Tennessee rushing attack that has eclipsed that mark in every one of its games this season.

Predictions

Max: Tennessee 24, LSU 23

These are two of the best pass defenses in college football. In a game that should come down to who runs the ball more efficiently, I’ll trust DeSean Bishop and the Volunteers to get it done at home.

Dalton: Tennessee 20, LSU 16

Tennessee’s defensive identity shines as LSU’s red-zone struggles continue. The Volunteers nearly lock up a playoff spot with a massive home victory.

Storyline to know: Can Texas Tech remain in the driver’s seat for the Big 12 title game?

It’s a foregone conclusion that Utah will be playing in the Big 12 Championship Game, as the Utes sport a perfect 10-0 record right now. Their opponent will likely come down to either Texas Tech or BYU.

Since the Red Raiders only have one conference loss and the Cougars own two, Texas Tech controls its own destiny. But if the Red Raiders slip up against Baylor and/or TCU, BYU would move into pole position, and Texas Tech might be kissing its chances of a second-straight Big 12 championship and playoff appearance goodbye. The Bears sport a 6-4 record and a 4-1 mark at home this season and are only 3.5-point underdogs on Saturday.

Matchup to watch when Texas Tech has the ball (Max): Can Baylor handle Texas Tech’s rushing attack?

Ever since Thomas Castellanos took over as Texas Tech’s starting quarterback three weeks ago, the Red Raiders have had one of the best ground games in the country. Texas Tech is averaging 6.2 yards per carry in that stretch (14th) with 270 rushing yards per game. Star running back J’Koby Williams is third in the nation with 459 rushing yards over the last three weeks, while Castellanos himself is second among Power Four quarterbacks with 287 yards on the ground.

Castellanos is more than just a rushing threat too, throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions since becoming the starter in Week 9. That’s led to Texas Tech averaging 46.3 points per game in that duration, fifth in the nation.

Baylor has had a very good run defense this season, placing 21st in successful run rate allowed and 32nd in yards per carry given up. But the Bears have allowed 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns in their last two outings against Iowa State and BYU. Three of those five touchdowns were scored by BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, so the Bears must be prepared for Castellanos’ legs this week.

Matchup to watch when Baylor has the ball (Dalton): Will DJ Lagway be able to complete his patented deep ball consistently?

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway has made eight starts this season. He has won four of those, and the difference in victory and defeat for him has been whether or not he can consistently use his outstanding arm strength to complete deep passes. In the four victories, Lagway has completed 14-of-31 (45.2%) deep passes with four of those completions scoring touchdowns. In the four defeats, he’s completed just 7-of-25 (28%) deep balls with no touchdowns.

Texas Tech has had moments where it has struggled to contain deep passes this season. While the Red Raiders have allowed just 14 deep completions, those passes have amassed 666 yards, which stands as the 26th-highest total in the country. Their 1.236 EPA per play allowed on deep passes is the seventh-worst mark in the nation. Containing Lagway’s big-play ability, as they did to Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State last week, will be a primary task for the Red Raiders in this matchup.

Predictions

Max: Texas Tech 31, Baylor 24

Baylor’s defense has looked very vulnerable in the last couple of weeks, while Texas Tech’s offense is on a heater right now. The Red Raiders survive on the road and remain in control of their destiny in the Big 12.

Dalton: Texas Tech 35, Baylor 21

The Red Raiders are playing their best football at the right time. Their resurgent offense gets the job done again on the road.

Storyline to know: Can UCLA clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff?

UCLA has been the best story in college football this season. The Bruins had just an 8-16 record over the last two years, but are now one of only two undefeated teams remaining in Bob Chesney’s first season as head coach. It’s UCLA’s first 10-0 start in 28 years.

The Bruins just need to beat either Michigan or USC to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and essentially lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. UCLA hasn’t played for a conference title since the 2012 PAC-12 Championship Game and has never made it to the playoff in school history. While Michigan is 5-5 on the season and is coming off back-to-back losses, the Bruins are just four-point favorites on Saturday.

Matchup to watch when UCLA has the ball (Max): Can Ty Dieffenbach continue his scorching hot streak?

While UCLA’s offense is predicated on its ability to run the football, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is coming off his two best games of the season against Minnesota and Illinois. He’s averaging 14.9 yards per pass across the last two weeks, the most of any Power Four quarterback.

As defenses stack the box to stop the Bruins' run game, he’s been taking advantage by beating them over the top. Dieffenbach’s 311 passing yards and five touchdowns on deep passes over the last two weeks are the most in the country. UCLA needed him in both of those games, as it averaged just 4.1 yards per carry in that stretch (106th).

The Bruins will likely need Dieffenbach again on Saturday, as Michigan allows the sixth-fewest yards per carry in the nation (3.6). The Wolverines are still very stout against the pass but rank 33rd in yards per pass allowed (6.6). Michigan has stacked the box 107 times against runs, the 28th-most in the FBS. If that holds, Dieffenbach may have more opportunities to win down the field.

Matchup to watch when Michigan has the ball (Dalton): Does Michigan have any hope of scoring on offense?

So far this season, the Wolverines rank dead last in the Power Four by scoring 18.3 points per game. They’ve also amassed a -10 turnover margin that ranks as the third-worst mark in the FBS. Further exacerbating Michigan’s offensive problems is the fact that top receiver JJ Buchanan is out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Those obstacles are hard enough to overcome on their own, but now the Wolverines have to face a UCLA defense that has let up just 14.1 points per game. Led by standout defensive backs Scooter Jackson and Ta’Shawn James, the Bruins rank third in the FBS with a +16 turnover margin. If Michigan is to have any chance at pulling off the upset, it will very likely do so in a low-scoring affair.

Predictions

Max: UCLA 27, Michigan 13

UCLA’s defense is playing like the best in the country right now, while Michigan’s offense is performing like the complete opposite. The Bruins emerge victorious in Ann Arbor and clinch a spot both in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Dalton: UCLA 20, Michigan 10

In what should be a low-scoring affair, UCLA proves it is more well-rounded than a Michigan squad that struggles to score.

Storyline to know: BYU tries to keep its playoff hopes alive

While BYU doesn’t control its destiny in the Big 12 race, the Cougars still have a great shot at getting into the College Football Playoff if they win out. BYU possesses a win over a top-five team in Notre Dame on its resume and lost by one score on the road in each of its two defeats to UCF and Utah.

But if the Cougars drop either of their final two games to Kansas or Cincinnati, they can kiss those dreams of making their first playoff goodbye. The Jayhawks are just 4-6 on the season but are just 5.5-point underdogs on Saturday. Two years ago, Kansas ended BYU’s undefeated season and was a massive reason why the Cougars missed the playoff that year.

Matchup to watch when BYU has the ball (Max): Bear Bachmeier against Kansas’ pass rush

While BYU’s bread and butter is its run game, star running back LJ Martin isn’t 100% from his ankle injury, and Kansas is 19th in successful run rate allowed. This game could come down to quarterback Bear Bachmeier against a Jayhawks secondary that wields the fourth-worst PFF team coverage grade in the Power Four (61.0).

But Kansas’ pass defense isn’t completely hopeless, thanks to its strong group of pass-rushers. The Jayhawks generate pressure at a top-20 clip in the country (36.7%) due to a couple of star edge rushers in Leroy Harris III and David Santiago. Harris in particular leads the Power Four with 51 pressures this season. Kansas also blitzes at a top-20 rate (45.3%), and Bachmeier has struggled against the blitz with six interceptions (most in the Power Four).

BYU’s offensive line has done a tremendous job at keeping Bachmeier’s jersey clean this year, allowing the 11th-lowest pressure rate in the nation (22.9%). When defenses send a blitz, the Cougars are still 15th in pressure rate surrendered (28.7%). As long as Bachmeier can efficiently find his hot routes on Saturday, he should be able to take advantage of a very vulnerable Kansas secondary.

Matchup to watch when Kansas has the ball (Dalton): Will Kansas continue its hot streak on the ground?

Kansas’ run game has proven to be a major threat over the past four weeks. The Jayhawks are coming off an excellent performance against West Virginia in which they ran for 298 yards. During that four game stretch, the Jayhawks have racked up the 10th-most rushing yards and eighth-most rushing touchdowns in the nation. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall has been at the center of the production, having rushed for 462 yards and four touchdowns over the last four weeks.

BYU counters with a tough run defense that ranks among the top 30 teams in the FBS allowing 4.2 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns this season. However, Marshall could provide a particular problem for a Cougars defense that has let up 6.6 yards per carry to quarterbacks over the past three games. If Marshall turns in another 100-yard performance, as he has in three of his past four games, the Jayhawks could prove to be a dangerous opponent.

Predictions

Max: BYU 31, Kansas 17

BYU’s defense leads the way in this game as the Cougars stay alive in both the Big 12 and playoff races.

Dalton: BYU 27, Kansas 20

BYU survives a competitive matchup against the Jayhawks’ resurgent offense.

Storyline to know: Can Utah punch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and in the College Football Playoff?

Even with a first-year head coach in Morgan Scalley, Utah is one of just two undefeated teams remaining in college football. The Utes’ 10-0 start is their first since 2008, when they finished 13-0 in the best season in program history.

If Utah beats either TCU or West Virginia, it’ll clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and essentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, which would be its first appearance in either. The Horned Frogs are 5-5 on the season and need to upset either Utah or Texas Tech to make a bowl game.

Matchup to watch when Utah has the ball (Dalton): Utah’s dynamic rushing attack vs. TCU’s stout run defense

Utah boasts an elite rushing attack that has allowed the Utes to rack up over 200 yards on the ground in seven of their 10 games this season. Led by running backs Wayshawn Parker and Daniel Bray as well as quarterback Devon Dampier, the Utes average 6.3 yards per carry, excluding sacks. That mark ranks third among all FBS teams, and their 20.6% explosive run rate slots sixth.

TCU counters with a stout run defense that has given up just 4.0 yards per carry this season, which places 16th in the nation. The Horned Frogs have allowed an explosive run just 10.6% of the time, which is 22nd in the FBS. Linebackers Max Carroll and Hudson Hooper will be major keys to success if TCU is to pull off an extremely consequential upset.

Matchup to watch when TCU has the ball (Max): Can Utah’s blitzes get home to prevent the deep ball from Jaden Craig?

TCU averages just 86.7 rushing yards per game this season, the second-fewest in the Power Four. To say the whole weight of its offense is on quarterback Jaden Craig’s shoulders would be an understatement.

Craig has been especially lethal down the field this season, placing third in the Power Four with 865 passing yards on deep throws. His offensive line has done him no favors in allowing him time to hit those deep shots, though, sitting 90th in pressure rate allowed (32.6%).

Utah is just 66th in pressure rate this year (32.3%), as its pass rush has been one of the team’s only weaknesses. To make up for that deficiency, defensive coordinator Colton Swan sends a blitz at a top-20 rate in the country (45.3%). That leaves the secondary vulnerable to explosive plays if the pass rush can’t get home, and the Utes are just 74th in explosive pass rate allowed this year (13.7%). If the rush is ineffective on Saturday, Craig might be able to hook up with Jordan Dwyer or Kari Ashley on some downfield throws.

Predictions

Max: Utah 30, TCU 17

Utah’s defense limits the explosive plays from TCU’s one-dimensional offense, and the Utes clinch a spot both in the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff with a victory.

Dalton: Utah 28, TCU 19

TCU’s defense may keep it in the game for a while, but Utah proves to have too many offensive answers to contain once again.