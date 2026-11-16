Maddux Madsen carves up Oregon State: The Boise State quarterback earned a 94.1 PFF overall grade in a 46-41 win over Oregon State. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and he logged four big-time throws without a turnover-worthy play. It was his seventh game without a turnover-worthy play this season.

Tommy Prassas takes the ball away: No FBS defender graded higher this week than the BYU safety, who earned a 92.6 PFF overall grade in a 28-7 win over Baylor, intercepting a pass and breaking up one pass.

See more data: This list covers the top 10 at each position, but PFF's NCAA grades page covers 3,000-plus qualifying FBS players, plus season-long leaderboards and much more.

With another week of college football in the books, PFF's grades offer a closer look at the players who delivered the best performances across the country.

PFF grades every player on every play, providing a detailed measure of individual performance that goes beyond the traditional box score. Below are the 10 highest-graded players at every position from Week 11 of the 2026 college football season.

For a deeper look, PFF's NCAA player grades and rankings page lets fans rank players by PFF grade across a single game, week or entire season. The leaderboards include players who have logged at least 25% of the snaps played by their position's leader, making it easy to compare the top performers across college football. Click here to dive in.

Quarterbacks

Maddux Madsen led all FBS quarterbacks in PFF overall grade in Week 11 (94.1), powering Boise State to a 46-41 win over Oregon State. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He finished with four big-time throws and didn't put the ball in harm's way once. It marked his seventh game without a turnover-worthy play this season.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita checked in at No. 10 (88.0) against Utah. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 356 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He finished with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

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Running backs

The top spot belongs to UTSA‘s A'Marion Peterson, whose 96.9 PFF overall grade was the best among 208 qualifying running backs. He carried the ball 11 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns. He gained 108 of those yards after contact and forced six missed tackles.

Iowa State got a standout performance from Aiden Flora, who earned an 87.7 PFF overall grade in a 41-13 win over Cincinnati. Flora carried the ball 30 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, gaining 104 yards after contact and forcing 12 missed tackles. He also contributed three receptions for 23 yards.

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Wide receivers

Rasean Jones tops this week's list after earning a 95.3 PFF overall grade in a 46-41 win over Oregon State. He caught 11 of his 12 targets for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 7.67 yards per route run and hauled in two contested catches.

Aidan Mizell earned an 85.1 PFF overall grade in a 22-14 win over Illinois, ranking sixth among players at his position. He caught six of eight targets for 176 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.77 yards per route run and forcing three missed tackles after the catch.

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Tight ends

Decker DeGraaf, Washington

No tight end graded higher than Bowling Green‘s Eli Jacon-Duffy in Week 11, as he posted a 91.6 PFF overall grade in a 33-28 win over Kent State. He caught three of his four targets for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech‘s Eli Finley earned an 82.1 PFF overall grade in a 63-31 win over Southern Miss, ranking 10th at his position. He caught all six of his targets for 104 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.00 yards per route run and securing two contested catches.

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Offensive tackles

Georgia offensive tackle Juan Gaston set the pace at the position with a 90.2 PFF overall grade in a 48-21 win over Missouri. He allowed one pressure on 27 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 88.9 run-blocking grade.

Ben Murawski earned a 78.2 PFF overall grade against Washington, ranking ninth among offensive tackles in Week 11. He didn't allow a single pressure across 42 pass-blocking snaps, earning an 84.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

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Guards

No guard graded higher than Liberty‘s Joep Engbers in Week 11, as he posted an 83.7 PFF overall grade in a 28-23 win over Middle Tennessee. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 21 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with an 84.7 run-blocking grade. That performance pushed his season grade to 76.9, ninth-best among FBS guards.

Buffalo‘s Thomas Barr ranked No. 6 with a 78.4 PFF overall grade in a 28-7 win over Ball State. He didn't allow a single pressure across 23 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 80.9 pass-blocking grade.

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Centers

The top spot belongs to Washington State‘s Noah Dunham, whose 83.2 PFF overall grade was the best among 141 qualifying centers. He allowed one pressure on 14 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired it with a 78.6 run-blocking grade.

Evan Wibberley earned a 73.8 PFF overall grade in a 16-14 win over North Carolina, good for No. 9 at the position. He kept a clean sheet in pass protection, allowing no pressures on 37 pass-blocking snaps on his way to an 84.4 pass-blocking grade.

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Interior defenders

James Smith tops this week's list after earning a 91.1 PFF overall grade in a 28-19 win over Northwestern. He generated one pressure as a pass-rusher and added two defensive stops.

Kent State interior defender Darian Blachewicz checked in at No. 2 (89.9) against Bowling Green. He racked up six total pressures — two sacks and four hurries — from 19 pass-rush snaps and added four defensive stops.

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Edge defenders

North Dakota State edge defender Matthew Stenbroten set the pace at the position with a 91.1 PFF overall grade in a 21-13 win over Hawaii. He racked up seven total pressures — two sacks, one hit and four hurries — from 45 pass-rush snaps and added five defensive stops.

Myles Bradley (90.8) was the No. 3 edge defender in Week 11 in a 33-28 win over Kent State. He produced six sacks, two hits and two hurries from 40 pass-rush snaps and added eight defensive stops.

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Linebackers

Aiden Hall led all FBS linebackers with a 91.6 PFF overall grade in Week 11, powering Wake Forest to a 49-7 win over SMU. He was credited with four tackles, two of which went down as defensive stops. He also came away with one interception and broke up one pass.

Charlotte got a standout performance from Gavin Willis, who earned a 91.5 PFF overall grade against East Carolina. Willis recorded 17 tackles, including six defensive stops and did not miss a tackle. He also broke up a pass.

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Cornerbacks

Jamir Benjamin, Rice

No cornerback graded higher than Arkansas‘ Joker Johnson in Week 11, as he posted a 92.5 PFF overall grade in a 34-6 win over South Carolina. He allowed five catches on eight targets for 17 yards while recording two interceptions.

Joel Boamah (91.5) was the No. 2 cornerback in Week 11 in a 27-21 win over New Mexico State. He allowed one catch on six targets for 9 yards while recording one interception and two pass breakups.

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Safeties

BYU safety Tommy Prassas set the pace at the position with a 92.6 PFF overall grade in a 28-7 win over Baylor. He allowed no catches on two targets in his coverage while recording one interception and one pass breakup.

Texas‘ Jelani McDonald ranked No. 3 with a 90.7 PFF overall grade in a 22-21 win over LSU. He allowed two catches on four targets for 35 yards while recording three interceptions and one pass breakup. He also made his presence felt against the run, with four defensive stops.

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