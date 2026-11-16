Walker Eget rarely lets pressure become a sack: Duke quarterback Walker Eget‘s pressure-to-sack rate (1.4%) is the lowest among the 175 FBS quarterbacks with at least 95 dropbacks this season.

Malachi Toney is producing on every route: Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is averaging 4.30 yards per route run, the highest mark among the 602 FBS wide receivers with at least 80 routes this season.

See more data: PFF's NCAA grades rank every FBS player by game, week or season — dig into the full Week 11 leaderboards.

Another week of college football brings another wave of standout performances, surprising results and emerging trends. But some of the most revealing developments go beyond the scoreboard.

Using PFF's player grades and advanced metrics, we take a closer look at the performances and trends that stood out in Week 11, highlighting the players, position groups and teams whose underlying numbers tell a story worth examining.

1. Walker Eget rarely lets pressure become a sack

Duke quarterback Walker Eget‘s pressure-to-sack rate (1.4%) is the lowest among the 175 FBS quarterbacks with at least 95 dropbacks this season. He has been sacked once all season. He earned a 53.3 PFF overall grade in Week 11's 36-25 loss to Miami.

2. Malachi Toney is producing on every route

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is averaging 4.30 yards per route run, the most among the 602 FBS wide receivers with at least 80 routes this season. He has 73 catches for 1,027 yards on 239 routes.

3. Jelani McDonald picked off three passes

Texas safety Jelani McDonald recorded three interceptions in a 22-21 win over LSU. He also allowed just two receptions on four targets as the primary defender in coverage. McDonald's 87.4 overall PFF grade ranks eighth among 441 FBS safeties with at least 150 defensive snaps this season.

4. Kalieb Osborne keeps making big-time throws

Connecticut quarterback Kalieb Osborne‘s big-time throw percentage (9.4%) is the highest among the 175 FBS quarterbacks with at least 95 dropbacks this season. He has 28 big-time throws this season. His 91.8 PFF overall grade ranks sixth among FBS players at the position.

5. Keyjuan Brown is running through contact

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown is averaging 6.05 yards after contact per attempt, the highest mark among the 293 FBS running backs with at least 45 carries this season. He has gained 472 of his 597 rushing yards after contact. He earned a 74.3 PFF overall grade in Week 11's 16-14 win over North Carolina.

6. Leroy Harris III gets home at an elite rate

Kansas edge defender Leroy Harris III‘s pressure percentage (24.3%) is the highest among the 520 FBS edge defenders with at least 65 pass-rush snaps this season. He has racked up 51 pressures on 210 pass-rush snaps.

7. Quarterbacks can't solve Ibn McDaniels

Penn State cornerback Ibn McDaniels‘ 0.0 passer rating when targeted is the lowest among the 624 FBS cornerbacks with at least 10 targets this season. He has allowed three catches on 10 targets with one interception and two pass breakups.

He earned a 60.2 PFF overall grade in Week 11's 42-14 win over Minnesota.

8. Demond Williams Jr. let it rip

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. posted six big-time throws in a 21-14 win over Michigan State, the most by any quarterback in Week 11. He finished 22-of-34 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

9. Myles Bradley lived in the backfield

Bowling Green edge defender Myles Bradley produced 10 pressures in a 33-28 win over Kent State, the most by any edge defender in Week 11. He did it on 40 pass-rush snaps, finishing with six sacks.

10. Hunter Tipton hasn't dropped a pass

Memphis tight end Hunter Tipton has yet to drop a pass on 53 targets this season — no tight end in the FBS has more targets without a drop. He has come down with 37 catches for 509 yards through 11 weeks. He earned a 62.4 PFF overall grade in Week 11's 52-41 win over USF.

11. Cam East is a brick wall in pass protection

Tulsa offensive tackle Cam East‘s 99.7 pass-blocking efficiency is the best among the 344 FBS offensive tackles with at least 95 pass-blocking snaps this season. He has allowed one pressure — a quarterback hurry — on 211 pass-blocking snaps.

12. Andrew Zock is wrecking pockets

Toledo edge defender Andrew Zock leads all FBS edge defenders with 60 total pressures this season. That includes 13 sacks and eight quarterback hits. His 90.0 PFF overall grade ranks eighth among the 555 FBS edge defenders with at least 120 defensive snaps this season.

13. Javan Allison isn't allowing much in coverage

Jacksonville State cornerback Javan Allison is allowing just 0.05 yards per coverage snap, the fewest among the 600 FBS cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps this season. That's 5 yards allowed across 106 coverage snaps. He earned a 72.3 PFF overall grade in Week 11's 34-24 loss to Western Kentucky.

14. Jackson Gutierrez is pushing the ball downfield

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Jackson Gutierrez‘s 16.4-yard average depth of target is the deepest among the 175 FBS quarterbacks with at least 95 dropbacks this season. He has seven big-time throws against six turnover-worthy plays on the season.

15. Nobody is harder to bring down than Cam Cook

West Virginia running back Cam Cook leads all FBS running backs in missed tackles forced this season, with 62. He's averaging 3.42 yards after contact per carry.

16. Joseph Himon II is a home-run threat

Northwestern running back Joseph Himon II‘s breakaway percentage (71.8%) is the highest among the 293 FBS running backs with at least 45 carries this season. He has piled up 296 of his 412 rushing yards on runs of 15-plus yards.

17. Aiden Flora carried the offense

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora put up 231 rushing yards in a 41-13 win over Cincinnati, the most by any running back in Week 11. He did it on 30 carries and forced 12 missed tackles, with 104 of those rushing yards coming after contact.

18. Rasean Jones went off

Boise State wide receiver Rasean Jones racked up 230 receiving yards in a 46-41 win over Oregon State, the most by any wide receiver in Week 11. He caught 11 of his 12 targets — and went 2-of-3 on contested catches — and scored three touchdowns.

19. Christian Young pitched a shutout in pass protection

Southern Miss offensive tackle Christian Young didn't allow a single pressure on 48 pass-blocking snaps in a 63-31 loss to Louisiana Tech, the most clean snaps by any offensive tackle in Week 11. He earned an 85.8 pass-blocking grade for the game.

20. Gio Lopez keeps avoiding the costly mistake

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has now gone four straight games without a turnover-worthy play. His 92.3 PFF overall grade ranks first among the 191 FBS quarterbacks with at least 150 offensive snaps this season.