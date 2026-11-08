- Kevin Jennings earns Quarterback of the Week: The SMU quarterback threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 93.2 PFF passing grade with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
- Nate Sheppard delivers a dominant rushing performance: The Duke running back gained 217 yards on 18 carries, including 115 yards after contact, to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors.
- Will Whitson and Iowa highlight the other top performances: Whitson earned PFF grades above 90.0 as both a pass-rusher and run defender, while Iowa‘s offensive line allowed just two pressures against Northwestern.
Jump to a conference:
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National
Offense
- QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU
- HB: Nate Sheppard, Duke
- WR: Chance Morrow, Buffalo
- WR: Oran Singleton Jr., Tulsa
- TE: Jordan Collins, Navy
- Flex O: WR Giovanni Richardson, Arizona
- LT: Giakoby Hills, Temple
- LG: Leighton Jones, Iowa
- C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
- RG: Kade Pieper, Iowa
- RT: Matt Hofer, Toledo
Defense
- EDGE: Will Whitson, Mississippi State
- EDGE: Jeremiah Tuiileila, San Jose State
- DI: Jordan Hall, Georgia
- DI: Bryce Hawthorne, Iowa
- LB: Isaiah Chisom, Oklahoma State
- LB: JT Hooten, James Madison
- CB: NiJhay Burt, Michigan State
- CB: Ja'Marion Wayne, Coastal Carolina
- S: Shamir Sterlin, FIU
- S: Jayden Bradley, Texas State
- Flex D: Amarion Fortenberry, USF
Quarterback of the Week: Kevin Jennings, SMU
Jennings completed 25 of 33 passes for 355 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for SMU this week, but four of his eight incompletions resulted from drops by his receivers. He finished the game with three big-time throws, no turnover-worthy plays and a 93.2 PFF passing grade.
Offensive Player of the Week: RB Nate Sheppard, Duke
Sheppard rushed for 217 yards on just 18 carries for Duke this week, with 115 of those yards coming after contact. He forced four missed tackles, recorded five carries of 15 or more yards and finished the game with an 89.9 PFF rushing grade.
Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Will Whitson, Mississippi State
Whitson was dominant as both a pass-rusher and a run defender in Mississippi State‘s loss to Vanderbilt this week, earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both facets. Across 20 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up six total pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit.
Offensive Line of the Week: Iowa Hawkeyes
Left tackle Trevor Lauck and right tackle Jack Dotzler each allowed just one pressure in Iowa‘s win over Northwestern, while the interior offensive line didn't surrender a single pressure. The group also had a strong day in the running game, with the Hawkeyes averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
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SEC
Offense
- QB: Arch Manning, Texas
- HB: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
- WR: Talyn Taylor, Georgia
- WR: Jackson Harris, LSU
- TE: Trey'Dez Green, LSU
- Flex O: TE Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
- LT: Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
- LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida
- C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
- RG: LJ Prudhomme, Mississippi State
- RT: Juan Gaston, Georgia
Defense
- EDGE: Will Whitson, Mississippi State
- EDGE: Devan Thompkins, Alabama
- DI: Jordan Hall, Georgia
- DI: London Simmons, Alabama
- LB: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri
- LB: Rasheem Biles, Texas
- CB: Qua Moss, Tennessee
- CB: Red Morgan, Alabama
- S: AnQuon Fegans, Auburn
- S: Rasean Dinkins, Georgia
- Flex D: Kayin Lee, Tennessee
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Malik Washington, Maryland
- HB: Carson Hansen, Penn State
- WR: Chase Sowell, Penn State
- WR: Aidan Mizell, UCLA
- TE: Jacob Harris, Wisconsin
- Flex O: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Leighton Jones, Iowa
- C: Trent Fraley, Michigan State
- RG: Kade Pieper, Iowa
- RT: Jack Dotzler, Iowa
Defense
- EDGE: Kenny Soares Jr., Michigan State
- EDGE: John Henry Daley, Michigan
- DI: Bryce Hawthorne, Iowa
- DI: Elinneus Davis, Washington
- LB: Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota
- LB: Jayden Montgomery, Iowa
- CB: NiJhay Burt, Michigan State
- CB: Scooter Jackson, UCLA
- S: Jamison Patton, Penn State
- S: Zach Lutmer, Iowa
- Flex D: CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa
ACC
Offense
- QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU
- HB: Nate Sheppard, Duke
- WR: Jack Foley, Wake Forest
- WR: Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL)
- TE: Daunte Bacheyie, Syracuse
- Flex O: WR Yamir Knight, SMU
- LT: Lance Robinson, Louisville
- LG: André Otto, Florida State
- C: Ryan Rodriguez, Miami (FL)
- RG: Paul Bowling, Florida State
- RT: Nate Pabst, Florida State
Defense
- EDGE: Bryce Davis, Duke
- EDGE: Langston Hardy, Wake Forest
- DI: Rashard Perry, Syracuse
- DI: Leroy Jackson, North Carolina
- LB: Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson
- LB: Monroe Partin, Wake Forest
- CB: Jalon Thompson, North Carolina
- CB: Kyon Loud, Duke
- S: Javion Butts, North Carolina
- S: T.J. Banks, Louisville
- Flex D: DB Joshua Patterson, Wake Forest
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech
- HB: Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State
- WR: Giovanni Richardson, Arizona
- WR: TaRon Francis, West Virginia
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: WR Josh Derry, UCF
- LT: Howard Sampson, Texas Tech
- LG: Cash Cleveland, Texas Tech
- C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
- RG: Xavier Lozowicki, Cincinnati
- RT: Drew Terrill, Houston
Defense
- EDGE: Jalen Thompson, Arizona State
- EDGE: Leroy Harris III, Kansas
- DI: Blake Herold, Kansas
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- LB: Isaiah Chisom, Oklahoma State
- LB: Taurean Davis, Oklahoma State
- CB: Daniel Cobbs, Baylor
- CB: LaDainian Fields, Oklahoma State
- S: Logan Bartley, Kansas State
- S: Tommy Prassas, BYU
- Flex D: DB Kylin Jackson, TCU
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic
- HB: Dylan Riley, Boise State
- WR: Chance Morrow, Buffalo
- WR: Oran Singleton Jr., Tulsa
- TE: Jordan Collins, Navy
- Flex O: WR AJ Williams III, New Mexico State
- LT: Giakoby Hills, Temple
- LG: Zander Esty, Boise State
- C: Stewart Taufa, Boise State
- RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army
- RT: Matt Hofer, Toledo
Defense
- EDGE: Jeremiah Tuiileila, San Jose State
- EDGE: Marlin Dean, UAB
- DI: Deshaun Batiste, FAU
- DI: Kevontay Wells, Louisiana Monroe
- LB: JT Hooten, James Madison
- LB: Jayden Wilson, UTEP
- CB: CB Ja'Marion Wayne, Coastal Carolina
- CB: Korey Johnson, Air Force
- S: Shamir Sterlin, FIU
- S: Jayden Bradley, Texas State
- Flex D: Amarion Fortenberry, USF