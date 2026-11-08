Kevin Jennings earns Quarterback of the Week: The SMU quarterback threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 93.2 PFF passing grade with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Nate Sheppard delivers a dominant rushing performance: The Duke running back gained 217 yards on 18 carries, including 115 yards after contact, to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Will Whitson and Iowa highlight the other top performances: Whitson earned PFF grades above 90.0 as both a pass-rusher and run defender, while Iowa‘s offensive line allowed just two pressures against Northwestern.

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Quarterback of the Week: Kevin Jennings, SMU

Jennings completed 25 of 33 passes for 355 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for SMU this week, but four of his eight incompletions resulted from drops by his receivers. He finished the game with three big-time throws, no turnover-worthy plays and a 93.2 PFF passing grade.

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Nate Sheppard, Duke

Sheppard rushed for 217 yards on just 18 carries for Duke this week, with 115 of those yards coming after contact. He forced four missed tackles, recorded five carries of 15 or more yards and finished the game with an 89.9 PFF rushing grade.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Will Whitson, Mississippi State

Whitson was dominant as both a pass-rusher and a run defender in Mississippi State‘s loss to Vanderbilt this week, earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both facets. Across 20 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up six total pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit.

Offensive Line of the Week: Iowa Hawkeyes

Left tackle Trevor Lauck and right tackle Jack Dotzler each allowed just one pressure in Iowa‘s win over Northwestern, while the interior offensive line didn't surrender a single pressure. The group also had a strong day in the running game, with the Hawkeyes averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

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Group of 6

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