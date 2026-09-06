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College football scores and recaps for every Week 1 game
By Mark Chichester
  • LSU delivered a marquee Week 1 win: The Tigers defeated Clemson 51-10, while Miami rolled past Stanford 45-6.
  • Several games came down to the wire: Michigan beat Western Michigan 13-12, Colorado edged Georgia Tech 14-13 and Auburn topped Baylor 17-16.
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College football’s opening weekend delivered on both ends of the spectrum. LSU flattened Clemson 51-10 in the marquee matchup, Miami hammered Stanford 45-6 on Friday night and Louisiana Tech put up a weekend-high 80 points on Northwestern State.

The best games went the other way: Michigan survived Western Michigan 13-12, Colorado edged Georgia Tech 14-13 to open Thursday’s slate, Auburn slipped past Baylor 17-16 and Charlotte outlasted The Citadel 47-43.

Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the box score is only the starting point: you'll also see PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red-zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target, big-time throws, turnover-worthy plays and more.

It’s the same data our analysts use, and it’s one of more than 50 tools inside a PFF Pro subscription. Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.

Click here to see the full recap of Week 1

Buffalo 21, Albany 17

Colorado 14, Georgia Tech 13

Delaware 42, Merrimack 7

Kennesaw State 47, West Georgia 0

Massachusetts 37, Rutgers 21

Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 7

Missouri 54, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14

UCF 73, Bethune-Cookman 6

Utah 66, Idaho 14

Wake Forest 38, Akron 16

Georgia State 59, North Carolina A&T 10

Kansas 51, LIU 6

Miami (FL) 45, Stanford 6

Michigan State 30, Toledo 20

San Jose State 27, Eastern Michigan 21

USC 39, Fresno State 0

Air Force 34, Duquesne 0

Alabama 48, East Carolina 10

Appalachian State 55, Maine 3

Arizona 35, Northern Arizona 7

Arizona State 70, Morgan State 7

Arkansas 31, North Alabama 14

Army 59, Bryant 3

Auburn 17, Baylor 16

BYU 63, Utah Tech 7

Charlotte 47, The Citadel 43

Cincinnati 34, Boston College 15

Colorado State 35, Wyoming 13

Connecticut 56, Lafayette 7

Duke 17, Tulane 3

Florida 66, Florida Atlantic 21

Georgia 63, Tennessee State 3

Georgia Southern 31, Charleston Southern 0

Houston 33, Oregon State 20

Idaho State 29, Utah State 17

Illinois 42, UAB 23

Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Iowa 40, Northern Illinois 0

Iowa State 38, Southeast Missouri State 10

Jacksonville State 49, Eastern Kentucky 7

James Madison 20, Liberty 13

Kansas State 71, Nicholls 3

Kentucky 45, Youngstown State 13

LSU 51, Clemson 10

Louisiana 44, Lamar 0

Louisiana Tech 80, Northwestern State 6

Maryland 62, Howard 0

Memphis 42, Arkansas State 24

Michigan 13, Western Michigan 12

Middle Tennessee 38, Murray State 14

Mississippi State 62, Louisiana-Monroe 13

Navy 42, Towson 15

Nebraska 49, Ohio 21

Nevada 49, Western Kentucky 14

New Mexico 38, Central Michigan 7

New Mexico State 51, Mercyhurst 14

North Dakota State 38, Fordham 0

Northwestern 34, South Dakota State 18

Ohio State 56, Ball State 3

Oklahoma 51, UTEP 0

Old Dominion 31, Norfolk State 10

Oregon 34, Boise State 27

Penn State 45, Marshall 0

Pittsburgh 59, Miami (OH) 14

Purdue 44, Indiana State 19

Rice 31, Houston Christian 3

Sacramento State 52, Mississippi Valley State 0

San Diego State 53, Portland State 20

South Alabama 39, Southeastern Louisiana 14

South Carolina 57, Kent State 0

Southern Miss 49, Alcorn State 3

Syracuse 66, New Hampshire 3

Tarleton State 20, Bowling Green 13

Temple 38, Rhode Island 14

Tennessee 56, Furman 9

Texas 59, Texas State 7

Texas A&M 50, Missouri State 0

Texas Tech 33, Abilene Christian 10

Troy 24, Sam Houston State 21

Tulsa 24, Oklahoma State 10

UCLA 45, California 24

UNLV 21, Hawaii 6

USF 19, Florida International 9

UTSA 45, UT Rio Grande Valley 16

Vanderbilt 28, Austin Peay 9

Virginia Tech 73, VMI 3

West Virginia 31, Coastal Carolina 24

Washington State at Washington — grades under review

Louisville at Ole Miss — Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame at Wisconsin — Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

SMU at Florida State — Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET

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