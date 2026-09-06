LSU delivered a marquee Week 1 win: The Tigers defeated Clemson 51-10, while Miami rolled past Stanford 45-6.

Several games came down to the wire: Michigan beat Western Michigan 13-12, Colorado edged Georgia Tech 14-13 and Auburn topped Baylor 17-16.

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College football’s opening weekend delivered on both ends of the spectrum. LSU flattened Clemson 51-10 in the marquee matchup, Miami hammered Stanford 45-6 on Friday night and Louisiana Tech put up a weekend-high 80 points on Northwestern State.

The best games went the other way: Michigan survived Western Michigan 13-12, Colorado edged Georgia Tech 14-13 to open Thursday’s slate, Auburn slipped past Baylor 17-16 and Charlotte outlasted The Citadel 47-43.

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