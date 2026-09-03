College Football Week 1 Preview: LSU-Clemson, Ole Miss-Louisville headline first full week

Louisville looks to make a statement against Ole Miss: The Cardinals welcome in the Rebels in Week 1's only game between ranked teams.

The Lane Kiffin era begins at LSU: The No. 11 Tigers play host to Clemson in a marquee showdown from Baton Rouge.

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Week 1 features the first full slate of college football action from Thursday all the way through Monday. Several ranked teams take center stage in the weekend’s marquee matchups.

Here are PFF’s previews of five of the biggest games of Week 1.

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville (Nashville, Sunday, 7:30 PM ET on ABC)

Storyline to know: The only matchup between ranked teams in Week 1

Sunday night’s game between Ole Miss and Louisville is the only game in Week 1 between two top-25 teams. Both the Rebels and Cardinals have College Football Playoff aspirations as they each have been uber-successful over the last few seasons.

Ole Miss is coming off a magical season in which it made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal, losing in the final seconds to Miami (FL). The Rebels’ No. 3 ranking in the final AP poll was tied for their best finish since 1960. Pete Golding took over as head coach during that playoff run and now enters his first full season calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Louisville has won at least nine games in each of Jeff Brohm’s first three seasons as head coach. The Cardinals are trying to get over the hump this year and advance to the first playoff in program history.

Matchup to watch when Louisville has the ball (Max): Can Ole Miss limit the explosive runs from Louisville’s elite running back duo?

Brohm has had an incoming transfer start at quarterback for him in each of his first three seasons at Louisville: Jack Plummer (2023), Tyler Shough (2024) and Miller Moss (2025). That’s no different this season, as Ohio State’s Lincoln Kienholz is taking over as his new signal-caller.

Kienholz was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class but has never started a game and only has 40 career dropbacks. Louisville is likely hoping to keep the ball out of his hands in this game and rely on its phenomenal duo of running backs. The Cardinals came in with our No. 5 running back unit in the country thanks to Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. The former has averaged 7.8 yards per carry in his career, the best of any back since 2024. The latter averaged 7.3 yards per carry last year, second in the Power Four to only his teammate, Isaac.

While Ole Miss’ defensive line checked in at No. 6 in our rankings, the Rebels were relatively average at stopping the run. Ole Miss was 62nd in yards per carry allowed (4.8) and 68th in explosive run rate allowed (14.3%). Players like defensive tackle Will Echoles and edge defender Suntarine Perkins need to step up to force Kienholz into obvious passing situations.

Matchup to watch when Ole Miss has the ball (Dalton): Trinidad Chambliss’ quick release vs. Louisville’s pass rush

Various highlight reels will spotlight Trinidad Chambliss’ ability to improvise and make plays outside the pocket. While that may play a factor in this game, Chambliss was extremely efficient when getting rid of the football on time last season. When releasing the ball in 2.5 seconds or less, Chambliss racked up 2,266 passing yards, sixth-most in the nation, while throwing 14 touchdowns compared to just one interception. His 16 big-time throws in those scenarios ranked third among all FBS quarterbacks.

That quick release should help Chambliss avoid Louisville’s elite pass rush, which ranked among the top three FBS teams in PFF pass-rush grade, pressure rate and pass-rush win rate. The Cardinals’ defensive line is led by Clev Lubin, who ranked sixth in the FBS with 64 pressures and an elite 92.7 pass-rush grade last season. Lubin and fellow edge rusher AJ Green could give Ole Miss’ new offensive tackles fits, so Chambliss would be wise to get rid of the football as quickly as possible.

Score Predictions

Max: Ole Miss 30, Louisville 27

Louisville’s dynamic run game and pass rush give Ole Miss all it can handle, but Trinidad Chambliss is able to scrape together enough magic for the Rebels to escape Nashville with a victory.

Dalton: Ole Miss 27, Louisville 21

Louisville has the roster to keep up with the Rebels, but the difference in the game lies at quarterback, where potential Heisman candidate Trinidad Chambliss outduels first-time starter Lincoln Kienholz.

Clemson at No. 11 LSU (Saturday, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN)

Storyline to know: Two Tigers in similar jungles

LSU and Clemson share a few similarities. They both share the nickname “Tigers”, their home stadiums are both known as “Death Valley” and they each have won national championships over the last decade but have disappointed in recent years.

Clemson entered 2025 as the No. 4 team in the country but ended up with just a 7-6 record, its third straight season with at least four losses. It now enters 2026 with plenty of questions as nine players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU reached as high as No. 3 in the AP poll but also posted just a 7-6 record, marking the fifth time in the last six years that the Tigers lost at least four games. Head coach Brian Kelly was fired midseason, and LSU made the biggest splash in the coaching carousel by hiring Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss. He completely remade LSU’s roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, and the Tigers are likely the biggest boom-or-bust team in the sport.

Matchup to watch when LSU has the ball (Max): Which version of Sam Leavitt will we see at LSU?

Sam Leavitt may be the biggest X-factor in college football this season. We’ve seen two very different versions of him while he was the starter at Arizona State. He was outstanding in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff and producing the third-best turnover-worthy play rate in the country (1.1%).

Leavitt tried to play much more hero ball during an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, which led to a 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate (100th). His physical talent is immense, but Leavitt must be more willing to play within Kiffin’s system this season, one that’s produced elite results for nearly every quarterback who plays in it. If he does, LSU’s got the supporting talent to make some serious noise in the SEC and send Leavitt to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Matchup to watch when Clemson has the ball (Dalton): Clemson’s starting quarterback vs. Blake Baker

Clemson has been staging a long quarterback battle. Fourth-year passer Christopher Vizzina is the favorite to start this week, though true freshman Tait Reynolds has impressed the Clemson coaching staff so far. Last season, Vizzina made four appearances, including a start against SMU in which he earned a 79.5 PFF passing grade. He has 119 career dropbacks to his name.

Whomever Clemson decides to start at quarterback will have the tough task of trying to decipher LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme. LSU’s secondary was the best part of its team last season. The Tigers ranked 24th in the FBS in PFF coverage grade last year while reeling in the ninth-most interceptions as a team.

Baker utilizes an aggressive approach that resulted in top-25 rates of pass-blitz and man coverage usage. Keep an eye on Clemson wide receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore facing off with talented LSU cornerbacks DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland.

Score Predictions

Max: LSU 34, Clemson 17

LSU’s roster is filled with talent, while Clemson’s is filled with questions. LSU dominates at home and shows that it’s a legitimate contender to win the national championship.

Dalton: LSU 31, Clemson 16

Lane Kiffin and Sam Leavitt will garner the spotlight, but LSU’s defense establishes itself as the dominant unit in this game.

Storyline to know: A top contender to win it all meets a top team to be the best in the Group of Six

Oregon enters the 2026 season with immense expectations. After making it to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2025, the Ducks enter this year as the No. 2 team in the country. That marks the highest preseason ranking for Oregon in program history.

Boise State has a similar story. The Broncos have a 21-7 record over the past two seasons, including a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. Boise State is currently the betting favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff, according to DraftKings Sportsbook (+450).

Matchup to watch when Oregon has the ball (Max): Can Drew Mehringer live up to the high bar set by previous Oregon offensive coordinators?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will have a new offensive coordinator for the third time in his five years as head coach. Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer will be calling plays this year, taking over for Will Stein, who left to become Kentucky’s head coach. Stein’s predecessor, Kenny Dillingham, was hired by Arizona State to be its head coach.