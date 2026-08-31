College Football Week 0: Team of the Week, Player Awards

Trent Mosley shines for USC: The Trojans' freshman averaged 5.36 yards per route run in his collegiate debut.

Xavier Lewis helped propel UNC to victory: The Tar Heel defensive lineman tallied four stops against the run.

Week 0 of the 2026 college football season is in the books. From Memphis upsetting UNLV to UNC beating TCU in Dublin, the action didn't disappoint in the first Saturday of a long campaign.

Below is PFF's Team of the Week for every FBS Week 0 contest, featuring individual position standouts accompanied by player and team awards.

Offense

Defense

Quarterback of the Week: Luke Weaver, San Jose State

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Trent Mosley, USC

Mosley was on the field for just 22 passing attempts, but still had time to rack up 118 receiving yards, giving him a 5.36 yards-per-route-run average. He was targeted on nine of those 22 receiving snaps and recorded seven receptions, including a touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Week: DI Xavier Lewis, North Carolina

The 88.2 PFF grade earned by Lewis was the highest among all defensive players in the FBS this week. He was a force against the run, recording four tackles, all of which resulted in a defensive stop, and had a -1.0-yard average depth of tackle.

Offensive Line of the Week: USC

It’s no surprise to see USC named our offensive line of the week given that the Trojans fill four of the five spots along the line. The unit combined to allow three pressures in the game, but just one of those came from one of its five starters.