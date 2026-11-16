Georgia remains No. 1: The Bulldogs hold the top spot at 9-1 after defeating Missouri 48-21, with top-10 national rankings in offensive and defensive EPA per play.

Utah and UCLA stay undefeated: Both teams enter Week 12 at 10-0, with Utah ranking third nationally in third-down conversion rate and UCLA leading the FBS with 35 turnovers forced.

See the grades for yourself: Explore PFF's college football player grades to see how the nation's top players are performing and evaluate the talent behind the rankings.

PFF's Week 12 college football rankings feature Georgia at No. 1, followed by undefeated Utah and Notre Dame. Oregon climbs six spots to No. 14, while Memphis, Oklahoma and Florida join the top 25.

Advanced Stats, including EPA per play, success rates and turnovers, provide context for all 25 ranked teams. Dive into the grades for yourself by clicking here.

No. 1 Georgia (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 48-21 vs. Missouri

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina

What the PFF data says: Georgia ranks sixth among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.27) and eighth in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17). The Bulldogs average 3.13 points per drive while allowing just 1.13. They also rank fourth nationally in offensive success rate (52.9%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced.

No. 2 Utah (10-0) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 40-39 @ Arizona

Week 12 Opponent: @ TCU

What the PFF data says: Utah averages 2.83 points per drive while allowing 1.37. The Utes rank 14th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 28th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.09). Their offensive success rate (50.8%) also ranks 14th nationally, while their third-down conversion rate (52.8%) is tied for third.

No. 3 Notre Dame (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 41-7 vs. Boston College

Week 12 Opponent: vs. SMU

What the PFF data says: Notre Dame has committed just five turnovers, the fewest in the FBS, while ranking fifth nationally in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and third in offensive success rate (53.1%). The Fighting Irish average 3.18 points per drive while allowing just 1.15. Defensively, they rank seventh in EPA per play allowed (-0.17) and second in explosive play rate allowed (9.3%).

No. 4 UCLA (10-0) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 22-14 vs. Illinois

Week 12 Opponent: @ Michigan

What the PFF data says: UCLA leads the FBS with 35 turnovers forced and ranks second in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.27) and defensive success rate allowed (33.4%). The Bruins surrender just 1.03 points per drive, fifth-fewest nationally. Their offense ranks 51st in EPA per play (0.10) and averages 2.24 points per drive.

No. 5 Miami (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 36-25 vs. Duke

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Virginia Tech

What the PFF data says: Miami leads the FBS in offensive success rate (54.4%) and offensive series success rate (85.0%). The Hurricanes also rank second in offensive EPA per play (0.34), averaging 3.45 points per drive, second-most nationally. Miami is tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight), while its defense ranks 43rd in EPA per play allowed (-0.04).

No. 6 Indiana (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 27-13 vs. USC

Week 12 Opponent: @ Washington

What the PFF data says: Indiana allows just 0.98 points per drive, fourth-fewest nationally, and ranks second in red-zone touchdown rate allowed (25.0%). The Hoosiers also rank fourth in defensive success rate allowed (36.8%) and 13th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), with 22 turnovers forced. Their offense ranks 21st among FBS teams in EPA per play (0.17).

No. 7 Tennessee (8-2) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 22-7 @ Texas A&M

Week 12 Opponent: vs. LSU

What the PFF data says: Tennessee ranks fourth among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.19) and allows just 1.05 points per drive, sixth-fewest nationally. The Volunteers also rank 11th in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.5%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced. Offensively, Tennessee ranks 56th in EPA per play (0.08) and averages 2.29 points per drive.

No. 8 Alabama (8-2) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 21-6 @ Vanderbilt

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Chattanooga

What the PFF data says: Alabama has forced 28 turnovers, fourth-most nationally, and ranks second in offensive red-zone touchdown rate (66.7%). The Crimson Tide rank 33rd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.14) and 17th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.12), averaging 2.59 points per drive while allowing 1.39.

No. 9 Texas (8-2) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 22-21 @ LSU

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Arkansas

What the PFF data says: Texas ranks 12th among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), surrendering just 1.13 points per drive, tied for eighth-fewest nationally. The Longhorns also rank fifth in red-zone touchdown rate allowed (29.7%). Their offense ranks 91st in EPA per play (approximately 0.00), averages 2.18 points per drive and has committed 21 turnovers.

No. 10 BYU (8-2) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 28-7 vs. Baylor

Week 12 Opponent: @ Kansas

What the PFF data says: BYU ranks ninth nationally in third-down conversion rate (50.4%) and sixth in defensive explosive play rate allowed (10.0%). The Cougars rank 29th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.16) and 34th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.07), averaging 2.57 points per drive while allowing 1.45.

No. 11 Wake Forest (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 49-7 @ SMU

Week 12 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest leads the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.35) and points per drive (3.49). The Demon Deacons also rank third in offensive explosive play rate (20.1%) and are tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight). Defensively, Wake Forest ranks 19th in EPA per play allowed (-0.12) and surrenders just 1.18 points per drive, 13th-fewest nationally.

No. 12 Texas Tech (9-1) — No Change

Week 11 Result: W 52-27 @ Oklahoma State

Week 12 Opponent: @ Baylor

What the PFF data says: Texas Tech ranks 40th among FBS teams in both offensive EPA per play (0.12) and defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.05). The Red Raiders average 2.50 points per drive while allowing 1.60. They also rank 13th nationally in offensive explosive play rate (18.4%), with 21 turnovers forced and 15 committed.

No. 13 Iowa (8-2) — Up 2

Week 11 Result: W 28-7 vs. Purdue

Week 12 Opponent: @ Illinois

What the PFF data says: Iowa allows just 0.93 points per drive, third-fewest nationally, and ranks 10th among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.16). The Hawkeyes also rank sixth in third-down conversion rate allowed (30.7%), seventh in defensive explosive play rate allowed (10.8%) and 11th in defensive success rate allowed (38.1%). Their offense ranks 59th in EPA per play (0.07).

No. 14 Oregon (7-3) — Up 6

Week 11 Result: W 31-7 vs. Michigan

Week 12 Opponent: @ Michigan State

What the PFF data says: Oregon averages 2.36 points per drive while allowing 1.46. The Ducks rank 53rd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.09) and 31st in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.08). They also rank 21st nationally in third-down conversion rate allowed (32.4%) and 32nd in offensive explosive play rate (16.9%).

No. 15 Boise State (9-1) — Up 4

Week 11 Result: W 46-41 vs. Oregon State

Week 12 Opponent: vs. San Diego State

What the PFF data says: Boise State ranks third among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.32) but 115th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.11). The Broncos average 3.09 points per drive while allowing 2.19. They've committed just six turnovers, the second-fewest nationally, but have forced only nine, tied for 131st among FBS teams.

No. 16 USC (7-3) — Down 2

Week 11 Result: L 27-13 @ Indiana

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Maryland

What the PFF data says: USC ranks 19th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.18) but 116th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.11). The Trojans average 2.53 points per drive while allowing 2.13. Their offense ranks 11th nationally in success rate (51.8%) and seventh in series success rate (82.5%), while the defense ranks 105th in success rate allowed (46.3%).

No. 17 Kentucky (7-3) — Down 4

Week 11 Result: L 21-14 vs. Florida

Week 12 Opponent: @ Missouri

What the PFF data says: Kentucky ranks 132nd nationally in third-down conversion rate allowed (48.3%) but is tied for the ninth-fewest turnovers committed (10). The Wildcats rank 64th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.07) and 90th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.04), averaging 2.16 points per drive while allowing 1.99.

No. 18 Ohio State (7-3) — Up 3

Week 11 Result: W 28-19 vs. Northwestern

Week 12 Opponent: @ Nebraska

What the PFF data says: Ohio State averages 2.75 points per drive while allowing 1.37. The Buckeyes rank 20th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.17) and 23rd in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.11). They also rank 12th nationally in offensive success rate (51.7%) and 11th in defensive success rate allowed (38.1%).

No. 19 Memphis (8-2) — New

Week 11 Result: W 52-41 @ South Florida

Week 12 Opponent: @ Navy

What the PFF data says: Memphis ranks second nationally in offensive explosive play rate (20.4%) but 130th in defensive explosive play rate allowed (17.6%). The Tigers rank 11th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.23) and 74th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.03), averaging 2.91 points per drive while allowing 1.73. They also rank sixth in third-down conversion rate allowed (30.7%).

No. 20 Houston (7-3) — Down 4

Week 11 Result: L 42-32 @ Colorado

Week 12 Opponent: @ West Virginia

What the PFF data says: Houston leads the FBS in third-down conversion rate (58.9%) and ranks second in offensive success rate (54.0%). The Cougars also rank fourth among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.28), averaging 3.05 points per drive. Defensively, they rank 108th in EPA per play allowed (0.09) and 122nd in third-down conversion rate allowed (44.4%), surrendering 2.02 points per drive.

No. 21 South Carolina (6-4) — Down 3

Week 11 Result: L 34-6 @ Arkansas

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Georgia

What the PFF data says: South Carolina ranks 41st among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.12) and 91st in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.05). The Gamecocks average 2.73 points per drive while allowing 1.76 and rank 18th nationally in offensive explosive play rate (17.8%). However, they've committed 27 turnovers, tied for the fourth-most in the FBS, while forcing just nine, tied for 131st.

No. 22 Oklahoma (6-4) — New

Week 11 Result: W 24-17 vs. Ole Miss

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Texas A&M

What the PFF data says: Oklahoma ranks second nationally in third-down conversion rate allowed (27.7%) and eighth in defensive success rate allowed (37.7%). The Sooners also rank 18th among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.12), surrendering 1.36 points per drive. Their offense ranks 120th in EPA per play (-0.08) and 135th in explosive play rate (10.7%), averaging just 1.54 points per drive.

No. 23 Florida (6-4) — New

Week 11 Result: W 21-14 @ Kentucky

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Vanderbilt

What the PFF data says: Florida ranks 18th nationally in offensive red-zone touchdown rate (59.2%) but 127th in third-down conversion rate allowed (45.6%) and 117th in defensive success rate allowed (47.0%). The Gators rank 52nd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.09) and 77th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.03), averaging 2.38 points per drive while allowing 1.95.

No. 24 Ole Miss (6-4) — Down 7

Week 11 Result: L 24-17 @ Oklahoma

Week 12 Opponent: vs. Wofford

What the PFF data says: Ole Miss ranks fourth nationally in offensive red-zone touchdown rate (65.9%) and 13th in third-down conversion rate (49.2%). The Rebels average 2.50 points per drive and rank 38th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.13). Defensively, they allow 2.02 points per drive and rank 98th in EPA per play allowed (0.06) and 111th in explosive play rate allowed (16.0%).

No. 25 Arizona (7-3) — No Change

Week 11 Result: L 40-39 vs. Utah

Week 12 Opponent: @ Kansas State

What the PFF data says: Arizona averages 2.53 points per drive while allowing 1.65. The Wildcats rank 22nd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.17) and 51st in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.02). They also rank 12th nationally in third-down conversion rate (49.3%) and 27th in offensive success rate (49.1%) but have forced just nine turnovers, tied for 131st among FBS teams.