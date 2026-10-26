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College Football: The nation's 10 best offensive linemen through Week 8
By Zach Tantillo
  • Mills leads the nation: Virginia's Monroe Mills ranks No. 1 among offensive linemen with an 89.2 overall PFF grade and an FBS-leading 87.1 run-blocking grade.
  • Army places two tackles in the top 10: Teddy Williams ranks second overall, while Henry Appleton ranks eighth behind strong run-blocking performances.
  • Boswell stands out at center: Houston's Anthony Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman in the top 10, leading 159 qualifying FBS centers with an 85.5 run-blocking grade.

Offensive linemen rarely get the headlines, but the best ones have a way of making everyone else's job look easier. Through eight weeks of the 2026 college football season, the highest-graded blockers have taken different paths to the top: Some have dominated in the run game, others have kept their quarterbacks clean and a select few have done both.

Here are the nation's 10 highest-graded offensive linemen, ranked by overall PFF grade after eight weeks of the college football season.

1. Monroe Mills, Virginia

Mills has been a force up front this season, leading the way with an 89.2 overall PFF grade. His biggest impact has come in the running game, where his 87.1 run-blocking grade ranks first among all FBS offensive linemen. He's been particularly dominant on zone runs, earning an 86.6 grade, but he's more than just a road grader. Mills has also held his own in pass protection, posting a 78.6 pass-blocking grade while allowing just six pressures, including two sacks, across 244 pass-blocking snaps.

2. Teddy Williams, Army

Army‘s run-heavy offense gives Williams plenty of chances to impose his will, and he's taken full advantage. His 86.3 run-blocking grade ranks second among FBS tackles, trailing only Mills, and he's been a workhorse up front with 441 offensive snaps. Army doesn't ask him to pass protect nearly as often, but he's been up to the task when called upon, allowing just two pressures across 95 pass-blocking snaps.

3. Anthony Boswell, Houston

Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman to crack the top 10, but he's earned his spot. His 85.5 run-blocking grade leads all 159 qualifying FBS centers, but he's been just as impressive when asked to protect the quarterback. His 86.5 pass-blocking grade ranks seventh at the position, and he's allowed just three pressures without surrendering a sack across 279 pass-blocking snaps.

50.060.070.080.090.0Run Block Grade40.060.080.0Pass Block GradeAVGAVG
Boswell
Fraley
Johnson
Andersen
Henning
Rodriguez
Mitchell
Tyo
Nabou Jr.
Hinzman
Raymond
Price
Moore
King
Kinney
Evans
Smith
Renfro
Giudice
Sewell
Moore
Winter
Robell
Mercer
Kelly
Metcalf
Wilson
Laloulu
Villarouel
Salami
Bobo
Sieracki
Altuner
Welch-Joiner
Bates
Carsello
Guarnera
Craig
Lynch
Hershey
Boone
Riker
Maikkula
Way
Sanders
Best
Anderson
Kitler
Carretta
Harrison
Robertson
Delgatty
Stanley
Buchanon
Cooper
Pendleton
Dieterich
Alo-Tupuola
Cruz
Meadows
Williams
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

4. Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Greene has been a strong all-around presence up front, but his work in pass protection is what really stands out. His 84.2 pass-blocking grade ranks 14th among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an outstanding 91.7 grade.

Across 180 pass-blocking snaps, Greene has surrendered just three pressures, including one sack.

5. Guerby Lambert, Notre Dame

Lambert has earned his top-five spot by making life miserable for defenders in the running game. His 84.9 run-blocking grade ranks fourth among FBS tackles, and he's been especially good on gap-scheme runs, earning an 84.3 grade.

Pass protection hasn't been quite as impressive, with Lambert earning a 68.9 grade in that department. Still, there's something to be said for keeping the quarterback upright, and he has yet to allow a sack across 205 pass-blocking snaps.

6. Elijah Paige, USC

Paige has been a quarterback's best friend in pass protection this season. His 87.0 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an 88.6 grade.

Across 268 pass-blocking snaps, Paige has surrendered just five pressures without allowing a sack. He's no slouch in the running game, either, and has posted a 78.9 run-blocking grade.

0.0%2.0%4.0%6.0%8.0%Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.0%10.0%15.0%Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Mills
Greene III
Lambert
Paige
Lauck
Giwa
Boley
Milon
Heard
Baer
Sanders Jr.
Azzopardi
Lynch
Sampson
Heywood
Lloyd
Green
Williams
Perry
Smith
Goosby
Donkoh
Roy
Tabansi
Howard
Clements
Tauanuu
Hawkins
Finau
Pritchett
Black
Davis
Cotton
Terrill
Knapik
Frazier
McCoy
Perry
Formby
Dotzler
Link
Ebosele
Adams
Johnson
Seagren
Work
House
Jacobs
Bell
James
Olivieri
Williams
Seaton
McCrimon
Ajani
Hughley
Howes
Del Grande
Lovett
Williams III
Schmidt
Moore
Brown
Siani
Carney
Morrow
Gray
Lepo
McRoy
Gaston
Chamblee
Chaplin
Bounds
Taylor
Mack
Ramil
Sadler
Pabst
Broussard
Okunlola
Martin
Miller
Lado
Shipp
Jackson
Shumpert-Perkins
Torgeson
Wood
Ugorji
Casady
King
Davis
Phillips
Robinson
Westbrooks
Cushman
Olajide
Harris
Klemm
Crader
Mafi
Wilkins
Klisiewicz
Jefferson
Goodman
Floyd
Taylor-Whitfield
Henry
Azubuike
Sieracki
Pringle
McVay
Ponton
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

7. Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

Ponton might not have one eye-popping grade, but he's been consistently good at just about everything. His 80.7 run-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and his 80.8 pass-blocking grade shows he's just as dependable when the quarterback drops back to throw.

Across 250 pass-blocking snaps, Ponton has allowed only four pressures, including one sack. He's been particularly effective on zone runs, too, earning an 84.5 grade in those situations.

8. Henry Appleton, Army

Appleton has been a monster in the running game, particularly on zone runs, where his 90.0 run-blocking grade is among the best in the country. His 82.0 overall run-blocking grade ranks fifth among FBS tackles and has helped carry him to an 82.5 overall PFF grade despite a 61.5 pass-blocking grade.

Like fellow Army tackle Teddy Williams, Appleton has played 441 offensive snaps but has been asked to pass protect on just 95 of them. He's allowed four pressures, including one sack, in those limited opportunities.

9. Matt Hofer, Toledo

Hofer has been a workhorse up front, logging 572 offensive snaps — more than anyone else in this top 10. And despite that heavy workload, he's held up well in pass protection, earning an 83.9 pass-blocking grade that ranks 16th among FBS tackles.

Across 298 pass-blocking snaps, Hofer has surrendered just seven pressures, including one sack. He's been reliable in the running game, too, posting a 78.0 run-blocking grade.

10. Trevor Lauck, Iowa

Lauck rounds out the top 10, and he's another tackle who has been getting the job done in both phases. His 85.7 pass-blocking grade ranks ninth among FBS tackles, and he's been tough to beat, allowing just three pressures and no sacks across 211 pass-blocking snaps.

He's been just as dependable in the running game, earning an 80.4 run-blocking grade that ranks eighth at the position. That puts Lauck in the top 10 among FBS tackles in both categories.

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