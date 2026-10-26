Mills leads the nation: Virginia's Monroe Mills ranks No. 1 among offensive linemen with an 89.2 overall PFF grade and an FBS-leading 87.1 run-blocking grade.

Army places two tackles in the top 10: Teddy Williams ranks second overall, while Henry Appleton ranks eighth behind strong run-blocking performances.

Boswell stands out at center: Houston's Anthony Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman in the top 10, leading 159 qualifying FBS centers with an 85.5 run-blocking grade.

Offensive linemen rarely get the headlines, but the best ones have a way of making everyone else's job look easier. Through eight weeks of the 2026 college football season, the highest-graded blockers have taken different paths to the top: Some have dominated in the run game, others have kept their quarterbacks clean and a select few have done both.

Here are the nation's 10 highest-graded offensive linemen, ranked by overall PFF grade after eight weeks of the college football season.

Mills has been a force up front this season, leading the way with an 89.2 overall PFF grade. His biggest impact has come in the running game, where his 87.1 run-blocking grade ranks first among all FBS offensive linemen. He's been particularly dominant on zone runs, earning an 86.6 grade, but he's more than just a road grader. Mills has also held his own in pass protection, posting a 78.6 pass-blocking grade while allowing just six pressures, including two sacks, across 244 pass-blocking snaps.

Army‘s run-heavy offense gives Williams plenty of chances to impose his will, and he's taken full advantage. His 86.3 run-blocking grade ranks second among FBS tackles, trailing only Mills, and he's been a workhorse up front with 441 offensive snaps. Army doesn't ask him to pass protect nearly as often, but he's been up to the task when called upon, allowing just two pressures across 95 pass-blocking snaps.

Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman to crack the top 10, but he's earned his spot. His 85.5 run-blocking grade leads all 159 qualifying FBS centers, but he's been just as impressive when asked to protect the quarterback. His 86.5 pass-blocking grade ranks seventh at the position, and he's allowed just three pressures without surrendering a sack across 279 pass-blocking snaps.

50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Run Block Grade 40.0 60.0 80.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Boswell Fraley Johnson Andersen Henning Rodriguez Mitchell Tyo Nabou Jr. Hinzman Raymond Price Moore King Kinney Evans Smith Renfro Giudice Sewell Moore Winter Robell Mercer Kelly Metcalf Wilson Laloulu Villarouel Salami Bobo Sieracki Altuner Welch-Joiner Bates Carsello Guarnera Craig Lynch Hershey Boone Riker Maikkula Way Sanders Best Anderson Kitler Carretta Harrison Robertson Delgatty Stanley Buchanon Cooper Pendleton Dieterich Alo-Tupuola Cruz Meadows Williams The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Anthony Boswell C · HOUSTON Run Block Grade 85.5 1st / 61 Pass Block Grade 86.5 5th / 61 Trent Fraley C · MICH STATE Run Block Grade 76.2 4th / 61 Pass Block Grade 87.0 4th / 61 Greg Johnson C · MINNESOTA Run Block Grade 75.1 6th / 61 Pass Block Grade 78.1 24th / 61 Teague Andersen C · NC STATE Run Block Grade 75.5 5th / 61 Pass Block Grade 76.8 28th / 61 Zach Henning C · ARIZONA Run Block Grade 69.1 20th / 61 Pass Block Grade 87.3 3rd / 61 Ryan Rodriguez C · MIAMI FL Run Block Grade 71.9 11th / 61 Pass Block Grade 79.4 21st / 61 Bruce Mitchell C · BYU Run Block Grade 76.8 3rd / 61 Pass Block Grade 68.9 39th / 61 Taran Tyo C · CINCINNATI Run Block Grade 80.6 2nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 62.8 46th / 61 Mark Nabou Jr. C · TEXAS A&M Run Block Grade 70.5 13th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.6 11th / 61 Carson Hinzman C · OHIO STATE Run Block Grade 70.2 17th / 61 Pass Block Grade 80.1 20th / 61 Tobias Raymond C · USC Run Block Grade 70.0 19th / 61 Pass Block Grade 78.4 23rd / 61 Coleton Price C · KENTUCKY Run Block Grade 70.8 12th / 61 Pass Block Grade 78.6 22nd / 61 Harrison Moore C · FLORIDA Run Block Grade 72.3 9th / 61 Pass Block Grade 72.4 35th / 61 Wes King C · W VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 72.7 8th / 61 Pass Block Grade 75.7 29th / 61 Sean Kinney C · COLORADO Run Block Grade 68.2 22nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 81.4 18th / 61 Justin Evans C · NEBRASKA Run Block Grade 68.7 21st / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.9 10th / 61 Braden Smith C · IOWA STATE Run Block Grade 74.2 7th / 61 Pass Block Grade 65.4 44th / 61 Jake Renfro C · ILLINOIS Run Block Grade 65.5 29th / 61 Pass Block Grade 83.4 9th / 61 Dominick Giudice C · MISSOURI Run Block Grade 70.1 18th / 61 Pass Block Grade 80.3 19th / 61 Harris Sewell C · CLEMSON Run Block Grade 65.8 28th / 61 Pass Block Grade 84.4 7th / 61 Braelin Moore C · LSU Run Block Grade 68.2 22nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 77.5 26th / 61 Cael Winter C · IOWA Run Block Grade 66.3 27th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.0 17th / 61 Riley Robell C · UCLA Run Block Grade 70.5 13th / 61 Pass Block Grade 74.6 32nd / 61 Tyler Mercer C · OKLA STATE Run Block Grade 66.6 26th / 61 Pass Block Grade 83.6 8th / 61 Christo Kelly C · N CAROLINA Run Block Grade 72.2 10th / 61 Pass Block Grade 57.1 54th / 61 Drake Metcalf C · VIRGINIA Run Block Grade 70.4 15th / 61 Pass Block Grade 62.8 46th / 61 Sheridan Wilson C · TEXAS TECH Run Block Grade 63.6 35th / 61 Pass Block Grade 90.0 1st / 61 Iapani Laloulu C · OREGON Run Block Grade 65.5 29th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.4 12th / 61 Dylan Villarouel C · KANSAS ST Run Block Grade 61.0 45th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.4 12th / 61 Terrence Salami C · RUTGERS Run Block Grade 64.8 32nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 74.3 33rd / 61 Drew Bobo C · GEORGIA Run Block Grade 70.3 16th / 61 Pass Block Grade 58.6 52nd / 61 Koltin Sieracki C · BAYLOR Run Block Grade 63.7 34th / 61 Pass Block Grade 70.0 38th / 61 Kyle Altuner C · VA TECH Run Block Grade 67.5 24th / 61 Pass Block Grade 61.9 49th / 61 Bradyn Welch-Joiner C · FLORIDA ST Run Block Grade 65.5 29th / 61 Pass Block Grade 75.3 30th / 61 Joshua Bates C · SMU Run Block Grade 60.3 47th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.1 16th / 61 Jackson Carsello C · NWESTERN Run Block Grade 67.4 25th / 61 Pass Block Grade 74.9 31st / 61 Jake Guarnera C · MICHIGAN Run Block Grade 64.0 33rd / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.2 14th / 61 Ashton Craig C · NOTRE DAME Run Block Grade 62.4 41st / 61 Pass Block Grade 77.7 25th / 61 Bray Lynch C · INDIANA Run Block Grade 60.4 46th / 61 Pass Block Grade 87.7 2nd / 61 Michael Hershey C · MARYLAND Run Block Grade 60.2 48th / 61 Pass Block Grade 84.5 6th / 61 Canon Boone C · MISS STATE Run Block Grade 61.4 44th / 61 Pass Block Grade 68.8 40th / 61 Brock Riker C · PENN STATE Run Block Grade 62.7 38th / 61 Pass Block Grade 64.2 45th / 61 Jake Maikkula C · OKLAHOMA Run Block Grade 59.6 51st / 61 Pass Block Grade 68.2 42nd / 61 Will Way C · WAKE Run Block Grade 62.7 38th / 61 Pass Block Grade 77.0 27th / 61 Brycen Sanders C · OLE MISS Run Block Grade 57.0 56th / 61 Pass Block Grade 72.8 34th / 61 Cole Best C · AUBURN Run Block Grade 60.0 49th / 61 Pass Block Grade 67.3 43rd / 61 Fisher Anderson C · STANFORD Run Block Grade 62.7 38th / 61 Pass Block Grade 52.8 57th / 61 Caden Kitler C · ARKANSAS Run Block Grade 60.0 49th / 61 Pass Block Grade 60.7 50th / 61 Ryan Carretta C · PITTSBURGH Run Block Grade 58.5 54th / 61 Pass Block Grade 82.2 14th / 61 Alex Harrison C · UTAH Run Block Grade 58.7 53rd / 61 Pass Block Grade 70.1 37th / 61 Connor Robertson C · TEXAS Run Block Grade 58.2 55th / 61 Pass Block Grade 71.4 36th / 61 Racin Delgatty C · ALABAMA Run Block Grade 62.8 37th / 61 Pass Block Grade 62.8 46th / 61 Boaz Stanley C · PURDUE Run Block Grade 61.5 43rd / 61 Pass Block Grade 52.5 58th / 61 Jaheim Buchanon C · TCU Run Block Grade 63.2 36th / 61 Pass Block Grade 53.1 56th / 61 Lyndon Cooper C · VANDERBILT Run Block Grade 61.7 42nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 60.5 51st / 61 Sam Pendleton C · TENNESSEE Run Block Grade 59.2 52nd / 61 Pass Block Grade 68.3 41st / 61 Kolt Dieterich C · WASHINGTON Run Block Grade 55.8 57th / 61 Pass Block Grade 58.0 53rd / 61 Tana Alo-Tupuola C · ARIZONA ST Run Block Grade 55.5 58th / 61 Pass Block Grade 49.1 60th / 61 Joe Cruz C · SYRACUSE Run Block Grade 50.9 60th / 61 Pass Block Grade 53.6 55th / 61 Connor Meadows C · UCF Run Block Grade 46.5 61st / 61 Pass Block Grade 51.5 59th / 61 DJ Williams C · BOSTON COL Run Block Grade 51.8 59th / 61 Pass Block Grade 42.1 61st / 61

Greene has been a strong all-around presence up front, but his work in pass protection is what really stands out. His 84.2 pass-blocking grade ranks 14th among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an outstanding 91.7 grade.

Across 180 pass-blocking snaps, Greene has surrendered just three pressures, including one sack.

Lambert has earned his top-five spot by making life miserable for defenders in the running game. His 84.9 run-blocking grade ranks fourth among FBS tackles, and he's been especially good on gap-scheme runs, earning an 84.3 grade.

Pass protection hasn't been quite as impressive, with Lambert earning a 68.9 grade in that department. Still, there's something to be said for keeping the quarterback upright, and he has yet to allow a sack across 205 pass-blocking snaps.

Paige has been a quarterback's best friend in pass protection this season. His 87.0 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an 88.6 grade.

Across 268 pass-blocking snaps, Paige has surrendered just five pressures without allowing a sack. He's no slouch in the running game, either, and has posted a 78.9 run-blocking grade.

0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Mills Greene III Lambert Paige Lauck Giwa Boley Milon Heard Baer Sanders Jr. Azzopardi Lynch Sampson Heywood Lloyd Green Williams Perry Smith Goosby Donkoh Roy Tabansi Howard Clements Tauanuu Hawkins Finau Pritchett Black Davis Cotton Terrill Knapik Frazier McCoy Perry Formby Dotzler Link Ebosele Adams Johnson Seagren Work House Jacobs Bell James Olivieri Williams Seaton McCrimon Ajani Hughley Howes Del Grande Lovett Williams III Schmidt Moore Brown Siani Carney Morrow Gray Lepo McRoy Gaston Chamblee Chaplin Bounds Taylor Mack Ramil Sadler Pabst Broussard Okunlola Martin Miller Lado Shipp Jackson Shumpert-Perkins Torgeson Wood Ugorji Casady King Davis Phillips Robinson Westbrooks Cushman Olajide Harris Klemm Crader Mafi Wilkins Klisiewicz Jefferson Goodman Floyd Taylor-Whitfield Henry Azubuike Sieracki Pringle McVay Ponton The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Monroe Mills OT · VIRGINIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 1st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 9th / 113 Earnest Greene III OT · GEORGIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 5th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 1st / 113 Guerby Lambert OT · NOTRE DAME Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 4th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 9th / 113 Elijah Paige OT · USC Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 17th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 5th / 113 Jacob Ponton OT · TEXAS TECH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 2nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 8th / 113 Trevor Lauck OT · IOWA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 10th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 15th / 113 Moshood Giwa OT · RUTGERS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 13th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 6th / 113 McKale Boley OT · VIRGINIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 10th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 21st / 113 Judea Milon OT · CINCINNATI Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 12th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 22nd / 113 Lance Heard OT · KENTUCKY Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 19th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 19th / 113 Ryan Baer OT · PITTSBURGH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 34th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 113 David Sanders Jr. OT · TENNESSEE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 13th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 33rd / 113 Drew Azzopardi OT · WASHINGTON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 38th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 32nd / 113 Aidan Lynch OT · VA TECH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 22nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 72nd / 113 Howard Sampson OT · TEXAS TECH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 54th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 4th / 113 Kevin Heywood OT · WISCONSIN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 20th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 9th / 113 Jackson Lloyd OT · ALABAMA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 2nd / 113 Cayden Green OT · MISSOURI Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 25th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 51st / 113 Zereoue Williams OT · UTAH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 34th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 3rd / 113 Jesse Perry OT · TENNESSEE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.2% 5th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 39th / 113 Carter Smith OT · INDIANA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 42nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 15th / 113 Trevor Goosby OT · TEXAS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 30th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 22nd / 113 Anthony Donkoh OT · PENN STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 33rd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 43rd / 113 Nathan Roy OT · MINNESOTA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 38th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 42nd / 113 Henry Tabansi OT · UCF Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 49th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 34th / 113 Ryan Howard OT · KANSAS ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 46th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 58th / 113 Calvin Clements OT · KANSAS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 2nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 111th / 113 Justin Tauanuu OT · USC Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 22nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 51st / 113 Gus Hawkins OT · KANSAS ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 51st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 34th / 113 Paki Finau OT · BYU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 46th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 26th / 113 Elijah Pritchett OT · NEBRASKA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 22nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 81st / 113 Will Black OT · NOTRE DAME Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 7th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.5% 54th / 113 Terez Davis OT · OLE MISS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 63rd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 15th / 113 Joe Cotton OT · CINCINNATI Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 38th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 29th / 113 Drew Terrill OT · HOUSTON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 72nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 34th / 113 Nathan Knapik OT · ILLINOIS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 29th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.7% 56th / 113 Blake Frazier OT · MICHIGAN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.6% 41st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 28th / 113 Matthew McCoy OT · MIAMI FL Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 27th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 51st / 113 Rahtrel Perry OT · MARYLAND Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 65th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 31st / 113 Wilkin Formby OT · TEXAS A&M Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 91st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 13th / 113 Jack Dotzler OT · IOWA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 8th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 79th / 113 Evan Link OT · MICHIGAN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 80th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 6th / 113 Alvin Ebosele OT · HOUSTON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 27th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 45th / 113 Tyree Adams OT · TEXAS A&M Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 31st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 58th / 113 Rakeem Johnson OT · MICH STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 75th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 48th / 113 Grant Seagren OT · NWESTERN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.1% 85th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 9th / 113 Luke Work OT · MISSOURI Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.2% 17th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 98th / 113 Kahlil House OT · STANFORD Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 42nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 58th / 113 Brayden Jacobs OT · CLEMSON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 80th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 22nd / 113 Leon Bell OT · COLORADO Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 34th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 20th / 113 Jayvin James OT · ALABAMA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 75th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 43rd / 113 Netinho Olivieri OT · PITTSBURGH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 83rd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.7% 56th / 113 PJ Williams OT · SMU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 26th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.2% 86th / 113 Jordan Seaton OT · LSU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 34th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 62nd / 113 Jimarion McCrimon OT · NC STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 49th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 72nd / 113 Adedamola Ajani OT · INDIANA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 99th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 15th / 113 Bo Hughley OT · COLORADO Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 69th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 38th / 113 Connor Howes OT · OLE MISS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 108th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 37th / 113 Nick Del Grande OT · DUKE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 91st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 25th / 113 Bryce Lovett OT · FLORIDA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 8th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 99th / 113 Frederick Williams III OT · CAL Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 51st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 69th / 113 Hall Schmidt OT · UCLA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 56th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 65th / 113 Ian Moore OT · OHIO STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 75th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 39th / 113 Kevin Brown OT · W VIRGINIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 13th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 62nd / 113 Melvin Siani OT · TEXAS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 99th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 41st / 113 Malachi Carney OT · GA TECH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 63rd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 26th / 113 Nick Morrow OT · KANSAS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 65th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 81st / 113 Darius Gray OT · S CAROLINA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 110th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 13th / 113 Ashton Lepo OT · OKLA STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 80th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 77th / 113 Jacqawn McRoy OT · N CAROLINA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 112th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 58th / 113 Juan Gaston OT · GEORGIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 86th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 45th / 113 Andrew Chamblee OT · SMU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 86th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 81st / 113 Xavier Chaplin OT · FLORIDA ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 13th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 76th / 113 Tristan Bounds OT · ARIZONA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 95th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.0% 45th / 113 Jake Taylor OT · IOWA STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 105th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 48th / 113 Trevion Mack OT · SYRACUSE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 51st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 72nd / 113 Stanton Ramil OT · AUBURN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 95th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 55th / 113 Collin Sadler OT · CLEMSON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 75th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 72nd / 113 Nate Pabst OT · FLORIDA ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 65th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 93rd / 113 Kavion Broussard OT · ARKANSAS Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 86th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 65th / 113 Samson Okunlola OT · MIAMI FL Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 69th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 92nd / 113 Aidan Martin OT · WAKE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 46th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 88th / 113 Braden Miller OT · DUKE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 56th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 88th / 113 Matthew Lado OT · ARIZONA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 104th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 68th / 113 Daniel Shipp OT · MINNESOTA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 31st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 100th / 113 Rico Jackson OT · NC STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 91st / 113 Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins OT · MISS STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 86th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 65th / 113 Shaun Torgeson OT · OKLA STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 42nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 109th / 113 Malachi Wood OT · KENTUCKY Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 72nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 50th / 113 Emeka Ugorji OT · FLORIDA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 21st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 101st / 113 Carsten Casady OT · W VIRGINIA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 96th / 113 Maasai King OT · IOWA STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 69th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 81st / 113 Weston Davis OT · LSU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 91st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 96th / 113 Kristian Phillips OT · BOSTON COL Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 56th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.2% 103rd / 113 Lance Robinson OT · LOUISVILLE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 42nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 94th / 113 Champ Westbrooks OT · ARIZONA ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 99th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 85th / 113 Preston Cushman OT · UCF Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 83rd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.3% 87th / 113 Tolu Olajide OT · WAKE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 102nd / 113 E'Marion Harris OT · OKLAHOMA Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 105th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.9% 80th / 113 Jalen Klemm OT · ARIZONA ST Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 111th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 94th / 113 Fox Crader OT · OREGON Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 91st / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 107th / 113 Nuku Mafi OT · PURDUE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 108th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 77th / 113 PJ Wilkins OT · WISCONSIN Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 54th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 105th / 113 Michael Klisiewicz OT · CAL Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 95th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 69th / 113 Cedric Jefferson OT · UTAH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 99th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 90th / 113 Malachi Goodman OT · PENN STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 65th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.7% 108th / 113 Jordan Floyd OT · GA TECH Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 72nd / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 106th / 113 Ben Taylor-Whitfield OT · TCU Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 75th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 104th / 113 Cason Henry OT · LOUISVILLE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 86th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.1% 110th / 113 Clinton Azubuike OT · VANDERBILT Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 99th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 69th / 113 Kaden Sieracki OT · BAYLOR Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 107th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 62nd / 113 Kam Pringle OT · SYRACUSE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 95th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.1% 113th / 113 Miles McVay OT · MISS STATE Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 113th / 113 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 112th / 113

Ponton might not have one eye-popping grade, but he's been consistently good at just about everything. His 80.7 run-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and his 80.8 pass-blocking grade shows he's just as dependable when the quarterback drops back to throw.

Across 250 pass-blocking snaps, Ponton has allowed only four pressures, including one sack. He's been particularly effective on zone runs, too, earning an 84.5 grade in those situations.

Appleton has been a monster in the running game, particularly on zone runs, where his 90.0 run-blocking grade is among the best in the country. His 82.0 overall run-blocking grade ranks fifth among FBS tackles and has helped carry him to an 82.5 overall PFF grade despite a 61.5 pass-blocking grade.

Like fellow Army tackle Teddy Williams, Appleton has played 441 offensive snaps but has been asked to pass protect on just 95 of them. He's allowed four pressures, including one sack, in those limited opportunities.

Hofer has been a workhorse up front, logging 572 offensive snaps — more than anyone else in this top 10. And despite that heavy workload, he's held up well in pass protection, earning an 83.9 pass-blocking grade that ranks 16th among FBS tackles.

Across 298 pass-blocking snaps, Hofer has surrendered just seven pressures, including one sack. He's been reliable in the running game, too, posting a 78.0 run-blocking grade.

Lauck rounds out the top 10, and he's another tackle who has been getting the job done in both phases. His 85.7 pass-blocking grade ranks ninth among FBS tackles, and he's been tough to beat, allowing just three pressures and no sacks across 211 pass-blocking snaps.

He's been just as dependable in the running game, earning an 80.4 run-blocking grade that ranks eighth at the position. That puts Lauck in the top 10 among FBS tackles in both categories.