College Football: The nation's 10 best offensive linemen through Week 8
By
Zach Tantillo
Mills leads the nation: Virginia's Monroe Mills ranks No. 1 among offensive linemen with an 89.2 overall PFF grade and an FBS-leading 87.1 run-blocking grade.
Army places two tackles in the top 10: Teddy Williams ranks second overall, while Henry Appleton ranks eighth behind strong run-blocking performances.
Boswell stands out at center: Houston's Anthony Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman in the top 10, leading 159 qualifying FBS centers with an 85.5 run-blocking grade.
Offensive linemen rarely get the headlines, but the best ones have a way of making everyone else's job look easier. Through eight weeks of the 2026 college football season, the highest-graded blockers have taken different paths to the top: Some have dominated in the run game, others have kept their quarterbacks clean and a select few have done both.
Here are the nation's 10 highest-graded offensive linemen, ranked by overall PFF grade after eight weeks of the college football season.
Mills has been a force up front this season, leading the way with an 89.2 overall PFF grade. His biggest impact has come in the running game, where his 87.1 run-blocking grade ranks first among all FBS offensive linemen. He's been particularly dominant on zone runs, earning an 86.6 grade, but he's more than just a road grader. Mills has also held his own in pass protection, posting a 78.6 pass-blocking grade while allowing just six pressures, including two sacks, across 244 pass-blocking snaps.
Army‘s run-heavy offense gives Williams plenty of chances to impose his will, and he's taken full advantage. His 86.3 run-blocking grade ranks second among FBS tackles, trailing only Mills, and he's been a workhorse up front with 441 offensive snaps. Army doesn't ask him to pass protect nearly as often, but he's been up to the task when called upon, allowing just two pressures across 95 pass-blocking snaps.
Boswell is the only interior offensive lineman to crack the top 10, but he's earned his spot. His 85.5 run-blocking grade leads all 159 qualifying FBS centers, but he's been just as impressive when asked to protect the quarterback. His 86.5 pass-blocking grade ranks seventh at the position, and he's allowed just three pressures without surrendering a sack across 279 pass-blocking snaps.
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Greene has been a strong all-around presence up front, but his work in pass protection is what really stands out. His 84.2 pass-blocking grade ranks 14th among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an outstanding 91.7 grade.
Across 180 pass-blocking snaps, Greene has surrendered just three pressures, including one sack.
Lambert has earned his top-five spot by making life miserable for defenders in the running game. His 84.9 run-blocking grade ranks fourth among FBS tackles, and he's been especially good on gap-scheme runs, earning an 84.3 grade.
Pass protection hasn't been quite as impressive, with Lambert earning a 68.9 grade in that department. Still, there's something to be said for keeping the quarterback upright, and he has yet to allow a sack across 205 pass-blocking snaps.
Paige has been a quarterback's best friend in pass protection this season. His 87.0 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and he's been even better on true pass sets, earning an 88.6 grade.
Across 268 pass-blocking snaps, Paige has surrendered just five pressures without allowing a sack. He's no slouch in the running game, either, and has posted a 78.9 run-blocking grade.
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Ponton might not have one eye-popping grade, but he's been consistently good at just about everything. His 80.7 run-blocking grade ranks sixth among FBS tackles, and his 80.8 pass-blocking grade shows he's just as dependable when the quarterback drops back to throw.
Across 250 pass-blocking snaps, Ponton has allowed only four pressures, including one sack. He's been particularly effective on zone runs, too, earning an 84.5 grade in those situations.
Appleton has been a monster in the running game, particularly on zone runs, where his 90.0 run-blocking grade is among the best in the country. His 82.0 overall run-blocking grade ranks fifth among FBS tackles and has helped carry him to an 82.5 overall PFF grade despite a 61.5 pass-blocking grade.
Like fellow Army tackle Teddy Williams, Appleton has played 441 offensive snaps but has been asked to pass protect on just 95 of them. He's allowed four pressures, including one sack, in those limited opportunities.
Hofer has been a workhorse up front, logging 572 offensive snaps — more than anyone else in this top 10. And despite that heavy workload, he's held up well in pass protection, earning an 83.9 pass-blocking grade that ranks 16th among FBS tackles.
Across 298 pass-blocking snaps, Hofer has surrendered just seven pressures, including one sack. He's been reliable in the running game, too, posting a 78.0 run-blocking grade.
Lauck rounds out the top 10, and he's another tackle who has been getting the job done in both phases. His 85.7 pass-blocking grade ranks ninth among FBS tackles, and he's been tough to beat, allowing just three pressures and no sacks across 211 pass-blocking snaps.
He's been just as dependable in the running game, earning an 80.4 run-blocking grade that ranks eighth at the position. That puts Lauck in the top 10 among FBS tackles in both categories.