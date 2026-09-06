Miami stars lead the national team: Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns, while Malachi Toney recorded 233 receiving yards and three scores.

Jackson Forrest earns top defensive honors: The Old Dominion linebacker posted a 94.1 PFF grade with three sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Save $10 on PFF+ this Labor Day: Get a PFF+ Annual subscription for just $89.99 and unlock PFF+ content and tools, Premium Stats, fantasy, NFL, college and betting tools, the Mock Draft Simulator, Guru AI football insights and more.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney headline PFF’s Week 1 College Football Team of the Week after spectacular performances against Stanford, while Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and LSU edge defender Jordan Ross are among the other marquee names to earn spots on their respective conference teams.

With PFF Premium Stats Pro, fans can dive deeper into every Week 1 performance with PFF grades, game reports, player- and team-level grades and a growing collection of new metrics that provide even more insight into how players and teams performed. Subscribe to PFF Pro today!

National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami

HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami

WR: KJ Duff, Rutgers

TE: Jeremiah Scoby, Bowling Green

Flex O: WR Koby Howard, Penn State

LT: Luke Miller, Rice

LG: Greg Johnson, Minnesota

C: Kasen Carpenter, Kansas

RG: Isaiah Bullerdick, Charlotte

RT: Christian Young, Southern Miss

Defense

EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU

EDGE: Chibby Nwajuaku, Rice

DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

LB: Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion

LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State

CB: Kobi Albert, Southern Miss

CB: Thomas Williams, Virginia Tech

S: Jayden Williams, UCF

S: Brandon Greil, Arkansas State

Flex D: DB MJ Cannon, Cincinnati

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: DARIAN MENSAH, MIAMI

Mensah was incredible for Miami this week, completing 27 of 30 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant win over Stanford. He posted a 9.7% big-time throw rate without recording a turnover-worthy play.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR MALACHI TONEY, MIAMI

Mensah’s teammate, wide receiver Malachi Toney, also put on a show in Week 1. He averaged 7.50 yards per route run, catching all 12 catchable passes thrown his way for 233 yards and three touchdowns while forcing four missed tackles.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB JACKSON FORREST, OLD DOMINION

Forrest was outstanding in Old Dominion’s win over Norfolk State this week, earning a 94.1 PFF grade. He rushed the passer just seven times but recorded three sacks and a quarterback hurry while also forcing a fumble.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

The Kansas State offensive line allowed just one pressure in its win over Nicholls State this week. Eleven offensive linemen played at least 10 snaps and earned a PFF grade of 70.0 or higher. The unit also powered a rushing attack that racked up 312 yards on the ground.

SEC

Offense

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

HB: J.J. Hill, Mississippi State

WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas

WR: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

TE: Jaden Reddell, Georgia

Flex O: WR Donovan Olugbode, Missouri

LT: Whit Hafer, Missouri

LG: Nolan Hay, South Carolina

C: Colin Sorensen, Missouri

RG: Heath Ozaeta, Oklahoma

RT: Ekene Ogboko, Georgia

Defense

EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU

EDGE: Kofi Asare, Florida

DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

DI: Jaray Bledsoe, Mississippi State

LB: TJ Dottery, LSU

LB: Nick Rinaldi, Vanderbilt

CB: Joker Johnson, Arkansas

CB: Dijon Johnson, Florida

S: Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

S: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

Flex D: DB Kobe Black, Texas

Big 10

Offense

QB: Josh Hoover, Indiana

HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa

WR: KJ Duff, Rutgers

WR: Koby Howard, Penn State

TE: Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Flex O: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

LT: Nathan Roy, Minnesota

LG: Greg Johnson, Minnesota

C: Ashton Beers, Minnesota

RG: Carter Sweazie, UCLA

RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers

Defense

EDGE: Will Holmes, Illinois

EDGE: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

DI: Ean Rhea, Illinois

DI: Rondo Porter, Rutgers

LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State

LB: Matt Kingsbury, Minnesota

CB: Don Saunders, Purdue

CB: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State

S: Mister Clark, Purdue

S: Zack Harden, Minnesota

Flex D: DB Deshaun Lee, Iowa

ACC

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami

HB: Nate Sheppard, Duke

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami

WR: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Flex O: WR Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

LT: Trevion Mack, Syracuse

LG: Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Syracuse

C: Tommy Ricard, Virginia Tech

RG: Byron Washington, Syracuse

RT: Jimonthy Lewis Jr., Cal

Defense

EDGE: Keyshawn Johnson, Syracuse

EDGE: Tyshon Reed Jr., Duke

DI: Nissi Ogbebor, Syracuse

DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh

LB: Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson

LB: Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

CB: Thomas Williams, Virginia Tech

CB: Chris Paul, Syracuse

S: Braylon Johnson, Wake Forest

S: Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest

Flex D: DB Kyon Loud, Duke

Big 12

Offense

QB: Devon Dampier, Utah

HB: Duke Watson, UCF

WR: Gavin Freeman, Baylor

WR: Reed Harris, Arizona

TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston

Flex O: WR Nik McMillan, Kansas

LT: Paki Finau, BYU

LG: Rhino Tapa’atoutai, Arizona

C: Kasen Carpenter, Kansas

RG: Amare Grayson, West Virginia

RT: DeAndre Harper, Kansas

Defense

EDGE: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah

EDGE: Isaac Terrell, Iowa State

DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

DI: Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech

LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

LB: Lewis Carter, UCF

CB: Beni Ngoyi, Iowa State

CB: Javion White, Houston

S: Jayden Williams, UCF

S: Drew Surges, Iowa State

Flex D: DB MJ Cannon, Cincinnati

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Kaleb Osbourne, UConn

HB: Jaylin Carter, Memphis

WR: Jamill Williams, Jacksonville State

WR: Jalen Mickens, Louisiana Tech

TE: Jeremiah Scoby, Bowling Green

Flex O: WR Jesse Legree, Oregon State

LT: Luke Miller, Rice

LG: Kyle Kloska, Army

C: Nino Francavilla, Buffalo

RG: Isaiah Bullerdick, Charlotte

RT: Christian Young, Southern Miss

Defense