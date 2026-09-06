- Miami stars lead the national team: Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns, while Malachi Toney recorded 233 receiving yards and three scores.
- Jackson Forrest earns top defensive honors: The Old Dominion linebacker posted a 94.1 PFF grade with three sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.
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Miami quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney headline PFF’s Week 1 College Football Team of the Week after spectacular performances against Stanford, while Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and LSU edge defender Jordan Ross are among the other marquee names to earn spots on their respective conference teams.
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National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami
- HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa
- WR: Malachi Toney, Miami
- WR: KJ Duff, Rutgers
- TE: Jeremiah Scoby, Bowling Green
- Flex O: WR Koby Howard, Penn State
- LT: Luke Miller, Rice
- LG: Greg Johnson, Minnesota
- C: Kasen Carpenter, Kansas
- RG: Isaiah Bullerdick, Charlotte
- RT: Christian Young, Southern Miss
Defense
- EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU
- EDGE: Chibby Nwajuaku, Rice
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- LB: Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion
- LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State
- CB: Kobi Albert, Southern Miss
- CB: Thomas Williams, Virginia Tech
- S: Jayden Williams, UCF
- S: Brandon Greil, Arkansas State
- Flex D: DB MJ Cannon, Cincinnati
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: DARIAN MENSAH, MIAMI
Mensah was incredible for Miami this week, completing 27 of 30 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant win over Stanford. He posted a 9.7% big-time throw rate without recording a turnover-worthy play.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR MALACHI TONEY, MIAMI
Mensah’s teammate, wide receiver Malachi Toney, also put on a show in Week 1. He averaged 7.50 yards per route run, catching all 12 catchable passes thrown his way for 233 yards and three touchdowns while forcing four missed tackles.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB JACKSON FORREST, OLD DOMINION
Forrest was outstanding in Old Dominion’s win over Norfolk State this week, earning a 94.1 PFF grade. He rushed the passer just seven times but recorded three sacks and a quarterback hurry while also forcing a fumble.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
The Kansas State offensive line allowed just one pressure in its win over Nicholls State this week. Eleven offensive linemen played at least 10 snaps and earned a PFF grade of 70.0 or higher. The unit also powered a rushing attack that racked up 312 yards on the ground.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Arch Manning, Texas
- HB: J.J. Hill, Mississippi State
- WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas
- WR: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
- TE: Jaden Reddell, Georgia
- Flex O: WR Donovan Olugbode, Missouri
- LT: Whit Hafer, Missouri
- LG: Nolan Hay, South Carolina
- C: Colin Sorensen, Missouri
- RG: Heath Ozaeta, Oklahoma
- RT: Ekene Ogboko, Georgia
Defense
- EDGE: Jordan Ross, LSU
- EDGE: Kofi Asare, Florida
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- DI: Jaray Bledsoe, Mississippi State
- LB: TJ Dottery, LSU
- LB: Nick Rinaldi, Vanderbilt
- CB: Joker Johnson, Arkansas
- CB: Dijon Johnson, Florida
- S: Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
- S: Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma
- Flex D: DB Kobe Black, Texas
Big 10
Offense
- QB: Josh Hoover, Indiana
- HB: Kamari Moulton, Iowa
- WR: KJ Duff, Rutgers
- WR: Koby Howard, Penn State
- TE: Jamari Johnson, Oregon
- Flex O: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- LT: Nathan Roy, Minnesota
- LG: Greg Johnson, Minnesota
- C: Ashton Beers, Minnesota
- RG: Carter Sweazie, UCLA
- RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers
Defense
- EDGE: Will Holmes, Illinois
- EDGE: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State
- DI: Ean Rhea, Illinois
- DI: Rondo Porter, Rutgers
- LB: Tarvos Alford, Ohio State
- LB: Matt Kingsbury, Minnesota
- CB: Don Saunders, Purdue
- CB: Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State
- S: Mister Clark, Purdue
- S: Zack Harden, Minnesota
- Flex D: DB Deshaun Lee, Iowa
ACC
Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami
- HB: Nate Sheppard, Duke
- WR: Malachi Toney, Miami
- WR: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
- TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
- Flex O: WR Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
- LT: Trevion Mack, Syracuse
- LG: Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Syracuse
- C: Tommy Ricard, Virginia Tech
- RG: Byron Washington, Syracuse
- RT: Jimonthy Lewis Jr., Cal
Defense
- EDGE: Keyshawn Johnson, Syracuse
- EDGE: Tyshon Reed Jr., Duke
- DI: Nissi Ogbebor, Syracuse
- DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh
- LB: Jeremiah Alexander, Clemson
- LB: Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech
- CB: Thomas Williams, Virginia Tech
- CB: Chris Paul, Syracuse
- S: Braylon Johnson, Wake Forest
- S: Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest
- Flex D: DB Kyon Loud, Duke
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Devon Dampier, Utah
- HB: Duke Watson, UCF
- WR: Gavin Freeman, Baylor
- WR: Reed Harris, Arizona
- TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston
- Flex O: WR Nik McMillan, Kansas
- LT: Paki Finau, BYU
- LG: Rhino Tapa’atoutai, Arizona
- C: Kasen Carpenter, Kansas
- RG: Amare Grayson, West Virginia
- RT: DeAndre Harper, Kansas
Defense
- EDGE: Lance Holtzclaw, Utah
- EDGE: Isaac Terrell, Iowa State
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- DI: Mateen Ibirogba, Texas Tech
- LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
- LB: Lewis Carter, UCF
- CB: Beni Ngoyi, Iowa State
- CB: Javion White, Houston
- S: Jayden Williams, UCF
- S: Drew Surges, Iowa State
- Flex D: DB MJ Cannon, Cincinnati
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Kaleb Osbourne, UConn
- HB: Jaylin Carter, Memphis
- WR: Jamill Williams, Jacksonville State
- WR: Jalen Mickens, Louisiana Tech
- TE: Jeremiah Scoby, Bowling Green
- Flex O: WR Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- LT: Luke Miller, Rice
- LG: Kyle Kloska, Army
- C: Nino Francavilla, Buffalo
- RG: Isaiah Bullerdick, Charlotte
- RT: Christian Young, Southern Miss
Defense
- EDGE: Chibby Nwajuaku, Rice
- EDGE: Logan Goodwin, Buffalo
- DI: Jeremiah Tuiileila, San Jose State
- DI: Jusiah Sampleton, UTSA
- LB: Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion
- LB: Mathis Haygood, Southern Miss
- CB: Kobi Albert, Southern Miss
- CB: Denver Harris, UNLV
- S: Brandon Greil, Arkansas State
- S: Austin Brawley, New Mexico
- Flex D: DB Janard Lockhardt, Louisiana Tech