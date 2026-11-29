- Derrick Eley earns offensive player of the week: The Charlotte wide receiver averaged 7.11 yards per route run for Charlotte this week, turning nine targets into eight receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
- Caleb Williams leads the defensive selections: The Army safety was the highest-graded defensive player in the nation this week, earning a 93.4 PFF grade in the win over Rice.
- Boise earns offensive line of the week honors: The Boise State offensive line didn't allow a pressure in their win over Colorado State this week, with four of their five starters on the offensive line earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0.
Jump to a team:
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
- HB: Yasin Willis, Kansas
- WR: Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- WR: Derrick Eley, Charlotte
- TE: Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
- Flex O: Daylyn Upshaw, Miami (FL)
- LT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
- LG: Noah Best, Oklahoma
- C: Nicholas Gallegos, Eastern Michigan
- RG: Brandon Baker, Texas
- RT: Kilian Registe, TCU
Defense
- EDGE: Kameron Cyprien, Southern Miss
- EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado
- DI: DeAndre Lynch, Old Dominion
- DI: Mackavelli Malotumau, Western Kentucky
- LB: Jashawn Nelson, Northern Illinois
- LB: Justin Okoronkwo, South Carolina
- CB: Drey Braxton, Bowling Green
- CB: Decorian Thompson, UTEP
- S: Caleb Williams, Army
- S: Jaylen McClain, Ohio State
- Flex D: Tristan Dunn, California
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: DARIAN MENSAH, MIAMI (FL.)
Mensah went 29-of-40 for 431 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fifth time this season that he earned a PFF grade above 90.0, and he finished the game with four big-time throws.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER DERRICK ELEY, CHARLOTTE
Eley averaged 7.11 yards per route run for Charlotte this week, turning nine targets into eight receptions for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He recorded two contested catches and earned a 92.7 PFF grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY CALEB WILLIAMS, ARMY
Williams was the highest-graded defensive player in the nation this week, earning a 93.4 PFF grade in Army’s win over Rice. He recorded two interceptions and a pair of defensive stops.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BOISE STATE
The Boise State offensive line didn’t allow a pressure in the team’s win over Colorado State this week, with four of its five starters earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0. The unit also helped power a strong running game, with both running backs averaging at least 6.0 yards per carry.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- HB: Dilin Jones, LSU
- WR: Cayden Lee, Missouri
- WR: Aaron Gregory, Texas A&M
- TE: Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
- Flex O: Talyn Taylor, Georgia
- LT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
- LG: Noah Best, Oklahoma
- C: Jake Maikkula, Oklahoma
- RG: Brandon Baker, Texas
- RT: Jayvin James, Alabama
Defense
- EDGE: Blake Purchase, Ole Miss
- EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
- DI: Will Echoles, Ole Miss
- DI: Maraad Watson, Texas
- LB: Justin Okoronkwo, South Carolina
- LB: Shawn Murphy, South Carolina
- CB: J'Vari Flowers, Florida
- CB: Ben Hanks III, Florida
- S: Derek Williams Jr., Texas
- S: Alfonzo Allen Jr., Florida
- Flex D: Gerald Kilgore, South Carolina
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Josh Hoover, Indiana
- HB: Bo Jackson, Ohio State
- WR: Charlie Becker, Indiana
- WR: Chris Lawson, Washington
- TE: DJ Vonnahme, Iowa
- Flex O: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- LT: Elijah Paige, USC
- LG: Kannon Smith, USC
- C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
- RG: Douglas Utu, Oregon
- RT: Moshood Giwa, Rutgers
Defense
- EDGE: Luke Wafle, USC
- EDGE: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State
- DI: Brendan Flakes, Northwestern
- DI: Mario Landino, Indiana
- LB: Cooper Catalano, Wisconsin
- LB: Jojo Hayden, Purdue
- CB: Braden Turner, Northwestern
- CB: Jahmir Joseph, Penn State
- S: Jaylen McClain, Ohio State
- S: Prophet Brown, USC
- Flex D: Naiim Parrish, Minnesota
ACC
Offense
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (FL)
- HB: Solomon Beebe, Virginia
- WR: Daylyn Upshaw, Miami (FL)
- WR: Jordan Shipp, North Carolina
- TE: Benji Blackburn, Stanford
- Flex O: Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL)
- LT: Lance Robinson, Louisville
- LG: André Otto, Florida State
- C: Noah Josey, Virginia
- RG: Johnnie Brown III, Louisville
- RT: Nate Pabst, Florida State
Defense
- EDGE: Marquise Lightfoot, Miami (FL)
- EDGE: Bryce Davis, Duke
- DI: Matt Herron, Wake Forest
- DI: Xavier Lewis, North Carolina
- LB: Braylan Lovelace, Pittsburgh
- LB: Myles Brown, Virginia
- CB: Elliot Washington II, Clemson
- CB: Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh
- S: Braheem Long Jr., Syracuse
- S: Marcus Upton, Boston College
- Flex D: Tristan Dunn, California
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Devon Dampier, Utah
- HB: Yasin Willis, Kansas
- WR: Braden Pegan, Utah
- WR: Legend Glasker, BYU
- TE: Carson Bruhn, Kansas
- Flex O: Reed Harris, Arizona State
- LT: Champ Westbrooks, Arizona State
- LG: Maki Stewart, Arizona State
- C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
- RG: Xavier Lozowicki, Cincinnati
- RT: Kilian Registe, TCU
Defense
- EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado
- EDGE: James Williams, Oklahoma State
- DI: Saadiq Clements, Oklahoma State
- DI: Santana Hopper, Colorado
- LB: Tyler Martinez, Colorado
- LB: Kaleb Burns, Baylor
- CB: Jay'Vion Cole, Arizona
- CB: Jalen Todd, Kansas
- S: Duhron Goodman, Iowa State
- S: Cam Chapa, Arizona
- Flex D: Dwight Bootle II, Arizona
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Conner Harrell, Charlotte
- HB: Steven Blanco, Louisiana
- WR: Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
- WR: Derrick Eley, Charlotte
- TE: Darrin Fugitt, Appalachian State
- Flex O: Eric Nelson Jr., FIU
- LT: Isiah Switzer, UConn
- LG: Luke Petit, Troy
- C: Nicholas Gallegos, Eastern Michigan
- RG: Ben Britton, Army
- RT: Daylon Metoyer, Boise State
Defense
- EDGE: Kameron Cyprien, Southern Miss
- EDGE: Takari Hickle, Oregon State
- DI: DeAndre Lynch, Old Dominion
- DI: Mackavelli Malotumau, Western Kentucky
- LB: Jashawn Nelson, Northern Illinois
- LB: Mercury Swaim, New Mexico
- CB: Drey Braxton, Bowling Green
- CB: Decorian Thompson, UTEP
- S: Caleb Williams, Army
- S: Joey Pope, Western Michigan
- Flex D: Amariyun Knighten, Miami (Ohio)