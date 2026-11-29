Derrick Eley earns offensive player of the week: The Charlotte wide receiver averaged 7.11 yards per route run for Charlotte this week, turning nine targets into eight receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Williams leads the defensive selections: The Army safety was the highest-graded defensive player in the nation this week, earning a 93.4 PFF grade in the win over Rice.

Boise earns offensive line of the week honors: The Boise State offensive line didn't allow a pressure in their win over Colorado State this week, with four of their five starters on the offensive line earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0.

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National Team of the Week

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QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: DARIAN MENSAH, MIAMI (FL.)

Mensah went 29-of-40 for 431 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fifth time this season that he earned a PFF grade above 90.0, and he finished the game with four big-time throws.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER DERRICK ELEY, CHARLOTTE

Eley averaged 7.11 yards per route run for Charlotte this week, turning nine targets into eight receptions for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He recorded two contested catches and earned a 92.7 PFF grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SAFETY CALEB WILLIAMS, ARMY

Williams was the highest-graded defensive player in the nation this week, earning a 93.4 PFF grade in Army’s win over Rice. He recorded two interceptions and a pair of defensive stops.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BOISE STATE

The Boise State offensive line didn’t allow a pressure in the team’s win over Colorado State this week, with four of its five starters earning PFF pass-blocking grades above 80.0. The unit also helped power a strong running game, with both running backs averaging at least 6.0 yards per carry.

SEC

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Big Ten

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ACC

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Big 12

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Group of 6

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Defense