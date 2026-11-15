- Rasean Jones earns offensive player of the week: The Boise State wide receiver finished the game with 11 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.67 yards per route run.
- Myles Bradley leads the defensive selections: From 40 pass-rushing snaps, the Bowling Green edge defender racked up 10 total pressures, six of which were sacks.
- Liberty earns offensive line of the week honors: The Liberty starting offensive line didn't allow a pressure in the game, and they powered a rushing attack that went for 371 yards.
Jump to a team:
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Maddux Madsen, Boise State
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Rasean Jones, Boise State
- WR: Aidan Mizell, UCLA
- TE: Kyle Frendt, Wyoming
- Flex O: Wayne Harris, Kent State
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Joep Engbers, Liberty
- C: Aaron Fenimore, Liberty
- RG: Alex Birchmeier, Liberty
- RT: Juan Gaston, Georgia
Defense
- EDGE: Myles Bradley, Bowling Green
- EDGE: Matthew Stenbroten, North Dakota State
- DI: Darian Blachewicz, Kent State
- DI: Lavon Johnson, Maryland
- LB: Aiden Hall, Wake Forest
- LB: Gavin Willis, Charlotte
- CB: Joker Johnson, Arkansas
- CB: Joel Boamah, Missouri State
- S: Travis Anderson, Boise State
- S: Jelani McDonald, Texas
- Flex D: Ray James Jr., North Dakota State
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: MADDUX MADSEN, BOISE STATE
Madsen completed 23 of 32 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Boise State‘s win over Oregon State. Three of his nine incompletions were drops, while another three were throwaways. That resulted in an 89.7% adjusted completion rate and a 94.1 overall PFF grade.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER RASEAN JONES, BOISE STATE
Jones ran 31 routes in Boise State‘s win over Oregon State, drawing 12 targets. He finished with 11 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.67 yards per route run.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DEFENDER MYLES BRADLEY, BOWLING GREEN
Bradley put together a remarkable stat line in Bowling Green‘s win over Kent State this week. Across 40 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up 10 total pressures, including six sacks. He also forced a fumble and earned a 92.0 PFF pass-rush grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: LIBERTY FLAMES
With the entire interior offensive line earning spots on our National Team of the Week, it's no surprise to see Liberty named our Offensive Line of the Week. The Flames' starting offensive line didn't allow a single pressure, and the unit paved the way for a rushing attack that amassed 371 yards.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- HB: Dilin Jones, LSU
- WR: Keshaun Singleton, Auburn
- WR: Craig Dandridge, Georgia
- TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Flex O: Isiah Canion, Georgia
- LT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
- LG: Hank Purvis, South Carolina
- C: Lyndon Cooper, Vanderbilt
- RG: Curtis Peagler, Missouri
- RT: Juan Gaston, Georgia
Defense
- EDGE: Nate Johnson, Auburn
- EDGE: Darrion Smith, Auburn
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- DI: Jaray Bledsoe, Mississippi State
- LB: Ben Bogle, Arkansas
- LB: Ja'Quavion Smith, Arkansas
- CB: Joker Johnson, Arkansas
- CB: Ty Redmond, Tennessee
- S: Jelani McDonald, Texas
- S: TJ Metcalf, Tennessee
- Flex D: Vicari Swain, South Carolina
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Demond Williams Jr., Washington
- HB: Carson Hansen, Penn State
- WR: Aidan Mizell, UCLA
- WR: Trent Mosley, USC
- TE: Preston Howard, Maryland
- Flex O: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- LT: Trevor Lauck, Iowa
- LG: Trevor Buhr, Penn State
- C: Greg Johnson, Minnesota
- RG: Micah Banuelos, Purdue
- RT: Tree Babalade, Nebraska
Defense
- EDGE: Cameron Lenhardt, Nebraska
- EDGE: Scott Taylor, UCLA
- DI: Lavon Johnson, Maryland
- DI: Eddrick Houston, Ohio State
- LB: Daniel Wingate, Maryland
- LB: Dylan Williams, Oregon
- CB: Daryus Dixson, Penn State
- CB: Scooter Jackson, UCLA
- S: Amare Ferrell, Indiana
- S: Alex McLaughlin, Washington
- Flex D: Alex Graham, USC
ACC
Offense
- QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- HB: Nate Sheppard, Duke
- WR: Calvin Russell III, Syracuse
- WR: Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL)
- TE: Randy Pittman Jr., SMU
- Flex O: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
- LT: Jimarion McCrimon, NC State
- LG: Oluwafunto Akinshilo, Syracuse
- C: Evan Wibberley, Louisville
- RG: Paul Bowling, Florida State
- RT: Monroe Mills, Virginia
Defense
- EDGE: Tunmise Adeleye, Syracuse
- EDGE: Deamontae Diggs, Florida State
- DI: Rashard Perry, Syracuse
- DI: Preston Watson, Duke
- LB: Aiden Hall, Wake Forest
- LB: Cayman Spaulding, Georgia Tech
- CB: Deuce Blades II, Wake Forest
- CB: Zachary Tobe, Georgia Tech
- S: Cruce Brookins, Pittsburgh
- S: Jaden Milliner-Jones, SMU
- Flex D: Jonas Duclona, Georgia Tech
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Devon Dampier, Utah
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Josh Derry, UCF
- WR: Chris Hunter III, Arizona
- TE: Patrick Overmyer, Houston
- Flex O: Isaiah Mizell, Arizona
- LT: Paki Finau, BYU
- LG: Sonny Makasini, BYU
- C: Koltin Sieracki, Baylor
- RG: McKenzie Agnello, Houston
- RT: Bott Mulitalo, BYU
Defense
- EDGE: Jalen Thompson, Arizona State
- EDGE: Leroy Harris III, Kansas
- DI: A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech
- DI: Bodie Schoonover, BYU
- LB: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
- LB: Martell Hughes, Arizona State
- CB: Jay'Vion Cole, Arizona
- CB: Jalen Todd, Kansas
- S: Peyton Morgan, Texas Tech
- S: Jordan Allen, Houston
- Flex D: John Curry, Texas Tech
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Maddux Madsen, Boise State
- HB: A'Marion Peterson, UTSA
- WR: Rasean Jones, Boise State
- WR: Wayne Harris, Kent State
- TE: Kyle Frendt, Wyoming
- Flex O: Eli Finley, Louisiana Tech
- LT: Gabriel Arena, Buffalo
- LG: Joep Engbers, Liberty
- C: Aaron Fenimore, Liberty
- RG: Alex Birchmeier, Liberty
- RT: Martin Koivisto, Central Michigan
Defense
- EDGE: Myles Bradley, Bowling Green
- EDGE: Matthew Stenbroten, North Dakota State
- DI: Darian Blachewicz, Kent State
- DI: Tim Brantley Jr., Missouri State
- LB: Gavin Willis, Charlotte
- LB: Owen Pewee, UTSA
- CB: Joel Boamah, Missouri State
- CB: Delvon Gulley, UAB
- S: Travis Anderson, Boise State
- S: Nick Session, New Mexico State
- Flex D: Ray James Jr., North Dakota State