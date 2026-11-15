Rasean Jones earns offensive player of the week: The Boise State wide receiver finished the game with 11 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.67 yards per route run.

Myles Bradley leads the defensive selections: From 40 pass-rushing snaps, the Bowling Green edge defender racked up 10 total pressures, six of which were sacks.

Liberty earns offensive line of the week honors: The Liberty starting offensive line didn't allow a pressure in the game, and they powered a rushing attack that went for 371 yards.

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National Team of the Week

Offense

Defense

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: MADDUX MADSEN, BOISE STATE

Madsen completed 23 of 32 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns in Boise State‘s win over Oregon State. Three of his nine incompletions were drops, while another three were throwaways. That resulted in an 89.7% adjusted completion rate and a 94.1 overall PFF grade.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WIDE RECEIVER RASEAN JONES, BOISE STATE

Jones ran 31 routes in Boise State‘s win over Oregon State, drawing 12 targets. He finished with 11 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.67 yards per route run.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE DEFENDER MYLES BRADLEY, BOWLING GREEN

Bradley put together a remarkable stat line in Bowling Green‘s win over Kent State this week. Across 40 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up 10 total pressures, including six sacks. He also forced a fumble and earned a 92.0 PFF pass-rush grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: LIBERTY FLAMES

With the entire interior offensive line earning spots on our National Team of the Week, it's no surprise to see Liberty named our Offensive Line of the Week. The Flames' starting offensive line didn't allow a single pressure, and the unit paved the way for a rushing attack that amassed 371 yards.

SEC

Offense

Defense

Big Ten

Offense

Defense

ACC

Offense

Defense

Big 12

Offense

Defense

Group of 6

Offense

Defense