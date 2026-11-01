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College football scores and recaps for every Week 9 game
By Mark Chichester
  • USC defeats Ohio State: The Trojans earned a 30-18 victory over Ohio State in one of the featured college football results.
  • Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 56 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats.

The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 56 games, including USC's 30-18 victory over Ohio State and BYU's 27-20 win over Arizona State. Boise State defeated Texas State 46-45, while Iowa State outlasted Oklahoma State 51-49 in two of the highest-scoring contests listed.

Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats game page for additional data.

North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Troy 24, James Madison 21

Baylor 41, UCF 9

Sacramento State 31, Kent State 10

Tulane 38, Charlotte 31

Air Force 35, Connecticut 26

Boise State 46, Texas State 45

BYU 27, Arizona State 20

Clemson 36, Florida State 24

Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 20

Colorado 27, Kansas State 24

Duke 47, Boston College 2

East Carolina 17, Temple 9

Fresno State 38, Oregon State 22

Georgia 27, Florida 8

Georgia Southern 19, Appalachian State 3

Illinois 20, Maryland 17

Indiana 23, Minnesota 16

Iowa 30, Wisconsin 0

Iowa State 51, Oklahoma State 49

Liberty 49, Florida International 10

Louisiana Tech 35, South Alabama 20

Louisville 52, Stanford 24

Marshall 36, Old Dominion 23

Memphis 49, Army 22

Miami (FL) 38, North Carolina 35

Michigan 28, Rutgers 21

Missouri 34, Arkansas 10

New Mexico 21, San Jose State 16

North Carolina State 31, California 10

North Dakota State 31, UTEP 7

Notre Dame 35, Navy 13

Ole Miss 45, Auburn 15

Oregon 34, Northwestern 26

Penn State 31, Purdue 17

Pittsburgh 34, Georgia Tech 11

San Diego State 26, Washington State 20

South Carolina 42, Oklahoma 25

Southern Miss 35, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Syracuse 30, SMU 27

TCU 22, Kansas 16

Texas 31, Mississippi State 3

Texas Tech 34, Arizona 26

UCLA 27, Nevada 0

UNLV 31, Northern Illinois 24

USC 30, Ohio State 18

USF 30, UAB 10

Utah 49, Cincinnati 25

Utah State 31, Colorado State 14

Wake Forest 51, Virginia 7

Washington 17, Nebraska 10

Western Michigan 23, Bowling Green 10

Delaware 35, Western Kentucky 21

Missouri State 24, Sam Houston State 3

Jacksonville State 24, New Mexico State 0

Kennesaw State 44, Middle Tennessee 28

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