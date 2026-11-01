USC defeats Ohio State: The Trojans earned a 30-18 victory over Ohio State in one of the featured college football results.

Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 56 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats.

The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 56 games, including USC's 30-18 victory over Ohio State and BYU's 27-20 win over Arizona State. Boise State defeated Texas State 46-45, while Iowa State outlasted Oklahoma State 51-49 in two of the highest-scoring contests listed.

Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats game page for additional data.