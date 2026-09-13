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College football scores and recaps for every Week 2 game
By Mark Chichester
  • Oklahoma State delivers the headline upset: The Cowboys beat Oregon 39-31 in one of the biggest results of Week 2.
  • FCS teams earn three road wins over FBS opponents: North Dakota State, Illinois State and Montana State each left an FBS stadium with a victory.
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Oklahoma State supplied the headline upset of Week 2, running past Oregon 39-31, while Wake Forest outscored Purdue 38-36 and Duke went to Illinois and won 31-27. Three FCS programs walked out of FBS stadiums with wins, too: North Dakota State 38-32 at Air Force, Illinois State 28-24 at Northern Illinois and Montana State 20-7 at Nevada.

Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays. Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.

Miami (FL) 77, Florida A&M 7

Boston College 28, Rutgers 21

Louisville 59, Villanova 13

Akron 45, Robert Morris 10

Alabama 45, Kentucky 17

Appalachian State 27, East Carolina 24

Arkansas State 52, West Georgia 7

Auburn 43, Southern Miss 8

BYU 28, Arizona 17

Ball State 41, Stony Brook 17

Baylor 44, Prairie View A&M 3

Boise State 38, Memphis 20

California 21, Syracuse 18

Central Michigan 13, Colgate 10

Cincinnati 62, Western Carolina 10

Clemson 22, Georgia Southern 7

Coastal Carolina 45, Fordham 7

Colorado 52, Weber State 21

Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24

Duke 31, Illinois 27

Florida 52, Campbell 3

Florida Atlantic 38, Navy 30

Florida International 33, Buffalo 20

Fresno State 49, Sacramento State 3

Georgia 70, Western Kentucky 20

Georgia State 31, Kennesaw State 17

Hawaii 29, New Mexico State 19

Houston 77, Southern 6

Illinois State 28, Northern Illinois 24

Indiana 55, Howard 0

Iowa 16, Iowa State 13

James Madison 87, Wagner 3

Kansas State 34, Washington State 7

Kent State 36, Wofford 15

LSU 45, Louisiana Tech 14

Liberty 24, Gardner-Webb 23

Marshall 28, Middle Tennessee 26

Maryland 38, Connecticut 14

Massachusetts 37, Sacred Heart 10

Miami (OH) 45, Holy Cross 7

Michigan 17, Oklahoma 10

Michigan State 35, Eastern Michigan 7

Mississippi State 38, Minnesota 13

Missouri 38, Kansas 21

Missouri State 48, Lindenwood 14

Montana State 20, Nevada 7

Nebraska 56, Bowling Green 7

New Mexico 70, Mercyhurst 7

North Carolina 35, East Tennessee State 3

North Carolina State 73, Richmond 0

North Dakota State 38, Air Force 32

North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Notre Dame 52, Rice 0

Ohio 29, Jacksonville State 27

Oklahoma State 39, Oregon 31

Ole Miss 47, Charlotte 9

Penn State 27, Temple 9

Pittsburgh 12, UCF 7

SMU 56, UC Davis 10

San Jose State 30, Cal Poly 20

South Carolina 45, Towson 9

TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Tennessee 45, Georgia Tech 24

Texas 24, Ohio State 23

Texas A&M 48, Arizona State 20

Texas Tech 35, Oregon State 24

Toledo 63, Central Connecticut State 10

Troy 34, Alabama State 17

Tulane 28, South Alabama 24

Tulsa 23, Sam Houston State 17

UAB 26, Louisiana-Monroe 20

UCLA 22, San Diego State 16

USC 49, Louisiana 30

USF 28, Army 24

UTEP 51, Texas Southern 10

UTSA 31, Texas State 26

Utah 43, Arkansas 10

Vanderbilt 35, Delaware 26

Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3

Virginia Tech 44, Old Dominion 21

Wake Forest 38, Purdue 36

Washington 16, Utah State 14

West Virginia 52, Tennessee-Martin 7

Western Michigan 49, Monmouth 14

Wisconsin 36, Western Illinois 9

Wyoming 21, Northern Colorado 13

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