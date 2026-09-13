College football scores and recaps for every Week 2 game

Oklahoma State delivers the headline upset: The Cowboys beat Oregon 39-31 in one of the biggest results of Week 2.

FCS teams earn three road wins over FBS opponents: North Dakota State, Illinois State and Montana State each left an FBS stadium with a victory.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Oklahoma State supplied the headline upset of Week 2, running past Oregon 39-31, while Wake Forest outscored Purdue 38-36 and Duke went to Illinois and won 31-27. Three FCS programs walked out of FBS stadiums with wins, too: North Dakota State 38-32 at Air Force, Illinois State 28-24 at Northern Illinois and Montana State 20-7 at Nevada.

Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays. Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.