Clemson defeats South Carolina: The Tigers earned a 21-17 victory over the Gamecocks in one of the featured college football results.

Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 69 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats.

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The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 69 games, including New Mexico's 42-19 victory over Air Force and USC's 45-10 win over UCLA. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas 49-47, while Middle Tennessee outlasted New Mexico State 49-35 in two of the highest-scoring contests listed.

Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats game page for additional data.