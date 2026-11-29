- Clemson defeats South Carolina: The Tigers earned a 21-17 victory over the Gamecocks in one of the featured college football results.
- Several games featured high-scoring finishes: Oklahoma State edged Kansas 49-47, while Middle Tennessee defeated New Mexico State 49-35.
- Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 69 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats.
The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 69 games, including New Mexico's 42-19 victory over Air Force and USC's 45-10 win over UCLA. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas 49-47, while Middle Tennessee outlasted New Mexico State 49-35 in two of the highest-scoring contests listed.
Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats game page for additional data.