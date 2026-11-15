Utah defeats Arizona: The Utes earned a 40-39 victory over Arizona in one of the featured college football results.

Several games featured high-scoring finishes: Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 63-31, while Memphis defeated USF 52-41.

Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 66 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats Pro.

The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 66 games, including Utah‘s 40-39 victory over Arizona and UCLA‘s 22-14 win over Illinois. Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats Pro game page for additional data, including quarterback comparisons, offensive and defensive outputs and PFF grades.