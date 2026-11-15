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College football scores and recaps for every Week 11 game
By Mark Chichester
  • Utah defeats Arizona: The Utes earned a 40-39 victory over Arizona in one of the featured college football results.
  • Several games featured high-scoring finishes: Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 63-31, while Memphis defeated USF 52-41.
  • Full slate of college football results: The scoreboard includes 66 final scores, with links to individual game pages in PFF Premium Stats Pro.

The 2026 college football scores roundup features final results from 66 games, including Utah‘s 40-39 victory over Arizona and UCLA‘s 22-14 win over Illinois. Each matchup links to its corresponding PFF Premium Stats Pro game page for additional data, including quarterback comparisons, offensive and defensive outputs and PFF grades.

Bowling Green 33, Kent State 28

Miami (OH) 34, Ohio 17

Western Michigan 42, Akron 14

Buffalo 28, Ball State 7

Central Michigan 28, Sacramento State 7

Toledo 24, Massachusetts 0

Louisiana 42, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Memphis 52, USF 41

Colorado 42, Houston 32

Florida State 16, Pittsburgh 10

UCLA 22, Illinois 14

Air Force 24, San Jose State 3

Alabama 21, Vanderbilt 6

Appalachian State 20, Marshall 16

Arizona State 26, UCF 13

Arkansas 34, South Carolina 6

Auburn 41, Mississippi State 9

Boise State 46, Oregon State 41

BYU 28, Baylor 7

Coastal Carolina 28, Arkansas State 21

Connecticut 46, James Madison 22

Delaware 24, Florida International 16

East Carolina 17, Charlotte 16

Florida 21, Kentucky 14

Georgia 48, Missouri 21

Georgia Southern 34, Georgia State 17

Georgia Tech 20, Clemson 6

Indiana 27, USC 13

Iowa 28, Purdue 7

Iowa State 41, Cincinnati 13

Kansas 37, West Virginia 14

Kennesaw State 26, Sam Houston State 7

Liberty 28, Middle Tennessee 23

Louisiana Tech 63, Southern Miss 31

Louisville 16, North Carolina 14

Maryland 24, Wisconsin 21

Miami (FL) 36, Duke 25

Missouri State 27, New Mexico State 21

Nebraska 31, Rutgers 0

Nevada 28, Northern Illinois 7

North Dakota State 21, Hawaii 13

Notre Dame 41, Boston College 7

Ohio State 28, Northwestern 19

Oregon 31, Michigan 7

Penn State 42, Minnesota 14

San Diego State 30, Utah State 13

South Alabama 27, Troy 14

Stanford 40, Virginia Tech 22

Syracuse 34, North Carolina State 31

TCU 20, Kansas State 10

Tennessee 22, Texas A&M 7

Texas 22, LSU 21

Texas State 37, Fresno State 35

Texas Tech 52, Oklahoma State 27

Tulane 20, Rice 17

Tulsa 38, Florida Atlantic 21

UAB 36, Temple 10

UNLV 21, New Mexico 17

Utah 40, Arizona 39

UTSA 35, North Texas 16

Virginia 36, California 7

Wake Forest 49, SMU 7

Washington 21, Michigan State 14

Washington State 73, Colorado State 7

Western Kentucky 34, Jacksonville State 24

Wyoming 27, UTEP 15

Ole Miss at Oklahoma — SUN LIVE

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