Miami takes the top spot: The undefeated Hurricanes rise to No. 1 in PFF's college football rankings, leading the FBS with 0.37 offensive EPA per play.

Week 8 upsets shake up the rankings: BYU falls four spots to No. 7 after losing to UCF in double overtime, while Texas Tech drops eight places to No. 19 following its loss to Cincinnati.

New teams enter the Top 25: Wisconsin debuts at No. 20, Boise State enters at No. 23 and New Mexico joins at No. 25, backed by the FBS's best defensive EPA allowed per play at -0.28.

College football delivered chaos on a silver platter once again in Week 8. BYU suffered a double-overtime upset against UCF just one week after defeating Notre Dame. Cincinnati manhandled Texas Tech, and then LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina to its second consecutive upset over a ranked opponent.

Here are PFF's Top 25 teams in college football heading into Week 9.

No. 1 Miami Hurricanes (7-0) — Up 1

Week 8 Result: Won 52-23 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 9 Opponent: at North Carolina

The best offense in college football, led by Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney, put on another show. Mensah earned a 91.8 PFF grade, posted an 88.9% adjusted completion percentage and threw four touchdown passes without recording a turnover-worthy play. Toney caught three of those touchdown passes and earned his third PFF grade of 90.0 or higher this season.

What PFF data says: Miami ranks first in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.37) and tied for 11th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.16). The Hurricanes average 3.62 points per drive while allowing just 1.08 points per drive defensively. Miami has also committed just four turnovers this season.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) — Down 1

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: at USC

What PFF data says: Ohio State is tied for 11th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.24) and ranks fifth in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.19). The Buckeyes average 3.09 points per drive on offense while allowing just 0.95 points per drive on defense.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) — Up 1

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Florida

What PFF data says: Georgia ranks fourth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.30) and tied for 14th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.14). The Bulldogs average 3.14 points per drive offensively and convert 53.9% of their third-down opportunities. Defensively, Georgia allows just 1.23 points per drive.

No. 4 Utah Utes (7-0) — Up 2

Week 8 Result: Won 21-13 vs. Houston

Week 9 Opponent: at Cincinnati

While Utah quarterback Devon Dampier struggled through the air, he made up for it on the ground. Dampier earned an 89.6 PFF rushing grade, finishing with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He recorded seven runs of 10 or more yards and forced nine missed tackles.

What PFF data says: Utah is tied for 16th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.21) and ranks 22nd in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.11). The Utes convert 52.3% of their third-down opportunities while averaging 2.92 points per drive. Utah‘s defense allows just 1.17 points per drive.

No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) — Up 2

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Navy

What PFF data says: Notre Dame ranks eighth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and seventh in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.18). The Fighting Irish average 3.27 points per drive while allowing just 1.10 points per drive defensively. Notre Dame has also committed just four turnovers this season.

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No. 6 UCLA Bruins (7-0) — Up 3

Week 8 Result: Won 28-10 vs. Michigan State

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Nevada

The Bruins continued to take care of business, covering the 14.5-point spread against Michigan State. UCLA‘s defense remained a bright spot, with seven defenders earning PFF grades above 70.0. Malik Hartford led the unit, earning a 91.7 PFF grade after recording a forced fumble and an interception while allowing just one reception on five targets.

What PFF data says: UCLA is tied for 48th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.12) and ranks second in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.27). The Bruins have forced 27 turnovers this season while allowing opponents to convert just 26.9% of their third-down opportunities.

No. 7 BYU Cougars (6-1) — Down 4

Week 8 Result: Lost 39-31 at UCF (2OT)

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Arizona State

It was a tale of two weeks for the BYU Cougars, who went from taking down Notre Dame in Week 7 to suffering a double-overtime upset against UCF in Week 8. Wide receiver Kyler Kasper led BYU‘s offense, finishing with six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown while earning an 86.6 PFF grade.

What the PFF data says: BYU is tied for 13th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.23) and ranks 36th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.07). The Cougars convert 54.7% of their third-down opportunities while averaging 2.83 points per drive. BYU has also committed just eight turnovers this season.

No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) — No Change

Week 8 Result: Won 13-6 at Michigan (OT)

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Minnesota

Indiana‘s offense didn't look great, as quarterback Josh Hoover completed fewer than 50% of his passes for just 81 yards. The defense, however, was a different story, with 10 players earning PFF grades of 65.0 or higher. Michigan ran 20 plays inside the red zone, but Indiana‘s defense held the Wolverines to just two field goals.

What PFF data says: Indiana is tied for 21st in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and tied for 14th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.14). The Hoosiers allow just 0.95 points per drive defensively and have forced 17 turnovers. Indiana has also committed just five turnovers offensively this season.

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) — Up 4

Week 8 Result: Won 34-17 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

Kentucky now has sole possession of first place in the SEC. Quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 203 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground, earning a 77.7 PFF grade. The Wildcats scored on five of their six red-zone possessions, with four resulting in touchdowns.

What PFF data says: Kentucky ranks 45th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.13) and 72nd in defensive EPA allowed per play (0.02). The Wildcats average 2.46 points per drive offensively and have committed just six turnovers this season. Kentucky‘s defense has also forced 20 turnovers.

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No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) — Up 2

Week 8 Result: Won 31-20 vs. Texas A&M

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

The Crimson Tide got back in the win column after a two-game skid. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. With Ryan Coleman-Williams sidelined, wide receiver Rico Scott stepped up, earning an 81.7 PFF receiving grade while recording 156 yards and a touchdown. Alabama‘s defense also forced three turnovers, highlighted by Dijon Lee's pick-six.

What PFF data says: Alabama ranks 28th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.18) and 29th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.09). The Crimson Tide average 2.77 points per drive offensively and have forced 26 turnovers defensively. Alabama also holds opponents to a 34.3% third-down conversion rate.

No. 11 Texas Longhorns (5-2) — Up 3

Week 8 Result: Won 34-27 vs. Ole Miss

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Mississippi State

What PFF data says: Texas ranks 91st in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.00) and 17th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.13). The Longhorns allow just 1.16 points per drive defensively and hold opponents to a 34% third-down conversion rate.

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) — Down 7

Week 8 Result: Lost 34-27 at Texas

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Auburn

What PFF data says: Ole Miss ranks 38th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.15) and 78th in defensive EPA allowed per play (0.03). The Rebels average 2.57 points per drive offensively and convert 45.6% of their third-down opportunities. Defensively, Ole Miss allows 1.92 points per drive.

No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) — Up 3

Week 8 Result: Won 38-17 at Auburn

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

What PFF data says: LSU is tied for 16th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.21) and ranks fourth in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.20). The Tigers average 3.01 points per drive offensively while allowing just 1.07 points per drive on defense. LSU also holds opponents to a 30.7% third-down conversion rate.

No. 14 Florida Gators (5-2) — Up 4

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Georgia

What PFF data says: Florida is tied for 21st in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and ranks 96th in defensive EPA allowed per play (0.07). The Gators average 3.01 points per drive offensively and have committed just nine turnovers this season. Florida‘s defense allows 2.02 points per drive.

No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) — Up 6

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Virginia

What PFF data says: Wake Forest is tied for sixth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.29) and ranks 46th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.03). The Demon Deacons average 3.12 points per drive offensively and have committed just five turnovers this season. Wake Forest also allows 1.58 points per drive defensively.

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No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) — Down 6

Week 8 Result: Lost 27-24 at South Carolina

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

What PFF data says: Tennessee ranks 61st in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.09) and tied for 11th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.16). The Volunteers allow just 1.18 points per drive defensively and hold opponents to a 31.4% third-down conversion rate. Tennessee‘s defense has also forced 19 turnovers.

No. 17 SMU Mustangs (6-1) — Up 6

Week 8 Result: Won 59-20 vs. California

Week 9 Opponent: at Syracuse

What PFF data says: SMU is tied for 13th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.23) and tied for 55th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.02). The Mustangs average 2.90 points per drive offensively while allowing 1.63 points per drive defensively. SMU also holds opponents to a 27.6% third-down conversion rate.

No. 18 Missouri Tigers (5-2) — Up 1

Week 8 Result: Bye

Week 9 Opponent: at Arkansas

What PFF data says: Missouri ranks 51st in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.11) and tied for 25th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.10). The Tigers allow just 1.41 points per drive defensively and have forced 14 turnovers this season. Missouri has also committed just seven turnovers offensively.

No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) — Down 8

Week 8 Result: Lost 37-24 at Cincinnati

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Arizona

What PFF data says: Texas Tech ranks 55th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.10) and tied for 25th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.10). The Red Raiders average 2.40 points per drive offensively while allowing just 1.36 points per drive defensively. Texas Tech has also forced 16 turnovers this season.

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) — NEW

Week 8 Result: Won 24-7 vs. USC

Week 9 Opponent: at Iowa

What PFF data says: Wisconsin is tied for 74th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.05) and ranks 20th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.12). The Badgers allow just 1.19 points per drive defensively while averaging 2.22 points per drive on offense. Wisconsin has also forced 11 turnovers this season.

No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) — Up 4

Week 8 Result: Won 42-14 vs. Rutgers

Week 9 Opponent: at Oregon

What PFF data says: Northwestern is tied for 11th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.24) and ranks 41st in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.05). The Wildcats average 2.80 points per drive offensively while allowing just 1.33 points per drive defensively. Northwestern has also committed just nine turnovers this season.

No. 22 Houston Cougars (6-2) — Down 2

Week 8 Result: Lost 21-13 at Utah

Week 9 Opponent: Bye

What PFF data says: Houston is tied for sixth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.29) and ranks 83rd in defensive EPA allowed per play (0.05). The Cougars average 3.13 points per drive offensively and convert 60% of their third-down opportunities. Houston‘s defense allows 1.78 points per drive.

No. 23 Boise State Broncos (6-1) — NEW

Week 8 Result: Won 31-10 at Washington State

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Texas State

What PFF data says: Boise State ranks ninth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.27) and tied for 55th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.02). The Broncos average 2.78 points per drive offensively and have committed just two turnovers this season. Boise State also converts 51.1% of its third-down opportunities.

No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) — Down 9

Week 8 Result: Lost 13-10 at Minnesota

Week 9 Opponent: vs. Wisconsin

What PFF data says: Iowa is tied for 74th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.05) and ranks 13th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.15). The Hawkeyes allow just 1.05 points per drive defensively and hold opponents to a 30.8% third-down conversion rate. Iowa has also forced eight turnovers this season.

No. 25 New Mexico Lobos (6-1) — NEW

Week 8 Result: Won 21-16 vs. North Dakota State

Week 9 Opponent: at San Jose State

What PFF data says: New Mexico is tied for 48th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.12) and ranks first in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.28). The Lobos allow just 0.84 points per drive defensively and have forced 28 turnovers this season. New Mexico also holds opponents to a 31.2% third-down conversion rate.