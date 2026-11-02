Miami remains No. 1: The undefeated Hurricanes improved to 8-0 with a 38-35 win over North Carolina and lead the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.38).

Ohio State drops nine spots: The Buckeyes fell from No. 2 to No. 11 following a 30-18 loss at USC, while the Trojans entered the rankings at No. 17.

Utah moves into the top three: The 8-0 Utes climbed to No. 3 after defeating Cincinnati 49-25, extending their winning streak to 14 games.

No. 1 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (8-0) — No Change

Week 9 Result: Won 38-35 at North Carolina

Week 10 Opponent: at Notre Dame

Miami survived a scare in Week 9, escaping North Carolina with a 38-35 victory to remain undefeated. Quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Malachi Toney continued their dominance, connecting for multiple touchdowns for the third consecutive game. Next up is a marquee matchup as the Hurricanes travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame.

What the PFF data says: Miami leads the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.38) and ranks 27th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.09). The Hurricanes average 3.67 points per drive while allowing just 1.33 points per drive. Miami also leads the FBS in offensive success rate (55.9%) and has committed just four turnovers this season.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 27-8 vs. Florida

Week 10 Opponent: at Ole Miss

Georgia controlled the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic from the opening whistle. The Bulldogs outgained the Gators 217-48 on the ground and forced four turnovers to secure their sixth consecutive victory over Florida.

What the PFF data says: Georgia ranks 12th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.23) and fifth in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.18). The Bulldogs average 3.01 points per drive while allowing just 1.14 points per drive. Georgia also ranks sixth in offensive success rate (53.3%) and has forced 21 turnovers this season, the fifth-most in the FBS.

No. 3 Utah Utes (8-0) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 49-25 at Cincinnati

Week 10 Opponent: vs. BYU

The Utes extended college football’s longest active winning streak to 14 games with a victory over a Cincinnati team that had upset top-10 Texas Tech the previous week. Quarterback Devon Dampier earned an elite 90.6 PFF passing grade and recorded a 6.9% big-time throw rate.

What the PFF data says: Utah ranks 19th in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 17th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.13). The Utes average 2.73 points per drive while allowing just 1.20 points per drive. Utah also ranks third in third-down conversion rate (53.5%) and ninth in offensive success rate (52.2%).

No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 35-13 at Navy

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Miami

Notre Dame pulled away in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions to put the game out of reach against the Midshipmen. Jerome Bettis Jr. led the way with an 87.6 PFF grade, catching all six of his targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback CJ Carr was lights out against Navy‘s blitz, completing 16 of 20 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

What the PFF data says: Notre Dame ranks third in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.30) and 11th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.16). The Fighting Irish average 3.33 points per drive while allowing just 1.13 points per drive. Notre Dame also ranks fourth in offensive success rate (54.2%) and has committed just four turnovers this season, tied for the fewest in the FBS.

No. 5 UCLA Bruins (8-0) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 27-0 vs. Nevada

Week 10 Opponent: at Minnesota

The Bruins improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2005 with a shutout victory over Nevada. UCLA‘s elite defense intercepted Nevada quarterback Luke Duncan three times in the first quarter, while 11 Bruins defenders earned PFF grades of 70.0 or higher. UCLA also held Nevada to just seven completions in the game.

What the PFF data says: UCLA leads the FBS in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.29) but ranks 51st in offensive EPA per play (0.10). The Bruins average 2.29 points per drive while allowing just 0.97 points per drive. UCLA also ranks second in defensive success rate allowed (33.7%) and leads the FBS with 31 turnovers forced.

No. 6 BYU Cougars (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 27-20 vs. Arizona State

Week 10 Opponent: at Utah

BYU bounced back from its upset loss to UCF last week with a victory over Arizona State. Six Cougars defenders recorded a sack, while the defense held the Sun Devils to just 3.7 yards per play. Up next: The Holy War.

What the PFF data says: BYU ranks 19th in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 35th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.07). The Cougars average 2.73 points per drive while allowing 1.48 points per drive. BYU also ranks 14th in third-down conversion rate (50.5%) and has forced 11 turnovers this season.

No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 23-16 vs. Minnesota (OT)

Week 10 Opponent: Bye

It took a game-tying 60-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation to save Indiana from its second loss of the season. The Hoosiers‘ offense continued to struggle to find a rhythm, and an injury to quarterback Josh Hoover only made matters worse. Indiana converted just 2 of 12 third-down attempts and forced two turnovers but failed to capitalize on either takeaway with points.

What the PFF data says: Indiana ranks 29th in offensive EPA per play (0.17) and 11th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.16). The Hoosiers average 2.54 points per drive while allowing just 0.96 points per drive. Indiana also ranks third in defensive success rate allowed (35.4%) and has committed just eight turnovers this season.

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: at Tennessee

What the PFF data says: Kentucky ranks 41st in offensive EPA per play (0.13) and 66th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.02). The Wildcats have committed just six turnovers this season, tied for the fourth-fewest in the FBS, while forcing 20 turnovers, the eighth-most nationally. However, Kentucky ranks 104th in defensive success rate allowed (46.2%) and 86th in points per drive allowed (1.96).

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: at LSU

What the PFF data says: Alabama ranks 25th in offensive EPA per play (0.18) and 27th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.09). The Crimson Tide average 2.77 points per drive while allowing 1.54 points per drive. Alabama also ranks 11th in offensive success rate (52.0%) and has forced 26 turnovers this season, the third-most in the FBS.

No. 10 Texas Longhorns (6-2) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 31-3 vs. Mississippi State

Week 10 Opponent: at Missouri

This one was never in doubt for the Longhorns. Quarterback Arch Manning threw three touchdown passes with just four incompletions. Rasheem Biles earned an 85.6 PFF pass-rushing grade, recording five pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble that resulted in a 61-yard scoop-and-score touchdown.

What the PFF data says: Texas ranks 93rd in offensive EPA per play (-0.01) but 11th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.16). The Longhorns average 2.19 points per drive while allowing just 1.04 points per drive. Texas also ranks 20th in defensive success rate allowed (38.8%) and seventh in points per drive allowed.

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) — Down 9

Week 9 Result: Lost 30-18 at USC

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Oregon

What the PFF data says: Ohio State ranks 14th in offensive EPA per play (0.22) and seventh in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17). The Buckeyes average 2.90 points per drive while allowing just 1.13 points per drive. Ohio State also ranks eighth in offensive success rate (52.3%) and 14th in defensive success rate allowed (38.2%).

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) — No Change

Week 9 Result: Won 45-15 vs. Auburn

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Georgia

What the PFF data says: Ole Miss ranks 30th in offensive EPA per play (0.16) and 63rd in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.01). The Rebels average 1.84 points per drive allowed and rank 70th nationally in that category. Offensively, Ole Miss ranks 16th in success rate (51.1%) and 13th in third-down conversion rate (50.9%).

No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) — No Change

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Alabama

What the PFF data says: LSU ranks 15th in offensive EPA per play (0.21) and fourth in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.20). The Tigers average 3.01 points per drive while allowing just 1.07 points per drive. LSU also ranks fifth in defensive success rate allowed (36.0%) and eighth in third-down conversion rate (51.7%).

No. 14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 51-7 vs. Virginia

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Merrimack

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest ranks third in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.30) and 47th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.04). The Demon Deacons average 3.30 points per drive while allowing 1.45 points per drive. Wake Forest also ranks third nationally in points per drive and has committed just seven turnovers this season.

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Kentucky

What the PFF data says: Tennessee ranks 55th in offensive EPA per play (0.09) and 11th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.16). The Volunteers average 2.32 points per drive while allowing just 1.18 points per drive. Tennessee also ranks 16th in points per drive allowed and has forced 19 turnovers this season.

No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) — Up 3

Week 9 Result: Won 34-26 vs. Arizona

Week 10 Opponent: vs. West Virginia

What the PFF data says: Texas Tech ranks 51st in offensive EPA per play (0.10) and 35th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.07). The Red Raiders average 2.41 points per drive while allowing 1.42 points per drive. Texas Tech also ranks 25th in points per drive allowed and has forced 16 turnovers this season.

No. 17 USC Trojans (7-2) — New

Week 9 Result: Won 30-18 vs. Ohio State

Week 10 Opponent: Bye

What the PFF data says: USC ranks 23rd in offensive EPA per play (0.19) but 109th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.10). The Trojans rank 10th in offensive success rate (52.1%) and 17th in third-down conversion rate (49.5%). Defensively, USC ranks 111th in success rate allowed (46.6%) and 102nd in points per drive allowed (2.14).

No. 18 Missouri Tigers (6-2) — No Change

Week 9 Result: Won 34-10 at Arkansas

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Texas

What the PFF data says: Missouri ranks 46th in offensive EPA per play (0.12) and 20th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.12). The Tigers average 2.21 points per drive while allowing 1.34 points per drive. Missouri also ranks 22nd in points per drive allowed and has forced 18 turnovers this season.

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) — Up 5

Week 9 Result: Won 30-0 vs. Wisconsin

Week 10 Opponent: at Northwestern

What the PFF data says: Iowa ranks 73rd in offensive EPA per play (0.05) but seventh in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17). The Hawkeyes average 2.12 points per drive while allowing just 0.94 points per drive. Iowa also ranks fourth in defensive success rate allowed (35.8%) and third in points per drive allowed.

No. 20 Houston Cougars (6-2) — Up 2

Week 9 Result: Bye

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati

What the PFF data says: Houston ranks fifth in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.29) but 83rd in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.05). The Cougars average 3.13 points per drive while allowing 1.78 points per drive. Houston also ranks fifth in offensive success rate (54.0%) and leads the FBS in third-down conversion rate (60.0%).

No. 21 Florida Gators (5-3) — Down 7

Week 9 Result: Lost 27-8 vs. Georgia

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Oklahoma

What the PFF data says: Florida ranks 41st in offensive EPA per play (0.13) and 79th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.04). The Gators average 2.68 points per drive while allowing 2.01 points per drive. Florida also ranks 26th in points per drive and 108th in defensive success rate allowed (46.5%).

No. 22 Boise State Broncos (7-1) — Up 1

Week 9 Result: Won 46-45 vs. Texas State

Week 10 Opponent: at Colorado State

What the PFF data says: Boise State ranks ninth in offensive EPA per play (0.25) and 66th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.02). The Broncos average 1.88 points per drive allowed and rank 74th nationally in that category. Boise State also ranks 12th in offensive success rate (51.9%), seventh in third-down conversion rate (51.8%) and has committed just four turnovers this season.

No. 23 New Mexico Lobos (7-1) — Up 2

Week 9 Result: Won 21-16 at San Jose State

Week 10 Opponent: at Nevada (Friday)

What the PFF data says: New Mexico leads the FBS in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.29) and ranks 55th in offensive EPA per play (0.09). The Lobos average 2.53 points per drive while allowing just 0.84 points per drive. New Mexico also leads the FBS in defensive success rate allowed (33.1%) and ranks second nationally with 30 turnovers forced.

No. 24 SMU Mustangs (6-2) — Down 7

Week 9 Result: Lost 30-27 at Syracuse

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Virginia Tech

What the PFF data says: SMU ranks 12th in offensive EPA per play (0.23) and 52nd in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.02). The Mustangs average 2.75 points per drive while allowing 1.73 points per drive. SMU also ranks 21st in offensive success rate (50.6%) and 34th in defensive success rate allowed (40.6%).

No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) — New

Week 9 Result: Won 42-25 vs. Oklahoma

Week 10 Opponent: vs. Texas A&M

What the PFF data says: South Carolina ranks 25th in offensive EPA per play (0.18) and 83rd in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.05). The Gamecocks average 3.16 points per drive while allowing 1.81 points per drive. South Carolina also ranks fourth nationally in points per drive but just 100th in defensive success rate allowed (46.0%).