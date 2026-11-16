Georgia leads PFF's playoff rankings: The Bulldogs hold the No. 1 spot at 9-1, ranking sixth nationally in offensive EPA per play and eighth in defensive EPA per play allowed.

Utah and UCLA remain undefeated: Both teams enter Week 12 at 10-0, with Utah ranking third nationally in third-down conversion rate and UCLA leading the FBS with 35 turnovers forced.

Notre Dame combines efficiency with ball security: The Fighting Irish rank fifth in offensive EPA per play and have committed just five turnovers, the fewest in the FBS.

No. 1 Georgia (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Alabama, @ Ole Miss, vs. Missouri

Notable losses: vs. Auburn

What the PFF data says: Georgia ranks sixth among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.27) and eighth in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17). The Bulldogs average 3.13 points per drive while allowing just 1.13. They also rank fourth nationally in offensive success rate (52.9%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced.

No. 2 Utah (10-0)

Notable wins: vs. BYU, vs. Houston, @ Arizona

Notable losses: None

What the PFF data says: Utah averages 2.83 points per drive while allowing 1.37. The Utes rank 14th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 28th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.09). Their offensive success rate (50.8%) also ranks 14th nationally, while their third-down conversion rate (52.8%) is tied for third.

No. 3 Notre Dame (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Miami

Notable losses: @ BYU

What the PFF data says: With just five turnovers committed, the fewest in the FBS, Notre Dame ranks fifth nationally in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and third in offensive success rate (53.1%). The Fighting Irish average 3.18 points per drive while allowing just 1.15, ranking seventh in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17) and second in defensive explosive play rate allowed (9.3%).

40.0% 45.0% 50.0% 55.0% Success rate -0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 EPA / play AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UTLONG UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON NOTRED The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Success rate 49.1% 17th / 68 EPA / play 0.17 14th / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Success rate 42.7% 57th / 68 EPA / play -0.04 57th / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Success rate 45.3% 37th / 68 EPA / play 0.00 48th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC Success rate 42.8% 56th / 68 EPA / play 0.03 46th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Success rate 49.8% 14th / 68 EPA / play 0.14 18th / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 Success rate 42.2% 61st / 68 EPA / play 0.03 45th / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC Success rate 43.6% 51st / 68 EPA / play -0.07 64th / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 Success rate 48.4% 19th / 68 EPA / play 0.16 17th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC Success rate 41.4% 65th / 68 EPA / play -0.10 66th / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 Success rate 50.8% 10th / 68 EPA / play 0.13 19th / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC Success rate 37.9% 68th / 68 EPA / play -0.14 68th / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Success rate 42.5% 59th / 68 EPA / play -0.03 56th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC Success rate 44.3% 45th / 68 EPA / play 0.16 15th / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC Success rate 45.8% 32nd / 68 EPA / play 0.10 29th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Success rate 43.3% 52nd / 68 EPA / play -0.06 63rd / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 Success rate 54.0% 2nd / 68 EPA / play 0.28 3rd / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Success rate 48.1% 21st / 68 EPA / play 0.11 26th / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Success rate 46.4% 27th / 68 EPA / play 0.17 13th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Success rate 46.8% 26th / 68 EPA / play 0.07 36th / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Success rate 43.8% 47th / 68 EPA / play 0.08 34th / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Success rate 46.1% 29th / 68 EPA / play 0.06 41st / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Success rate 48.7% 18th / 68 EPA / play 0.07 38th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Success rate 46.1% 30th / 68 EPA / play 0.05 42nd / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC Success rate 49.2% 16th / 68 EPA / play 0.25 6th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC Success rate 50.6% 11th / 68 EPA / play 0.16 16th / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Success rate 43.0% 55th / 68 EPA / play 0.00 49th / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC Success rate 54.4% 1st / 68 EPA / play 0.34 2nd / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Success rate 42.2% 60th / 68 EPA / play -0.05 58th / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten Success rate 38.3% 67th / 68 EPA / play -0.11 67th / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Success rate 43.7% 49th / 68 EPA / play -0.05 59th / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC Success rate 42.1% 64th / 68 EPA / play 0.08 35th / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Success rate 44.5% 41st / 68 EPA / play -0.08 65th / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Success rate 45.5% 35th / 68 EPA / play 0.07 37th / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Success rate 47.3% 24th / 68 EPA / play 0.12 22nd / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Success rate 48.2% 20th / 68 EPA / play 0.18 10th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) Success rate 53.1% 3rd / 68 EPA / play 0.28 4th / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Success rate 51.7% 8th / 68 EPA / play 0.17 12th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Success rate 42.6% 58th / 68 EPA / play -0.06 62nd / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Success rate 52.3% 6th / 68 EPA / play 0.21 7th / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC Success rate 49.8% 13th / 68 EPA / play 0.12 21st / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Success rate 43.9% 46th / 68 EPA / play 0.09 32nd / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Success rate 43.7% 48th / 68 EPA / play 0.11 27th / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Success rate 43.7% 50th / 68 EPA / play 0.04 43rd / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Success rate 45.8% 33rd / 68 EPA / play 0.06 39th / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Success rate 43.2% 54th / 68 EPA / play -0.00 51st / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC Success rate 49.6% 15th / 68 EPA / play 0.19 9th / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Success rate 45.8% 31st / 68 EPA / play 0.12 24th / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC Success rate 41.1% 66th / 68 EPA / play -0.01 53rd / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC Success rate 46.1% 28th / 68 EPA / play 0.06 40th / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Success rate 43.2% 53rd / 68 EPA / play 0.00 50th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Success rate 47.9% 22nd / 68 EPA / play 0.08 33rd / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Success rate 44.9% 39th / 68 EPA / play -0.06 61st / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Success rate 45.7% 34th / 68 EPA / play 0.12 23rd / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 Success rate 45.1% 38th / 68 EPA / play -0.02 54th / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Success rate 45.4% 36th / 68 EPA / play 0.10 30th / 68 Florida Gators SEC Success rate 47.8% 23rd / 68 EPA / play 0.09 31st / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Success rate 52.9% 4th / 68 EPA / play 0.27 5th / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Success rate 50.5% 12th / 68 EPA / play 0.10 28th / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten Success rate 51.8% 7th / 68 EPA / play 0.18 11th / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 Success rate 50.8% 9th / 68 EPA / play 0.20 8th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC Success rate 44.7% 40th / 68 EPA / play -0.00 52nd / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten Success rate 44.3% 44th / 68 EPA / play 0.03 44th / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Success rate 42.1% 63rd / 68 EPA / play -0.06 60th / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Success rate 47.1% 25th / 68 EPA / play 0.11 25th / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Success rate 44.4% 43rd / 68 EPA / play 0.03 47th / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Success rate 52.7% 5th / 68 EPA / play 0.35 1st / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Success rate 44.5% 42nd / 68 EPA / play 0.13 20th / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Success rate 42.1% 62nd / 68 EPA / play -0.03 55th / 68

No. 4 UCLA (10-0)

Notable wins: @ Oregon, vs. Wisconsin

Notable losses: None

What the PFF data says: UCLA leads the FBS with 35 turnovers forced and ranks second in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.27) and defensive success rate allowed (33.4%). The Bruins surrender just 1.03 points per drive, fifth-fewest nationally. Offensively, they rank 51st in EPA per play (0.10) and average 2.24 points per drive.

No. 5 Miami (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Wake Forest

Notable losses: @ Notre Dame

What the PFF data says: Miami leads the FBS in offensive success rate (54.4%) and offensive series success rate (85.0%). The Hurricanes also rank second in offensive EPA per play (0.34) and average 3.45 points per drive, second-most nationally. Miami is tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight), while its defense ranks 43rd in EPA per play allowed (-0.04).

No. 6 Indiana (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Northwestern, vs. USC

Notable losses: vs. Ohio State

What the PFF data says: Indiana allows just 0.98 points per drive, fourth-fewest nationally, and ranks second in red-zone conversion rate allowed (25.0%). The Hoosiers rank fourth in defensive success rate allowed (36.8%) and 13th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), with 22 turnovers forced. Their offense ranks 21st in EPA per play (0.17).

No. 7 Tennessee (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky

Notable losses: vs. Texas, @ South Carolina

What the PFF data says: Tennessee ranks fourth among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.19) and allows just 1.05 points per drive, sixth-fewest nationally. The Volunteers also rank 11th in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.5%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced. Offensively, Tennessee ranks 56th in EPA per play (0.08) and averages 2.29 points per drive.

No. 8 Alabama (8-2)

Notable wins: @ Kentucky, vs. South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, @ LSU

Notable losses: vs. Georgia, @ Tennessee

What the PFF data says: Alabama has forced 28 turnovers, the fourth-most nationally, and ranks second in offensive red-zone conversion rate (66.7%). The Crimson Tide rank 33rd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.14) and 17th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.12), averaging 2.59 points per drive while allowing 1.39.

No. 9 Texas (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Ohio State, @ Tennessee, vs. Ole Miss, @ Missouri, @ LSU

Notable losses: vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida

What the PFF data says: Texas ranks 12th among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), surrendering just 1.13 points per drive, tied for eighth-fewest nationally. The Longhorns also rank fifth in red-zone conversion rate allowed (29.7%). Their offense ranks 91st in EPA per play (approximately 0.00), averages 2.18 points per drive and has committed 21 turnovers.

20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% Red zone conversion rate allowed -0.20 0.00 0.20 EPA / play allowed AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW NOTRED OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON UTLONG The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 43.6% 29th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.02 33rd / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 59.2% 66th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 45th / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 40.0% 17th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 27th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 46.3% 36th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.01 38th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.5% 24th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 11th / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 33.3% 5th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 15th / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 52.9% 57th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 44th / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 50.0% 50th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.07 24th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 48.9% 48th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.10 60th / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 44.2% 32nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.15 64th / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 33.3% 5th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.08 23rd / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 38.9% 15th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 47th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 37.5% 12th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 18th / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 46.3% 36th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.07 54th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 43.4% 28th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.11 62nd / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 54.1% 60th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.09 57th / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 47.6% 40th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.11 63rd / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 25.0% 1st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.14 9th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 35.5% 9th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 7th / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 53.8% 58th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.10 59th / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 47.6% 40th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.06 26th / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 51.1% 53rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 50th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 56.5% 65th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 48th / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 38.6% 14th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.00 36th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.9% 25th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.16 6th / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 52.4% 56th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 46th / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 48.5% 44th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.04 29th / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 25.0% 1st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.13 10th / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 48.8% 46th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.03 31st / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.2% 22nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.07 55th / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 45.0% 34th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.04 30th / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 47.7% 42nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.07 53rd / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 56.1% 64th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.10 58th / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 32.3% 4th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.17 3rd / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 38.1% 13th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.01 35th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) Red zone conversion rate allowed 45.5% 35th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.17 4th / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 44.1% 31st / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 16th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 39.4% 16th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.09 19th / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 55.3% 62nd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 42nd / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.9% 25th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.06 52nd / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 41.0% 20th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.08 22nd / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 51.5% 54th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.09 21st / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 43.6% 29th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 13th / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 60.9% 67th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.24 68th / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 55.6% 63rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.21 66th / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 54.1% 60th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.04 49th / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.1% 21st / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.05 51st / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 68.1% 68th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.23 67th / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 50.0% 50th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 39th / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 36.1% 10th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 14th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 34.4% 8th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.19 2nd / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 40.6% 19th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.07 25th / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 46.7% 38th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.05 28th / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 46.8% 39th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 43rd / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.4% 23rd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.27 1st / 68 Florida Gators SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 48.8% 47th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.03 41st / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 50.0% 50th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.17 5th / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 42.9% 25th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.02 40th / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 47.9% 43rd / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.11 61st / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 40.5% 18th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.09 20th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 29.7% 3rd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.14 8th / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 44.7% 33rd / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.02 34th / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Red zone conversion rate allowed 53.8% 58th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.08 56th / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 52.3% 55th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.01 37th / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 48.6% 45th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.03 32nd / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Red zone conversion rate allowed 36.1% 10th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.12 12th / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Red zone conversion rate allowed 49.0% 49th / 68 EPA / play allowed 0.20 65th / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Red zone conversion rate allowed 33.3% 5th / 68 EPA / play allowed -0.11 17th / 68

No. 10 BYU (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Arizona

Notable losses: @ UCF, @ Utah

What the PFF data says: BYU ranks ninth nationally in third-down conversion rate (50.4%) and sixth in defensive explosive play rate allowed (10.0%). The Cougars rank 29th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.16) and 34th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.07), averaging 2.57 points per drive while allowing 1.45.

No. 11 Wake Forest (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Louisville

Notable losses: vs. Miami

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest leads the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.35) and points per drive (3.49). The Demon Deacons also rank third in offensive explosive play rate (20.1%) and are tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight). Defensively, Wake Forest ranks 19th in EPA per play allowed (-0.12) and surrenders just 1.18 points per drive, 13th-fewest nationally.

No. 12 Boise State (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Memphis

Notable losses: @ Oregon

What the PFF data says: Boise State ranks third among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.32) but 115th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.11). The Broncos average 3.09 points per drive while allowing 2.19. They've committed just six turnovers, the second-fewest nationally, but have forced only nine, tied for 131st among FBS teams.