All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

College Football Playoff Rankings: PFF's Week 12 playoff teams
By Zach Tantillo
  • Georgia leads PFF's playoff rankings: The Bulldogs hold the No. 1 spot at 9-1, ranking sixth nationally in offensive EPA per play and eighth in defensive EPA per play allowed.
  • Utah and UCLA remain undefeated: Both teams enter Week 12 at 10-0, with Utah ranking third nationally in third-down conversion rate and UCLA leading the FBS with 35 turnovers forced.
  • Notre Dame combines efficiency with ball security: The Fighting Irish rank fifth in offensive EPA per play and have committed just five turnovers, the fewest in the FBS.

No. 1 Georgia (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Alabama, @ Ole Miss, vs. Missouri

Notable losses: vs. Auburn

What the PFF data says: Georgia ranks sixth among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.27) and eighth in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17). The Bulldogs average 3.13 points per drive while allowing just 1.13. They also rank fourth nationally in offensive success rate (52.9%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced.

No. 2 Utah (10-0)

Notable wins: vs. BYU, vs. Houston, @ Arizona

Notable losses: None

What the PFF data says: Utah averages 2.83 points per drive while allowing 1.37. The Utes rank 14th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.20) and 28th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.09). Their offensive success rate (50.8%) also ranks 14th nationally, while their third-down conversion rate (52.8%) is tied for third.

No. 3 Notre Dame (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Miami

Notable losses: @ BYU

What the PFF data says: With just five turnovers committed, the fewest in the FBS, Notre Dame ranks fifth nationally in offensive EPA per play (0.28) and third in offensive success rate (53.1%). The Fighting Irish average 3.18 points per drive while allowing just 1.15, ranking seventh in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.17) and second in defensive explosive play rate allowed (9.3%).

40.0%45.0%50.0%55.0%Success rate-0.200.000.200.40EPA / playAVGAVG
ARIZON
ARKANS
ASUSUN
AUBURN
BAMACT
BAYLOR
BCEAGL
BYUCOU
CALIFO
CINCIN
CLEMSO
COLORA
DUKEBD
FSUSEM
GEOTEC
HOUSTO
ILLINO
INDHOO
IOWAHA
IOWAST
KANJAY
KENTUC
KSTATE
LOUCAR
LSUTIG
MARYLA
MIAMIF
MICHIG
MINNES
MISSST
MIZZOU
MSTATE
NCSTAT
NEBRAS
NORTHW
OHIOST
OKLAHO
OKSTAT
OLEMIS
OUDUCK
PENNST
PITTPA
PURBOI
RUTGER
SMUMUS
SOUTHC
STANFO
SYRACU
TCUHOR
TENNES
TEXASM
TEXAST
UCFKNI
UCLABR
UFGATO
UGABUL
UNCTAR
USCTRO
UTAHUT
UTLONG
UWHUSK
VANDYC
VATECH
VIRGIN
WAKEFO
WESTVI
WISCON
NOTRED
The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

No. 4 UCLA (10-0)

Notable wins: @ Oregon, vs. Wisconsin

Notable losses: None

What the PFF data says: UCLA leads the FBS with 35 turnovers forced and ranks second in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.27) and defensive success rate allowed (33.4%). The Bruins surrender just 1.03 points per drive, fifth-fewest nationally. Offensively, they rank 51st in EPA per play (0.10) and average 2.24 points per drive.

No. 5 Miami (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Wake Forest

Notable losses: @ Notre Dame

What the PFF data says: Miami leads the FBS in offensive success rate (54.4%) and offensive series success rate (85.0%). The Hurricanes also rank second in offensive EPA per play (0.34) and average 3.45 points per drive, second-most nationally. Miami is tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight), while its defense ranks 43rd in EPA per play allowed (-0.04).

No. 6 Indiana (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Northwestern, vs. USC

Notable losses: vs. Ohio State

What the PFF data says: Indiana allows just 0.98 points per drive, fourth-fewest nationally, and ranks second in red-zone conversion rate allowed (25.0%). The Hoosiers rank fourth in defensive success rate allowed (36.8%) and 13th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), with 22 turnovers forced. Their offense ranks 21st in EPA per play (0.17).

Dive into the data

Dive into the data

Click here for NCAA Grades

(opens in new tab)

No. 7 Tennessee (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Alabama, vs. Kentucky

Notable losses: vs. Texas, @ South Carolina

What the PFF data says: Tennessee ranks fourth among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.19) and allows just 1.05 points per drive, sixth-fewest nationally. The Volunteers also rank 11th in third-down conversion rate allowed (31.5%) and are tied for eighth with 24 turnovers forced. Offensively, Tennessee ranks 56th in EPA per play (0.08) and averages 2.29 points per drive.

No. 8 Alabama (8-2)

Notable wins: @ Kentucky, vs. South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, @ LSU

Notable losses: vs. Georgia, @ Tennessee

What the PFF data says: Alabama has forced 28 turnovers, the fourth-most nationally, and ranks second in offensive red-zone conversion rate (66.7%). The Crimson Tide rank 33rd among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.14) and 17th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.12), averaging 2.59 points per drive while allowing 1.39.

No. 9 Texas (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Ohio State, @ Tennessee, vs. Ole Miss, @ Missouri, @ LSU

Notable losses: vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida

What the PFF data says: Texas ranks 12th among FBS teams in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.14), surrendering just 1.13 points per drive, tied for eighth-fewest nationally. The Longhorns also rank fifth in red-zone conversion rate allowed (29.7%). Their offense ranks 91st in EPA per play (approximately 0.00), averages 2.18 points per drive and has committed 21 turnovers.

20.0%30.0%40.0%50.0%60.0%70.0%Red zone conversion rate allowed-0.200.000.20EPA / play allowedAVGAVG
ARIZON
ARKANS
ASUSUN
AUBURN
BAMACT
BAYLOR
BCEAGL
BYUCOU
CALIFO
CINCIN
CLEMSO
COLORA
DUKEBD
FSUSEM
GEOTEC
HOUSTO
ILLINO
INDHOO
IOWAHA
IOWAST
KANJAY
KENTUC
KSTATE
LOUCAR
LSUTIG
MARYLA
MIAMIF
MICHIG
MINNES
MISSST
MIZZOU
MSTATE
NCSTAT
NEBRAS
NORTHW
NOTRED
OHIOST
OKLAHO
OKSTAT
OLEMIS
OUDUCK
PENNST
PITTPA
PURBOI
RUTGER
SMUMUS
SOUTHC
STANFO
SYRACU
TCUHOR
TENNES
TEXASM
TEXAST
UCFKNI
UCLABR
UFGATO
UGABUL
UNCTAR
USCTRO
UTAHUT
UWHUSK
VANDYC
VATECH
VIRGIN
WAKEFO
WESTVI
WISCON
UTLONG
The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

No. 10 BYU (8-2)

Notable wins: vs. Notre Dame, vs. Arizona

Notable losses: @ UCF, @ Utah

What the PFF data says: BYU ranks ninth nationally in third-down conversion rate (50.4%) and sixth in defensive explosive play rate allowed (10.0%). The Cougars rank 29th among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.16) and 34th in defensive EPA per play allowed (-0.07), averaging 2.57 points per drive while allowing 1.45.

No. 11 Wake Forest (9-1)

Notable wins: @ Louisville

Notable losses: vs. Miami

What the PFF data says: Wake Forest leads the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.35) and points per drive (3.49). The Demon Deacons also rank third in offensive explosive play rate (20.1%) and are tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed (eight). Defensively, Wake Forest ranks 19th in EPA per play allowed (-0.12) and surrenders just 1.18 points per drive, 13th-fewest nationally.

No. 12 Boise State (9-1)

Notable wins: vs. Memphis

Notable losses: @ Oregon

What the PFF data says: Boise State ranks third among FBS teams in offensive EPA per play (0.32) but 115th in defensive EPA per play allowed (0.11). The Broncos average 3.09 points per drive while allowing 2.19. They've committed just six turnovers, the second-fewest nationally, but have forced only nine, tied for 131st among FBS teams.

College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NCAA Player Grades
  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
  • Scores & Stats by
    SportsDataIO
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.